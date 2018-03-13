Will Costco Distribute A Special Dividend This Year?

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) has occasionally distributed a special dividend to its shareholders. In addition, the company will enjoy a tailwind from the recent tax reform this year. Therefore, the big question is whether the retail giant will announce a special dividend next month when it is expected to raise its regular dividend.

Business model

Costco has a unique business model. It charges its customers an annual fee to offer them access to its bargain prices. These membership fees, which amount to $3.1B per year, may seem negligible compared to the total annual sales of the company, which stand at $133B. However, Costco essentially sells almost all its products just above its cost price. As a result, its annual earnings are approximately equal to the membership fees it charges to its customers. Therefore, while the congestion of consumers in the stores is a major factor behind the success of Costco, the membership fees are the cornerstone of its business model.

Costco has 2/3 of its stores in the US. As this is a mature market and Costco has expanded in it for years, some investors are afraid that the retailer will find it increasingly hard to keep growing at a fast pace. Nevertheless, these concerns have proven overblown. To be sure, during the last 6 months, the company has grown its same-store sales by 7%, 9%, 8%, 11%, 12%, and 6%, respectively. Even much smaller companies find it hard to grow at such impressive rates. Therefore, given also the absence of any signs of fatigue, one can safely conclude that Costco is on a solid growth trajectory, with ample room for future growth.

Last summer, the stock of Costco plunged 15% on concerns that the acquisition of Whole Foods by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) would greatly hurt its business. Amazon has a similar business model with Costco, as it charges its customers an annual fee in exchange of its free shipping, access to movies, shows, and Kindle books. Therefore, the two retail giants appeal to consumers with similar behavior and hence, the business model of Costco may seem vulnerable to Amazon, at least on the surface.

If Costco were competing with Amazon only on prices and convenience, it would greatly be affected by the online giant. However, the vast majority of the customers of Costco care a lot about the shopping experience. As the company has created a unique "treasure-hunting" atmosphere in its stores, it has created a wide moat over Amazon. The strength of its business model was confirmed last year when it raised its annual membership fees by 6%. While the fee hike was reasonably expected to adversely affect its membership renewal rate, the latter increased from 88% to 90%.

Dividend

Costco initiated an annual dividend of $0.40 in 2004 and has grown it every single year since then. While the current dividend yield of 1.1% is low, the retailer has grown its dividend at an average annual rate of 13.2%. In addition, Costco has a strong balance sheet. More precisely, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) currently stands at $19.9B, which is equal to just 7 years' earnings. Therefore, as the payout ratio is just 31%, the company can easily continue to grow its dividend at a significant pace for many years.

It is also worth noting that Costco has occasionally paid a special dividend to its shareholders, apart from the regular dividend. More specifically, it has paid the following special dividends:

2012: $7.00 per share

2015: $5.00 per share

2017: $7.00 per share

Therefore, it is not surprising that some of its shareholders are expecting another special dividend this year, particularly given the benefit from the recent tax reform. However, the company is not likely to distribute a special dividend this year, at least in my opinion.

First of all, it has never paid a special dividend for two years in a row. Moreover, the key factor behind the special dividend last year was the hike in its membership fees last year, after 5 consecutive years of constant fees. Therefore, as the company is not expected to raise its membership fees this year, it is not likely to offer a special dividend to its shareholders.

Some investors expect Costco to announce a special dividend as a result of its benefit from the tax reform. However, according to the latest earnings report of the company, its benefit from the decrease of the tax rate was only $0.17 per share. Moreover, due to its special dividend last year, the company distributed total dividends of $8.95 per share whereas it earned only $6.08 per share. Consequently, it will probably prefer to save a portion of its earnings this year in order to reinvest them in its business. Therefore, given all these facts, Costco is not likely to distribute a special dividend this year.

The bottom line

To sum up, despite the benefit from the tax reform, the shareholders of Costco should not expect a special dividend this year. Nevertheless, the exceptional business performance and the exciting growth prospects of the retail giant are much more important than a special dividend. Thanks to the unique shopping experience and the great bargains it offers, the company has great momentum and is likely to continue to grow for years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.