Valuing Macy's In an Optimistic Scenario

As long as Macy's is a going concern, it makes little sense to rely too much on its assets' value to build a long case.

Asset-Based Valuation Is A Difficult Task

Too many times in my life, as an investor, I have seen wealth destroyed by an excessive reliance on asset values, while the monetization strategy for such assets was unclear or even absent. Probably, I am not telling you anything new if I point out how the value of Macy's (M) real estate has been one of the main factors used to support the bull case. Examples such as J.C. Penney (JCP) and Sears (SHLD) clearly show how difficult it is to create a solid bullish case around the value of a company's tangible assets, especially when it's not clear how the value of these assets is going to be monetized and, other times, when the management has absolutely no intention to monetize them.

The value of a company's assets is often used to indicate the most conservative fair value for a stock, and the consequent protection from further downside, assuming the management will choose to liquidate the company if it's more convenient than running the business. This last point is often neglected by analysts and investors looking for a confirmation of their thesis, and many times, the value of a company's tangible assets is used as an indicative barrier under which stock valuations stop making sense. While this approach makes sense and surely deserves its space in the financial analysis world, in reality, it's quite difficult to apply profitably.

The main problem is that liquidating a business or a certain amount of assets as "empty boxes" is not as easy as many would imagine, and many obstacles can jeopardize the monetization efforts. Let's think about the management's ambitions and performance-based compensation plans, the bad publicity that a liquidation would bring to its image, or simply its mandate to improve a business's fundamentals over time. That's not all. Large shareholders who blame the management for the recent performance or believe there is more value to unlock will oppose an attempt to liquidate all or part of the company's assets. Then, you have labor unions and the possible pressure exerted by institutions trying to protect economic activity and employment levels in their region.

These are only a few examples that clearly show how difficult it can be to rely on tangible asset values when we assess the attractiveness of a stock like M. To complicate this process even further, Macy's real estate assets have also been affected by the general weakness in the department stores industry, a business model that has lost some attractiveness for sure. Considering Macy's experience in running the business and the several competitive advantages such as a large scale and a well-known brand, it's difficult to imagine that its assets will be more valuable in the hands of another department store operator. The overall weakness in the industry and negative fundamental trends shown by players such as J.C. Penney, Dillard's (DDS) or Sears confirm the decline in Macy's stock price is not a result of company-specific problems. This complicates the situation because the thesis that a company like Macy's is worth more dead than alive implies that its assets are worth more in the hands of a company that runs a completely different business, including the higher costs related to restructuring activities.

That's why I don't rely too much on the value of Macy's real estate (actually, estimates about its value) when assessing the attractiveness of the stock. I prefer to value Macy's as a going concern unless we understand why its assets should be worth more under another company.

My view that Macy's assets wouldn't be easily worth more in the hands of another department store operator is based on evidence found in the efficiency ratios and a comparison with peers. With $11,522 million in invested capital (including operating leases) and an adjusted NOPAT of $1,331 million for the last 12 months, Macy's reported an 8.75% ROIC, which is definitely the highest in the peers' group, as we can see in the table below.

Source: Author's elaboration based on data from filings and Sentieo.com

I didn't include Sears, which is still reporting large losses. It's evident that Macy's is the most efficient company in the group, and it's difficult to believe that another peer would use Macy's assets better than its owner. It's true, these considerations don't tell us whether Macy's real estate would be more valuable in the hands of a company that runs a completely different business, but trying to assess whether it's convenient to turn Macy's space into a cinema, bowling alley or sports center goes beyond the scope of this article.

Valuing Macy's In an Optimistic Scenario

The best way to approach Macy's analysis is not an assessment of whether it's worth more if sold in pieces. As long as it remains a going concern, it's necessary to value it as a going concern. In the past, I have approached Macy's valuation assuming a conservative scenario and often using negative assumptions that reflected a negative consumer spending environment, margin dilution from competition and eCommerce growth, and a declining number of stores. This time, I want to create a model that uses more optimistic assumptions, given the recent improvements in the retail environment and the improved forecasts for economic growth in the United States and globally. To do this, I will use a DCF calculation based on a series of reasonable but optimistic assumptions.

The first step is forecasting revenue growth for the next five years, which is tricky because Macy's and the other department stores operators are facing at least three important headwinds that affect revenue and make estimates volatile:

Market share loss to pure eCommerce players such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). The loss of market share to the eCommerce channel and to the companies that dominate this space creates much more uncertainty around Macy's growth prospects even in a scenario of growth for the whole retail industry. With growth rates in the 20s, the rise of eCommerce dilutes department stores' market share regardless of the growth rate in the retail industry.

E-Commerce growth exerts pricing pressures that affect revenue and gross margins. In part because it's very easy for customers to compare prices online and choose the best option while it's difficult for sellers to justify higher prices. In part because eCommerce players have been particularly aggressive with their pricing strategies in order to gain market share ("your margin is my opportunity"). This limits traditional retailers' pricing power as customers are more price-savvy and can easily change eCommerce websites if the prices offered are not convenient.

Last but not least, there are still serious concerns that the traditional retail space in the United States is affected by overcapacity. This is particularly evident if we consider the gap in retail square foot per capita between the United States and countries like France, Germany, Japan, or the U.K., where it's 4-5 times lower.

These factors can make it difficult to forecast revenue growth. There is one positive side, though. All these factors have been affecting results for years, so we have an idea of their effect on Macy's revenue. If we exclude 2015 and 2016, which have been particularly tough for retailers due to the intense promotional activity and the negative consumer spending environment, we can see that between 2011 and 2014, Macy's comps were growing at a 2.85% CAGR. If we want to create a positive scenario to model, which is the purpose of this article, we can use those numbers as revenue growth rates, assuming a return to the growth level of 2011-2014. The reason why I use comps growth and not revenue growth is that I don't expect a significant number of store openings for the foreseeable future. Given the problem of overcapacity, competition from eCommerce players and the unlikeliness of a further expansion of the store base, I see Macy's overall growth potential to be similar to that growth pace in comps even in a sound recovery scenario.

Another significant problem is the eCommerce channel's dilutive effect on margins, which I mentioned earlier. For third-party retailers, the eCommerce channel brings stronger pricing pressures and higher costs. The reason is simple. When selling on the eCommerce platform, retailers have to bear higher costs related to free shipping and other fulfillment costs, which don't affect sales in the traditional channel. Based on Macy's peers' guidance, the eCommerce channel has a dilutive effect on operating margin of 20-30bps per year, based on the most recent growth rates in the industry. Starting from the mid-point of this range and using growth forecasts for the eCommerce industry, I estimated the impact of eCommerce growth for the next years, assuming the dilutive effect on margins will be proportional to eCommerce growth. As eCommerce growth slows, the dilutive effect will become more moderate as well. If it's 25bps when eCommerce is growing 20%, it will be 12.5 bps when eCommerce will grow at a 10% rate, and so on. Based on these assumptions, what we can expect from Macy's operating margins is shown in the table below.

Author's elaboration

We can still expect a slight margin expansion driven by fixed cost leverage, which I calculated using regressions between costs and revenue, despite the negative effect of eCommerce growth on margins. Based on this model and assuming a 2% perpetuity growth, we can calculate Macy's Fair Value in a recovery scenario using a DCF model.

To calculate the cost of equity in the WACC, which I used as a discount rate, I used the Capital Asset Pricing Model, with the one-year T-Bill as a risk-free investment. The Beta of 0.98 was calculated on the S&P 500, over a 6-year time frame.



Author's elaboration

Why does this model differ from analysts' current views?

It assumes a modest revenue growth while analysts are expecting sales to be flat/down every year for the foreseeable future. My recovery model assumes Macy's will be able to grow the top line a bit, helped by the positive economic growth and the efforts in the omnichannel retail space.

The dilutive effect of eCommerce growth will not be strong enough to determine a strong contraction in margins, as operating leverage will offset some of the pressures. Analysts are forecasting a larger contraction in margins, with an average estimate for operating margin of 5.9% in the next five years, against my assumptions of a 6.3% average operating margin and a slight expansion going forward, with a maximum level of 7% used from 2028 onwards.

The most aggressive part of this model is the revenue growth forecast. The low-single-digit growth may not look exaggerated but diverges significantly from analysts' estimates, which are expecting an almost perpetual decline in sales and comps. While this valuation was deliberately based on a positive scenario that may end up being a bit too aggressive, it's not impossible to see Macy's revenue growth in the 2-3% area again if the retail environment keeps improving as it has done in the recent past. Let's not forget that Macy's was growing at higher rates before the 2015-2016 "retail crisis", even though competitive pressures from eCommerce and the problem of excess capacity of retail space in North America were already clear. Moreover, economic growth is at similar levels and can act as a rising tide that lifts all the boats.

I wouldn't use the $60 price target derived from this model as a price target in the current conditions because we need a solid confirmation that Macy's is able to grow the top line again, yet that level would become a potential price target if the situation continued to improve, with a confirmation of strength in traditional retail along the lines of what we have seen since the Black Friday.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.