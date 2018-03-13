Inflation, Interest Rates, And Trade Wars

The Fed has recently agreed to add $10-15 trillion (according to various estimates) of debt to the federal burden over the next decade through a combination of tax cuts and stimulus. This will bring the total debt to about $35 trillion. Phew!

What will this mean to inflation? Well, it simply means the average Joe shells out more green bills to consume the same commodity. And rising inflation means lower bond prices which in turn translate to rising interest rates due to the yields going north.

The 10-year treasury yields have more than doubled since 2016 and are now threatening to break the 3% barrier as can be seen in the chart below. Again, a front-ending signal that the market is worried about a rising inflation. The last time we saw this mark reached by the yield curve was in 2013 after which it lowered again. Will the same scenario play out once again, or is it really the end of the multi-decade bull run in bonds?

US 10-year yield curve

(Source: CNBC)

The new Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's recent statements on the possibility of four hikes as against the previously declared three have spooked the markets, which has seen a 10% correction in the major indices.

However, does this recent slew of news point to a sustained correction in the markets or are they buying opportunities with a 12-month horizon? Let us look at some of the other macro-economic news that has come out in the last few weeks. On the GOP tax plan that was signed into law, CNBC reported:

President Donald Trump signed the GOP tax bill in law on Friday, capping off a months-long effort to pass the legislation through the Republican-controlled Congress. Corporations are literally going wild over business tax cuts, the president said. [emphasis added]

The current administration's tax cut plan along with the Fed's stimulus program is sure to give an uptick in the GDP numbers by at least half a percent this year, which will be positive for the battered stock markets in the medium term.

Trade tariffs on global economy and jobs

A looming trade war if it comes to pass threatens the free market economy which has driven innovation amidst global competition over the last three decades. The aggressive trade tariffs may benefit a few companies in the short run as it drives up prices and shrinks market competition. However, in the medium to long run, it decelerates demand and kills the need for innovation. Companies will not see the need to modernize and remain competitive.

As argued by Prof. Keyu Jin Key in his article in the World Economic Forum, productivity growth is primarily derived from innovation and adoption of new technologies. Looking back to the 90s, when Japan slowed down its R&D spend, it ultimately resulted in its fall as the leading economy of that time.

Ironically, the latest measures implemented by the current administration affect the very thing that this administration is trying to create - jobs. Jobs for Americans in America.

The imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum will drive up prices affecting demand and thereby job creation. Harley-Davidson (HOG) has opined that the retaliatory tariffs will have a 'significant impact' on sales and counter-measures can very well be expected by other countries too.

As veteran traders know all too well, irrespective of the news cycle - benign or adversarial, the markets have a mind of its own and will choose its own path in the short term. But like everything in life, every decision has to be accounted for - whether it is today, the next week or a year later. The markets will be keeping a keen eye on counter strategies from other countries to this latest move by Donald Trump.

Will the playing field be a win-win, a win-lose or a lose-lose for countries and their economies?

Time will tell, although one would be inclined to argue that protectionist tendencies and measures are not a value creator in either innovation or productivity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.