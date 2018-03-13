AMD's Downtrend Will Soon End

The timing of a number of supposed vulnerabilities for Ryzen and EPYC chips looks suspect. After Intel (INTC) revealed its chips had a Spectre and Meltdown flaw a few months ago, the stock more than recovered and is above $50 a share. For Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), the news could send the stock trending below $11. Still, the stock price movement is just noise. AMD’s fundamentals will only improve with demand for its CPU consistently going up every quarter. Should the flaws in AMD’s chips prove true, any selling pressure on the stock more likely creates a buying opportunity than a permanent loss for shareholders.

CNET’s report that security researchers found 13 vulnerabilities in its latest CPUs is unfair. The researchers reporting the problem gave AMD only 24 hours to respond to report. As the story unfolds and AMD responds to the media in more detail, it will be shown that the “issue” is not as severe as that found in Intel chips. For starters, the EPYC and Ryzen chips are new to the market, with Ryzen celebrating its first year birthday only days ago. So, when AMD scrutinizes the researchers’ methodology, it may uncover the so-called flaws are not so in real-world cases. For example, the paper mentions the needs of various configurations turned on in the BIOS. End users need only turn off the feature if it creates an exploit. The researchers also say the exploit is done using a digitally signed driver. If that's true, that puts into question the safety and security of digital signatures.

Motherboard manufacturers also may issue a BIOS flash update to close the security flaw, a process that takes very little time. Conversely, Intel’s issue is not so simple. Patching that flaw will prove costly to customers and ultimately hurting Intel’s brand in the long run. This puts into question Intel’s stock rally since the news of the Spectre and Meltdown flaw. Intel’s stock might be attracting value investors because of its dividend yield (2.33 percent), P/E (16.5 times), forward P/E (13.6 times), and strong positive cash flow prospects.

As a turnaround play, AMD does not have the same valuation advantages as Intel. On paper, AMD stock looks comparatively unattractive. The stock’s forward P/E of 22 times is still unsuitable for value investors but as EPYC, Ryzen, and Threadripper sales grow this year, the stretched multiples will correct lower. There are plenty of other speculative tech stocks whose prospects are exaggerated but earn the market’s benefit of the doubt.

Ambarella (AMBA), which is pivoting away from GoPro (GPRO) as a parts supplier and entering the ADAS (self-driving) market with its CV1 technology, trades at a forward P/E of 28 times. Whereas its stock should have fallen below $45, speculators re-built their long position in hopes of the company getting bought out. Similarly, Cognex (CGNX), whose growth prospects are promising because of the advanced 3D scanning technology offering, is valued at a 57x P/E and a 30.5x forward P/E. By comparison, AMD stock is stuck in the $10-13 range even though the company is almost assured of taking significant market share away from Intel.

Ryzen 2 Rumors

The sooner management quashes the vulnerability story, the faster the company may bring back the market’s focus on the Ryzen 2 line-up. A leak on the Ryzen second-generation chip reports that this will be AMD’s fastest chip ever made. Ryzen 7 2700X is reportedly 4.35Ghz and runs on 8 cores and 16 threads.

Takeaway

AMD’s stock appears set to fall to $11 or below that, which is frustrating when Micron (MU) is responding positively to analyst upgrades, and chip stocks as a whole are up. But the DIY (do-it-yourself) value investor should look at the market’s response to misinformation as an opportunity. The highest returns come when stocks are mispriced. With AMD’s strong product refresh on schedule, AMD looks set to reward patient investors.

