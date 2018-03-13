ExOne: Worth Keeping Your Eye On If Costs Can Be Reduced

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) is an industrial 3D printing manufacturing company with high end products. I assume someone reading this is likely familiar with the company so a more extensive description of the business and its background is available here. Year 2017 results will be reported on March 15th after the markets close.

It is now 5 years since ExOne’s early 2013 IPO was priced at $18. From a high of over $70 per share, the stock has recently been trading in the $9 to $9.50 range.

Gross revenue has been increasing at about 10 percent per year. For the last four quarters ending 9/30/17 gross revenue was about $52.2 million, compared with $49.4 million for the four quarters ending on 9/30/16 – per SEC quarterly reporting. Revenue on a quarterly basis is subject to significant swings because few products are sold at high prices. Only 2-3 sales, on average over a year, are made per month.

In October 2017 CEO Jim McCarly estimated the potential market in their space will be worth $21 billion by 2020.

The focus of this analysis, though, is on costs instead of sales. Most investors likely expected, five years out, that the company would be seeing some economies of scale. In addition to increasing revenue it is cost controls which will lead to profitability.

Costs Still Greatly Exceed Revenue

Data for this analysis is from ExOne’s SEC reports.

On average during the last 4 quarters:

Cost of sales were 76.25% of gross revenue.

Research and Development costs were 18.10% of gross revenue.

SGA costs were $47.25% of gross revenue.

That is 141.6%.

Profit & Loss Income Statement EXONE CO 12/31/16 3/31/17 6/30/17 9/30/17 Revenue $14,631 $10,869 $10,799 $15,887 % Δ Quarter 12.65% -25.71% -0.64% 47.12% % Δ YOY -9.67% 29.18% -8.13% 22.32% Cost of Sales $9,411 $9,266 $8,773 $11,790 % of Revenue 64.32% 85.25% 81.24% 74.21% % of Revenue Δ Quarter -11.39% 32.54% -4.71% -8.65% % of Revenue Δ YOY -2.86% -9.71% -15.77% -2.23% Gross Profit $5,220 $1,603 $2,026 $4,097 % of Revenue 35.68% 14.75% 18.76% 25.79% % of Revenue Δ Quarter 30.16% -58.66% 27.21% 37.46% % of Revenue Δ YOY -4.78% -33.85% -37.10% -5.92% Expenses $7,577 $8,262 $8,362 $8,933 % of Revenue 51.79% 76.01% 77.43% 56.23% Research & Development $2,077 $1,999 $2,349 $2,871 % of Revenue 14.20% 18.39% 21.75% 18.07% Sales, General, Admin $5,500 $6,263 $6,013 $6,062 % of Revenue 37.59% 57.62% 55.68% 38.16% Goodwill Impairment $0 $0 $0 $0 Operating Income ($2,357) ($6,659) ($6,336) ($4,836) Operating Profit Margin -16.11% -61.27% -58.67% -30.44%

Source: Data compiled from Quarterly and Annual Reports

For a startup and emerging company in a new field with technically difficult products losses are to be expected. For those long in the stock the question, ultimately, is whether these numbers can be turned so that there are profits.

The costs and resulting cash burn are not sustainable. ExOne may need to sell more stock to raise cash as it did in early 2016: $12.4 million was raised when 1.4 million shares were sold to an entity controlled by its largest shareholder S. Kent Rockwell. Current cash reserves at roughly $18M are lower than the $19M when the Rockwell sale was made.

Reviewing the last 10 quarterly statements there is no trend of cost reduction. In fact, costs as a percentage of revenue have increased in every major category despite revenue also increasing. The opposite should be happening due to economies of scale.

On average during the 4 quarters preceding the most recent 4 quarters:

Cost of sales were 70.75% of gross revenue.

Research and Development costs were 16.60% of gross revenue.

SGA costs were $43.69% of gross revenue.

Profit & Loss Income Statement EXONE CO 12/31/15 3/31/16 6/30/16 9/30/16 Revenue $16,198 $8,414 $11,755 $12,988 % Δ Quarter 82.74% -48.06% 39.71% 10.49% % Δ YOY 23.86% 38.33% 46.53% Cost of Sales $10,129 $6,538 $8,249 $9,428 % of Revenue 62.53% 77.70% 70.17% 72.59% % of Revenue Δ Quarter -27.97% 24.26% -9.69% 3.44% % of Revenue Δ YOY 22.30% 19.34% 16.38% Gross Profit $6,069 $1,876 $3,506 $3,560 % of Revenue 37.47% 22.30% 29.83% 27.41% % of Revenue Δ Quarter 184.10% -40.49% 33.77% -8.10% % of Revenue Δ YOY 129.37% 107.84% Expenses $7,158 $7,218 $6,609 $7,132 % of Revenue 44.19% 85.79% 56.22% 54.91% Research & Development $2,061 $1,893 $1,946 $1,898 % of Revenue 12.72% 22.50% 16.55% 14.61% Sales, General, Admin $5,097 $5,325 $4,663 $5,234 % of Revenue 31.47% 63.29% 39.67% 40.30% Goodwill Impairment $0 $0 $0 $0 Operating Income ($1,089) ($5,342) ($3,103) ($3,572) Operating Profit Margin -6.72% -63.49% -26.40% -27.50%

Source: Data compiled from Quarterly and Annual Reports

If we “cherry pick” the best cost data as a percentage of sales during the last 10 quarters – to evaluate whether the company is capable of being profitable – the results are not encouraging.

The best quarter in the last 2.5 years saw:

Cost of Sales at 63% of Gross Revenue.

Research & Development costs at 13% of Gross Revenue.

SGA costs at 31% of Gross Revenue.

Note these numbers are not from the same quarter. I am cherry picking the best quarters for each major cost category found over the last 10 quarters.

The cherry-picked costs from these three categories are still 107% of gross revenue.

SGA expense, in my view, should be a primary target.

Although ExOne only has a few dozen sales each year, the company website says it has four locations in the United States, plus locations in Germany, Italy, Sweden and Japan.

ExOne is also participating in events during 2018 in Austria, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Poland, Spain and Turkey, plus in the United States events in Chicago, Dallas, Ft. Worth, Houston, Irvine, Las Vegas, Milwaukee, San Antonio and St. Louis.

The company has 300 employees per the SEC reports. There is a lot of activity and work to get a sale, and it shows in the large losses incurred every quarter.

Recommendations

You can draw your own conclusions, but the data tells me the company has a pulse with increasing revenue, however the cost of generating that revenue is not sustainable.

At this point, we are closer to 2020 than the 2013 IPO and, regardless of revenue, costs still outpace sales. Worse, by reviewing costs as a percentage of revenue instead of fixed numbers, to look for the emergence of economies of scale, we instead find the percentage costs are increasing even as revenues increase.

What could ExOne do to reach profitability? In my view, the company is stretched too thin and seeking to expand its technical capabilities without first creating in-depth sales from existing capabilities. A comment in the 2017 Annual Report says "we are focused on ... constantly expanding the diversity of materials which can be printed by our equipment."



With so few sales, it appears the company makes a sale of a product to a company in one industry using a material, then starts over selling a product to a company in another industry using another material, etc. It is a hamster wheel creating high cost of goods and high SGA. What we have not seen is rich expertise in one industry and material allowing ExOne deep penetration into that niche market. That type of expertise and penetration could reduce the cost of goods sold and SGA by allowing the same product and virtually the same customization to be repeatedly sold to different companies in that niche.

My recommendation is to stay on the sideline and watch what is happening with costs. Many will be focusing on ExOne’s sales, competition, and how much of the $21 billion future market the company may be able to attract. But until costs as a percentage of revenue are significantly reduced more revenue will, ironically, only generate ever greater losses.

If the next annual report, or a future quarterly report, shows material cost reduction – perhaps not in absolute dollars but as a percentage of revenue – this stock could jump.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.