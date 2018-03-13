Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Portola's New Interim Data, Lantheus Announces Promising Data For LMI 1195, Kura Tumbles On Update

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Portola Pharmaceuticals

Today, we will discuss Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA), which saw a pullback after announcing new interim data from late-stage study of AndexXa. Earlier this month, PTLA had seen a huge sell-off amid concerns that the potential approval of AndexXa in the U.S. would be delayed. At the time, we had noted that the sell-off represented an opportunity to bring down cost of acquisition in PTLA. It was not surprising to see PTLA bounce back sharply in the subsequent days although the stock still remains around 25% below the levels it traded at prior to the update earlier this month.

On Monday, investors were again disappointed with the new interim data. However, this was more because they were hoping for more robust data as it would have reduced the possibility of the FDA requesting another trial with AndexXa before the drug can be approved. The data announced on Monday was from 132 subjects and showed an 83% rate of good/excellent hemostasis (bleeding stopped) over a 12-hour period post-infusion. Blood clotting events occurred in 11% of patients and 12% died. These data are in-line with what PTLA has reported before with AndexXa.

As we have noted before, the possible regulatory delay is a setback but that does not changed the long-term fundamentals for Portola. This is why we continue to remain bullish on the long-term potential. While AndexXa commercialization is likely to be delayed, we continue to believe in the drug's potential post commercialization.

Portola had ended 2017 with cash and short-term investments of $463.16 million. Based on the current burn rate, we believe that PTLA is in a position to get through any potential delays with AndexXa without having to dilute existing shareholders.

Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) announced new positive data from a phase 2 study evaluating imaging agent LMI 1195 for use in cardiac positron tomography (PET) to assess myocardial presynaptic sympathetic nerve function.

Analysis: The results showed that LMI 1195 delivered a comparable measure of cardiac sympathetic nerve function and more favorable kinetics for early cardiac imaging as carbon-11 hydroxyephedrine, the imaging agent typically used to assess the risk of patients with ischemic cardiomyopathy (ICM) who are being considered for implantable cardiac defibrillators. The value-add for LMI 1195 is its longer half-life which would not require an on-site cyclotron.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) shares fell sharply in early trading on Tuesday after the company provided a regulatory update on tipifarnib, its lead product candidate.

Analysis: Kura said that it is setting the second half of the year for a single-arm, registration-directed trial of tipifarnib in at least 59 patients (recurrent or metastatic) with HRAS mutant squamous cell head and neck cancer, with objective response rate as the primary endpoint. The company also provided an update on its upcoming milestones, which include data from the phase 1 dose-escalation study of KO-947 in the second half of the year, initiation of proof-of-concept study of tipifarnib in HRAS mutant squamous non-small cell lung cancer through the Spanish Lung Cancer Group in 2018 and additional clinical data from tipifarnib in hematologic malignancies in the second half of 2018.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) and HEALIOS K.K., a Japan-based company, have entered into a letter of intent to expand their collaboration to develop and commercialize MultiStem products for a range of indications, including acute respiratory distress syndrome and trauma in Japan and the use of MultiStem with organ bud technology and certain ophthalmological indications globally.

Analysis: Under the terms of the proposed deal, HELIOS will make a $21 million equity investment in Athersys via the purchase of 12 million shares of common stock at $1.76 per share. HELIOS will also have a warrant to acquire additional shares until September 1, 2020, capped at 19.9% stake. HELIOS will commit $35 million, as well as additional payments and royalties, to expand its license and to support clinical trials. The company will also fund $10 million escrow and pay an additional $25 million in license/option fees in installments.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) announced preliminary data from a clinical trial assessing BPX-501 in pediatric patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and primary immunodeficiencies (PIDs).

Analysis: At year 1, the rates of relapse-free survival and overall survival (OS) in 39 pediatric patients in their first or second complete response who underwent a haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplant (haplo-HSCT) followed by BPX-501 were 91.5% and 97.3%, respectively. In the literature, the rates for the same population of patients undergoing alternate-donor HSCT are 60-80%. At year 1, the rates of disease-free survival and OS in pediatric patients with PIDs who underwent haplo-HSCT followed by BPX-501 were 88.1% and 88.6%, respectively.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) announced preliminary data from a phase 1/2 study evaluating AEB1102 (pegzilarginase) in patients with Arginase 1 deficiency.

Analysis: Repeat dose data from two adult patients and ascending dose data from one pediatric patient showed sustained lowering of plasma arginine with repeated weekly IV doses of pegzilarginase. Also, elevated levels of arginine-derived metabolites at baseline were rapidly decreased and reductions maintained. Pegzilarginase was well-tolerated in the adults but the pediatric patient experienced an infusion-related reaction and withdrew due to time constraints between school and the study.

In other news

Janssen Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:JNJ) announced that new analysis from the CANVAS study showed that patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) treated with its INVOKANA (canagliflozin) experienced significantly less risk of cardiovascular (CV) death or hospitalization for heart failure (HHF). Treatment with INVOKANA reduced the risk of CV death or HHF by 22%, fatal or hospitalized heart failure by 30%, and HHF alone by 33%. In patients with prior history of heart failure, the risk of CV death or HHF was reduced 39%. The risk reduction in patients without previous heart failure was 13%.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) announced that it has revamped its license agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) related to migraine candidates rimegepant and BHV-3500. Under the terms of the new agreement, BHVN paid BMY $50 million in consideration of a low-single-digit reduction in payable royalties for rimegepant and a mid-single-digit reduction for BHV-3500. The deal also removes BMY's first negotiation rights to regain the intellectual property or enter a license agreement with Biohaven after receiving Phase 3 data on rimegepant and enables Biohaven to out-license either candidate to a third party with a CGRP antibody program.

Merrimack Pharma (NASDAQ:MACK) announced that it is planning to increase enrollment in the phase 2 SHERLOC study evaluating its MM-121 (seribantumab) in patients heregulin-positive non-small lung cancer who have progressed after platinum-based chemo. The company plans to increase the number of participants to 100 from 80 citing rapid enrollment and "robust clinical interest."

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) announced positive data from a phase 2b trial evaluating its lead drug candidate RP-G28 in 377 patients intolerant of lactose. After 30 days treatment with RP-G28, patients experienced a significant increase in lactic acid bacteria in the gut, implying that they would be better able to digest lactose.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) announced that the FDA has placed its phase 1/2 trial evaluating the combination of axalimogene filolisbac and AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) IMFINZI (durvalumab) in patients with advanced, recurrent/refractory human papillomavirus (HPV)-associated cervical cancer and HPV-associated head and neck cancer on clinical hold.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NYSE:PTI) announced that its PTI-428 has been granted a Breakthrough Therapy for the treatment of cystic fibrosis patients with two copies of the F508del genetic mutation who are currently on background therapy with Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:VRTX) ORKAMBI (lumacaftor/ivacaftor).

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) reported that in a post-hoc analysis of the ANCHOR study, patients with persistent high triglycerides (TG) and elevated high-sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP) on statin therapy who received 4 g/day of Vascepa experienced significant reductions in TG and inflammatory biomarkers without an elevation in bad cholesterol. The 18% reduction in hsCRP versus placebo was statistically significant.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEMKT:PLX) announced updated results from a phase 2 study evaluating OPRX-106 in patients with moderately active ulcerative colitis (UC). In 24 patients who received either a daily oral 2 mg or 8 mg dose of OPRX-106 for eight weeks, the clinical response rate was 67% including 28% who experienced clinical remission. 72% showed improvements in rectal bleeding scores.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced that the second pivotal Phase 3 study, ELARUS UF-II, assessing elagolix in women with uterine fibroids met the primary endpoint.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) has commenced a phase 2a clinical study, OPTIMA, evaluating lead drug Molgradex in patients with nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung infection.

The trial will enroll 30 adult participants who have failed to respond to or are intolerant of standard NTM antibiotic therapy. Patients will be treated for 24 weeks with a 12-week follow-up period. The primary endpoint is sputum culture conversion defined as a minimum of three sputum samples without NTM growth.

