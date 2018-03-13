General Mills: It's About Time

Paying attention to solid names in the out-of-favor staples sector now, when no one else seems to be, might prove to be a smart move.

Investing in this stock is not about betting on a packaged foods comeback, but I believe a bounce back from a lower base is imminent.

General Mills will have yet another opportunity to prove to investors that it has found a hard bottom.

One of my contrarian plays that has yet to gain traction, General Mills (GIS), will report fiscal 3Q18 earnings on March 21st ahead of the opening bell. The company is expected to deliver $3.77 billion in revenues, just a hair below last year's top-line number. Consensus EPS estimates are set at $0.78 for a projected six-cent increase over year-ago levels.

Credit: USA Today

The Minneapolis-based packaged food company will have yet another opportunity to prove to investors that it has found a hard bottom, following several quarters of revenue deterioration (see chart below). I believe GIS has suffered over the past couple of years - the stock has trailed the consumer staples sector (XLP) since its five-year high in July 2016 by over 26% - because a shift in consumer food preferences met a product portfolio that did not address demand properly.

Now, with (1) annual revenues already 13.5% below 2014 levels, (2) the underperforming canned and frozen food business having been sold, (3) the yogurt segment finally about to dig itself out of the hole (fiscal 3Q18 will lap a quarter of -20% contraction with a new product lineup), and (4) the addition of the higher-growth natural pet food portfolio coming up later in the year, it is hard to project a much worse second half of fiscal 2018. As I have argued before, investing in General Mills is not about betting on a packaged foods comeback, but rather on a "shrink to growth" turnaround story that, I believe, will start playing out this year.

GIS Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

On profitability, I continue to hold my expectations low. Trailing gross margins have been dipping amid lack of meaningful consumer price inflation and increased competition leading to commoditization of processed foods. The CEO himself has previously argued that the company's "number one priority in fiscal 2018 is strengthening top-line performance," a statement that to me has the double-edged meaning of more resilient sales alongside depressed margins.

Final thoughts on the stock

"How much worse can it get?"

These are often the famous last words said before disaster strikes. But in the case of General Mills, I believe the question is valid. The company is returning to modest growth after several painful quarters, and the early results have started to show. Considering the stock's valuations do not look too aggressive (see below), particularly given a sector-high dividend yield, shares look reasonable to me at current levels.

GIS PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Company/Ticker Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG Dividend Yield General Mills (GIS) 16.5x 9.3% 1.8x 3.7% Kraft Heinz (KHC) 17.7x 9.3% 1.9x 3.7% Mondelez (MDLZ) 18.0x 12.2% 1.5x 1.9% Campbell (CPB) 14.2x 5.1% 2.8x 3.2% Kellogg (K) 15.8x 6.9% 2.3x 3.1%

In addition, investors with a long-term view and looking to achieve balance in their portfolios might want to think of the consumer staples sector as a crucial piece of the puzzle that many overlook during periods of economic robustness. At one point, which could still be a few years out in the future, the tides are bound to change, and counter-cyclical stocks are more likely to help safeguard investors' assets during an eventual downturn.

In true contrarian style, paying attention to solid names in this out-of-favor space now, when no one else seems to be, might prove to be a smart move.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may own GIS and other tickers mentioned in this article through diversified ETFs.