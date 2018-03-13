Avery Dennison: Fundamentals Support Potential Technical Breakout

The Business

Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) manufactures pressure-sensitive materials, merchandise tags, and labels. It also runs a specialty converting business that produces radio-frequency identification inlays and labels. According to the company's most recent 10-K filing, 76% of its sales come from operations outside of the United States. Because of this, the company has been able to capitalize on the momentum in emerging markets and has seen revenues increase consistently YoY. Share prices are up 46% in the last 52 weeks and 0.96% YTD. After a slight pullback in February, shares seem to be testing support on the 100-day moving average, but with the strong fundamentals exhibited by the company, I expect shares to bounce higher.

Performance

Revenues for 2017 came in at $6.61 billion, up 9% YoY. As mentioned earlier, 76% of this comes from operations outside of the United States and more specifically, in strategic emerging markets. Although operating margins continue to expand as well, they are not yet where management of AVY would like to see them. Current margins are 10.42% operating, 27.40% gross, and 4.26% net. On the company's Q4/FYE conference call, management stressed the importance of expanding their margins in 2018 and beyond. Net income continues to rise YoY and as of FYE 2017, is $281.8 million. The small decline from the previous year can be attributed to the $172 million charge taken on from the tax reform. Also attributed to the tax reform charge is a slight decline in FYE EPS that came in at $3.13 reported. But non-GAAP adjusted EPS is $5.00 per share, an increase of 24% from the year prior.

(Source: Koyfin.com)

Strengths and weaknesses

In 2017, shares of AVY returned 46%, outperforming the industries 37%. YTD, shares for the company are still beating the industry, although by a slighter margin, with 0.96% compared to -0.90% respectively. The company also provided very strong guidance for 2018 calling for revenue growth around 8% and a reported EPS of $5.50-5.75. On top of this, the ROE for the company is an impressive 28.58% which beats the S&P 500's return of 20.40%.

On the risk side, AVY is heavily exposed outside of the United States and the threat of political tensions along with the current administration's aggressive nature in reshaping the trade economy of the U.S. could have a negative effect on these emerging markets that the company is positioned. Although I don't see any drastic changes taking place that will overly affect these markets, it is definitely something that investors should keep an eye on.

Looking forward

The strong guidance and impressive growth over the last few years seem to have the eyes of analysts as well. Of the 9 analysts covering the stock, all of them are positive with 3 of them ranking the stock a HOLD, 3 of them a BUY, and 3 of them a STRONG BUY. The average price among them is $128.88 leaving a 10% upside from the current price of $117.20. Barclays hold the highest price among the group as of February 12 with a target of $140.

The company has shown dedication to executing its business strategy as efficiently as possible. The strategy going forward consists of a focus on increasing productivity, controlling costs, and aggressively pursuing favorable acquisition targets. Management's track record leaves no reason to doubt that they cannot continue this execution into the future.

Technicals

As stated earlier, shares have been on a run over the last year. Gaining 46% in 2017 and another 0.96% YTD. The daily chart is showing a pennant forming since the start of 2018 and the key levels to watch are obviously the supporting and resisting trend lines. A crack through resistance and I'll be looking for a target in the area of $130. A crack through support and I'll wait for the price to test support around $110.50-111.

(Source: ThinkorSwim/TD Ameritrade)

Summary

Shares of AVY are trading at a P/E of 37.23 and a forward P/E of 19.92. Compared to the industry average of 32.92, it is slightly overvalued but when considering the performance over the last year and the forward guidance, it is worthy of the higher P/E. And with a PEG of 1.61, there seems to be more upside ahead. Dividends have been raised each of the last eight years and the stock now has a dividend yield of 1.54%. The company's forward guidance for 2018 includes a reported EPS of $5.50-5.75 and a YoY revenue increase of around 8%. Given the company's track record of exceeding expectations and the high standard that it holds itself to, I believe the future is bright for AVY and potential investors should take advantage of current prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.