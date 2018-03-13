Medallion: 3 Potential Catalysts For This Deep Value Stock

As outlined in our article published in December 2017 on Seeking Alpha titled "Takeover Or Massive Buyback, Equates Opportunity," MFIN trades at a deep discount to its net tangible book value, its breakup/sum of the parts value, EV/EBITDA value, and a price to earnings value. The value proposition has been enhanced after the fourth quarter numbers published on March 1. (see risk factors discussed below).

Strong Earnings at Medallion Bank and Mezzanine Lending Business set the tone for a company poised to make over $2/share in net annual earnings starting in the second half of 2018 and beyond.

The numbers are disclosed in the company's press release dated March 1, 2018; and easily analyzed. Here are some highlights:

1) Consumer portfolio at Medallion Bank is now showing steady pre-tax earnings of $71.5 million per annum.

2) Mezzanine business is showing steady pre-tax earnings of $11.8 million per annum.

3) Taxi medallion lending is "cash-flow positive." Source: earnings call 3/02/2018.

$81mm less 28% tax on 24.8mm s/o would equate to over $2/share in net earnings.

The medallion lending business at both the bank and at Medallion Financial took heavy write-downs in the last two years, and the fourth quarter was no exception. We think this was fortuitous for the company given the change in the tax rate going forward. If medallion prices remain stable, we do believe that MFIN will recapture some of its write-downs and/or charge offs. The amount of recapture will greatly depend on future medallion prices. The current valuation taken by Medallion Financial on non-performing NYC medallions was $315,000 (handicap accessible to $268,000), and Chicago Medallions at $47,000 (the two main markets for MFIN) (source Medallion 4th quarter earnings), which was in line versus Medallion's peers in the medallion lending space. The peers, including Signature Bank (SBNY), ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB), and Capital One Financial (COF) average over $320,000 per NYC medallion and over $50,000 per Chicago medallion. Medallion's exposure to medallions must be considered mitigated to the same amount that Medallion has these loans against specific medallion in subsidiaries that are not guaranteed by Medallion, the parent.

MFIN is generating $2.50 per share annually in pretax pre-provision cash flow and our estimate of about $2.50 of after tax EPS in 2019.

In addition to the numbers above and our updated valuation analysis further below, we look at three possible catalysts (all possibly playing out in the next three months) that can accelerate the closing of the price gap between the current price and MFIN intrinsic value.

Potential Catalyst I. Earnings call outlines a possible game-changing move by Medallion.

In our previous article, highlighted above, we suggested that Medallion could and should raise money at the bank level in a non-dilutive preferred or debt offering. When asked about raising money on Friday's (3/1/18) earnings call, Andrew Murstein said "... given the strength our bank and its prospects, especially as it continues to reduce its medallion exposure, we could explore some type of capital raise at the bank level. But only if the cost of capital was (is) very reasonable." Source: earnings call 3/2/2018.

What would this mean for us shareholders? And why might this be meaningful?

If Medallion issues non-dilutive debt and/or preferred shares at the subsidiary level, the company could a) increase its bank's lending business as the bank can get 7 to 1 leverage. If Medallion Bank pays a 10% coupon (which would be the high end of our estimate given the bank's earnings power) on debt or preferred, its effective rate would still be around 3% vs. their loans placed at 15%, b) use some of the proceeds to pay down some existing debt and use any pay down as a means to negotiate the current debt into signing on for a longer term (maybe 3 years), thus negating the "short argument" that the company has debt looming (despite the fact that the lenders have generally extended); and use the pay down to negotiate the ability for the company to c) use proceeds to buy back shares under its $26 million share repurchase plan.

Potential Catalyst II. NYC Council bill, if passed, is said to be a game changer for the NYC yellow cab medallion values.

According to a Crain's article of 3/1/2018 titled "City Council bill aims to kneecap Uber and Lyft," the City Council's proposed bill may actually help level the playing field for the yellow cabs, black cars, and the ride sharing companies (Uber and Lyft). The TLC would change the regulatory environment by creating a new category for Uber and Lyft. The proposed legislation, if passed, would require:

1) Uber and Lyft (ride sharing companies) to meet environmental standards aimed at reducing congestion

2) pay significant fees to the city per base and per car ($2000 per car)

3) limit vehicles per base (to 250); this would disrupt much of the Uber/Lyft model

4) protect driver income against Uber/Lyft price cuts

5) require wheelchair accessibility (see below lawsuit)

6) require vehicle markings

7) impose refusal of ride penalties

8) transparency

9) require trip data provided to the TLC

If the bill passes, we see the values of NYC medallions not just stabilizing, but rebounding considerably.

While the bill would be a tangible game changer, there is already a shift back to yellow cabs for drivers from ride sharing cabs as the number of Uber and Lyft cars have grown to such a number that they are actually cannibalizing themselves. Taxi management companies in NYC have seen their yellow cab car utilization rates come back from under 70 percent to over 90 percent (source: MFIN earnings call on 3-2-2018, and KORR industry research).

We see this trend continuing. According to a study done by MIT, as published, Uber, Lyft Drivers Earning A Median Profit Of $3.37 Per Hour.

In addition, regulation in NYC on WAV (wheelchair accessible Vehicles), is already underway. WAV policies and congestion pricing, may both help the taxi driver and medallion owner gain some additional stability. In a recent article published in Curbed entitled "Wheelchair users sue Uber" we see that pressure is mounting on ride sharing companies to accommodate wheelchair users. A WAV mandate, along with its associated costs, will deter many part-time drivers for Uber and Lyft.

In the long run (10-15 years from now), the challenge will be whether the autonomous vehicles will require a medallion in NYC. As goliaths like Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG), General Motors (GM), Ford (F), Tesla (TSLA), Uber and Lyft pursue autonomous vehicles; drones and autonomous vehicles will displace many drivers. NYC is and will likely continue to be a unique city with their passenger hailing history. If, in the long run, NYC decides to require autonomous vehicles to have a medallion, goliaths will be a race to own these limited licenses.

Potential Catalyst III. Analyst coverage and institutional following.

Medallion is an under followed name. Only 15% of the shares outstanding are owned by filing institutional owners. While we do see Mario Gabelli increasing his stake in Medallion, we believe the company needs to garner a shareholder base that is made up of over 50% institutional ownership. While the insider ownership is around 16%, we think the lack of institutional ownership has resulted in a stock that has been kicked around by short sellers. Recently, a small institutional firm called Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of MFIN with a buy recommendation and a price target of $10. This was a good first step.

When asked on its earnings call, "is there an opportunity to go into additional coverage?" Andrew Murstein stated, "Well, the company is in transformation and full swing. We are planning to be more visible to the Street in the coming year..." and "...we are hopeful that we will be able to procure additional coverage given our asset size in the ongoing strong performance of our bank." Source: Medallion earnings call transcript 3/02/2018

Updated Valuation

Medallion Loans: $208.28M This is after write-downs of approximately $68M. While the company has personal guarantees and has written down delinquent NYC medallion loans to $315K vs. the est. value of $268K. Without the possible catalyst of regulatory change mentioned above, we elect to write this number down another 10%. While we could see a significant upside to this (and the banks) loan portfolio, we put a $187.46M valuation on the medallion portfolio (not including the medallion portfolio at the bank subsidiary).

Commercial Loans: $90.19M (fair value)

Cash: $12.69M

Debt and Other Liabilities (not including deferred tax liabilities of $12.5M): $335.8M

Medallion Bank: $302.15M Net This is after a $130M write-down (separate from the parent's $70M write down of its medallion portfolio), this valuation was done by third party appraisal. Like the Medallion portfolio, we see additional write-downs as prudent in our valuation, but we also see significant upside if and when MFIN partners with, or exploits, FinTech to increase the value of this asset. Therefore, we are keeping the valuation neutral.

Other Investments and assets (est. value): $9.52M

Net: $266.21M

Total Shares Outstanding: 24.3M

Per Share Value: $10.96 BEFORE any recovery of the $200M of write-downs. We see this stock surpassing $11 in the next 6 months (or less) and possibly going over $20 thereafter.

All of the above translate into... strap on your seat belts, turn on the radio and enjoy the ride on Medallion Financial.

Risk Factors that could put a break on the joyous ride.

Continued medallion weakness - Pressure from ridesharing applications may continue to impact the traditional taxi medallion leasing business and the value of taxi medallions and therefore, the medallion loans that MFIN holds. In addition, the insolvent Melrose Credit Union is selling off or taking significant discounts on their medallion loans. This has and could continue to put pressure on medallion prices. If the recent stabilization of medallion prices does not hold, MFIN may have to increase the reserves/write-offs for its portfolio.

Credit Quality - MFIN could see credit quality of the company's loan portfolios deteriorate if the economy weakens. The consumer portfolio consists of discretionary purchases that are susceptible to the general economy.

De-BDC process - MFIN still needs to go through several steps to ensure the company can remove the business development company classification in the first half of 2018. While the shareholder vote/approval passed, there remain other steps that need to be completed before the benefits may be realized.

Regulatory - Change in Bank Control Act and the Utah Financial Institutions Act prohibit taking a controlling stake which may deter a potential takeover transaction.

Brokered deposits - MFIN relies on the brokered deposit market to fund operations versus using core deposits or deposits originated by the bank itself.

Debt - MFIN may have maturity dates that may elect to not roll forward.

