J.C. Penney: I Just Don't See The Turnaround

While it did turn in some profits in the last quarter, they are minimal when you consider the company's debt obligations.

J.C. Penney (JCP) is one of the retail stocks that I personally consider a lame duck. While it is not bleeding cash like Sears (SHLD), J.C. Penney's earnings are less than exciting. When you couple in over $3 billion of debt, the company seems handicapped regarding being able to revamp itself. My personal view is that any money made will go to keeping the wheels turning, rather than actually making the company competitive. Because of this, I don't see the potential for the stock price at this time.

After reporting a profitable fourth quarter, the stock still suffered due to coming in below estimates. I don't always think that matching estimates is all that important, but JCP's quarter involved higher costs and lower operating income. Total sales increased 1.8% to $4.03 billion year over year, while total sales for 2017 decreased 0.3% to $12.51 billion. Fourth quarter costs and expenses increased 2.9%, resulting in operating income of $247 million, a 9.9% decrease from 2016.

Like many, J.C. Penney seems to have benefited from tax reform, as it included an income tax benefit of $86 million, which gave the company the ability to report an increase in net income to $254 million. This increase is what has had some getting excited for JCP stock, as it represents a 30% increase from last year, but when you really dig into it, it's clear that its income from operations is still declining.

Not long after the quarter, J.C. Penney announced the layoff of over 300 jobs. I would assume this is related to trying to drive that operating income higher, but we've seen this show for quite some time. It hasn't really worked. The retailer is banking on snagging appliances market share as Sears falls, and push revenues through beauty products, salons, etc. I don't hate the tactic, as it deviates around the realm that digital retail is causing a headache in, but I see far more promising investments in the retail space.

Macy's (M) reported a great fourth quarter, offers a lot of beauty/makeup products and has a much better-looking balance sheet. It has billions of cash at its disposal and offers a great dividend. It also offers a fair valuation at around ten times earnings. JCP has a little over $100 million in cash, with over $400 million in cash and with a net loss for 2017, making its $3.24 stock price at the time of writing a huge premium on its actual business.

Even as it frees up bad stores, and liquidate inventory, J.C. Penney faces one of the most brutally competitive industries on the market right now. Retail is dog-eat-dog at the moment. Not that it hasn't always been that way, but the balance between brick and mortar with online sales hasn't been found yet, and many are stuck in the middle. J.C. Penney was unhealthy prior to this shift, and I don't see it making big strides.

Without the tax benefit, the company's operating income of $168 million does not cover its current maturities of $232 million on its $3.78 billion in debt. Right now, it seems to be making it all work through a credit facility. The company reported cash flows of $268 million for the fourth quarter through borrowings from a credit facility, while it paid $47 million in payments on long-term debt. It also made $494 million in payments on borrowings. So basically, the company is almost borrowing money to pay for money it borrowed. J.C. Penney lovers feel free to set me straight in the comments section, but according to its cash flow statement, that's how it reads to me.

How can the company innovate?

In terms of the stock, how can the company do anything substantial enough to move the stock price, when its cash is precious in terms of just making its payments without increasing its borrowing? On March 8th, the company announced it is pricing $400 million in privately offered secured notes. If you read the announcement, you'll see that the company intends to use the proceeds to pay off the maturities on other senior notes that need to be paid in 2019 and 2020. As I said, it is borrowing in order to pay off its borrowing.

There's just very little room here for J.C. Penney to invest in anything big. How is the company to spend big cash on making its stores more appealing when the bulk of its financing is used for paying off old financing? The one avenue I see for JCP is if Sears Holdings were to finally go under.

The freed-up market share would be huge, and JCP could likely benefit greatly. But there are many players that would probably benefit more. Macy's and Kohl's (KSS) are much healthier and have more capital at their disposal to do battle. On the appliance side, Home Depot (HD) is doing much better at selling appliances and would likely gobble up much of the Sears market share there. These companies also offer the benefit of much lower risk.

All in all, it's tough to see how J.C. Penney is a smart investment. This is a subprime stock. If it has one bad quarter involving a loss, it has very little actual cash on hand to cover the difference. If it was borrowing money to finance the turnaround, I could see the potential. But it is borrowing money to pay off borrowed money. That's not a constructive business. Within brick and mortar, you need stock with the capability to drive a digital presence, while remodeling their physical stores to create a more entertaining experience.

