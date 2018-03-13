CHF Remains Highly Valued, But Correction Is On The Way

The Swiss economy managed to move past the shock triggered by the SNB's decision to abandon the 1.20 floor on the EUR/CHF in January 2015.

Last November, I wrote an article about future Swiss franc (CHF) movements where I stated that the EUR/CHF pair is set to move around 1.16-1.17 mark for the time being whereas minor appreciation episodes are not to be excluded in the risk off periods. I also suggested to use the latter as an opportunity to short the CHF. The EUR/CHF exchange rate has recently briefly fallen below 1.15 mark, but the CHF soon erased its gain with the pair trading again around 1.17 mark.

Chart 1: EUR/CHF movements

Source: Reuters

Global economic activity picked up recently and current forecast implies another strong year ahead of us. With that being said, many leading central banks started considering monetary policy normalization. The Swiss economy shared in this cyclical upswing and it seems that it managed to move past the shock triggered by the SNB's decision to abandon the 1.20 floor on the EUR/CHF in January 2015.

A question has, therefore, arisen whether Switzerland belongs in the basket of economies that will soon start to normalize their monetary policy which would in return support stronger CHF. I do not believe this will be the case and therefore, expect further CHF weakening on the back of increased portfolio outflows as policy settings begin to normalize around the world.

The Swiss economy is running high and stable current account surplus of around 10% of GDP which was historically counterbalanced by large net portfolio outflows. Due to financial and debt crisis in the eurozone, Swiss portfolio outflow has fallen to zero while investors rushed into Swiss "safe haven" asset with current account surplus funded by the SNB's high reserve accumulation of over 100% of GDP. As global yields are on the rise, investors' willingness to hold zero-yielding assets will decline, which will increase portfolio flows out of Switzerland.

Chart 2: Swiss current account surplus (as % of GDP)

Source: Reuters

In addition to the latter, recent inflation developments have fallen short of the SNB's December projections. In that vein, I believe that the SNB will keep its main policy rates unchanged at this week meeting and reiterate its willingness to intervene in foreign exchange market in order to prevent excessive CHF appreciation.

Moreover, both growth and inflation are still lagging the broader region, which means that the economy is still highly sensitive to exchange rate developments. More precisely, Swiss inflation rate is still significantly below the SNB's medium-term target of 2% and the eurozone inflation, which implies that we are still a long way from the first rate hike. Also, it implies that the ECB will be forced to hike rates before the SNB, which will increase interest rate differential between the economies and boost the euro versus the CHF.

Chart 3: Eurozone and Switzerland CPI movements (in %)

Source: Reuters

Chart 4: Eurozone and Switzerland GDP movements (in %)

Source: Reuters

With all that being said, I expect to see weaker CHF in the period ahead and would again use appreciation episodes to short the currency at more favorable terms. Swiss sight deposits recorded increase in the recent period, which suggests that the SNB did not tolerate stronger CHF but rather intervened in the FX market and further boosted already excessive exchange rate reserves. The latter implies that the losses are limited while shorting the CHF even in the case of persistent risk of period on global markets.

