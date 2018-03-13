Endeavour Mining's (EDVMF) CEO Sébastien de Montessus on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Endeavour Mining Corporation (OTCQX:EDVMF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Good morning, good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining Endeavor Mining's Q4 and full-year 2017 results presentation. I’m Sébastien de Montessus, CEO of Endeavor Mining and it’s a pleasure to be once again with you. Please now turn Slide 2 to usual legal statements and the disclaimers here.

Here with me today is our Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Langford, our CFO, Vincent Benoit

And Head of Corporate Development and our EVP of Exploration and Growth Patrick Bouisset. As usual I will begin by talking you through the highlights of the quarter and full-year, Vincent will then take you through our financials, followed by Jeremy you can give more color on each individual mine and project and Patrick on our exploration efforts. We will then recap and open the call for questions.

As you can see here 2017 has been a very busy and exciting year for us, as we continue to make progress across our four key strategic pillars. Overall, I'm very pleased with our strong performance and would like to thank our entire team for their dedication, focus and excellent delivery, as well as the board for their support.

I will go into each of these pillars in a little more detail in the upcoming slides, but I would like to flag up front that the largest achievement both for the quarter and the year is undoubtedly the successful commissioning of our flagship low cost Houndé mine which was completed ahead of schedule, below budget, and with a strong safety record.

So to go through each of our pillars in more details starting with the first on operational excellence. I have said before that safety is our first priority and we continue to have good safety record. On the construction side, which is always a challenge, the team is proud to have completed Houndé with no loss time injuries, continuing on their excellent track record following the Agbaou build. While I'm pleased with our safety record as a group, especially against industry average any LTI is one too many and so we must and we will continue to treat this as a key priority.

Now turning to our key performance metrics, as expected the early commissioning of Houndé had an immediate positive impact on our performance in Q4, which was a record quarter with production of 38% and all-in sustaining costs down 13% compared to Q3. On this graph you can in particular see that we shaded Nzema as our divestment of this non-core assets closed during the last week of December and the amount of focus in Q4 on this nice $785 per ounce all-in sustaining.

Looking at the full-year, production is up 12% compared to 2016, and we are very proud to have met guidance for the fifth consecutive year. This is we are having a strong portfolio of assets, where we can push the some assets other to compensate for weaker than expected performance at others is a strategic advantage. 2017 benefited from a full-year's production at Karma, the startup of Houndé and an improvement on Nzema following its come back, which compensated for the challenges at our other mines.

As you can see in the chart we have increased production over the past years despite having sold our non-core Youga and Nzema mines as we replaced these ounces with higher quality production. And looking ahead at 2018 we expect production to increase to about 670,000 ounces, benefiting from a full-year of Houndé with all-in sustaining declining as we will see on the next slide.

As you can see here 2017 also marked the fifth consecutive year of meeting the all-in sustaining guidance. All-in sustaining cost continued to trend lower, achieving $869 per ounce for the year and are expected to further decrease in 2018 to between $840 and $890 per ounce. For me this trend is a very important metric to measure the success of our strategy laid out in 2015.

By increasing the quality of our portfolio we are well on track to achieving our all-in sustaining target of below $800 per ounce especially once Ity CIL is brought online mid next year. It is also interesting to note that if we exclude Tabakoto for which we expect to make a strategic decision on later this year than the 2018 all-in sustaining guidance would have been $760 and $810 per ounce.

As you can see on this next slide, all-in margin continues to trend upwards with a 9% increase in 2017, to $162 million, finishing in line with our guidance. Despite the sale of Nzema we are expecting to further increase the all-in margin by about 20% in 2018, thanks to the addition of Houndé. With Ity coming on board mid next year, we expect a further significant increase in 2019 and 2020.

Due to the quick payback from both Houndé and Ity which are less than two years of current gold prices we expect to further increase our financial flexibility in the short-term. As previously mentioned, project development remained a key focus in 2017, with the year being marked by the successfully completion of Houndé, two months is early and below budget.

But the year was also marked by the beginning of construction of our Ity CIL project in September, which is set to add another 14 years to the mines life. I’m pleased to report that the project is tracking on-budget and on-time for first gold pour in mid-2019 as expected. $800,000 have already been worked with zero LTI.

Exploration. Exploration of course continues to also, be one of our key pillars and our efforts are starting to pay off. Since our exploration strategy was announced at the end of November 2016 the main focus has been on increasing Ity’s indicated resource base so that we could seize the plant ahead of the CIL construction. This successfully led to the addition of over 1 million ounces of gold in the optimization study.

As a result of this optimization, we were able to increase the plant capacity from 3 million tonne to 4 million tonne per annum. Another important focus has been Karma, where we extended the mine life from seven years at the time of purchase to be on 10 years. At Tabakoto the main focus of the 2017 campaign was two folds. for the underground mines we successfully replaced and added ounces beyond the depletion, meanwhile exploration around the open pit focused on testing and generating game changing target.

So far the hits near the plants exist only small resources whereas the Northern Kofi area which is on trend to handle Loulo mine remains very attractive for Greenfield exploration target. This will be our focus in 2018.

At Agbaou being as we have good visibility on production for the next six years. We spent 2017 activities on testing different new targets, the most important one being the potential at the North pit, which is expected to lead to a resource increase this year. We have spent overall $44 million on exploration in 2017, and we expect to spend a similar amount in 2018.

While we will continue to build on the success at Ity, as you can imagine, with Kari Pump discovery made last year Houndé is now a significant focus an intensive exploration campaign is also underway over the first six months of the year at Kalana with the aim of publishing an updated resource by mid-year.

Also interesting to note that in line with our strategy to find our next project and mine organically, about 40% of our exploration budget for the year will be dedicated to the Greenfield opportunities and we are very excited to start sharing some of the results over the next few months.

If you look at the next slide on Slide 12 you see that the increase compared to 2016 we are still tracking well I mean to a target to 2021, which is reaching this 10 million, 15 million ounces of indicated resources for 2021.

So all-in-all exploration efforts are trending the right way as you can see here. Through our exploration success and portfolio management we have added 3 million ounces of reserves and nearly 4 million ounces of resources, just over one year into our five year exploration program. We expect discovery ounces to ramp up with the target generation and validation work that has been done last year.

Last but not least on the portfolio management and balance sheet fronts, we continue to improve our asset portfolio following the sale of Youga in 2016, and now with the sale of the non-core Nzema mine which we completed in December.

As a reminder, I want to focus management attention on the high quality assets that are low cost, have long mine life and generate cash. Nzema no longer fit the profile despite its operational improvement in the second half of 2017, as its mine life was quite short.

We have also strengthened our project pipeline with the purchase of the high quality Kalana project from Avnel which slots in nicely after we finish our Ity CIL project. We have an in-house construction team and it's important to keep them busy [indiscernible].

Kalana has a very attractive profile as you can see here it is a low-cost, long-life asset with high exploration potential and with an attractive equity internal rate of return even when taking the purchase price into account.

We purchased Kalana for about $120 million compared to a current NPV of $321 million, which we believe has significant exploration upside, and we expect to publish an updated feasibility study for Kalana by year-end, and to make a construction decision soon after.

As a reminder, you have here our 2018 guidance, as I noted earlier, thanks to the addition Houndé, we were able to increase our full-year production guidance to between 670,000 ounces and 720,000 ounces and further decrease all-in sustaining cost to between $840 and $890 per ounce.

2018 will also be key for us as we make a strategic assessment on Tabakoto, which is currently underperforming. With Houndé already in cash flow positive of the funding headroom we have, we are well positioned to continue to finance our growth projects and exploration campaign into this year. We expect to spend about $200 million on the government projects mainly for the Ity CIL construction and we have also planned a $40 million to $45 million exploration campaign.

Now turning to the financial summary with Vincent, who will take you through.

Vincent Benoit

Thank you, Sebastien. So, on Slide 18, you can see a little bit more of a breakdown of our production and cost profile over the past year, and by individual mine. As Sebastien mentioned, Q4 was strong compared to Q3, on the back of Houndé coming early on stream. As always Q4 coincides with the end of the rainy season, so this naturally had a positive impact.

Looking at the full-year production profile, Nzema did better than expected this year surpassing the upper end of the guidance range at 116,000 ounces of gold. As you can see in the bottom chart, all-in sustaining cost also decreased after our strong effort to reduce cost and improve purchase all grade.

As expected, production at Agbaou decreased while all-in sustaining cost increased due to the harder rock mix. This is fully in line with the mine plan. Production at Tabakoto getting just below our guidance range mainly due to the lower grades following depletion at the high-grade Kofi C deposit with all-in sustaining cost increasing.

As we have previously indicated, production at Ity came in just below the guidance range while all-in sustaining cost came in just above. This is largely due to the shift away from mining the higher-grade Bakatouo deposit. Meanwhile as Sebastien said, Houndé outperformed in Q4 and is highly cash flow generative.

On Slide 19 looking more closely at our all-in margin which increased by 9% in 2017. We can see that it has clearly improved. Beginning at the top of the table, gold sales were up mainly due to the full-year of production at Karma following its start in Q2 2016 and the successful startup of Houndé in Q4. Recorded realized gold price includes 20,000 ounces delivered under the Karma stream, which are sold at 20% of the spot price. The average gross gold price is $1255 per ounce.

As Sebastien noted earlier, all-in sustaining margin from operations saw a solid increase in 2017 given the improvements of Karma and Nzema and the startup of Houndé. Non-sustain capital increased over the last year with the main investment occurring at Karma for the Heap Pad expansion relocation and pre-stripping activity and at Nzema for the [indiscernible] pit pushback. Meanwhile Non-sustaining exploration was also up as we increased exploration activities in line with our stated strategy.

On Slide 20, we dive a bit deeper moving from all-in margin all the way to cash evaluation. Starting from the top again, the first point to note is the working capital evaluation which has improved over 2016 with reference items presented in note one.

In point two, you will see that the main item was the expected $317 million growth project expense which included $196 million for Houndé construction, $70 million for the Ity CIL construction and another $41 million for the optimization of Karma. In point three, the main M&A item was the purchase of an additional 25% stake in the Ity mine.

Against those outflows we received equity proceeds from La Mancha for $108 million during the year as it exercises its anti-dilution right to come back to 29% to 9% and we drew down $160 million on the revolving credit facility.

On Slide 21, we quickly look at the cash evaluation based on the usual cash flow statement lines items. We started the year with $124 million in cash. Net cash flow from operating activities for 2017 was $222 million up $68 million over 2016.

This covered nearly half of the investment activities requirements as also outlined in the previous slide. The remaining shortfall for the investment activities had been financed through equity proceed and LCF drew downs.

And as you can see on Slide 22 and as Sébastien mentioned, we manage our balance sheet to maintain a healthy financial position, which is essential to allow the Group to push forward its growth pipeline.

It’s important to note that the significant efforts made in Q4 2015 and early 2016 to strengthen our balance sheet have allowed us to successfully finance the Houndé deal. At the end of 2014, the Group was highly leveraged with $254 million of net debt, which represents a 1.8 times net debt-to-EBITDA ratio. But more importantly, it was 168% of year-end market cap.

In 2017, as anticipated net debt increased from $26 million at the end of 2016 to $232 million which is due to the Houndé construction with our balance sheet maintaining at a healthy 1.05 times net debt-to-EBITDA ratio.

Looking ahead, we expect net debt to trend slightly higher with the construction of the Ity CIL plant, but not surpass the 1.5 mark and then quickly decrease once the mine is in production due to its quickly payback of less than two years.

And the slide after in 2017 and early 2018 we have strengthened our balance sheet in renegotiating the LCF and issuing a convertible bond. We improved the LCF terms in September, ahead of launching the Ity CIL construction. The improved terms notably reduced our interest rate, extended the maturity and made it a bullet payment while lowering our management fees.

In February of this year, we have also issued a $330 million of convertible bond with the intent of decreasing our LCF from 500 million to 350 million. This has allowed us to diversify our source of funding while decreasing our financing cost due to the low 3% coupon.

Moreover, we can now adapt to the LCF as a short-term funding source just to manage big funding requirements for which this credit facility is more stringent for, rather than using it as a long-term source of funding.

This has also increased our liquidity sources by $180 million, which positions us well to finance Kalana when its feasibility study is finished by the end of this year. If Ity CIL is tracking well, this gives us the flexibility to launch Kalana in early 2019. In addition, this convertible issuance has extended the average maturity of our debt.

On Slide 24, we dive a bit deeper into the benefit of the convertible. The first one is the immediate cash saving per year especially at the time when the Group is highly focused on growth project and exploration spend.

We have significantly reduced our financing risk as we are less dependent to the LIBOR increasing. It’s important to note the current savings made following to the switch to a 330 million convert, circa $7 million per year, but this can rapidly increase based on where the LIBOR curve is moving.

A year ago LIBOR was 0.5% and now it is over 2% and climbing. Let’s not forget that in the past LIBOR increased to as much as 5%, 7%. Second, it is much cheaper than issuing a straight bond as the rates we were seeing were circa 8% due to our African exposure despite our strong financial position. So compared to 3% is a $50 million yearly saving.

Lastly, this is the most important trend which I’m sure everyone understood and there was the right to settle in cash, shares or mix of both. This means that we can control dilution. If we treated as a straight bond and repay the principal in cash and any in the money option in shares, then I would say $40 per share, this represents a dilution of only 3.5%. As we will be generating a lot of cash in the few years with Houndé, Ity and Kalana we especially see this almost like a 2%, 3% bridge financing in an environment where interest rates are increasing.

On Slide 25 you can see that we are fully funded for Ity. Starting on the left hand slide, we have the liquidity at the year-end of $322 million and then upside to about $500 million following the convertible issuance. With the remaining Nzema sales proceeds and equipment financing and Ity, we are very well funded. Of course the objective is to limit debt draw down and use the cash generated from operations.

Turning to the next Slide, you see that we had a net loss for the year mainly due to an impairment charge at Tabakoto, which comes ahead of a strategic decision and the loss of the sale of Nzema.

Once adjusted for those we had a net earnings of $69 million which despite the significantly increased cash flow generation as down due to the greater depreciation. This negative $0.67 per share which is ahead of keys ahead of both year consensus.

With this, I would hand over to Jeremy and Patrick now who will walk you through the operation and exploration sections.

Jeremy Langford

Thanks very much, Vincent and Sebastian and good morning, good afternoon to everybody on the call. I guess I will move through these slides fairly quickly, because I would like to take questions at right time end of presentation, but we have started a new operation Houndé a new flagship.

I just think Houndé ramp with a pretty quick and we achieved all the KPOs we set ourselves that throughout 2017. The purchased facility is running well, the mining is running well, the grid power is deploying the power, the assets very, very well and down the staff has settled in nicely.

I will touch on the rest of Houndé during the question session. I will hand it over to Patrick to talk about exploration at Houndé.

Patrick Bouisset

Thanks Jeremy, hi everybody. As mentioned by Sébastien in 2017 exploration prioritization was a focused to [indiscernible] and following last year restart of exploration on Houndé and the discovery of Kari Pump extension. This year Houndé budget is going to be a number one budget in all Endeavour exploration.

We are going to concentrate in the overall Kari area, during 2018 Kari Pump extension or also exploring the remaining of the Kari area while at the same time also going on pursuing exploration on [indiscernible] area and also recurring all that target for 2019.

So actually it will be a strong campaign in 2018 on Houndé with a budget that’s slightly over 90 million and with a lot of meters to be drilled, mainly we target 125,000 meter at Kari, Ity and [indiscernible].

That’s all for me. Jeremy Langford.

Jeremy Langford

Thanks Patrick, Agbaou had a good Q4 and 2017 over the spot during Q4 the IRAs they went up a little bit and we increased the blend of the fresh rock up to 25% at Agbaou. Oil production was as expected like I said the before, but the IRC was [indiscernible]. This is because we processed lift of the transitional work and we move the waste capitalization after 2018.

This maximizes cash flow and the Houndé capital. As you noticed in the waterfall chart in the spot the plant continue to perform well, has done since day one low production decreased due to the low grade oxide being fed and the waste being capitalized.

2018 is a transitioning for Agbaou we are truly large focus on waste capitalization activity which expect to give access to the hardware areas afterwards. Low grade stockpile field is expected to backup the mine feed to the mill and we will move to the waste capitalization fairly quickly. Patrick.

Patrick Bouisset

Yes, on Agbaou in 2017, we started to address [indiscernible] also the Agbaou main structure. This process going to be proceed in 2018 and also we are willing very address more specifically the potential that clearly exist deeper of the Agbaou pit. We are the initial and [indiscernible] results which we will be pursued all along the year toward some additional resource to the Agbaou portfolio in 2018.

Meanwhile we are doing also some exploration toward the northern part of the exploration license that has not been addressed yet by drilling systematic [indiscernible] in a couple of target to the [indiscernible].

Jeremy Langford

Thanks Patrick and the performance of Ity improved throughout the year as expected with the end of the rainy season. So I will give some note with the increase of stack tonnage in the past averaging about 127 stack tonnes a month, which is well in excess of the 750,000 tonnes name plate [indiscernible] very well.

Full-year production as expected decreased and the all-in sustaining cost increased low-grade over stack to preserve the high-grade ore for the upcoming project. Gradually expected to improve throughout 2018 and the all-in sustaining cost should be improve as well as we move through the end of mining into the transition period. To that, certainly 2018 will provide great challenges as we transfer a cost and get ready for the oil construction activities.

Just noting on that the construction oil plants progressing very well after having launched quite some time and on budget with mid 2019. Looking at the progress we have made so far I guess half of the capital cost has been committed. We have already portal all [indiscernible] number one and tank [Eriksson] (Ph) starts next month.

The over [indiscernible] launch is complete and the EPC is moving in all the expectations and getting close to 50% range. Just on the slide there on the purchase plan looking in our basin that’s looking back at I guess the older [indiscernible] that you being thought and it is progressing very, very well. I guess on the top left hand corner that photograph you can see the background of the TSF is moving very, very well.

Let me just talk about the I guess the upcoming milestones for Ity project and without going into the detail, you can see three to four months - the project is tracking very well and in line with our expectations at the moment.

I will just hand back over to Patrick who can touch on the Ity exploration. Patrick.

Patrick Bouisset

Yes. So as we previously said Ity exploration last year was extremely active. This year, our exploration will be three fold dedicated, the first one will be dedicated to additional extension, but we see on deep Mont Ity, Daapleu and Bakatouo area. So this is going to be the first part of our activities. The second one at least is in 2018 recently announced a look back at discovery for which we just communicated under the central part where we were able to define some resource and this is going to go on during 2018 and the remaining part choose some of the most important targets.

We will need to address additional exploration targets, we have in the almost 100 kilometer along the remaining corridor that we can toll 100%. We initially [indiscernible] but also it was indicated in the northern part of our exploration I said in this area. All-in-all, the project we target of this year is going to be close to $7 million with some adaptation in case of additional discovery, but gain still we expect somewhere of exploration around 2018 due to its very important potential.

Jeremy Langford

Thanks Patrick. Probably Karma now and certainly Karma for 2017 when we finished the optimization and the stack increase for Q4 is that the optimization of the crushing circuit came online. Just quick numbers for you the stacking to the apex we have gone for some 1,000 tonnes a day of circa 2015 now and the plants running at nameplate.

Just across the next slide, you will see some photos before and after shots at Karma certainly the photo is going to address what we actually done on that. There has been hell a lot of work done and we are very pleased of the process. Just to reiterate, the plant is running in accords with the own capacity of 4 million tonnes a year.

Looking at the full-year tonnage, so the full-year tonnage is up thanks to full production and the average grades down here and the recovery rates starting to steam on now. As a result, the plant optimization work we see some good gains in Karma in 2018. Patrick over to you.

Patrick Bouisset

For exploration in Karma in 2018, basically we plan to pursue the activity that took place in Kalana’s and we had own good target where we were able to define additional in some resource which will be converted into dedicated resource in 2018. We were able just to convert a limited amount of ounces on Agbaou deposit which was very small deposit that was remaining to be defined.

And all-in-all we plan to spend 4 million exploration around 32,000 meter on the previously named targets, but also we will be arising the Rounga target which is competitively a higher grade target for the area as well as starting the exploration on the recently acquired Zanna exploration license which is lying immediately to the southeast of the corridors.

Jeremy Langford

Thanks, Patrick. Yes, over to Tabakoto now and Tabakoto the unit rate did improve throughout 2017, but the production obviously all-in sustaining cost profile so impact both the low grade predominantly coming from Kofi C. Looking at full-year, you can see at the right hand side that the main driver of production was actually just decline in new spread.

We are written on a number of cost reduction programs actually and I have just got back from Tabakoto two days ago and we are looking into increasing a quick availability through the underground assets and improving performance and efficiencies.

Certainly due to grate profile. We are guiding all-in sustaining cost at about 1,200 and that’s Sébastien mention, a strategic investment is being made mid-year on this asset. Patrick, quickly about exploration there.

Patrick Bouisset

Yes 217 was a pretty good year for our Tabakoto asset. We were able to add significant amount of new resources on both Segala and Tabakoto undergrounds while being in a position also to add some limited but good quality grade ounces on Kreko and Fougala although not as large as we would have liked.

Basically the [indiscernible] we need or should in 2018 both underarm and also looking for open pit additional resource in the vicinity of Tabakoto facilities, but also we are launching quite aggressive exploration around the northern part of the Kofi block which are exploration license.

Together with recently added the Netekoto block which are most exactly on plan with [indiscernible] time. so it’s a stock of new compare, newly stock of money where we think there is a potential to based on our own deposit, but can be develop a lot on the Tabakoto facility.

Again, on exploration on Kalana, basically on Kalana that was acquired last year, we decided to redo internally a brand new resource model, so we are taking into account all the data and also very soon I mean before the end of the month we should be competing very aggressive 45,000 meter RC MDD drilling program to compete our database in the Kalana deposit itself and trying to extend it and toward also some additional ratio from the side of that deck.

And also we have been addressing roughly 2000 meters again on the Kalana Koa discover that was made resulted in the sense that we would like to add some additional resource. All-in-all we plan to deliver a new ratio of model to the project team by the end of first semester of 2018 and we always later on additional target exploration that we have on the property including the new Fougala license that’s not included in this map, but with this license is immediately to the south of the Kalana exploration license. Back to you Sébastien.

Sébastien de Montessus

Thanks Patrick, thank you Jeremy also. As you can see this was a good year for Endeavour. We continue to keep our heads down and focused on delivering against our key objectives and metrics.

So before I conclude, I wanted to highlight some of the key catalyst on the horizon for 2018. You have heard how the inclusion of Houndé has resulted in improved guidance on our key production and all-in sustaining metrics which will in turn have the effect of increasing our immediate cash flow.

Our near-term growth prospects are incredibly strong, with ET CIL construction underway and further work being done at the Kalana project with a view to complete the updated study by the end of 2018.

Longer-term, our focus on exploration gives us confidence of significant future upside, with us tracking well to meet our five-year strategy of discovering 10 million to 15 million ounces of indicated resources. All of this means that we are well on target to meet our 2019 objectives with a portfolio of high quality assets that is geographically balanced, but also with low cost and long life mines.

So with that, the team and I would now be happy to take your questions. Operator can we have the first question please.

Yes. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Ovais Habib from Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Ovais Habib

Good morning every. So just a couple questions on my end just starting off at Houndé by the way, congrats on its successful ramp up. So at Houndé essentially question is for Jeremy, you are essentially transitioning from the oxide to sulfides right now. Is this a hard cut off in terms of going from transition to sulfides or oxide to sulfides and then how are you expecting the throughput and recoveries to kind of move around as you move toward the higher sulfide levels?

Jeremy Langford

Yes, good morning, Jeremy here and well thanks for the question. I guess first and foremost, the Houndé plant is hard rock asset. It has been designed to the hard rock asset and whilst the oxide last year it was bit of a kick up, we are certainly see more competitive transition material coming into the asset now.

Certainly the plant is performing in accordance to those KPIs and we don’t foresee any problem. Like I said, the plant is designed as a hard rock operation and any soft material is in kind of the design.

Ovais Habib

Okay thanks. And then Jeremy just moving into you know in terms of the mining costs and processing costs that you guys are kind of experiencing right now. I mean do you see any kind of movement on that end once again to the hard rock?

Jeremy Langford

Look we are getting some good data, the cost will come down. We wanted to be cognizant that November, December last year was the ramp up from the project to the operation and certainly we are getting more data as we move through 2018, but talking about 2017 certainly, we were tracking along with all the DFS parameters, in fact not exceeding them actually. No, but as with any operation, we need to consolidate the data that we are getting now overtime. But we are very happy with everything at the moment.

Ovais Habib

Perfect thanks Jeremy and Jeremy just a follow-up on the Agbaou. Obviously in terms of similar situation going on there that more transition and sulfides are kind of kicking in and you guys are expecting about 25% this year of hard rock to come in. How should we kind of model in going into the further years, are you kind of going to maintain this 25% level?

Jeremy Langford

I guess we have designed to account for up to 50% of rock and in fact when we did the second crusher upgrade, you will recall a couple of years ago, we actually designed the circuit for 2 million tonnes on a clean type arrangement. And even when you look at the throughput of the asset now its performing well in expectation of well in excess of guidance. So I guess what the necessarily is grade and the grade of the ore that we are putting - tonnage wise it’s probably doing as much it can and yes it’s performing very, very well.

Ovais Habib

Perfect. And then just switching gears over here little bit a question for Patrick. Patrick, you have definitely pointed out a lot of Brownfield targets in terms of what you see in terms of exploration upside. Are you seeing any in terms of the initial work that you guys have done, are you seeing any Greenfield targets that you guys are working on and what is kind of the priority here?

Patrick Bouisset

Well, as Sébastien was mentioning, we are accelerating our Greenfield exploration compared to the past. Basically in 2017, we prioritized and started working on some of the best targets we have. So we have a same old priorities the two first one of Greenfield exploration being in Côte d'Ivoire where we are accelerating our Greenfield exploration further away from the Ity mine along the all the corridor we control so that’s one main aspect.

The second one is as you know we have pretty exciting exploration portfolio somewhere else in Côte d'Ivoire and in some of this exploration area we are accelerating the initial good feeling that we are over some properties. We hope to communicate later on this year once we have advancing out this. This is a second one.

And I would say that the third one being you know the starting and the acceleration on the Marie on the Kofi North area we have together with Netekoto areas. We are basically one step backward compared to other exploration progress. But as a summary we are accelerating a lot the first priority was today in terms of exploration advancement being Côte d'Ivoire and then Marie and the third one being [indiscernible] on some original exploration license we are just at the beginning.

But all-in-all, I would expect that this trend will go on and be procured in 2019 and beyond because that’s where we expect our next project from and we owe to be successful in it.

Ovais Habib

Perfect, Patrick. That’s all from me, guys. Thanks very much for taking my questions.

Sébastien de Montessus

Thanks Ovais.

Justin John

Good afternoon, gentleman. I just have two questions. My first one on Tabakoto, with the strategic decision coming midway through this year, from what I understand the plan was to rebase the costs and get them to as low as you can and then make a decision from there. Are there any more dominos to fall-in terms of things you can do to bring costs lower or is it Tabakoto more or less what it is going forward? That’s the first one. And then my second one is just on Kalana and the size and throughput and what your latest thinking is there is around the 2 million tonne a year mark, what your latest thinking is or do you see is there being potential for exploration to support a larger operation than that and can you give us an update there?

Sébastien de Montessus

Thanks, Justin. I think that on the Tabakoto as you mentioned we are working I mean in parallel on two different areas; one is understanding I mean the exploration potential in the short to mid-term to increase the mine life and secondly how we can get on a consistent basis the asset below 9 to 800 all-in sustaining.

So, the key there and we said that I mean before, is improving I mean the underground performance and the underground performance is directly linked to the availability and the utilization rate of the equipments which were second-hand equipments both four, five years ago and which we have a very, very low availability numbers.

Some of the equipments have 20%, 30% in availability which is obviously pretty low and therefore we are looking right now at different options I mean to improve that significantly. One option is buying new equipment which is a capital cost or the second option being to or bring back contractor into the mine depending again on the mine life.

So, we are basically looking at those two, three scenarios and this should have this by end of H1 to take a decision on what we feel is the best decision both for the asset and for Endeavour as a Group in terms of mid to long-term strategy. So I think we will give a clear status on that before the end of the first half with all the elements.

As to Kalana, I think that it’s still a bit premature I mean as we are still completing I mean the new resources, waiting first for Patrick to complete his 60,000 meters drilling program which will end at the end of March and then his new resource statement that will come in June. This will then be taken to the project team, so that they can reassess based on those resources, what is the best process plant and project I mean for these assets.

But as we mentioned, the current feasibility study is about 1.3 million tonne and we believe that we should be able to increase that to closer to 2 million tonne. And that subject to the study from the project, if we are able to go to 2 million ton is that we would then be very similar to the Agbaou plant which might be then off-the-shelf design that could be applied to Kalana. But for that we need a bit more studies and the project team to work on.

Justin John

Okay, thanks. That’s very clear. Thanks very much.

Sébastien de Montessus

Thanks Justin.

Rahul Paul

Hi, everyone. Congratulations on a very strong Q4. Just a follow-up on some of the stuff that Ovais asked you. I mean at Houndé. On an annualized basis, if I look at mill throughput in Q4, you are running at over 3.2 million tons per annum and I understand you are transitioning to fresh rock. But Jeremy like you mentioned this is set up to be a hard rock operation. So based on what I have seen in some of the other operations the team has built, you typically build plants to be scalable. You have always been able to generate a bit more upon a third of these plants. Is that the case here as well and when you do think you might consider an official expansion, would that be linked to exploration success?

Jeremy Langford

Rahul, how are you going? Thanks for the question. Look, I think it’s too premature to think about anything with Houndé at the moment. The plant is performing in line with our expectations. However, we always remain conservative and we are confident in what we have done during the design, build, commissioning and the operational transition. It’s only March now, so the guys can go from last year to settling in and yes we need to see what 2018 has installed for us. But we are going well.

Sébastien de Montessus

For 2018 I think that we have guided based on nameplate capacity which already I mean for the first year would be a significant milestone for the asset to run at full nameplate capacity. As you know our project teams tend to have spare capacity but that’s the subject probably for H2 or 2019 depending how the cycles work and the plant works. That’s step one in terms of production capacity based on the existing assets.

As to whether the asset deserve later on an upgrade in terms of throughput, I think that is directly linked I mean to what Patrick can potentially discover and obviously that’s more a 2019, 2020 questions. once would have, good results and the good understanding of what the overall potential and that’s probably an addition project once Ity CIL is done and once Patrick hopefully comes up with good results.

Rahul Paul

I look forward to that. And then one question on the grades at Houndé. You mentioned before that you were experiencing positive grade continuation in Q4. Has that continued into Q1 and have you incorporated some of that into your resource model or is that something that you plan to do later when you have more data?

Jeremy Langford

Rahul, just quickly, I will guess on the positive reconciliation, I remember talking about this last year actually. We need to be cognizant that we were mining pretty much throughout the early to mid part of 2017. And yes we did see a positive reconciliation from some of the oxide material and we are mining in earnest now and certainly getting down into the pit proper. The numbers are looking good at the moment, but we need to just remain conservative I guess and it may show that we think what we need to see and everything is going okay.

Rahul Paul

Are you able to give us an rough idea as to the extent of the reconciliation benefits that you've seen so far I mean understanding it might not continue going forward, but is it mostly on grade or is it on grade and tonnes or is that mostly on tonnes?

Jeremy Langford

Yes Rahul, thanks for that. Look, the reconciliations for 2017 has been done and obviously the resource reserve statement to reflects. During 2017 we did see an increase in tonnes and grade so we had a nice double kicker actually. When we talk tonnes we are not talking hard rock, so we had something like 700 tonnes from memory on the stockpile when we started commissioning. Don’t quote me on that number I’m looking back three months now, but the asset is performing well and 2017 was very pleasing.

Rahul Paul

Okay, thanks Jeremy and congratulations again guys on a good quarter.

Sébastien de Montessus

Thank you Rahul.

Mark Bentley

Good afternoon gentlemen. Firstly as a shareholder thank you very much for the good operational performance over the last year. Pleased to read about that. But the chief flaw in the ointment to me appears to be Tabakoto and my note of course, that you are reviewing the future that operation by the middle of this year. Now my interpretation of what you are saying is in the key to the future of that operation is exploration success. Without a significant discovery it doesn't look like it's economically viable. Is that view fair? Also I have been disappointed that we haven't made any significant discoveries given the previous narrative about the licenses being on the Loulo trend. Is there any geophysical evidence which gives grounds for optimism that there may be a discovery before you have to take the decision? In the event that there isn't what are the possible options that management sees for the future of Tabakoto?

Sébastien de Montessus

Thanks Mark for the question. I think our views over Tabakoto. Jeremy and I have spent a lot of time last year in particular to try to lay out a plan to take I mean the right decision by mid-year. If you look at our strategy, clearly what we want to focus on is asset that have at least 10 years mine life and all-in sustaining which are below 850 to 800.

Clearly, currently, the mine life at Tabakoto is around five years and the all-in sustaining for the guidance for 2018 is around 1200. So significantly on those to parameters way out of the targets that we have and therefore we had to work on two things, one is understanding the mine life extension.

I think that one thing which is important is we do see as we continue forward some mine life expansion on the underground side both Tabakoto and Segala has increased their resources on the underground side. And we see that both of them are open at depths with grade increasing. So we see future to the two underground mines.

What happened is that when you take the history of this asset it was upgraded in terms of throughputs in order to be able to produce from a mix of the two underground mines plus open pit material. And because in the past the Company didn't invested into exploration we are now ending the era of the nearby high-grade open pit materials which needs the assets to really going forward, be able to work based on the two underground mines.

And for this, and putting aside the exploration potential on the surface and the open pit we believe that there is a plan which is viable. We believe that we can come and bring down I mean the cost on the underground mine significantly. The trade of us is more the CapEx in particular required I mean to do those changes.

So, when this asset was bought at the time the previous management decided to transition from contractor to owner’s mining, but at the time the company didn’t have the cash to invest in proper equipments and both second hand equipments, which are now in a very bad condition which means that if you want to have a strong performance on the two underground mines, you need to replace part of those equipments.

And you have basically two ways to do it either you go back I mean to contractor or you invest yourself and stay owner’s mining and then the capital cost for that is probably in the range of $30 million to $40 million and therefore the tradeoff that we are going to have to make by the end of H1 is given what we see in terms of all-in sustaining going forward for this asset with the underground mine only and given the CapEx which is required it is worthwhile for us to be the owner going forward of this asset or someone else is better.

And again from me, the 200 ground mines are economical, irrespective of the discoveries on the exploration side and that’s what we are working on this to make those operations with the two underground mines self-sufficient irrespective of the exploration potential. On the exploration potential, the problem on this one is mainly that we started 18 months back the exploration there, it takes time to do exploration. So, we do cost activity, see cost activity on the underground.

As far as the open pit areas are concerned, we have seen a lot of interesting intercepts and potential resources that which are more I would say narrow veins that would bring 20,000, 40,000, 50,000 ounces from different pud areas that with not for the time being will change significantly I mean the mine life. So, it goes back to does it fit into a long-term strategy to do these type of assets.

But again, I think that and we have demonstrated that with other assets like Youga and Nzema that we sold over the last two years. We have interested parties for these asset if we were to consider to sell it and there is a value for an asset like this. But the decision at this stage has not been taken on our side.

Mark Bentley

Thank you very much. That was extremely helpful. Second barrier of my questioning is on the Nzema operation. I have attempted to calculate the net cash flow from that operation over and that was ownership of it now that it’s been sold. This was possible to do through to 2015 but since 2015 you have no longer been publishing cash flow on a per mine basis. The first part of my question is why you are no longer publishing that information? The second issue is estimating cash flow since then I arrive at a net positive cash flow generation over the period of ownership of approximately $159 million which amounts to $12.32 per share issued and when the asset was originally acquired adjusting for the share consolidation. Does that seem about right to you and do you have any comments on that?

Sébastien de Montessus

I think what we could probably take offline the analysis I mean with you on the cash flow generation. I think that we are still publishing the operating cash flow on an asset-per-asset basis that we should go back into this exercise. What is true and I think that there has been some management changed about two years ago is that there was two big acquisitions the one from Avnel and the one of Adamis done by the Company in the past.

We don’t seen from today that those acquisitions have been significantly attractive in terms of overall return to shareholders. The only thing that you probably brought I mean to the company which we are now benefiting from is on one side the Agbaou mine and on the other side the Houndé project that your analysis is probably about right.

When I first joined the company, trying to identify the return to shareholders on some of past acquisitions which are not straight forward. And actually this is why we have been disciplined in the last acquisition with the Kalana the Avnel acquisition to show where we were expecting overall 20% IRR on the equity rather than just on the project, so that we take into account all the cost on future acquisitions.

