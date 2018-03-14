Imperial Brands - Highest Dividend Yield In 18 Years Points To Significant Undervaluation

Imperial Brands Plc (OTCQX:IMBBY) (OTCQX:IMBBF) is priced far below historic valuation metrics. The dividend yield, being the highest in 18 years indicates that the shares are trading at a significant discount to intrinsic value.

The UK-based parent company with a strong global presence owns various tobacco and e-vapor products. The company has a strong history of consecutive increased dividend payments and now carries a yield that cannot be ignored.

Recent Performance

Over the last year, smoking product companies have performed rather poorly:

1 Year Share Price Performance (%) Philip Morris (PM) -2.4 British American Tobacco (BTI) -16.8 Imperial Brands Plc -25.9

However, since August 2016, Imperial Brands Plc has fallen over 37%. This has created a period of opportunity for investors to take advantage of not only a company at a discount, but the chance to increase their dividend income significantly.

The poor performance, especially in relation to the UK based companies, might be attributed to uncertainty of a post-Brexit Britain, which has led to investors fleeing and the FTSE100 underperforming it's U.S. counterpart. However, as the story stands, this underperformance has been a contraction of valuations rather than a contraction of profits and boosted dividend yields.

Unsurprisingly, the biggest loser on share price, Imperial, now carries the highest dividend yield:

Dividend Yield (%) Philip Morris 3.95 British American Tobacco 4.57 Imperial Brands Plc 6.69

This 6.59% dividend yield for Imperial Brands Plc now represents the largest dividend yield for the company since the year 2000.

As the yield spikes up, one cannot ignore the fact that the last time the company's dividend yield rose to these levels the share price spent the next two years rising over 250%.

Using historic dividend yield can be a very useful valuation tool for non-cyclical companies with a long history of paying steady or increasing dividends. It allows you to see the average yield investors have historically been content paying for. This method to value a company is only useful where cash flows are predictable, non-volatile, and are sufficient to cover any dividend payments and any future debt obligations.

Thus by concentrating on the dividend yield, the peaks in dividend yield generally coincide with troughs in share price and highlight where investors can obtain shares at good value.

Is the dividend sustainable?

While looking at the past cannot give us a definitive view of the future, it can generally give a reasonably accurate picture in companies that have increased their dividend at a steady rate for a significant period of time. Looking at the history of dividend payments, Imperial Brands Plc has increased its dividend payouts for over 20 consecutive years now.

The growth in dividend payments have managed to maintain an average double digit growth through the last 15 years:

The latest dividend payment brought 2017 payments to 170.7p, up 10% from the previous year. Management forecasts for 2018 are for a 10% raise, which will be the 10th consecutive year of double digit growth. This was reaffirmed in the February 2018 Annual General Meeting.

The current dividend payout ratio stands at 64%, leaving plenty of room for dividend increases.

Confidence by value investors

Neil Woodford remains to be seen as one of the top UK value investors. He has a strong focus on valuation and fundamentals.

Coincidentally, he has been underperforming the market over the last year as valuations globally seem stretched. It is a common trait of value investors to underperform in times of great optimism and outperform in times of depression. However, Woodford's long term track record still stands significantly outperforming the wider market over the last 20 years.

Imperial Brands Plc has become the top holding among his two top managed funds, representing over 6.5% of the fund total in both and displaying a strong confidence in the future performance of the shares.

Cash and Debt

Investors cannot ignore levels of debt, especially in a rising interest environment. One area of concern is the recent drop in cash levels to £624m from £1274m, while debt levels remain around £24b. On face value, liquidity issues seem apparent if the dividend is to continue to be increased as over £1.5b was paid in dividends in 2017.

Management is not ignoring this though. As a result, the parent company has sold 10% of their shares in Logista, the European distribution company, to help pay down their net debt and buy back shares. This has led to an increase in overall net assets by 7% YoY. Divesting from this part of the business may prove to be important in focusing the efforts of the company on its core business.

Further, net operating cash flows are able to cover dividend payments around twice over. Imperial's operating cash flow, along with most large tobacco companies, is generally quite stable and predictable. This allows the company to have greater foresight of their future ability to satisfy debt obligations.

Conclusion

While cash liquidity concerns have arisen in comparison to the high levels of debt, it is manageable. The operating cash flows matched with high margins allow dividend payments to be covered while paying down debt and repurchasing shares at the same time.

Imperial Brands Plc's shares stand to give investors a 6.69% yield, the highest yield since 2000. This generous offering, coupled with a reasonable payout ratio, and confidence of double digit dividend growth over the next year should provide investors with a good defensive stock at a good value.

