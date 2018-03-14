Kudlow, Tillerson, Libor, And The CPI - Today's Editors' Picks
Good morning! I'm your curator, Jason Kirsch
Here are today's Editors' Picks:
- Libor surging, what does it mean? (Eric Basmajian)
- Mr. Trump & Mr. Kudlow (John M. Mason)
- Weaning off work (SA For FAs)
Chart of the day: Libor rates
Comment of the day, by contributor John M. Mason
Mr. Kudlow and Mr. Moore conclude that there is no reason to expect inflationary pressures to rise within the current policy environment. The consumer tax cuts won't produce inflation: "unlike stimulus spending, tax cuts don't distort the economy with artificial demand."
Furthermore, "Except for some of the child credits and a few fattened deductions, the $1.5 trillion cuts… was almost completely geared to reducing taxes on small and large businesses to boost incentives to invest and produce."
Thus, we see the economic experiment right before our eyes. If inflation picks up and becomes a real problem, then the demand-siders win the argument. If inflation remains stagnant and economic growth picks up, then Mr. Kudlow and the supply-siders take home the prize.
Image of the day: A Ghost Story
Quote of the day:
There are no extra pieces in the universe. Everyone is here because he or she has a place to fill, and every piece must fit itself into the big jigsaw puzzle. - Deepak Chopra
Thanks for reading. Please share your 'Editor's Pick' with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.
Have a great day!
Jason
This article was written by