Kudlow, Tillerson, Libor, And The CPI - Today's Editors' Picks

Mar. 14, 2018 7:00 AM ET12 Comments2 Likes
SA Editors' Picks profile picture
SA Editors' Picks
4.73M Followers

Good morning! I'm your curator, Jason Kirsch

Here are today's Editors' Picks:

Chart of the day: Libor rates

Comment of the day, by contributor John M. Mason

Mr. Kudlow and Mr. Moore conclude that there is no reason to expect inflationary pressures to rise within the current policy environment. The consumer tax cuts won't produce inflation: "unlike stimulus spending, tax cuts don't distort the economy with artificial demand."

Furthermore, "Except for some of the child credits and a few fattened deductions, the $1.5 trillion cuts… was almost completely geared to reducing taxes on small and large businesses to boost incentives to invest and produce."

Thus, we see the economic experiment right before our eyes. If inflation picks up and becomes a real problem, then the demand-siders win the argument. If inflation remains stagnant and economic growth picks up, then Mr. Kudlow and the supply-siders take home the prize.

Image of the day: A Ghost Story

Quote of the day:

There are no extra pieces in the universe. Everyone is here because he or she has a place to fill, and every piece must fit itself into the big jigsaw puzzle. - Deepak Chopra

Thanks for reading. Please share your 'Editor's Pick' with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Jason

This article was written by

SA Editors' Picks profile picture
SA Editors' Picks
4.73M Followers
We're the folks who pick the best articles on SA every day and share them with you. Follow us to get a daily email with the day's best articles.
Follow
12 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.