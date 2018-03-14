Kudlow, Tillerson, Libor, And The CPI - Today's Editors' Picks

Good morning! I'm your curator, Jason Kirsch

Here are today's Editors' Picks:

Chart of the day: Libor rates

Comment of the day, by contributor John M. Mason

Mr. Kudlow and Mr. Moore conclude that there is no reason to expect inflationary pressures to rise within the current policy environment. The consumer tax cuts won't produce inflation: "unlike stimulus spending, tax cuts don't distort the economy with artificial demand."

Furthermore, "Except for some of the child credits and a few fattened deductions, the $1.5 trillion cuts… was almost completely geared to reducing taxes on small and large businesses to boost incentives to invest and produce."

Thus, we see the economic experiment right before our eyes. If inflation picks up and becomes a real problem, then the demand-siders win the argument. If inflation remains stagnant and economic growth picks up, then Mr. Kudlow and the supply-siders take home the prize.