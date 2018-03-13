Cleveland-Cliffs: Undervalued With A Significant Margin Of Safety

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF), formerly Cliffs Natural Resources Inc, has had some trouble in its recent past but has a very promising future. By 2020, Cliffs will be rid of all its non-performing assets and will have three solid EBITDA generating streams, its Core U.S. Iron Ore business, its hot briquetted iron (HBI) plant in Toledo, Ohio, and its DR-grade pellets produced at its Northshore plant. While Cliffs has been a tough stock to hold over the years, the business has fundamentally changed, and its future looks much different than its past. Cliffs is still being valued like the old Cliffs, even though the company is now much less risky, and is undervalued compared to its future EBITDA power, cash flow generating ability, and asset value.

Business

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest independent iron ore mining company in the United States, with a history of operations dating back to 1847. Under its core U.S. Iron Ore business, Cliffs operates mines and pellet plants in Michigan and Minnesota, supplying iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry. The mines Cliffs currently owns and operates are the Tilden mine and the indefinitely idled Empire mine on the Marquette Iron range in Michigan's upper peninsula, the Hibbing mine (23% ownership) and the United Taconite mine in Minnesota's Mesabi Iron range, and the Northshore mine in Northeastern Minnesota.

(Source: 2017 10-K)

In addition to Cliffs' U.S. Iron Ore business, the company operates its Asia Pacific Iron Ore business, which consists of iron ore mining operations in Australia. This has largely been a money-losing business, and Cliffs is ending operations for the segment sometime during 2018.

Going forward, Cliffs will focus on its core U.S. Iron Ore business, which it operates with a few key advantages. Due to its locations in the Great Lakes region, Cliffs U.S. Iron Ore business operates with considerable logistics and transportation advantages that help keep its cost structure low, even with the high-quality pellets it produces. Cliffs' location also affords it access to abundant low-cost natural gas.

Strategically, management has proven to be keen on trends in the industry. Currently, the iron ore the company produces feeds into blast furnaces. However, due to shifts in steelmaking towards Electric Arc furnaces (EAF), Cliffs is currently building a HBI plant in Toledo, Ohio. HBI is a higher quality alternative to the scrap metal used in EAFs that allows them to produce higher quality grades of steel. Cliffs expects its HBI plant to partially replace the 3 million metric tons of ore-based metallics that steelmakers in the Great Lakes region import every year to feed their EAFs. In addition to this project, Cliffs is upgrading its Northshore plant to produce additional DR-grade pellets which will feed into the HBI plant.

Troubled Past

Though Cliffs had a strong 2016 and 2017, the company has had a rough recent past. Under the former management team, Cliffs made a plethora of poor acquisitions (including expansion into Canadian mines as well as expansion into coal and other minerals), overextending the company and burdening it with massive amounts of debt. When the iron ore market crashed in 2014/2015 due to floods of cheap imports from China, Cliffs nearly went out of business. Since then, though, the ship has slowly been turning. Under a new management team headed by industry veteran Lourenco Goncalves, Cliffs has been selling its non-core under-performing assets to focus on its core U.S. Iron Ore business and strengthen its capital structure. Under this strategy, Cliffs has discontinued both its Canadian iron ore mining operations, and its North American Coal and Ferroalloys segment (sold in Q4 2015). In 2018, Cliffs is planning to cease operations in its under-performing Asia Pacific Iron Ore Business (Australian iron ore mines), which has struggled due to shifts in the preferences of Chinese steelmakers towards higher grade iron ore.

Fortunately, the future for Cliffs looks a lot brighter than the past. Both the company and the industry have fundamentally changed since 2014, pointing towards a future with lower downside risk and greater upside potential.

Risk Profile

First, in terms of downside risk, Cliffs is now much safer than it was just a few years back.

Debt and Capital Structure:

Cliffs has successfully brought down its net debt levels to $1.3B, which is the lowest they have been in six years. Also, this year the average carrying cost on that debt was reduced from 6.8% to 5%, and the maturity profile was greatly extended.

Threat from China:

Given the changes in the industry, it's highly unlikely that we will see an environment in the iron ore and steel industries like the one we saw in 2014 and 2015. The threat from China has been greatly reduced due to some key shifts in the past few years. In 2016, China began cracking down on pollution, especially focusing on outdated steel production methods which fueled a lot of the production in that time frame. This has been one factor contributing to changes in the Chinese mills, leading to preferences of higher grade iron ore. This shift hurt Cliffs' Asia Pacific business (which produces low-grade iron ore) but will protect the core business going forward. In addition, recently proposed steel tariffs proposed by Trump would have a similar effect on Cliffs (although actions targeting specifically illegally dumped steel were already taken under the Obama Administration.) These should be viewed more as downside protection than an upside opportunity.

Better management with a focus on the core business:

Prior to 2014, with the iron ore environment being favorable and Cleveland-Cliffs being profitable, the management team overextended the business through poor acquisitions and took on mountains of debt to fund them. This led to a whirlwind of trouble when prices of iron ore came crashing down. Current CEO Lourenco Goncalves took over after a proxy fight in 2014 and has almost completely turned the ship around. Goncalves has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the industry and has already overcome huge hurdles in the past few years, defying odds by not only evading bankruptcy but also by positioning the company strategically for long-term success. The new management team seems to be competent and has its focus on the long-term success of the core U.S. Iron Ore business and the flexibility of the company's balance sheet. This is an approach that should serve shareholders with a long-term time horizon well.

Upside and Valuation

Cliffs is currently undervalued compared to its future EBITDA power, FCF generating ability, and resource/asset value.

EBITDA Streams

By 2020, Cleveland-Cliffs will have three solid EBITDA generating businesses.

U.S. Iron Ore:

First and foremost, the core U.S. Iron Ore business generated $1866M in revenue and $559M in Adj. EBITDA in 2017. With the Asia Pacific segment generating practically no EBITDA over the last couple of years, we won't see a loss in EBITDA there. In 2017, Cliffs sold 18.7 million long tons with a realized revenue rate of $88 per long ton, with cash COGS of $60 per long ton. As mentioned on the Q4 earnings call, management's 2018 expectations are to sell 20 million long tons at a revenue rate of $97-100 per long ton with cash COGS close to 2017's at around $58-63 per long ton. At the low end of guidance for revenue and at the high end of guidance for COGS, this should translate into gross margins of around $650M. With estimated SG&A of $155M, this looks very positive, and we should see over $500M in EBITDA again for the year.

HBI Plant:

Cliffs recently started production on a $700M HBI plant to provide iron for EAFs in the Great Lakes region, where they will become the sole HBI producer. Cliffs plans to partially replace the three million metric tons being imported into the great lakes region every year with an estimated annual capacity of 1.6 million metric tons produced. The project is expected to be completed sometime in 2020. While management hasn't offered any specific guidance (aside from the goal of producing 1.6 million metric tons/year), HBI production typically has high margins, and with Cliffs' synergies and location advantages, we can reasonably expect that this will be a high margin business for Cliffs as well. With production of 1.6 million metric tons at $230/metric ton, we would have an additional EBITDA of over $100M per year (Based on 30% margins) which looks achievable.

DR-grade iron:

Cliffs is also currently in the process of upgrading its Northshore facilities to allow them to produce DR-Grade pellets to be both used in the production of HBI in Toledo and sold commercially. Synergies with the HBI plant will likely lead to high EBITDA levels for Cliffs. Cliffs will also be the only producer of these types of pellets in the region. On the Q4 conference call, CEO Lourenco Goncalves mentioned that this "is what makes our venture in HBI so value accretive and this unique quality is why we are the only company who could visibly develop HBI production in the region."

Cliffs is planning to produce up to an additional 3.5 million long tons of DR-grade pellets per year at Northshore, starting by mid-2020. It's hard to put a number on what kind of margins these pellets will have given the synergies and inter-workings with the HBI plant, but at similar margins to the rest of Cliffs' iron ore, this could be another EBITDA stream of up to $100M per year.

Adding up these EBITDA streams (even when ignoring the synergies and increased production at the Northshore plant) gives us a conservative EBITDA run-rate of at least $600M, which extrapolating even at the low multiples Cliffs trades at today (6.9 EV/EBITDA) gives us an enterprise value of about $4,200. After subtracting out Cliffs' debt of $2.3B and adding back cash of $1B (ignoring $250M from the alternative minimum tax credit) to get to equity value, we can then divide by the diluted shares outstanding to arrive at a value of around $10/share. Adding in a potential $100M in EBITDA from the Northshore upgrades gives us an EBITDA run-rate of at least $700M, and a value of $12/share.

Free Cash Flow

In addition to having three solid EBITDA streams, Cliffs will be able to convert a significant portion of that EBITDA into FCF.

CAPEX:

Though Cliffs will be investing heavily into CAPEX in the next few years to fund its Toledo and Northshore projects, the company's current operations require a relatively low amount of sustaining capital expenditures, spending only $48M, $43M, and $81M to sustain operations in 2017, 2016, and 2015, respectively. Cliffs' total CAPEX outlook for 2018 of $385M includes only $85M of sustaining CAPEX.

Taxes:

Due to the Tax Cut and Jobs act, Cliffs can now utilize its entire N.O.L. position of over $2.5B to become effectively a 0% tax payer for the near-future. Cliffs will also receive $250M in cash over the next few years from the repeal in the alternative minimum tax.

Modeling out my assumptions leads to a value of around $10.23/share with a cost of capital of 7.3%. I projected out for 15 years and ignored a terminal value given the definite lives of Cliffs' mines. Even though Cliffs' average mine life is longer than 15 years, the discounted cash flows in the outer years become increasingly uncertain and small. Also, after 2022, I lowered CAPEX to a level a little higher than historical sustaining CAPEX. 2018's projections are based on the lower end of guidance for revenue and the higher of guidance for COGS and are held constant throughout. I also ignored changes in working capital. This is most likely not what the future will look like given the volatile nature of the business and the commodity prices that impact Cliffs' financial performance. If you have a substantially different long-term view on the prices of the commodities that influence Cliffs' performance (hot-rolled coil steel, iron ore, Atlantic Pellet Premium, HBI), this could look a lot different. I wouldn't rely on this model alone, but it does is explicitly lay out some of the assumptions that are implicit in other valuation methods.

(Source: My own chart)

Resources and Asset Value

In its U.S. iron ore mines, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has proven and probable reserves of 2147.3 million long tons. It was difficult to find recent transactions, but last year, Cliffs paid $105M for the remaining 15% interest in its Tilden mine. Extrapolating off that, the whole mine can be valued at around $700M which is a multiple of about 2X resources, which is historically consistent for the industry. The multiple paid will vary by grade and location of the mine, among other factors, but 2X should serve as a reasonable ballpark estimate. Applying this multiple to Cliffs' entire reserves gives us an enterprise value of $4340M, and subsequently, an equity value of around $10.40/share. If we add the $250M in cash the company will receive over the next few years and the value of the HBI plant at cost of $700M, we get an intrinsic value of $13.60/share.

Conclusion

To conclude, I am recommending a buy on Cleveland-Cliffs. I think the stock is worth around $11-12/share, which provides an investment at today's price with a substantial margin of safety. I believe that there's a good chance we could see this price realized by 2020, especially when we start to see EBITDA jump from the HBI and DR-grade pellet projects. As a word of caution this stock has been highly volatile both in terms of share price and earnings, and part of this higher than market return is probably compensation for that. With the current management team, though, I am confident in Cliffs' ability to overcome the challenges that this volatility will present, and believe management will make intelligent and strategic decisions that will lead the company down the path to long-term success.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CLF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.