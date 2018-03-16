Retirement Security: What's This Growth Stock Doing In A Retirement Portfolio?

We'll consider the prospects of a high-tech company, Roku, in the same vein and see if we can repeat that success.

Peter Lynch is a legendary investor whose most famous pronouncement and key to his success was "Invest in what you know."

In the overall scheme of things, most retirement portfolios will be found to contain some mixture of dividend growth stocks, bonds, preferred stocks, CDs, annuities and the like. All of these investment classes are geared toward generating income for the retiree when he/she's either too old, too sick, or just plain tired of the rat race to work a regular job.

So, some might find it unusual to find a pure growth stock, one that does not pay a dividend currently, included in such a portfolio. It should be noted, however, that many of my subscribers and readers have messaged me over the years, in article comments, emails, and direct messages, that they occasionally add a growth stock to their portfolios to participate in what they anticipate will be a capital-enhancing exercise. Most retirees and near retirees (including me) devote the bulk of our attention toward those investment classes concerned with generating current income to fund retirement expenses.

And the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio, which I have written about for over three years here on Seeking Alpha, has adhered to that regimen, containing ONLY dividend growth stocks. Till now.

Once in a while, a pure growth stock comes along that appears to present the opportunity and potential for very good growth in market value alone.

I've never said, "If you go to a mall, see a Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and say it's good coffee, you should call Fidelity brokerage and buy the stock."

Lynch's saying, some 25 years after his retirement from running Magellan Fund, is still front-page news.

Following the market still at age 71, he explains his philosophy this way: Use your specialized knowledge to home in on stocks you can analyze, study them and then decide if they're worth owning. The best way to invest is to look at companies competing in the field where you work. Someone with deep restaurant-industry experience would have predicted the success of Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG). He says:

If you're in the steel industry and it ever turns around, you'll see it before I do."

Lynch came to be regarded as a legendary investor. He managed the Magellan Fund at Fidelity Investments between 1977 and 1990. Over that time period, he averaged a 29.2% return for fund holders, consistently more than doubling the S&P 500 market index and making it the best performing mutual fund in the world. During his tenure, assets under management grew from $18 million to $14 billion.

The better he performed, the longer he performed, word spread of his uncanny success. Growth of AUM was exponential.

He also co-authored a number of books and papers on investing and coined a number of well-known mantras of modern individual investing strategies, such as Invest in what you know and ten bagger.

The Road Not Taken

As a card-carrying dividend growth investor, it is uncommon for me to consider buying any company that does not carry a dividend. And that dividend, for the most part, must have a history of growing consistently over time, with a decent CAGR and one that pays comfortably more than the inflation rate.

And so it is was, until now, the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio that I often write about, and the subscriber portfolio I manage for subscribers, carried no stocks that did not pay a dividend. Every stock in our portfolios was to carry its weight by contributing to overall portfolio income.

Yesteryear, I Took A Flyer

Being conversant in some of Peter Lynch's precepts, especially, "invest in what you know," this particular concept has always been front of mind. And so it came to pass that my sons bought me a Keurig Coffee maker some years back for a birthday present.

Keurig had been taken over by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, a purveyor of the coffee pods that were used by the Keurig coffee maker to brew coffee in under a minute.

My experience with the Keurig was excellent. The design was attractive, it fit easily on the kitchen counter and offered the convenience of quick, flavorful, hot, full-bodied brewed coffee in less than a minute. And there was no cleanup associated with other commonly used coffee brewing methods of the past. Brew a cup, throw out the used coffee pod, and you're done.

I noticed that Green Mountain was introducing new flavors almost weekly. I also noticed that Green Mountain was buying out its competition and integrating many brands into its stable. Before you knew it, it virtually controlled the market for these pods.

Keurigs, Everywhere

Whenever I traveled, it became obvious that hotels and motels were all adopting the Keurig machines and installing them either in guest rooms or the lobby or other convenient areas for guests to make themselves a cup. And they provided complimentary coffee pods as well.

At the auto dealer, where I was having an oil change or other service done, there was a Keurig and pods for customers to enjoy a cup while waiting for their cars to be serviced or repaired.

Friends and relatives all adopted the machines and were always available to guests whenever we got together for a holiday dinner.

Coffee Evolution

It was apparent that Keurig and Green Mountain had started a revolution in how coffee was brewed and used, at home, at work and at businesses that we all patronized.

Investment Initiated

Research indicated sales were rising at a rapid rate and profits were gaining. I bought shares in order to share in this growth. This was a rare investment for me to make, in a company that paid no dividend at the time.

My purchase price was $18 a share. We watched the shares rise over the next year to over $110 per share. At this point, David Einhorn, head of Greenlight Capital, took an opposite position on the company. In a widely disseminated investor presentation, he presented slides to make his case for shorting the company. He contended that Green Mountain was not accounting correctly for the sale of pods.

The shares began a descent because he was well known and respected in the investor community. I decided to sell my shares when they got down to $75 per share. After all, I had quadrupled my investment, even at that retreat from the highs. No one ever went broke taking a profit.

Which Brings Me To ROKU

Roku (ROKU) makes a device that opens up the world of video entertainment, thanks to the ubiquitous availability of the internet.

Roku Box

Roku Streaming Stick

A Roku box or Roku streaming stick plugs into the inputs of your TV. It then syncs with your Internet connection. Before you know it, you're able to view videos, movies, and TV from hundreds of available channels, some of which are live streams.

Roku Channel Interface

Don't Smart TVs Do This?

Yes, and no. Smart TVs, which also connect to your Internet connection, offer some apps for you to connect with entertainment. But they are quite limited in number, and most are for paid TV, like HBO and Showtime.

Roku, on the other hand, offers a wide array of channels to enjoy. Aside from the popular paid channels like Amazon Video (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), hundreds of others are completely free and the number of channels grows daily. They are easy to download from Roku's website and other websites specializing in specialized entertainment venues. This technology is clearly disruptive to the cable companies' business model. It makes it easy for millennials and others to decide to cut the cable cord and use devices like this to obtain the entertainment they want, and pay only for the channels they wish to use.

Think of it as a la carte ordering as opposed to the stuff-your-face model that the cable companies operate on, charging you a monthly subscription price for a bundle of channels they decide you need yet you may not want.

Invest In What You Know: ROKU

If it seems repetitive hearing this phrase over and over, it is because it continues to resonate with me. A couple years back, we bought a Roku box for a large screen TV in our den to explore the possibilities. Besides being able to watch the paid subscription services we subscribed to, like HBO and Showtime, the world of video really exploded. We were wowed by the experience.

Very recently, we broke a cardinal rule in our household. We never dispose of electronics till they break down and are un-repairable. We had a perfectly fine JVC, 27" stereo TV with a fine picture, working as good as when we first bought it, some 30-odd years ago. We decided to treat ourselves to an anniversary present. We bought a brand new, 4K, Samsung, 40" Smart TV for our bedroom. It is an understatement to say that picture quality has evolved quite a bit over the last 30 years.

Hooking up our second Roku box, this time with an HDMI cable connection, we were astounded by the amazing clarity, contrast and overall picture quality of anything coming out of this TV, including all channels on the Roku box that we had downloaded.

Well, this is shaping up to be another possible Keurig-Green Mountain growth stock investment without a dividend attached.

Why Now?

Adoption of the Roku is beginning to pick up steam, with over 19.3 million households using this technology. Sales have been rising strongly and so have profits. The business model includes generating revenue through the sale of devices and TVs while also collecting revenue through sharing of advertising revenue carried on various channels.

Why am I bullish? Because, unlike too many other IPO flops this year and last year, Roku actually has a marketable product seeing increased demand.

Well, ROKU stock is up 146% since going public in September, with most of that gain taking shape in response to the company's first-ever quarterly report as a publicly traded outfit. That report came out in mid-November.

True, the company's stock price is down 36% from its 52-week high of $58.80, but that is what makes it all the more intriguing. Initial enthusiasm quadrupled the price, and now, the company is trading more on fundamentals and prospects for growth going forward.

ROKU Prospects Going Forward

As discussed earlier, Roku makes TV boxes and "sticks" that connect your TV to the Internet, giving you access to all sorts of over-the-top television services.

Its competitors include Apple TV from Apple Inc. (AAPL), Chromecast, from Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and the Fire Stick from Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN). However, Roku differs from its rivals in three very important ways.

Roku's technology is the one that television manufacturers have been willing to build into some of their new televisions in earnest. They've used the added Roku platform as a selling point. This add-on feature translates into licensing revenue for ROKU. Roku has monetized its set-top devices by selling ad space on its main-menu screen and within the streams of many of its available channels. Ad sales are growing faster than device revenue. As the cord-cutting phenomenon gathers steam (and it still is picking up steam) both aspects of the business will continue to expand. Roku is the market leader. Bigger rivals like Apple and Google find themselves fighting for crumbs. Dominance by this "David" is a large part of the reason I suspect that the company will slay its larger "Goliath" competitors. Roku currently has the largest market share in this space. This stock is worthy of consideration to make it part of your portfolio. Because a wave of profit-taking has reduced its market value by 36% from its 52-week high, it becomes even more of a consideration at this point.

A Look Ahead for ROKU Stock

The chart of ROKU stock is encouraging to those few who believed in the company enough to take a chance at the time of its IPO. In spite of the wobbly start, its November 8th earnings report rocketed shares upward in a way that few imagined at the time.

It is still possible we'll see another drawdown in price before the decks are cleared for a long-term uptrend.

The bullish volume that did so much work pumping up the stock price in mid-November has since petered out. But this is characteristic of a new IPO that was anticipated for some time. Once the demand is filled investors move on to greener pastures.

Other newly minted companies like Facebook, Inc. (FB) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) took similar paths.

Today, Facebook is a must-have stock for many investors. However, you may recall it tanked hard in its first three months following its May 2012 public offering. Alibaba shares were trading at $58 a year after going public at a much higher $68 in 2014, but ultimately fell nearly 50% from its post IPO high.

Both stocks were vindicated in the end, but it took a long while for the market to fully digest these and other new company stocks like them. They both suffered in the meantime. Roku stock will probably not be an exception to that norm However, its loss of 36% already from its 52-week high gives us some built-in downside protection.

ROKU Price History Since Going Public

It could be a good buying opportunity at this point. Layering in with small amounts every so often will allow an average price that shouldn't bite too badly in the end.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku, Inc. primarily operates a TV streaming platform. Its platform allows users to discover and access a range of movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of June 30, 2017, the company had approximately 13.3 million subscribers. It also provides streaming media players and accessories under Roku brand to access its TV streaming platform, as well as sells branded channels on remote controls. In addition, the company manufactures and sells TVs; and offers advertising products, including videos ads, interactive video ads, audience development promotions, and brand sponsorships. It offers its products and services through retailers and distributors, as well as through Website in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California."

Roku Income Statement

Source: nasdaq.com

Total revenue, from 2015 to 2017, has grown from $320 million to $513 million, or 60%. The cost of that revenue has only grown 36%. And gross profit has more than doubled, to $200 million during this two-year time period.

The company has plowed a lot into research and development, more than doubling to $108 million. For a high-tech growth company constantly looking to improve the quality of its product, this is to be expected. Roku is always upping its game by rolling out new products and making sure it offers devices to appeal to all pocket books with a wide array of price points.

By offering some devices on sale for just $24.95, up to $100.00 and more, the company is making its various offerings available to every income segment of the population. The higher the price point, the more features, faster operation and higher quality signal and performance can be bought.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents more than doubled in this period to $177 million, net receivables also more than doubled, current assets almost tripled, and total assets have also more than doubled. This presents a picture of a growth company that's well funded and cushioned to fund its product and brand expansion.

Current Liabilities

Roku has $0 short-term debt and $0 long-term debt. Its total liabilities has shrunk from $336 million to just $219 million even as it pursues expansion.

Capital surplus has surged from just $17 million to $436 million at the end of 2017.

Cash Flow

Mostly due to the sale of new stock in 2017, net cash flow has almost tripled in the two-year period.

Financial Ratios

Source: nasdaq.com

Liquidity shows a healthy increase, with the current ratio growing 50%, from 2016 to 2017. Its cash ratio tripled YOY. Gross margin has continued to grow solidly. Operating margin showed a decrease, but pre-tax margin and profit margin both increased. Return on equity, both pre-tax, and after tax both grew strongly, almost doubling YOY.

These metrics point to a healthy organization that is well funded and is in a good position to extend its reach and market penetration.

Key Data

Price Range (52 week) 15.75 - 58.80

Avg Volume (13 Week) 6,200,146 Shares

Outstanding 18,110,000 Mkt Cap $3,820,000,000

Enterprise Value N/A

Book Value per Share $1.58

Fourth Quarter Earnings Highlights and Recent Developments

Total net revenue grew 28% YoY to $188.3 million driven by platform growth of 129% YoY to $85.4 million. Gross profit grew 64% YoY to $73.5 million. Active accounts increased 44% YoY to 19.3 million at quarter end. Streaming hours grew 55% YoY to 4.3 billion hours while Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) grew 48% YoY to $13.78 (trailing twelve-month basis).

Growth Rate

Profitability

Your Takeaway

In 2017, there were about 126.22 million households in the United States. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, a household consists of all the people who occupy a housing unit. The company has achieved penetration of 19.3 million homes to date in the U.S., which amounts to only 15.3% market penetration at this time. Because they are the current leader in this space, I expect Roku has a good chance to further extend its leadership. With some 85% of the market still up for grabs, there's a good chance that Roku will be able to grab additional decent market share as it continues on its growth path.

Keurig and Green Mountain Coffee Roasters had a similar glide path of market acceptance. Should ROKU achieve similar success and adoption, we could be seeing the evolution of another revolution. We saw it in the coffee space, and we could see similar disruption by ROKU in the entertainment space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.