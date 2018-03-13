How Tight Is The U.S. Gulf Of Mexico?

We look at the floater rig supply in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, where most leading drillers have significant presence.

Based on the feedback on my previous article on this topic ("How Tight Is The Norwegian North Sea?"), I decided to explore the market dynamics of the floater segment of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Let's start with a global chart of ultra-deepwater marketed utilization from the most recent Rowan (RDC) presentation, which shows that utilization dropped from 75% to 74%, while the marketed supply decreased from 128 units to 127 units compared with February numbers.

As per InfieldRigs (data is confirmed by drillers' fleet status reports), 25 floaters are currently working in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Out of these rigs, eight have their contracts end in 2018. One rig, Petrobras 10000, is scheduled to leave the region for another job. Seven rigs will remain and actively compete for new jobs. These are Transocean's (RIG) Deepwater Asgard, Ensco's (ESV) Ensco 8503, Ensco 8505, Maersk's Maersk Viking, Noble Corp.'s (NE) Noble Paul Romano, Rowan's Rowan Resolute and Seadrill's (SDRL) West Neptune. The majority of these rigs, except for West Neptune, will be free for new work by summer 2018.

Also, six drillships are waiting on the sidelines in warm-stacked mode: Transocean's Discoverer Clear Leader, Noble Corp.'s Noble Bob Douglas and Noble Sam Croft, Rowan's Rowan Relentless, Rowan Reliance and Rowan Renaissance. Also, Seadrill's semi-sub Sevan Louisiana is warm stacked in the region.

Thus, 13 rigs will be competing for new job offers in the second half of 2018. In my view, this does not bode well for future dayrates. We know that Transocean's dayrate for a two-year contract with BHP Billiton (BHP) for Deepwater Invictus came in below $150,000. Given the number of available rigs, both drillships and semi-subs, I'd expect that rates will be kept at bay for any jobs in the Gulf awarded this year.

To make the picture clearer, let's also look at cold-stacked rigs available in the region. They are exclusively semi-subs: four Ensco rigs (8500, 8501, 8502, 8506), three Noble Corp. rigs (Amos Runner, Danny Adkins, Jim Day), and Seadrill's West Sirius. Given the current available supply of rigs, I don't see them reactivated in this decade.

Deepwater Asgard

In all, the market situation in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico remains challenging for drillers. I'd expect that Rowan will follow its view expressed during the recent earnings call and will actively market at least one drillship for work this year, putting more competitive pressure on dayrates. Transocean has previously shown that it was ready to put rigs to work despite low dayrates, and I expect this trend to continue with Deepwater Asgard, whose current contract ends in June 2018, and perhaps with Discoverer Clear Leader, which is currently in warm-stacked mode.

More jobs are necessary to clear the backlog of rigs in the region. As opposed to the Norwegian North Sea segment, the U.S. Gulf of Mexico floater segment is nowhere near "tight mode" and will likely not reach it until the next decade. One hope is that some rigs will ultimately travel to other opportunities, perhaps to Brazil, when the next leg of substantial deepwater work finally begins.

