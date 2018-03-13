Community Trust Bancorp: A Battle-Tested Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) is what I would call a good bank at a good price. Not great on either level, but good. The company's record regarding dividend increases is exceptional, however, with 37 years of constant dividend growth, even through the most recent financial crisis years.

CTBI Dividend data by YCharts

CTBI operates roughly 80 branch locations in 35 different counties throughout Kentucky, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Of all the Kentucky-domiciled FDIC insured banks, it also owns the largest deposit market share in Kentucky, despite coming in at only sixth overall when stacked up against all FDIC insured institutions.

Battle-tested dividend growth

Looking through old annual reports, we can play 'historian' and see how the bank held up during the Great Recession years.

Starting at the end of 2007, shares of CTBI fell over 30%, even though it grew book value per share by 7.5%. It also hiked its dividend by 7.41%, and continued to lend to the community. Deposits declined only moderately - by 2.1% year over year.

Then came 2008 - with unemployment nearing record levels and the US government taking over Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) and Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA). Well-known "Too Big To Fail" banks began to show signs of failing (and some did), but CTBI was left standing - proud to stick to its "basic banking" business model. CTBI's shares enjoyed an unusual increase (especially considering the scary economic backdrop) of over 30% during fiscal 2008, outperforming the overall Russell 2000 index. Net income took a deep haircut, but the bank still upped the dividend by 6.4% and grew book value - even if it was only by a little over 2%. Deposits grew slightly - up 1.7% - in fiscal 2008 as well.

CTBI continued to grow loans and deposits in fiscal 2009, but its share price dropped 33.5% for the year. Fiscal 2007 through Fiscal 2009 was quite a roller-coaster ride overall. The dividend was only bumped by 2.6%, but most banks had already cut theirs at this point.

If you were able to stomach the extreme volatility, focusing strictly on the underlying business fundamentals, CTBI was operationally a better-than-average bank to hold onto through the crisis years.

What about now?

Despite its share price drifting higher, Community Trust Bancorp continues to trade at valuations (in relation to tangible book) below its "pre-crisis" levels.

CTBI Price to Tangible Book Value data by YCharts

Shares also trade below the thirteen-year median multiple of 1.97 times tangible book value as well. They currently trade at a tad over 16 times earnings, a premium over the past thirteen years, but the bank also carries relatively attractive net interest margins of 3.67%.

It should be pointed out that net interest margins are above average, besting the peer average of only 3.50% (Peer data obtained from the Federal Reserve Bank Holding Company Performance Report as of 9/30/2017 for bank holding companies with consolidated assets of $3 billion to $10 billion). They have also been falling, however, and the continued pressure isn't exactly encouraging. The company has also been focusing on increasing non-interest income.

Return on equity is a different story, recovering in fiscal 2017. ROE for 2017 was 9.93% - and exhibited strengthening in the fourth quarter where it hit 11.18%. Return on assets also continues to strengthen, increasing in 2017 and hitting 1.27% - superior to the peer average of only 1.04%.

The company is able to generate solid ROE and ROA, coupled with a better-than-average efficiency ratio, which at 57.76% is also well below the peer average (a lower efficiency ratio being a good thing).

Evaluating the "backwards" balance sheet

Banks have their balance sheets backwards, where loans are an asset and deposits are a liability. CTBI's "assets" - its loans - look balanced and spread out.

Source: CTBI investor presentation

Despite this, nonperforming loans and net charge-offs at 0.91% and 0.24%, respectively, are well above the peer average. The company also holds higher loan loss reserves than peers, however, and both NPLs and NCOs have improved slightly over the past few years.

The liabilities - or deposits - aren't so solid.

Source: CTBI investor presentation

The company relies heavily on "hot money" CDs (which are 33% of deposits alone) which are relatively expensive and tend to be less "sticky." This is something that should be monitored going forward closely. Both deposits and loans increased year-over-year in fiscal 2017.

Conclusion

I think Community Trust Bancorp is a slightly above-average bank, one that's good but not necessarily great. There's nothing wrong with that, especially when a large majority of its competition wasn't good or great during the most recent crisis - but terrible. Its ability to exhibit battle-tested dividend growth even during the depths of one of the worst financial crises in recent memory attests to an astute management team. I think shares still offer some value here.

