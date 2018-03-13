Hannover Re's (HVRRF) CEO Ulrich Wallin on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hannover Re (OTCPK:HVRRF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2018 10:30 AM ET

Executives

Ulrich Wallin - Chief Executive Officer

Roland Vogel - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Frank Kopfinger - Deutsche Bank

Andreas Schäfer - Bankhaus Lampe

Jochen Schmitt - Bankhaus Metzler

Ivan Bokhmat - Barclays Capital

Roland Pfänder - Oddo BHF

Michael Haid - Commerzbank

Kamran Hossain - RBC

Jonathan Denim - Morgan Stanley

Thomas Fossard - HSBC

Andrew Ritchie - Autonomous

Vinit Malhotra – Mediobanca

Tim Friebertshaeuser - Deutsche Investment

William Hawkins - KBW

Unidentified Company Representative

Good afternoon to everybody here in Frankfurt and good afternoon to all of those joining us via the Internet. Welcome to Hannover Re’s Analyst Conference 2018. Looking at the dialed-in list, it’s truly a pleasure to see that so many of you have taken up our invitation and are showing your interest in Hannover Re.

As you know, we have the key figures already published four weeks ago together with the 1/1 renewal results. But today, we are delighted to present to you the full set of numbers in greater detail.

Before we get started on them, may I say how impressed I am by your work over the past year, it was particularly striking to see that how much effort and time many of you invested in anticipating, not only the large loss numbers from the hurricanes but also the effect from our retro program. In many cases, your calculations came incredibly close to the actual mark.

Once again, you were instrumental in advising the understanding both of the reinsurance business in general and our positioning in particular. And you delivered a value contribution for the investments. Even though we are now living in the world of MiFID II, I hope that the high regard in which investors holds you and has in no way been [Indiscernible]

For our part, I would certainly like to thank you for your dedication and your work and do please keep it up.

Today, we are also offering a dialed-in option for all those who were not able to participate physically here in Frankfurt. As a reminder, the dialed-in participants will be in listen-only mode during the presentations and if any participant has difficulties hearing the conference please press the star key followed by zero at your telephone keypad for operator assistance.

Please note this conference will be recorded and a replay will be available on our website. I would also like to draw your attention to the feedback questionnaire which we have distributed in advance and which you will find on your desk. As you know, we greatly appreciate your remarks and as you know, this is the ground work part of our preparing the Investors Day which will be held in [Indiscernible].

Feel free to either leave the feedback form at your table or send it into Julia, Axel Bock. First of all, Ulrich Wallin our CEO will kick things up with a brief update for 2017 financials and then will be followed by our CFO, Roland Vogel and then again, the outlook will be presented by Ulrich again.

Afterwards, we will be happy to respond at lengths to all your questions and I would like to point out that we do please ask you to wait for the microphone, so that everybody can understand your questions, even those who are not in the room.

On that note, I am delighted to hand over to Ulrich.

Ulrich Wallin

And welcome, thank you for coming to our Investors Presentation for the 2017 results. You can see that we have chosen a smaller room compared to last year and that of course tells you that the – even as well as the net income is down compared to last year. I am happy to tell you that the expense ratio is down as well.

So the two mikes go hand-in-hand. But on that note, I would draw that once expense ratio will be higher rather than lower. But that’s not an option.

I mean, why is the results down? Of course, because of the exceptional hurricanes which dominated the 2017 results. Particular of course well-publicized, the so-called HIM losses Harvey, Irma and Maria and then we also had some wildfires in California which were quite expensive, earthquakes in Mexico and also in Australia. We had Cyclone Debbie, which also did not come entirely for free.

Therefore, insurance – reinsurance in those three was heavily impacted by those losses and that’s not a surprise because that’s one of the major reasons why insurance company buy reinsurance is because here they give us exceptionally high natural catastrophe losses or other losses.

Then you have your reinsurer to help you out that you have more consistent results and less volatile earnings as an insurance company. Of course, the flip side is what the reinsurer has – it takes the volatility from the ceding company and therefore gets the volatility.

Nevertheless, we feel that as Hannover Re we’ve had pretty well, I mean we still were evil to record 10.9% ROE, which should still to buff our hurdle. So it’s 900 base point buffer is free and it compares favorably to the average ROE of the tenth largest reinsurer, which stands at 3.3%. So whilst in absolute terms our results are less good than last year in relative terms compared to our peers I think we are probably of the best we ever had.

The only thing is a draw they have absolute profits rather than relative profits. But it still shows you that we have had relatively well in 2017. One of the reasons of course was that we sold our listed equities, which boosted our investment results to an all-time high. But that of course also helped by double-digit increase in the ordinary investment income. So the – our investment managers draw them for the start of 2017.

The P&C business get all right considering the circumstances as the large loss budget was exceeded by €302 million. However, we had pretty good development of our loss reserves from older years that we saw fairly significant positive results that’s out actually compromising on the quality of our loss reserves which are still at a high level.

I mean, we have limited threshold system on our – on the level of our loss reserves, because we should of course, in theory be at about a 100% confident level being best estimates. So we have the threshold which is at 106%.

If it’s – so the confidence level is higher than 106%, we would be in the Amber area and I can assure that we continue in the Amber area at least according to our own actuaries and according to a pre-study of our external actuary firm that looks at our reserves every year. So the quality of the P&C result has not diminished by taking out of the confidence level of the loss reserves.

And on the Life and Health side, the performance has been good except the US mortality business and here in particular and only I would almost say the last block of business of the ING business that we bought in the first quarter of 2009 from a Scottish Re.

On this business, we initiated vigorous and cost management action, which already in 2017 have resulted in recapture, which took off a fair amount of the future liabilities and future expected losses, but in the 2017 caused us €45 million of losses.

I can already say at this point in time, that we expect more of such recaptures in 2018, because our in-force management actions are accelerated quite significantly in 2018.

What does it mean for the dividend? It remains unchanged at €5 including the €1.5 extraordinary special dividend. The book value per share has come down slightly. This is due to the fact that significant amounts of our capital are being held in U.S. dollars.

Of course, not of course, but in fact the euro has strengthened against the U.S. dollar, that U.S. dollar capital in euro terms is of course there. That is not too much of a problem for us, because what so we have significant – I would say more than 50% of our exposure that creates a need for capital are also denominated in U.S. dollars.

So, at the same time, in euro terms the capital decreases also does the capital requirement and that is reflected in the solvency ratio, which has actually increased significantly from 230% at the end of last year of 2016, to 260% at the end of last year.

This also was aided by the fact that we got the approval of our actuator for the Hannover Re Group to use our operational risk model in the official solvency calculation and that also had boosted the – this solvency ratio. So all in all, the financial strength of Hannover Re has actually improved last year. As I said, the results have been great, but in relative terms, quite acceptable and on this rather general note, I will hand over to Roland who will give you all the final details.

Roland Vogel

Well, thank you, Uli. Haven’t been announced as the star, I don’t know whether that’s really true. It is a pleasure for me to also present the good set of number, although, obviously the market reaction today was not that convincing and I hope we will be able to address at least some of the concerns and this is also why I think it does makes sense to really concentrate and focus my comments on such details which I find – I was mentioning and then give you all the opportunities to ask the question to the largest extent.

Let’s start with the operating cash flow, an important number. You see, nearly €1.7 billion, which is from our point of view a good cash flow number still. It is lower than it was in the previous years, what is the reason for the decrease, we’ve seen payouts for the hurricane losses in Q4 already. That amounts to approximately €400 million.

So, here we also see the impact of the hurricanes. Apart from that one should also bear in mind that with the impressive P&C growth which we will be discussing in a minute, one should assume or potentially has expected higher positive cash flow number, but as this growth is driven by the advanced solution business which is not really cash rich.

These are usually quota shares. They are accounted on a quarterly, half yearly or even yearly basis and you would only get a balance from these quota shares. It is not non-proportional business where you get a premium in the beginning and then later on the outflow of the claims.

So in that regard, again this is not a very cash flow rich business and this is also why the cash flow hasn’t been boosted by it as perhaps one would have expected still. We mentioned €1.7 billion in positive cash flow in such a year still very positive. Why does the asset base on the right-hand side does not increase if there is a positive operating cash flow.

Uli has mentioned that and we will come to that point more than once during the presentation that is a reflection of the currency exchange rate movements. We see a decrease of €1.7 billion of the asset base, €2.5 billion is the impact of the U.S. dollar, €2.9 billion negative is the impact of the currency exchange rates overall as also other currencies have depreciated vis-à-vis the strong euro over the course of 2017.

By the way, according to our – the currency exchange rates we’ve been using, the dollar had lost 14%. That also to be seen on the next page when it comes to shareholders equity which is the policyholders surplus which is really reflecting the shareholders equities here nothing has really change on the hybrid or the minority share side.

We also see that the shareholders equity is going down by €500 million from 9 to €8.5 billion. Let’s look on the right-hand side, here we see the explanations. We have a very positive net income. So that goes up by the €959 million, then we have paid out a dividend and we have a change in unrealized gains and losses.

So here is the impact of – for instance, the sale of our equity portfolio after minorities, after tax in that reflection here, is not that much.

But of course, also here we have seen some decreases in the OCI reflecting the market values of our assets. But also here you see the currency translation, €740 million, that is exactly I think, Uli mentioned that already a reflection of all the capital positions which we have invested in the U.S. dollar and which came down.

Of course, also our liabilities side and our exposures came down at the same point and we will see later on that our solvency ratio has increased from 230% to 260%. So the loss absorption capacity of the Group, the exposure absorption capacity of the Group has increased and not decreased.

I think that is important to understand and in that regard, the €9.5 billion has indeed also aided a little bit the ROE position, because of course, that is positive here.

And the ROE is here reflected on the next page. 10.9% vis-à-vis a hurdle of 9.8%, which means an outperformance of 110 basis points in a year with a remarkable exceedance of our large loss budget which I feel is remarkable. We also see on the right-hand side on a five year or a ten year or a 15 year average is the ROEs which we have produced all around 14%, yes, the 2017 year is a little bit lower than that.

But it was double-digit ROE I think we are still in a good position and that could position - also allows us to keep the dividend payments up. Here we see the dividend or distribution history since 2008, ever since 2014, we have paid out remarkable bonuses on top of the regular dividend which reflects our dividend policy of 35% to 40% of Group net income.

That also means in a year where we have this after-tax profit position a little bit depressed that our payout ratio has increased from 51% to 63% in the year 2017 and we will hear that we are expecting this to continue going forward if nothing extraordinary is going to happen.

If we take today’s price, not yesterday’s price, but today’s price of €110 per share, that translates into a dividend yield of 4.5%, which I also think should support what we have been saying.

We are in a full position again when it comes to the ROE table here with 10.9%. We are – and Uli mentioned that, on average the rest or the ten largest reinsurers here have produced 3.3% that is below 5% and I think it was always our prediction that an ROE below 5% for the industry should trigger a reaction, we’ve seen a little bit of a reaction not as much as we have anticipated.

On the other hand, if you look at the average ROEs on the right-hand side, which have not become so much under pressure already. This perhaps is a little bit of an explanation why the reaction has not been as pronounced as we had expected. Still, if then you might have the question, what happened to peer numbers Re, I think this is a U.S. company and it has benefited from Mr. Trump remarkably.

So they could decrease their deferred tax liabilities remarkably, because they ought to be calculated with another tax rate. This is the explanation for the outperformance here. The rest of the market has performed all over than Hannover Re.

So now, let’s have a look at the Group’s results. Really briefly, we will come to all the difference segments, so there is not a lot worth mentioning on that level. FX adjusted double-digit growth, I think that is really remarkable, here on a Group level, the net retention was stable and it should be stable also going forward.

The tax ratio is down from 24.2% to 19.2%. The background of that is the sale of the equities, which is nearly tax free and these tax free or nearly tax free profits have benefited to tax ratio. This is obviously not sustainable going forward. So in our plan, we assume that the tax rate is going to be 25% on a long-term sustainable basis.

So the details will follow on the next pages. You see that on the P&C side, impressive growth, 19% FX adjusted driven – we’ve mentioned that before by the advanced solutions structured reinsurance business. Apart from that, or if we adjust for that, the growth would still have been more than – is more than 4% from the rest of the business, the net premium income goes up as well.

Where are the growth areas? North America, Europe, credit and surety and the London and direct market, these were the main contributors to the growth which we have seen. Was the results driven by the €300 million exceedance of the large loss budget translates into three percentage points above the budget and that was mitigated to some extent or to quite some extent by a positive run-off.

You might have seen the numbers more than €1 billion in positive run-off. Some explanations here I think we have asked our actuaries to come up with a new kind of long-term sustainable number. Some of you might remember that we once mentioned €200 million a year, €50 million per quarter that is a number with the large increases which we have seen here over the last years in the redundancy numbers.

Also of course, the regular run-off numbers have increased, the latest numbers which we heard and we will confirm and might have a little bit more details in October with that regard is around €400 million that is what we expect these days as a regular run-off number. Moreover, we had a very attractive positive run-off in our aviation result.

Here a large – a very large loss event in the past had been settled and that came with very positive triple-digit million amount in the fourth quarter, which was nice. We also had commuted other parts of our U.S. business that was especially still assets related which also had increased the positive run-off.

I did mentioned last October some systematic things on one or the other area of the world we still only have underwriting your numbers which also usually translate in some positive run-off.

But I think the important thing is, and Uli had mentioned that before, this positive run-off has not impaired our loss or confidence level. You might remember these numbers still include the Ogden rates, €300 million, that was in the second quarter.

We mentioned that we had mitigated the impact of the Ogden rate of €300 million by loss reserve releases. That should translate then in the assumption that the loss reserve redundancies should have gone down by $300 million which is not the case.

The Ogden rates are still booked at the €300 million level, but the indications are that at least, after also taken into account that for instance, it was interesting to see this very positive run-off in the aviation space.

For instance, had let to the assumptions that no other redundancies would be in the aviation reserves, which is not the case. So, during the reserve assessments over the course of the year, we expect redundancies to be recognized again and the assumption would be that by October, the reserves should be on a level as they had been last year.

Especially, as we have to assume that the Ogden rate will be adjusted, maybe not this year, but then upwards in next year and some of the redundancies which we had released will come back.

So, just to keep the message straight is really the level of reserve redundancies might have also gone down slightly based on the currency exchange rates, which also have an impact here, because some of the redundancies are U.S. dollar redundancies and they are also impacted by the currency exchange rates.

But if we look at it from a percentage-wise redundancy level, we should be approximately on last year’s level. I think that the rest had been mentioned by Uli already. A very acceptable result for a year where we had such large losses.

Here, I think on the next page, you see the large losses gross and net. The interesting thing here is, yes, with €1.79 billion, this on – this gross loss is really the largest we have had. Still it gives a little bit or it needs a little bit of an explanation, because this now includes ILS losses, which we take on and cede on.

So if we adjust for that, I think the gross loss in equal terms, so for instance, 2011 which we can see here, has been lower and the retrocession impact has been lower if we exclude the ILS impact in these numbers.

The single event here on the next page not that much which is to be said here. We’ve all seen the numbers. We’ve all seen the developments. I think it is worth mentioning that the Californian wildfires that two of the fourth quarter amount to €100 million overall.

So we had a budget of €200 million for the fourth quarter. So that was below, but still with a €100 million also the wildfires had been a large loss in the year 2017 and without them the impact of the hurricanes would have been lower.

So, a brief look at the MtCR and the business lines how they performed on the P&C side. I think it is also not really a surprise what we can see here. The hurricanes and the fires hit North America. This is why here the combined ratios is remarkably over the hurdle.

We also see aviation a negative combined ratio, I think not too many instances where I saw the negative combined ratio. This is explained by the positive run-off result which we have already mentioned.

UK and London markets, that is impacted by the Ogden rate. You might ask if you had decreased your IBNRs, why is that this exceeds the MtCR so much. I think the release of the large loss – of the redundant reserves came from other segments as well not only from UK and the London markets, this is why Ogden can be seen here so pronounced.

And of course, the CAT lines are impacted by the hurricanes. The structured reinsurance as you large higher combined ratios as expected, but still very profitable. So the 97.7 reflects our profit expectations fully. These are risk limited exposures where the margin which we make here make it really sufficient.

I think that is now the one are Uli had mentioned that before, which had not really lived up to our expectation. So the U.S. mortality still underperforms for the legacy block, the I&C portfolio. The background profitability of that segment if we concentrate always on the U.S. mortality is a little bit ignored.

To some extent, here the financial solution business really was exceptionally good. That explains the other income and expense line. Here, the profitability goes up by €100 million. This is really where we reflect the profitability of these deposited accounted contracts. So here you see that we really had a remarkable increase in profitability from financial solutions business.

Also the longevity business with a 2% doesn’t sound so impressive. You know that we’ve started that business, it had, we have increased it remarkably over the last years. So we are in early stage. The profitability is reflected in-line with the emergence. So the 2.1% which we see here and which is above the target really fulfills our profitability requirements.

And also the mortality business around the world, apart from the ING business is really performing according to our expectations. Still with the 245% - €245 million EBIT, we are below expectations and this is also why we really concentrate on – in the last year and even more so in this year on our management actions. We’ve explained that more than once we will increase rates.

There might be more commutations and other things. This is also why the expectation for the year 2018 is not really brilliant, but that gives us room to implement those changes to really concentrate on the action to then also in the future reflects the real profitability of that segment again.

If we look at the value creation of new business. So the future profits, those who have been here in October might remember Claude Chèvre’s presentation where he explained how the value of new business then translates into IFRS profits in the future. You see that this is going down. We’ve really had in 2015 and 2016 remarkably large loss – large transactions which came with really high value of new business.

So, on the one hand, this number goes down, yes, but on the other hand, you’ll see that it is still remarkably above our hurdle. So, the target is €220 million. We’ve achieved 330 – €364 million. So this is really an outperformance here, even though it looks so decreased.

So we are happy with the new business which was created and produced in 2017 and which will translate into future profits according to the patterns which we tried to explain in October.

This came from the U.S., Asia, from Australia, from around the world. So here now, Uli mentioned before, it is the investment income was exceptionally good in 2017. Unfortunately, I am afraid I might not make 3.8% in the current year. Again, still you might remember we came into the year with 2.7% as a target. We’ve increased the target to 3%.

Now we came in with 3.8% of course aided by the sale of the equities, but also the ordinary investment income is up remarkably double-digit increase. Why is that? How could it be? It was helped by private equity fund distributions. Some of them have a little bit of an extraordinary touch. They will not reoccur, but the overall level will also be very attractive in the future.

Moreover, we have increased our investments in real estate and also that is performing really well and that boosts also the ordinary income and that should be sustainable. Realized gains losses, of course boosted by the sale of the equity portfolio. We’ve commented more than once on that. Impairments, appreciation, depreciation, that line is nearly in line with the current year.

Nothing extraordinary. The majority of that is ordinary depreciation on our real estate portfolio. So really nothing extraordinary here. Same goes for the fair value instruments to P&L and the investment expenses. A brief look at the unrealized gains and losses. Here you’ll see that – we’ve seen them to some extent already in the capital position.

Here, this goes down slightly. Why doesn’t it go down more if you had realized €220 million in listed equities. Here, one has to bear in mind, a lot of that’s the potential of the realizations has been created in 2017.

So approximately, €100 million had already existed when we entered into 2017. The rest of the appreciation happened in 2017, this is why the hidden reserves are only effected by or the valuation reserves are only effected by €100 million.

Still we have to bear in mind this number is no longer that high today. We’ve seen interest rate increases. We’ve seen that the credit spreads in the U.S. dollar as well as in the euro have increased slightly. So, this number is still around €1 billion I would say. But it has decreased. Is that a problem? Not really, I think the capital position would still be high.

Maybe worth mentioning, the reinvestment yield, also that is something which we explained in a lot of detail in October here is around 2.05% on this pro forma basis, if I sell everything today, reinvest the same thing today, and have no changes in the composition the reinvestment yield would be 2.05 and if we look at the projections which we did and which we gave you, there is no reason to think that the projections today would have a different result.

So in that regard, at least, on the one hand we are losing some of the valuation reserves on the other hand, we are investing or reinvesting at higher rates.

On the next page, you’ll see the comparison where are we invested on the assets under management and where does the profit come from. You see real estate and private equity, especially private equity in the year 2017 extraordinary 2% on the allocation and 13% of the income, 5% real estate, 13% of the income. So these are the main contributors.

We also see that, of course, that the government, here with the Gove portfolios, it’s vice versa. But nothing extraordinary that same goes for the composition of the investment portfolio as it stands today.

We have been explaining the barbell strategy over the last years to some extent you can see it, at least on the government portfolio, which has increased here that is the one part of the barbell, then the non-investment grade assets have also increased and of course also the listed equity – sorry, the private equity and the real estate have been increasing.

This has come to an end. Now we will no longer continue with the barbell strategy. We are where we wanted to be. In the future, we will invest across the board, again, well, with a little bit of higher quality on the credit side. I think this is what we have decided early this year and then so far again with the barbell, we are where wanted to be and now we might change our decreased spread duration a little bit.

Otherwise, no fundamental changes to the portfolio. Let me comment then on the solvency II reporting as at December 2017. Please bear in mind, we will publish the full Solvency II reporting in May with including the FSCR and an analysis of change so a economic P&L.

Today, we can present some key figures and we should bear in mind that they are not finally audited, I should mention that. So, slight changes might be necessary still we don’t expect them to happen.

The available capital, you know that we have this internal metrics where we distinguish today only the minority interest where we feel they are fungible enough to use them as capital in our internal model. The Solvency II buffing approved numbers exclude them the forces to apply the haircut and that is the difference between the two numbers.

You see that the available capital eligible on funds have decreased by some €500 million. That is again driven by the currency exchange rates. Same effects which we have discussed more than once in that presentation, I won’t give at the beginning and here it is quite up is that, the same happens on the required capital side as well.

Here also the currency exchange rates decreases or increases the strengthening of the euro has impacted the required capital positions remarkably. So our CAT exposures in the U.S. dollar go down and all the others exposures go down as well.

Moreover, the market risk goes down based on the sale of the listed equities, plus we have the impact as also Uli mentioned already that the operational risk is also now calculated based on a stochastic approach.

So we can use it from an internal model point of view and no longer use the standard model. The interesting thing, or the funny thing here is that they do not result in such different numbers, but if we use the stochastic method, we can use the diversification effect.

So now they diversify which was not allowed according to the standard model and that also increases the diversification remarkably and that leads to an increase of the solvency ratio from 230% to 260%. You see that here on the next page where the risks come from.

The P&C, the Life and Health and the market risk, plus the diversification and then how here the required capital compares to be eligible on funds which then results in the increased ratio. Again, especially the market risk has come down and the diversification has improved remarkably.

The next page summarizes that, I think nicely of a three year horizon from 221% to 230% and 260%, you see also here the internal limits and threshold systems which demonstrates even as the capital position went down slightly.

The solvency position here increased remarkably, as well I think this summarizes the development on the next page, the usual translation from the IFRS shareholders equity to the basic on funds on the right-hand side, we have to add some effects from the asset portfolio for instance.

All those investments which are accounted for at amortized cost, hold maturity bucket. This is to be added. We also see that the provisions are adjusted that as the discounting of loss reserves, the future gains on the Life side.

These are additions then there is also additions have to be taxed which goes the other way. Then we have to deduct the foreseeable dividends which is the increased number now and I explained to you already the minority haircut.

Then, we add our hybrid baskets to that and we have also given you the number of the potential hybrid issuance we could do which would fully be accepted here and increase our capital position which is nearly €1.3 billion. So, if we needed that capital, we could issue it tomorrow and then that explains how you come from this hybrid shareholders capital position to the solvency basic on funds on the right-hand side.

I think that then leads us to the target metrics and usually Uli that is something which only a CEO can explain.

Ulrich Wallin

Absolutely, Roland, and I will of course do that. Thank you. So, I mean, you can see even in a year like 2017, we have more takes than not, which if you want to put it positively shows the resilience of our business model situations like we had seen in 2017.

That’s actually good that we show this resilience because it’s not really a tail event, what happened in 2017. So something we have to expect, I would say every five to seven years from a natural catastrophe point of view and that for the better apply risk management that prepares us to those kinds of years.

If you look at two things where we didn’t, manage tick marks which is the ex-ROCA, which is the excess retune on the capital allocated based on a economic valuation. It only takes into account risk free interest rate, not the nice earnings from the sale of the equities. But still on the P&C side, we manage to as a positive figure that, so that means as we earn more on an economic basis on the P&C side, then the cost of capital.

So as cost of capital plus expenses plus admin expenses we still outperformed. So, that’s a positive number in the light of the net CAT losses which exceeded the large loss budget or expected losses by more than €300 million.

Flip side of that, if you look at the Life and Health, you see a negative ex-ROCA and that really shows you the additional technical provisions on an economic balance sheet and the Solvency II balance sheet that reflects the additional expected future losses from the U.S. mortality business.

But that also tells you that those developments are included in the Solvency ratio of the 260%. So I wanted to mention those, but I normally not do because I am normally dwell on those where we have tick marks, but not today.

That brings us then to the outlook for next year and I thought with the P&C, some weeks ago, we gave you, we had our renewal call and not only we gave you the preliminary results, we also gave you the results of the renewal season at 1/1/2018, which overall were actually quite positive for us because we could generate higher rates also in this environment, due to our competitive position and our low admin expense ratios, we were able to grow both our traditional business as well as our structured reinsurance business. So overall the growth of the business being renewed at 1/1/2018 came actually to 21%.

However, the renewal season did not show the rate increases that many people might have hoped for including us, I would say, because, I mean, as Roland already alluded to, we had a theory that every time the average ROE of the reinsurance market falls below 5%. There will be a reaction from the market like we had seen in 2009 and 2012. This was not that remarkable in 2018.

Main reason that none of the capacities were withdrawn which was different in 2009 and 2012. But some capacities were withdrawn not this time, most of the underwriting units on the P&C side were waiting for significant market-changing events and were of course trying to increase that capacities rather than decrease that capacities following the losses. So all we have seen is an increased underwriting discipline of the underwriter and a loss-driven hardening.

The shares have not moved a lot even in the Caribbean, which of course had an extremely high loss ratio, none of the capacities were withdrawn, so the panels of reinsurer actually remained more or less unchanged admittedly at higher rates, but there was no opportunity for new players coming in or existing players significantly increasing their lines.

So I think what that really shows, in an year like 2017 we have to expect that we have to continue to deal with this very competitive market and we have to look for competitive advantages in order to be successful in those markets. It’s not good enough to say, we’ll have lot of losses in a year like this, but I make it all at by the rate increases in the following year, that this kind of loss levels does not longer perk.

Then of course, if I go to the individual sub-segments, North America and Continental Europe, both have very broad books that we have serviced very many claims. We were actually pleased with the outcome of the renewal season.

We already had a very good profitability of our Continental European business in 2017. We have seen on average, rate increases on of that business , so we have very positive, of course, North America was affected by the hurricane losses and got pretty much rate increases across the board, but only moderate.

On the specialty line, mixed picture. Credit and surety, we saw some increases. We increased our market-leading position. UK and Ireland were Ogden driven increases, even though we feel that the market responded a little less pronounced than we would have liked to see to the Ogden rate changes, because really the current rates that were charged for 2018 according our assessment did not reflect the minus 0.75 Ogden rate that is a legal prevailing rate now.

Admittedly, it hasn’t been used at yet. So there is an argument to use a higher one, but we feel that the market should have gone with the official rate. So we are really disappointed with that which meant that, yes, we have more premium, but we have significantly less exposure on that business.

Aviation, very interesting. Still very, very competitive, but quite remarkable that 2017 was the first year where we didn’t had a single fatality in commercial airline travel, quite remarkable. Very good job of the airline. Worldwide reinsurance and catastrophe excess of losses, we see growth in worldwide reinsurance, particularly in China, where we were able to improve our position on some key clients.

We have a strategic important client approach and initiatives that we have for the last few years and that is actually bearing fruit. This year, in particular, in China and Australia, but there are also other areas where this approach is actually quite helpful. Structured reinsurance and ILS, both increased quite significantly.

We had more than 50% increase of our structured reinsurance book again in – at 1/1/2018 and actually on our largest treaty, we expect per underwriting year a margin, just to give you an idea of around $45 million, which will be earned over two years. So, this business is not only top-line accretive. It’s also bottom-line accretive.

That to the 2018 year, we expect that we have – will be a buffer to margin requirements. If you put 2018 in perspective, we expect that it will have a better rate and quality on a fiscal year compared to 2017. Not quite as good as 2016 on a fiscal year, on an underwriting year, it is better than 2017 and 2016, but falls short of 2015.

On the Life and Health side, our financial solutions business will see increasing profits. So it’s almost certain at this point in time, because the business is on the books and the risk – the transactions are risk removed, so that the probability that we will actually achieve these increased profits is very high.

Longevity, I mean, I should also say that the premium volume on the financial solutions is not so important, because a number of the transaction deposit accounted and are not showing up as top-line on the books. Longevity, we see stable development at profitability that is sufficient to cover the cost of capital. However, we have a number of larger transactions in the pipeline, particular also outside the UK.

So depending on our success on these transactions, we may even see an increase in premium. Otherwise, because of the long duration of the underlying business, the same premium volume is pretty much given, because we have seen some reduction in our enhanced annuity business in the last couple of years due to change in the legal environment, but that have come to an end. I mean, that is no longer reduced.

Mortality solutions, we expect further negative results from our U.S. mortality business. This is a little bit difficult to gate at this point in time because it will depend on the recapture and will also depend on the additional premiums that we are able to already account in 2018 from the rate increases.

At this point in time, we are not expecting to lose money on mortality, because, as a non-U.S. mortality business as well as the new business in the U.S. continues to perform in line with expectations actually on our non-U.S. mortality business, the EBIT margin is around 8%.

Morbidity is basically critical illness and some health business where we expect some growth because there is additional demand for that business, in particular in Asia and China, and we expect to end the cost of capital.

Putting them all together, that brings us to changed guidance. We see single-digit percentage growth of the premium which currency adjusted will likely be double-digit on the P&C side and quite stable on the life and health side. So, might be the higher end of double-digit. Our return on investment, of course, we are not hitting the benchmark that we have set in 2017 of the 3.8%, but rather expect 2.7% which is based on the current portfolio.

It’s also based on what Roland mentioned, some derisking on threat exposure, particularly on the higher yielding bonds, where we feel that the pricings are at a level that’s difficult to see that the spreads could tighten even further and we actually have done the opposite in recent years.

But with the 2.7%, we still should reach an absolute return in the region, say €1.1 billion which is in line with the five year average except if you exclude the effects and the profits from the sale of secluded equities.

We also have a policy that might also put us back-end to quoted equities, but it would need a more significant correction of the market than we currently have seen. Profitability, more than €1 billion will of course be driven by an expected increased underwriting results from the P&C side where we feel that we are in a good position.

We have better underlying rating qualities and we have in last year, we continued to have very good level of redundancies in our loss reserves and we have not increased our risk appetite for CAT on a net basis, so that also the volatility towards CAT losses is pretty much at an unchanged level. So from that point of view, we feel well positioned on the P&C side.

Dividend payout ratio, I mean, we have shown 260% solvency ratio. We have good dividend paying abilities from a German GAAP balance sheet and P&L account. So, everything goes according to plan and say if the first three bullet points come to reality on this one and it is more likely than not that we will continue to pay dividend at least on the level of the current year.

I realize that this is an early promise. However, I put it to the providers that of course that would need the other three bullet points to be fulfilled. But, I mean, the dividend paying capacity is definitely there. That would allow us to have at least dividend continuities.

I then go to the individual business groups as well as the investments. Property Casualty, as I said, we feel well positioned with our business in 2018. We think that our combined ratio should go back to below or equal to 96%, despite the fact the portion of the advanced solutions business with the structured reinsurance business is growing, which comes in a combined ratios between 98 and 100.

But still we feel that the overall underlying profitability of the business should support the 96% even without reducing the confidence level of our loss reserves significantly. So we expect that we will stay above our threshold on the upper-end of our threshold on the – I mean, sufficiency level of our loss reserves. We also feel that we should gain modestly on our market share, which we have done at 1/1, because we have grown little bit faster than the market overall.

On Life and Health, already said that the financial solutions business particularly from the U.S. is continuing to perform excellently. On the U.S. mortality, as I said, we expect further losses that is also by – we’ve got a little bit more cautious on our EBIT expectations.

We are now seeing around €200 million and the reason for that is the aggressive in-force management action that we are performing that could lead to recapture, which could produce losses in 2018.

We would actually not shy away from those, because what it really would means that they would reduce the outstanding liabilities on this rather problematic book that we were buying in the first quarter 2009, which in hindsight did not turn out to be our best decision.

VMB, we had a lot of new business initiatives and therefore we are very confident that the value of new business will be in excess of our target. On the investment income, not a lot to say, already told you, we will be around €1.1 billion that’s what our expectation is, give or take, maybe we see opportunity because we have been used to that to outperform that a little bit. So overall, we are looking positive into the current year.

Thank you very much and I now look forward to your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] So, I see already some hands up. We start with Frank Kopfinger and then continue with Andreas.

Frank Kopfinger

Yes, thank you. It’s Frank Kopfinger from Deutsche Bank. So my first question is on your guidance. Your outlook for 2018, and obviously you left your guidance or your outlook unchanged with the over €1 billion of profit target and all the other drivers. However you have this reduction in the Life EBIT. Can you comment on where the offset is coming from to keep the overall target outlook stable?

And then secondly, on your outlook for the LIFE Re EBIT of – round about €200 billion for 2018, you commented that this is driven by more accelerated in-force management and potentially higher recapturings. And at your Investor Day, you guided about that this recapturing action might take until – early or mid-2019. Can you comment there also on the timeline if you have now this drag in 2018?

Ulrich Wallin

Yes, thank you for those questions. And, I mean, our guidance on the profit for 2018, of course that’s more than €1 billion. And it’s a range of more than €1 billion as we have seen in 2016, it can also extend to numbers which are little bit higher than €1 billion. We see the profitability largely driven by our P&C business.

And I mean, we feel and I believe our current expectation as we do on a regular basis such as that even with the €200 million EBIT or even it’s a little bit below the remainder of the P&C business and the investment will be able to carry the more than €1 billion of profitability. The timeline on the in-force management action we have brought that forward.

So we will be acting more swiftly and earlier than originally expected. Therefore, the majority of the effects from the in-force management should actually occur in 2018 and not drag over into 2019. We have brought – we have accelerated our efforts there, because as you can probably appreciate, we’d like to solve this problem sooner rather than later.

And therefore we have brought it a little bit further. Why do we have negative effects from these in-force management actions at all? The reason for that is that when we bought the ING portfolio, we took it in our books on purchase GAAP accounting, which means on certain treaties, particular why our treaty did we have negative reserves and if they come out plus some unearned premium by recaptured has a negative effect.

Operator

Just hand over the microphone to your colleague behind you.

Andreas Schäfer

Thank you. Andreas Schäfer of Bankhaus Lampe. Just two questions. One of the development of your net CAT losses, gross and net. During the first three quarters, the losses on a gross basis went down by €140 million, but on a net basis went up by roughly €70 million. Could you explain the differential between net and gross development?

And the follow-up question on Life and Health. As far as I understand, the guidance for 2019 in terms of EBIT should be now at least unchanged or rather up compared to what you said before given the fact that you now accelerated the recapturing program to 2018. Is that the case?

Ulrich Wallin

Okay, if I can, to the first one, the second question first and go in the opposite direction. Well, it could be all our clients would simply accept the rate increases that would be exactly the case. But, that is not that likely, because I mean, the experience also of other companies on these actions is that certain percentage of the treaties are being recaptured and that would have more likely a negative effect.

So the acceleration of the in-force management action is likely to be detrimental to the IFRS earnings in 2018, but it’s accretive to the IFRS earnings in 2019. The net CAT losses were coming down on Hurricane Irma, which meant that they are no longer in our whole account protection and therefore the reduction in the reserves exclusively benefited our retrocession there.

On the other hand, we saw some increases on Hurricane Maria, which however had not reached the whole account protection. So both losses are now at a good position safeguard future increases because they – say for both of them sit right at the attachment point of the whole account protection.

Operator

Okay. And then we continue with Jochen Schmitt from Bankhaus Metzler and then with Ivan.

Jochen Schmitt

Thank you. Jochen Schmitt from Metzler. Just one question on the dividend. Your Solvency II position of 260%, what prevented you from opting for a somewhat higher dividend payout for last year?

Ulrich Wallin

All I guess, mainly the growth of our business. So, growth of our business and also of course the result was not quite as good as the year before and therefore we opted to have an unchanged payout rather than to increase the payout again because, due to the higher percentage of the IFRS profits that we paid out mitigating the growth of our capital base and original currencies was fulfilled even with limiting the dividend payment to €5.

Also of course two things. I mean, we have to look at the dividend of the current year, but we also have to look at the long-term continuity of the dividend and I mean, we only paid out part of our German GAAP profits that our dividend paying capacity for the coming year is actually a lot better than it used to be and our dividend continuity that way is more comfortably safeguarded than it was before.

Operator

Okay, Ivan Bokhmat from Barclays.

Ivan Bokhmat

Few questions on the Life business. So firstly, you mentioned that the financial solutions due contribute the revenues that are booked as other. So, the question would be how sustainable are they? And how should we think about them going forward?

And secondly, the question also related to Life, I think you’ve given up or you said you are going to give up the target for margins for individual blocks of businesses, longevity, mortality, financial solutions. Maybe you can comment on why you think that’s the right approach?

Ulrich Wallin

Well, first on the financial solutions, whilst the treaties are not comparable in the duration to say longevity or traditional mortality treaty where the durations can go up to 50, 60 years, if it’s permanent business. On the financial solutions business, the majority of our deals are three to five years and the longest that we have is 20 years.

But we also have – we also continuously write new business and we have a very pivot underwriting practice in our financial solutions, particularly in the U.S. where we are able to continue - continually to grow the business.

I mean, the business normally lot of it comes towards the end of the year, so the projection of 2017 to some extent and the new projection becomes effective only in 2018 and therefore we think that this is quite a sustainable revenue stream and the goal of causes to increase the profits from the financial reinsurance double-digit year-on-year.

The last few years we were able to do that. Why did we not have the EBIT margin by line of business and changed that to just an EBIT gross target? The reason for that is that the business is very diverse. If you look at the financial lines, we have deposit accounted business where the EBIT margin is endless, because there is no premium.

We have – like out of the money Stop Loss business where the EBIT margin is expected to be 100% and we have cash financing business where the EBIT margin is normally around 2%, because you finance embedded value or acquisition costs and then of course you get sufficient amount of premium ceded that’s a profit stream to that from that business it’s sufficient to pay-off the pre-financed amounts which are pre-financed by commission and then you of course look for kind of what we call a loan-to-value ratio for lack of better words, as normally around 60% I would say.

But then, you need quite a lot of premium for that payback dependent on the underlying profitability of the business that ceded to you. Likewise on morbidity, it’s really a mix bag. I mean, some of the less volatile businesses the margin may only be 2% to 3%. Other business where the volatility is higher like in Latin America, we have margins that go up to double-digit.

So, it’s a mix bag and see best and whether or not how it moves really depends on the development of the mix of business and therefore we saw it might be misguiding to some extent and what we certainly want to have is a growth in the EBIT year-on-year. And therefore we change that. That is the answer to those questions.

Operator

Okay, then we have the next question from Roland Pfänder and we continue with Michael Haid

Roland Pfänder

Good afternoon. Roland Pfänder with Oddo BHF. Coming back to your U.S. recaptures you are planning, could you talk about the amount of price increases you are trying to put into the market? Maybe you could provide also a timeframe and you think that will be handed over to customers and you are negotiating timetable and maybe another question.

What would be different for the clients would not accept any recaptures or much different would be the run in EBIT number for the next years to come? Second question, I saw you are more positive on the credit and surety business in terms of profitability compared to last year. What has changed in your view on that? Thank you.

Ulrich Wallin

Well, firstly on the recaptures, we are not planning for recaptures. I mean, we would have no problems if everybody does accept the rate increases because that would be accretive to the EBIT and we would have no negative vibes.

I mean, if everybody would actually accept our rate increases, we would of course have an EBIT which should certainly be above €350 million. But we are not expecting that. We expect to see recaptures. On the percentage – I am not sure if it’s a best communication strategy if announce that here, I think my lawyers tell me that’s not the best idea. So, we have a communication strategy there. It does not call for me to announce the rate increases here. Now, we are planning to move in the second quarter.

Credit and surety, I mean, we had combined ratio I think of 90% last year. So we were quite pleased with that and we have seen some rate increases on our credit and surety business. So, I mean, on an apples-for-apples basis, it should slightly improve. Of course, also it depends on insolvencies and large losses – that are not we are having them.

Michael Haid

Thank you Michael Haid, Commerzbank. Two questions. Trying to – I am still trying to understand and I struggle a little bit with the €1.1 billion run-off profits and reserve releases. Obviously, there are some moving parts in there. I understand that some of this €1.1 billion comes from reserve or are reserve releases from reserve redundancies?

And some, actually run-off profits when you settle the claim and these are probably not – or these were not included in the reserve redundancies at the beginning. So, can you say how much of the €1.1 billion was already in the pool of the €1.9 billion reserve redundancies? That’s my first question and the second question, can you provide a breakdown – a quarterly breakdown of this €1.06 billion reserve releases or run-off profits?

Ulrich Wallin

Well, this question is sufficiently complicated that I will hand over to Roland.

Roland Vogel

Well, first of all, I think we have mentioned more than once that these – to start with your latter question first, that these detailed analysis really a full analysis of the loss reserves of the ultimate loss ratios we’ve booked you know that, and this is done on a yearly basis.

What we do give you quarterly is a estimate, a educated estimate of the development of the run-offs and the confidence level that – to give you that breakdown quarterly would not be possible today. Still, there is still the commitment to give you an idea as to whether the confidence never went up or down.

To your first question, yes, you are right, I think, we mentioned one big run-off from the aviation event of 2001. That has not been regarded as a redundancy before. So that run-off had no impact on the €1.9 billion you’ve mentioned. The same would be true, I didn’t mention that before for approximately €100 million from our Bermudian CAT portfolio.

Also here there is a rather straightforward policy which we have agreed upon with our auditors that after we – even if we really reserve conservatively after three years with no loss advice. We release those loss reserves. That in the fourth quarter of 2017 was approximately €100 million and also these event-driven reserves beforehand are not treated as being redundant.

So that gives you some indication. Moreover, especially the Ogden rates releases which we have seen already in the Q2, that had been regarded a redundancy before. In that regard, the €300 million should have and you’ll see we’ve tried to follow that – should have decreased the large loss reserve redundancy.

And then, there were others I did mentioned before some commutations which included some asbestos reserve and also these were not regarded being redundant beforehand. So, there were quite some pause of the positive run-off result, did by nature, not effect the redundancy number.

And for those which did effect the redundancy numbers, we have kind of set up the current year’s combined ratios and ultimate loss ratios assumptions again conservatively enough that we are confident to assume that overall the additions for the past have been set up again very conservatively.

So that – that there is again created redundancy for the years to come and that had led us to the effect or to the message that the confidence level at least percentage-wise should be the same again with the impact of the currencies in absolute terms, it might have come down slightly.

Michael Haid

Thank you very much.

Operator

Okay, we have some further questions from the room, but from the conference call. And we start with the first question from Kamran Hossain from RBC.

Kamran Hossain

All right, Roland. I am sorry, I can be there in the room. Three questions for me. First of all, could you give an indication of what your surplus is on an S&P basis, actually I guess probably the fund you can straight pay on capital? And secondly, I guess, with a really, really strong capital ratio, would you consider M&A? Any thoughts on that, I guess, actually it was three baking up at the moment. Thanks.

Roland Vogel

Okay, the surplus on the S&P model has actually come down quite a bit due to a model change as S&P is applying particular on the pension swaps of the longevity business and the asset liability matching, which means that unfortunately, up until that change, the S&P ratio and the Solvency II ratio virtually quite in sync versus Solvency II ratio even a little bit lower than the S&P ratio.

This change which in my humble opinion, I would say, was not well accounted that alone communicated of course makes S&P more difficult. I mean, we still have a higher than the Double A rating, sort of S&P Solvency ratio, but of course the excess capital on S&P has reduced remarkable. But still S&P, I mean, confirmed our Double A minus rating confirms the stable outlook and actually our analysts on S&P has told us not to worry whatever that’s good for.

But, yes, I mean, that is a situation on S&P. We don’t really see it as much of a binding constraint at this point in time, because they also have told us if we fall below Double A for a while, it’s not a problem and we still have a lot of dry powder on the hybrid capital. So, it’s a manageable problem and so, we would not see that as a binding constraint of our growth.

We continue to steer the business based on the internal model, because, of course it’s not that easy to steer your business on a model that has rather significant changes on short notice. I have to say that, even though we left S&P as you know we were the first European company that got rated in Europe from S&P.

So our relationship with them is very good and you might remember that at the beginning they were so excited about us that they even gave us a Triple A, but that’s a long time ago. On M&A, there is currently nothing we are working at.

Kamran Hossain

Thanks very much.

Operator

Okay. And then we have the next question coming from Jonathan Denim from Morgan Stanley.

Jonathan Denim

Hi, thank you for taking my questions. Your commission ratio in P&C seems to have picked up a bit. What’s the cause of this and how should we expect it to develop going forward? And secondly, as you said Roland, your 2017 value new business was above the €220 million target and lower than 2106 and 2015 levels. Do you expect this to continue to pull towards the €220 million unless you enter into a further large transaction? Thanks.

Ulrich Wallin

Well, on the commission ratio, that’s due to the growth of the structured reinsurance business, because on this business, I mean, there risk transfer is slower and that is often buffered by the commission terms of the treaties. Therefore these treaties tend to have higher commission ratios. It’s a movement, say, P&C treaty – traditional treaty or I mean, that alone an excess of loss treaty.

So with the additional growth of more than 50% of our structured reinsurance business at 1/1 to commission ratios likely to increase. As far as the value of new business is concerned, it will probably not decrease a lot further, but also not increase because the experience that we have with our U.S. mortality business on permanent business and also luckily in this we are not heavily involved on permanent business also in other jurisdictions like the UK.

Our strategy is to reduce the tail of our Life and Health business and that of course means that you have less years that the accounting for the value of new business, say if I only have a five year transaction, I only have value of new business for five years. Like the 50 year transaction, I have value of new business for 50 years, but we are in the process of shortening our bets down.

Therefore, whilst we do not expect that the value of new business to come closer to the hurdle rate, it will also not be as high as it used to be in some of the past years.

Jonathan Denim

Very glad. Thank you.

Operator

Okay. [Operator Instructions] But we still have two more questions. The first one is from Thomas Fossard, HSBC.

Thomas Fossard

Yes, good afternoon. I’ve got three questions. The first one is on the weakening of your U.S. dollar, can you remind us what is the potential negative impact on your EBIT line or a net profit line? And how potential it could impact your €1 billion net profit guidance in 2018? The second question is on the Life and Health Re side.

Obviously, you have targeted a new structure for your business which was sitting in Dublin. So, potentially moving some of this business out of Ireland and now look at it in the Bermuda. So obviously some underlying tax rate changes. Can you help us to understand how this may change the overall taxation rate of the Life and Health business going forward?

And the last question also related to the Life and Health segment, and just to come back on the financial solutions, so if I am looking at the EBIT profit line, the financial solutions increased remarkably in 2017 from €64 million to €184 million.

And fully taking into consideration that you expect this business to grow further, but if you could help us to better understand how much you will expect this growth to be embedded for 2018 and 2019. So how should we think about the €184 million EBIT profit from the financial solution to move up going forward? Thank you very much.

Ulrich Wallin

Thank you. I will do these third questions and then let Roland to do the easy ones being question and two. On the financial solutions business, actually the €184 million only is the deposit accounted business. There has of course other business that is reinsurance accounted that’s in there as well. I mean, we expect this year in U.S. dollar terms profit which should be coming close to $300 million and it should increase next year at least by 10% that’s at least the plan. So it’s good business for us. On the effect of the U.S. dollar, I will hand over to Roland.

Roland Vogel

Thank you, Uli. Thomas, I think, we did the exercise in one of the previous years and it will be a very crude one. Of course, we tried to analyze that a little bit more in detail, but to give you an indication, if we have an EBIT of approximately €1.7 billion, and let’s assume that, well, a good 40% of that is coming from the U.S. dollar if we just concentrate on the U.S. dollar when it comes to currencies.

That results in approximately a little bit less than €700 million. So, in 2017, we had – I did mentioned that we had a 14% devaluation of the U.S. dollar. So, if that started in months January and ended in December is the average decrease of the P&L, which we – and we here we apply monthly rates would be 7%. So if you calculate a 7% on the 680 or approximately €700 million, this would result in – well, let’s say around €50 million as a really, really a broad calculation which was intact in the year 2017.

So without that our EBIT should have been a little bit higher. If we then assume that the U.S. dollar stays where it is, we would – following that theory, lose another €50 million in the year 2018, which will be kind of the rest of the remaining 7%.

Again, this is a very theoretic exercise, but should give you an indication. Of course, it depends on where the U.S. dollar will be moving to, very different series when it comes to inflation or interest rates, we are not currency speculators, but that would be included in our estimates.

I think that was a one point and again, it’s a broad calculation, but should give you an indication. When it comes to the tax rate impact of some changes of the U.S. tax code, in essence, there was a business, ceded Life business ceded to Germany and to Ireland before this will be ceded to another jurisdiction where the U.S. tax rate will be applied.

So, some of the business was tax beforehand with 35% in Germany and was taxed in Ireland was 12% - it was 12% in Ireland and for those businesses, the applied tax rate will be 21% in the future, which means that we most likely will have a slight – a really slight negative impact.

Again, it applies to the Life business and the portion of the profits ceded of the €245 million profits of the business ceded to Ireland and to Germany was not very high. So in that respect, I do not expect any really remarkable change of the tax rate caused by those changes.

Thomas Fossard

Thank you very much.

Operator

Okay. Then we have another question from Andrew Ritchie from Autonomous.

Andrew Ritchie

Hi, there. Thanks for taking my questions. Could you just clarify the simple question? I am not sure, maybe you’ve said this already. What was the actual loss from the Scottish Re portfolio in the 2017 accounts, the actual EBIT loss including the recapture, because obviously the EBIT levels you are generating are kind of equal to what you said you generate from recently written new business implying the overall in-force is kind of breakeven. And also for 2018 guidance, you’ve had flagged about $100 million impact from recaptures. I am guessing that now is more like €150 million to €200 million of the assumption.

And the final question in the Life business, what was the impact on the Solvency II evolution on the new basis of Solvency II from the change in assumptions in the Life business. You implied earlier in your comments that there has been some change in the best estimate assumptions which affected your year-end Solvency II position? Thanks.

Ulrich Wallin

Sorry. Thank you for those questions. The loss from the Scottish Re business was a three-digit million dollar amount. Low $3 million digits you can see it’s quite negative. The overall profit that we had from our U.S. business overall was around in dollar terms about $50 million. It was a very positive financial solutions business and a very negative Scottish – a Scottish Re acquired business. Let’s put it that way.

And the impact on those Solvency II on France was around I would say, just in very broad terms around €500 million from increased technical provisions. So, you can see those quite significant and that answers all the questions or did I forget one?

Andrew Ritchie

€100 million in recapture beforehand?

Ulrich Wallin

Oh, yes. I mean the recapture numbers that you mentioned are actually embedded in our plan. I would say, it’s at least €150 million, that would then result in the expected EBIT number.

Andrew Ritchie

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Okay. We have another question from Vinit Malhotra from Mediobanca.

Vinit Malhotra

Yes. Good afternoon. So just to follow-up quickly. You don’t add when the equities were sold and that released around €400 million of capital. What are the plans for that capital usage in terms of, because the business didn’t grow or pricing wasn’t as good as we expected, but just any idea from the planned?

Second question is that, maybe very simple, but the PML for one in hundred U.S. hurricane in euro terms is up 8% or so, in maybe dollar terms it might be 8% or something. How – could you just comment on why this PML is up, because obviously you weren’t really investing in the rates and the renewals? And just to follow-up on investment income for Roland, you said the real estate is at sustainable rate. Were you referring to 4Q or because 4Q was rather high ordinary income in real estate? Thank you.

Ulrich Wallin

Yes the equity freed up was really used to grow the P&C business which we have grown quite significantly at 1/1/2018, but of course, I mean, we have the ability with the excess capital that we have to move back into equities if our triggers are met. As PML or the hurricanes increased mainly because, I mean, we had a lot of business opportunities on – in the U.S.

On the property side, some of them were quite promising and that resulted in higher PML there. The model change, there was no model change to speak of that came into play here. Of course, it didn’t increase a large loss budget due to the retrocessional structure that we were able to put in place. And on the sustainability on the investment income from real estate, I would hand over to Roland.

Roland Vogel

In my comment, when it was based on – I would say, the impact of the private equity as well as the real estate portfolio to the ordinary income was approximately plus €100 million with two-thirds coming from the private equity portfolio. Here I did mentioned that this included some extraordinary items and if we take the 100 and the two-thirds from the private equity, the assumption would be not too far away that one-third was a little bit – of course by extraordinary items.

So two-thirds of that €100 million should be sustainable with the full sustainability of the private equity contribution in that number. I think that was the background. So again, if you say, €33 million is one-third, then this addition from the private – from the real estate will also be sustainable.

It should grow when the portfolio grows and it is growing and approximately while €30 million to €40 million from the private equity portfolio will not be sustainable in the future because it was caused by extraordinary distribution from those funds.

Vinit Malhotra

Okay, thank you.

Operator

We have some more questions, but before we continue with the follow-up question from Thomas Fossard we have another question from the room from Tim Friebertshaeuser from Deutsche Investment.

Tim Friebertshaeuser

So, I am looking at – on the Life Reinsurance business on an normalized profits, if I just take your remarks on financial solutions like $300 for 2018 and then going into 2019 and if I would add longevity, I would come to near like €300 million and then you said no track over from the mortality in 2019 because you do that acceleration of management actions 2018 and you also said some 8% of the ex-U.S. mortality business as a EBIT margin.

So if I take like 3% of an EBIT margin on that, €5 billion of premium income if I add both, that would come to more than €400 million of EBIT in 2019. So what is wrong with that? And why are you so cautiously guiding only for profit growth in 2019 for the Life and Reinsurance business?

Ulrich Wallin

Well, we haven’t yet guided for 2019, I have to say.

Tim Friebertshaeuser

Higher profits.

Ulrich Wallin

Yes, yes.

Tim Friebertshaeuser

But if I would add everything up, I come…

Ulrich Wallin

I mean, your calculation is entirely correct, I would say. The only thing is, I am a little bit cautious here, because of the increased claims that we have seen in 2017. So, I’d like to see stabilization of the claims in 2017 to give me better confidence on the prediction for 2019.

Therefore at this point in time, cautious – this is cautious on the U.S. mortality and that and particular on the old block. As far as the remainder of the business is concerned, the development is actually quite positive.

Operator

Okay. We have a further question from Thomas Fossard.

Thomas Fossard

Yes, thanks. Just wanted to come back to the Life business. I am really focusing on Slide – where is the number? Can’t see the number, yes, 12, sorry. Because, if I am looking at the EBIT reporting full year 2017, so 245, this include €45 million of negative impact from the recapture. So let’s say, roughly speaking on a normalized basis, €300 million.

Now, if I am looking at the Q4 standalone, €40 million normalized basis 160 plus the 45, so more reaching a more – something which is around €200 million. So, I’ve got some difficulties to reconcile what is normalized currently either based on the full year numbers or taking the annualized Q4? Thank you.

Ulrich Wallin

Well, I think, one has to expect that the development of the EBIT is quite volatile on a quarter-by-quarter basis. And the reason for that is that, we have a net retention on the mortality which is particular relevant for the U.S. business of $20 million.

So, if you have a large loss so to say, on a quarterly basis, it can have a rather significant effect and then that was actually what was happening in the Q4. But I would say if you look at the normalized EBIT excluding the ING block of business, it’s certainly around €400 million to €450 million.

And then of course, the actual results that we are seeing would then depend on how much negative effects both, I mean, actually to expected it, it will always be negative based on the locked in assumptions that are also prevailing for the ING block and the recaptures.

Those two figures will then determine the numbers on actual to expected on the ING block will only improve with the rate increases to – only then the rate increases become effective, you will see an improvement.

It’s also fair to say that we also improved the still negative results on the ING portfolio already by about a runrate of €80 million per annum, by rate increases that we already have applied and by the reduction of the collateral cost which we have almost eradicated completely. So as you can see, we have done a lot of work on it. Unfortunately, it’s still work in progress.

Operator

Okay. Then we have another question from Bill Hawkins.

William Hawkins

Hi, thank you very much for taking my questions. Roland, you made passing reference to this in the presentation, but what exactly was the HGB revenue reserve and claims equalization reserve at the end of last year?

Maybe you could remind with the 2016 figure in context that will be helpful? And then, secondly just a bit of housekeeping. Can you remind me what you expect the other income and expenses line to be in the P&C division when you are thinking about your 2018 budget? Thank you.

Roland Vogel

Well, we had a – the development of the equalization reserve in the German GAAP accounts was a plus €170 million. We expected a plus €300 million based on our simulations of the fire industrial line. I don't – I hope you do remember what we had discussed here, which was caused by the World Trade Center loss falling out of the overall computation.

Why was it lower? It was lower because the financial solution business added so much premium to the German GAAP account which then again increased the maximum losses, the maximum equalization reserve amounts in other lines of business. Still, the German GAAP business was very positive. We could add more to our profits carried forward, which now amount to more than €600 million.

So in that regard, we have a full year’s today’s dividend payment in our profits carried forward according to German GAAP. Moreover, we have retained earnings of more than €600 million moreover, we should have a positive profit of course in 2018 again, when that was what you were driving at, I think the dividend paying capacity or the flexibility has increased remarkably. Was that your question?

William Hawkins

And the other income?

Roland Vogel

Sorry, and the other income on the P&C side, that we normally expect that negative of around €50 million I would say and that is because we have the expenses for the company as a whole and there is lot of other things which are more neutral. But on the P&C side, we haven’t got any meaningful deposit accounted treaties.

So, I think at this point in time, probably there is none. So, the other income and expenses line is always expected to be negative. It was a little bit more negative in 2017, because we had to write-off some reinsurance recoverable from a captive deal where we felt it prudent to write- off some of those. I mean, of course not expecting to that reoccur in 2018. So the numbers will be slightly better in 2018 than it was in 2017.

William Hawkins

That’s helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Okay. It looks like that we have no further questions neither from the conference call nor from the room. If that is the case, then I would like to say thank you for your participation and your interest and this call has been concluded.

You may disconnect and all others here in the room, I would like to invite you for snack and drink outside of this room. Thanks again for being here.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.