A Bombshell Day For Athersys: Earnings, Partnership, And New Indications

Investment Thesis

The recent slew of news with regard to Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) and its financial developments have heralded a return to the bullish stock behaviors that haven't been seen since the fall of 2017. As we have previously posited, and recently commented on, ATHX continues to develop its products and has begun positioning itself as a stronger potential partner in the stem cell arena moving forward. Herein we will discuss the conference call and earnings results, as well as the details with regard to the newly announced letter of intent which dramatically expanded the partnership with Healios, as well as some key comments made by Healios in its own press release. We will also detail some of the benefits we believe we are already seeing from the Aspire agreement, and how this can positively impact the share price moving forward (as we previously suggested).

Although it has been a long road, the company is finally bringing key pieces together for the initiation of its MASTERS-2 trial, in addition to bringing clarity in other indications forward. After a huge move up on 3/13 by 18% on almost 5X the 10-day average volume, we anticipate that there are many more exciting days for ATHX shareholders. We continue to look for strength in the shares as these moving parts come into alignment and the broader collection of investors begin to see the potential that ATHX has in the coming years.

Aspire Agreement

As we previously detailed, the Aspire agreement is a strong financial tool currently in the hands of the ATHX management team. The financial agreement is dilutive in nature, but provides significant leverage to ATHX in being able to call on Aspire to purchase shares on a given day (following the submitted request for purchase). These purchases can be up to 200,000 shares, and multiple requests can be submitted together, but the volume cannot exceed 30% of the daily volume for ATHX. So, how is this dilutive financing helpful? In a couple ways.

On a given day, ATHX management is at the forefront of decisions and updates that will arrive on market news desks after a delay (see the Healios announcement). Assuming the company knew that this information would likely cause a pop in the stock price, placing an order with Aspire to buy shares would likely modulate the impending price appreciation by creating additional buy volume. This can magnify a move upwards in the share price and result in strong up days being even stronger. This can also be used to try and break a range that the stock may be holding (although we would not see this as a useful tactic - as the market is finicky without news driving a biotech's shares).

With this same line of thought, as the share price goes up, the amount of money that ATHX receives for each purchase also increases - decreasing the total potential dilution to other shareholders. Although this would not result in a total reduction in shares sold until a share price of $5, the total value to the company would be significantly increased if this is used regularly in support of good news releases. We believe that management had this technique in mind when they developed this facility, and it bodes well for the cash position of the company moving forward. With the potential to access $100 million over the next 36 months, ATHX finds itself surprisingly well-positioned financially compared with concerns which have been brought up over the past year. This should remove a significant overhang on the stock and provide support for the shares.

Beyond these points, the agreement adds a level of security to the company, which can readily access a significant amount of financing in short order. On the conference call, ATHX directly stated that it has not yet tapped this new agreement (nor does it expect to in the immediate term). This is welcome news, as the low share price would have been excessively dilutive, and the company had enough cash on hand for the period of interest. Moving forward, we expect this facility to be used as needed, and it is increasingly likely that it will be used when the share price is significantly higher (as the Healios agreement has provided a huge cash infusion). This eliminates a significant number of concerns for many shareholders with regard to the large potential dilution, and makes ATHX look more prudent for arranging it before their partnership agreement was announced.

Healios Binding Letter of Intent to Expand Partnership

Yesterday morning (3/13), Healios and Athersys announced a dramatic expansion of their partnership in Asia. Originally focused on utilizing Multistem for treating ischemic stroke in Japan (and running the Phase III trial there), Healios has seen that Multistem possesses a wide range of potentially effective and lucrative applications. The key financial points of their announcement include a guaranteed $10 million payment (can be used to offset future royalties/milestones), as well as a $21 million equity investment in ATHX, priced at $1.76 (a 13% premium to the previous day's close).

This agreement provides Healios with the rights to use Multistem in ARDS indications, organ bud technology (a strong project of Healios) and opthalmological indications globally (another Healios focus). It also provides licensing agreement options for ischemic stroke, ARDS and trauma in China. This has been a focus of multiple members of the SA community who both hoped for a partner in China but worried about the potential ramifications of dealing directly with some Chinese entities due to IP issues. This deal provides a strong and trusted partner in the arena who can rapidly work to bring Multistem to China and tap a rapidly growing market.

The find print of this agreement, which also included the warrant to buy shares, places an upper limit on Healios's holdings of ATHX at 19.9%. This suggests that both companies see a continued cooperation and strengthening of their partnership as the development of Multistem continues. This also includes the nomination (and our support of) Dr. Hardy Kagimoto - the CEO of Healios - to the ATHX Board of Directors. Coming from the closest and most informed partner with regard to the success of Multistem (which now includes the potential to license ARDS, whose data is expected soon) is encouraging. This is further supported by a quote from the Healios press release (emphasis ours):

As a result of research we have performed for 2 years and 2 months post licensing, it has turned out not only that MultiStem itself may be a cell therapy against several diseases, but also that its mechanism of action against immunosuppression etc. could possibly be utilized in the development of iPSC regenerating medicine which Healios is developing. For example, MultiStem can be a material for the manufacturing of “organ bud” products, an area on which we are now performing joint research with Yokohama City University. Though Healios currently holds option rights only for the development of liver buds,through this LOI it may be revised to be used for all organs globally. Moreover, it was found that the possibilities of the immunosuppressive effects by using MultiStem in combination with iPSC regenerative medicine includes ophthalmological diseases, among others. We highly anticipate various synergistic effects with our long-term strategy. In this way, MultiStem developed by Athersys will not only lead to strengthening our business by expanding our pipeline, which can contribute to high profitability in the short term, but it also may be utilized in the field of iPSC regenerative medicine, which is core platform business of Healios. It may become one of the 3 important elements in our development of regenerative medicine. We considered that strengthening our alliance with Athersys, who develops such important technologies, is therefore crucial, and we have reached this agreement as part of a comprehensive business decision.

Given that Japanese business culture is widely seen as highly conservative when compared to American peers, such a bold investment and series of statements isn't expected to be provided without significant due diligence and support. This deal was covered by cash on hand, so there was no need for financing by Healios to complicate the matter, and we expect that the return on investment expected by the company in short order will rapidly support this increased partnership.

Further along in its press release was an exciting point, suggesting that Healios sees a significant potential in Multistem for early approval via Japan's SAKIGAKE system:

MultiStem appears to be a treatment with a high probability of obtaining early approval, and we believe that its development is likely to contribute greatly to improving our corporate value in the short term. We have received a designation under the SAKIGAKE Designation System and are currently carrying out our clinical trial.

The final point to mention is the closing statement of the Healios announcement, titled "Outlook":

As mentioned above, based on the agreement, we will pay approximately $ 21 million to acquire 12 million shares of common stock of Athersys and deposit $ 10 million into escrow. In the future, if we conclude an expanding license / option agreement on or by April 30, 2018, based on the LOI concluded today, the above $10 million deducted in escrow will be used for option payment and further $ 25 million should be paid to Athersys. [emphasis added]

This statement suggests that if the companies finalize this agreement by the end of next month, ATHX will receive a total of $35 million ($10 million in escrow is included - in addition to the $21 million in equity financing). This is dependent on the agreement being concluded at this date, but if it is not, the licensing fees for expanding the agreement can still be met and the payment made at a later date within the Japan licenses. The $25 million payment (in addition the escrow) is a license/option fee which will be paid in installments, cannot be terminated, and is non-refundable. This sounds like an exceptionally strong statement from Healios, which is throwing its full support behind ATHX in multiple tangible ways, and making sure that the market understands that they don't expect anything but success.

Financials

ATHX closed 2017 with $29.3 million in cash and equivalents, after experiencing a cash burn rate of $24 million for the year. With the additional funds being raised via its old agreement with Aspire Capital likely explaining the quarterly increase in cash on hand from the end of the 3rd quarter ($28.6 million), it is clear that the company has focused on increasing its cash on hand moving into the new year.

Moving forward, we believe that the company will continue to draw on its Aspire deal when the market conditions are appropriate, but given its recently announced increased partnership with Healios K.K., additional funding requests may be delayed until share prices are higher. With the Healios payment for its equity investment at $21 million and its cash payment of $35 million (albeit spread over the upcoming quarters) included, the company currently has an estimated $85.4 million in cash and equivalents moving forward, in addition to any funds garnered from its Aspire agreement in the interim. We expect that the annual cash burn will increase as the company initiates its MASTERS-2 Phase III clinical trial for ischemic stroke using Multistem, but with its cash on hand, potential payments from Healios moving forward as well as the agreement with Aspire, cash is not a going concern for the foreseeable future.

Multistem Updates and Timelines

(Image source: ATHX website)

The recent information provided by Healios with regard to the TREASURE trial was enough to drop ATHX share price into the $1.30s for a short period of time. In its recent earnings call, CEO Gil Van Bokkelen stated that the MASTERS-2 trial will be initiated in the 2nd quarter, while retaining full rights to US and EU application of Multistem in ischemic stroke. This suggests to us that the company has made the partnership agreement it was looking for by splitting the financial duties between Healios and Aspire to retain its prized pipeline asset (and all assets for the US/EU). This was reinforced by the following comment from the company:

Importantly, through these activities and our collaboration expansion with Healios, we have further strengthened our financial position, while retaining North American and European rights for MultiStem therapy in ischemic stroke and other indications, while we continue to evaluate additional collaborative opportunities.

This language is significantly toned down from the previous focus on finding a partner to support the MASTERS-2 trial. The plan to initiate the trial in short order also suggests that the company is no longer looking for a partner in that arena beyond that which Healios already provides (support via its running of the TREASURE trial in Japan). The conference call clarified this further by stating that the company feels that its recent announcement of the Healios expansion effectively answered the question at this point - aligning with our assumption.

With regard to the clinical trial "delay" which was misunderstood by investors during the Healios announcement last month, ATHX provided additional clarity for timing. Although we had pointed out that the Healios commentary included the 1-year follow-up, we were a bit anxious with our suggestion that data may be available in 2019. ATHX clarified that it expect that data for PMDA submission would be available roughly 8 months prior to the latter part of 2020 completion date provided by Healios. This suggests that both companies believe that the trial's primary results will be announced in 1H 2020.

We anticipate that the recent guidance with regard to the ARDS trial (spring) is consistent with the company's desire to close its new agreement with Healios by the end of April 2018. We anticipate seeing these results in the spring, as well as additional information regarding the MASTERS-2 trial in the upcoming months.

The announcement of an anticipated Phase II trial in trauma was a welcome announcement, which dramatically expands the potential reach of Multistem and helps to make a broader presentation to the medical community of Multistem's anti-inflammatory benefits in treating traumatic injuries. We look forward to additional information in this space, with a potential start date this year. From ATHX's commentary, it sounds as though some of the costs associated with this Phase II development would come from collaborators in the space (in addition to Healios).

Negative Headlines

Over the past few months, as ATHX share price has halved from its fall high, the seemingly requisite negative coverage has picked up. Some recent coverage has seen already weak-handed short coverage wilt under deeper scrutiny and evaporate under recent events. To elaborate briefly on the comments supporting the short thesis, we would also like quickly respond to each one (beyond what we've already covered).

1. Cash on hand is insufficient moving forward, and will not cover the completion of the TREASURE trial. This couldn't be further from the truth based on this year's developments.



Cash has been focused on for a while, but as we have previously extolled, the company had plenty of cash for this year as of the close of 2017 ($29.3 million) and an annual cash burn rate of $24 million.

To bolster this point, the Aspire capital deal has provided a potential cash cushion of $100 million in exchange for additional shares to be purchased by the company.

With today's development, in addition to potential milestones which were already agreed to by Healios, the company has an additional $56 million in cash being paid to it over the course of the upcoming quarters.

2. Worries over the success of the Phase III trial

The Phase II trial was successful when analyzed under the scope of the current design for the Phase III trial.

Ignores previously referenced scientific articles which demonstrated that the Phase II trial was successful, as well as other academic and clinical data supporting Multistem's effectiveness.

Commentary suggesting that there have not been any successful data coming from clinical trials is a weak interpretation, and implies a poor conceptual understanding of the subject matter.

Risks

Investing in clinical-stage biotech companies caries a significant amount of risk related to the successful completion of their trials and obtaining sufficient cash to support operations in the interim. Although we believe ATHX will be successful, it is important that all investors do their own due diligence in this regard. It is possible that the trials will take longer or not have the desired outcome that would support FDA filing and marketing. It is also possible that additional cash drains will appear, which may accelerate the rate at which the company depletes its reserves. Although we do not see these issues as likely, it is still important to note them as a part of your own research.

Conclusions

We believe ATHX has made significant strides to stabilize its balance sheet in the past quarter, while finishing 2017 out on a strong note. Although the share price has not moved in lock-step with the company's developments (potential due to misunderstandings with announcements from Healios on the conference call earlier this quarter), we believe that clarity will increase moving forward. The recently announced expanded partnership from Healios has dramatically bolstered the company's balance sheet and demonstrated a significant level of confidence in the company from its closest partner. With the anticipated start of the MASTERS-2 trial in the coming quarter, we anticipate that ATHX will continue to lead the field in ischemic stroke recovery. We continue to recommend investment in the company, and recent developments have strengthened this opinion.

Additional Points

There have been many comments from various shareholders with regard to the interactions of ATHX and its shareholders - many of which we agree with. There has been a long period of silence leading up to this surprisingly eventful earnings day, and as some have suggested, leading into these partnerships often require minimal announcements or information. We believe that moving forward there will be additional points of clarity with regard to Multistem's development, the partnership with Healios, and the potential for expansion of its product. We appreciate the effort that ATHX made to address multiple common shareholders in addition to investment-associated callers. We believe that this adjustment bodes well for investors now and in the future, as they understand that the company is willing to listen and respond (if not immediately) when the time is appropriate.

