The Speculative-Team: March 2018 Review

Who is leading? Who is lagging? Read everything you need and wish to know about the ten S-Team constitutes in here.

Three negative performers, out of which none with 10%+ negative returns.

Seven positive performers, out of which three with 10%+ positive returns.

The S-Team is only two weeks old but it already delivered 1/5 of the 24-month total return target we have for it.

Background

We recently introduced four teams:

I(ncome)-Team: Pure income (lower risk)-oriented ideas.

R(IC)-Team: Regulated Investment Corporations.

G(rowth)-Team: Pure growth (higher risk) -oriented ideas.

S(peculative)-Team: High-risk investment ideas.

The main difference between the four teams are as follows:

Team Minimum Coupon/ Yield Special Features Average Weighted Duration (in years; up to) Types of Securities Target Total Return (per annum) Maximum Draw-Down (up to) I(ncome) 5% No overlaps (same issuer) 5 Bonds, baby bonds, Preferred shares , CEFs 5% 5% R(IC) 7% 7 BDCs, mREITs, eREITs, MLPs, MFs 7% 7% G(rowth) 10% Past & (expected) future 10% revenues & EPS growth N/A Any 10% N/A S(peculative) N/A N/A N/A Any 40% over next 2 years N/A

* For the team (as a whole), based on equal sightings, over both short (12 months) and long/er terms.

Going LIFO with the S-Team

Both Trapping Value - who recently joined The Wheel of FORTUNE - and I are accountants. One of the most creative accounting practice is how to calculate the value of inventory. Most businesses use the FIFO (First In First Out) or cash methods but some use LIFO (Last In First Out) to measure the value of their inventory. We will adopt the LIFO method here and would start the monthly coverage with the last team that we announced on: S-Team.

There are three reasons for this ("Going LIFO") choice:

The S-Team is the team where a lot of action is taking place. Higher volatility calls for more attention. As we get closer to the end of the (Q4/2017) earnings season, it only makes sense to review the results of the teams' constitutes. This is more relevant when it comes to the S & G teams than to the R & I teams. There were sharp moves among the S-Team over the two weeks since it was introduced.

Performance Since Last Update

Here is how the ten constitutes of the S-Team have performed since the team was introduced:

AAXN data by YCharts

The average return of the S-Team, assuming equal weightings, during a period of 15 days (February 26th - March 12th) is 8.19%.

This is an impressive performance in both absolute and relative terms. A return of 8.19% would make most investors very happy on an annual basis, let alone 15 days. Furthermore, this return was far and beyond what any relevant-chosen benchmark would have returned during that period.

SPY data by YCharts

During that period, none of the leading indices - SPDR® S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) - got anywhere close to the S-Team performance.

Same goes for the broader, smaller-cap, indices - iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB), iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM), iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

The growth-focused indices - the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) and the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) - with 3.72% and 2.72% respective returns were the closest ones. Nonetheless, even here they've returned only about 30-40% of what the S-Team delivered.

Indeed, 15 days is a very short period that says nothing. However, it's good and very encouraging to see the S-Team off for a very strong start!

Recent News & Moves

Axon Enterprise (AAXN) (Sector: Industrials >>> Industry: Aerospace & Defense)

Strong Q4 earnings easily beat the market expectations. EPS of $0.13 (beats by $0.15) and revenue of $94.7M (+15.4% Y/Y) beats by $5.27M.

As you can see (from the below chart) these were the strongest (EPS and revenue) results the company has ever delivered.

It's no wonder then that the stock price has followed through.

AAXN guided for revenues in the $399M-406M range; that's 16-18% revenue growth in 2018. The company also indicated that the new year is off to a strong start, e.g. its second largest order: deploying 11K body cameras (backed by Evidence.com) to the Victoria Police in Australia.

Short interest remains high with ~14.8M shares reported as short interest (as of 2/28/2018) versus a float of ~44.8M shares (out of ~53M total number of outstanding shares); that's a whopping one third of the float.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) (Sector: Healthcare >>> Industry: Biotech & Pharma)

The story here is very simple: a highly anticipated approval of the company's flagship drug, Azedra, on April 30th - its PDUFA date.

Nonetheless, the recent jump also had much to do with the company's encouraging earnings. The company reported a loss of $0.19/share, beating the market expectations by $0.04. Revenue came in at $3.89M (-16.3% Y/Y), beating the market expectations by $0.69M.

Many investors are solely focusing on Azedra while forgetting that PGNX already has a working drug - Relistor - that is marketed and sold by its partner Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX). The number of scripts for Relistor was up 19% Q/Q.

VRX posted revenue of $24.6M out of Relistor, and this has translated to PGNX posting revenue (royalties) out of VRX-Relistor that was ~$0.7M above expectations.

Investors should also keep in mind that PGNX is entitled to several milestone payments, based on Relistor annual (=calendar year) sales:

$100M in sales (out of Relistor) for VRX >>> $10M payment to PGNX

$150M in sales (out of Relistor) for VRX >>> $15M payment to PGNX

$200M in sales (out of Relistor) for VRX >>> $20M payment to PGNX

etc.

In 2017, total sales of Relistor were $73.1M

With Relistor sales rising, PGNX may get the $10M payment as early as 2019. PGNX also has another clinical study, called "1404" (cancer imaging agent), where results from its phase 3 trial are expected during the second half of 2018 (probably Q3). Not yet anything close to Relistor or even Azedra but something to look up for.

Here is what Mara Goldstein from Cantor Fitzgerald wrote following the earnings call:

PDUFA Coming Up. Since AZEDRA clinical program was completed under a SPA, and with the PDUFA coming up quickly (4/30), we think the focus will shift to expectations around the commercial launch. The majority of PGNX’s commercial team has been put in place, and given the small number of patients, we anticipate a modest ramp. However, we think the shares will react favorably to items like reimbursement and patient identification.

All five analysts who cover the company have a Buy rating on the stock:

Source: WSJ

TiVo (TIVO) (Sector: Communication >>> Industry: Media)

Although TIVO posted a revenue beat in Q4, the main driver here was the company's announcement that it has hired LionTree Advisors to examine "strategic alternatives."

The company indicated that the strategic alternatives ("to realize long-term shareholder value") could range from "transformative acquisitions that would accelerate our growth, to combining our business with other leading players, to becoming a private company."

Due to this strategic review, the company hasn't provided a guidance for 2018. This all is clearly suggesting that a possible (probable?) M&A activity is on the horizon.

JPMorgan's (JPM) Sterling Auty has i) reiterated its stance that a leveraged buyout could fetch a mid-$20 for the company, and ii) updated his price target to $30, which includes $7/share in extra-potential value from resolving Comcast (CMCSA) as a customer.

TIVO has also declared $0.18/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous for a forward yield of 4.82% (based on a share price of $14.95)

Granite Oil (OTCQX:GXOCF) (Sector: Energy >>> Industry: Oil and Gas)

Source: Company's presentation, March 2018

GXO in the Toronto stock exchange:

Fact I: The company is currently paying a dividend of C$0.023 per month on a C$2.66 stock price. That's a 10.38%.

Fact II: The company's market cap is only ~$70M

How come?

Record year in 2017

Positive guidance for 2018

Free cash flow that allows it to maintain such a high dividend yield

More details can be found here.

Granite strategy is allowing for reduced costs, improving capital efficiency and maximizing recovery.

Source: Company's presentation, March 2018

To make a long story short...

Source: Company's presentation, March 2018

Quantenna Communications (QTNA) (Sector: Technology >>> Industry: Hardware)

Source: Company's Q4/2017 earnings call slides

Nothing really exciting happened here over the past 15 days. However, the company did announce on:

New Wi-Fi features on its QSR10G chipset family that significantly improve the mobile client Wi-Fi user experience with increased performance and longer battery life.

A new collaboration with Icotera, a leading European developer and manufacturer of FTTH CPE gateways, to deliver innovative Wi-Fi gateway solutions to the European market.

As a reminder, let's look at the company's present and future potential:

Source: Company's Q4/2017 earnings call slides

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) (Sector: Technology >>> Industry: Semiconductors)

Source: Company's Q4/2017 earnings call slides

On March 9th, the company announced a strategic agreement with SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions - a subsidiary of SCREEN Holdings Co. (Japan) - for distribution and support of Axcelis' complete Purion ion implant product line in Japan.

The most recent short interest data (dated 2/28/2018) shows a 255,834 share increase in total short interest for ACLS, to 2,243,619 shares, an increase of 12.87% since the previous data reported date (2/15/2018). That's 8% of the float here.

The "days to cover" more than doubled - from 3.62 (2/15/2018) to 7.61 (2/28/2018).

2017 was successful...

Source: Company's Q4/2017 earnings call slides

...and 2018 is expected to be even better...

Source: Company's Q4/2017 earnings call slides

MiMedx Group (MDXG) (Sector: Healthcare >>> Industry: Medical Equipment & Devices)

Source: Company's presentation, January 2018

The ongoing fight between the long shareholders to the short sellers - claiming that the accounting (and possibly not only those) practices of the company are misleading/false - will continue for quite some time.

Class actions and all sorts of legal procedures involving the company are - and will be - taking place. Therefore, this is definitely a high-risk play and when you say a high-risk play within a high-risk team - you may understand that we are talking here about a 50%+ potential move, either way, inside 2018. We'd rather focus on what we know, not about what the rumors say.

According to a Bloomberg report, however, the company's business practices are under scrutiny from the U.S. Justice Department ("DoJ"). Moreover, the practices in question are overcharging the government (for tissue-repair products) and inappropriately booking sales (for products that allegedly weren’t ordered)

The company, on the other hand, i) claims that it's unaware of any DoJ investigation, and ii) denies overcharging the government.

In a recent publication, MDXG maintains its long-standing stance that a "concerted, illegal short selling attack" that "has publicized a continuous stream of misinformation and lies about numerous aspects of the Company’s business" is the cause of the recent rumors.

Meanwhile, the company was awarded with a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy ("RMAT") designation by the FDA for its AmnioFix Injectable for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee ("OAK").

This designation allows for an accelerated review of the marketing application of the product as well as for a more intensive FDA guidance on the product's development.

This is what we have in mind:

Source: Company's presentation, January 2018

AeroVironment (AVAV) (Sector: Industrials >>> Industry: Aerospace & Defense)

Market was disappointed with the earnings report of AVAV for Q4/2017. It wasn't the number for the past quarter that disappointed as much as forward outlook.

EPS of -$0.04 that was an alleged miss of $0.09 versus market expectations. However, the $0.09 is entirely attributed to the tax effect/adjustment.

Revenue of $63.94M (+20.3% Y/Y) that beat market expectations by $1.43M. That part was (more than) OK, however, gross margin (as % of revenue) came at only 32% versus 36% in the previous quarter.

The company explained the decrease in margins as a result of lower service margin on a UAS program due to unfavorable cost adjustments and an unfavorable sales mix.

Guidance for 2018 was for:

EPS of $0.45-0.65, much lower than market expectations for $0.73.

Revenue of $280M-300M, with the midpoint falling short of market expectations for $298M.

On a positive note, the company was awarded its largest international order: a $44.5M contract to provide drones for the ground forces of an unnamed Middle East "regional power."

Following the earnings/guidance, the stock dropped more than 17%, but since then it has gained most of this back, and if we have to gamble a bit in here - investors will remain drawn to the drones.

The stock is now trading above the average price target of Wall Street, so it will be interesting to see what comes first: analysts raising their price target or the stock moving back to/below the $46.75 (median $47.5) price that analysts are assigning to it.

BioLineRx (BLRX) (Sector: Healthcare >>> Industry: Biotech & Pharma).

Nothing new to report about this small-cap biotech, so the best - and only - thing that we can do is direct you to the company's Q4/2017 earnings call where the CEO, Philip Serlin, sounded quite upbeat.

Based on what the company says, money should allow it to run smoothly in 2018 and 2019 without the need to raise money. With the stock trading that low, it would be foolish to raise money now anyhow.

The company has 4 (some may say only 2) catalysts over the next year. Based on the available data, i.e. what the company communicated thus far, there is a good chance for at least one of these catalysts to move the needle here.

Just like the CEO, we remain quite upbeat about BLRX.

BL-8040 (stem cell mobilization)

BLRX recently initiated its first Phase 3 study, which evaluates the program for autologous bone-marrow transplantation in multiple myeloma patients.

The GENESIS trial is aimed at evaluating the safety, tolerability and efficacy of the combination treatment of BL-8040 and G-CSF, the current standard of care versus the control arm of placebo and G-CSF.

The study also progresses on the company's immuno-oncology programs with both Merck (MRK) (the COMBAT study) and Genentech (under Genentech’s MORPHEUS Novel Cancer Immunotherapy Development Program).

Some may see this as one (potential catalyst) but due to the different nature/combination of the studies (and since any of those may bring different results), we rather see this as 3 potential catalysts for the same development.

AGI-134 (second immuno-oncology program)

At the recent ASCO-SITC conference, the company presented AGI-134 pre-clinical data that showed remarkable tumor regression.

Although the AGI-134 is a down the road development - it's good to know that the company has something else, on top of the BL-8040.

AppFolio (APPF) (Sector: Technology >>> Industry: Software)

The company reported its earnings for Q4/2017 on the very same date (after hours) when we introduced (pre-market) the S-Team.

In spite of revenue growing 35.3% Y/Y to $37.9M (beating by $2.42M) the market wasn't impressed, likely due to the EPS allegedly missing by $0.02 (though it seems like there were two market consensus expectations here with a $0.03 difference, so if you take the lower one of the two, $0.04, you end up with a beat).

The following day saw the stock price dropping as much as 15.5% - from $45.25 (closing price on 2/26) to as low as $38.25 (during 2/27). However, half of the drop has been recovered since.

The company expects full-year 2018 revenue to be in the range of $179M to $182M, which (at the mid-point of the range) represents a growth of 26% Y/Y.

Bottom Line

Very strong start for the S-Team, already making in two weeks over 1/5 of the target total return for the next two years.

To wit, from a recent SA Roundtable interview that Trapping Value and I did together:

Risk management lies at the very core of The Wheel of FORTUNE, and we are very proud of providing our subscribers with information regarding risk mitigation strategies on top of routine trading suggestions. All in all, it's safe to say that compared to two years ago, we are much heavier on MLPs and preferred shares, lighter on both BDCs and mREITs (though currently growing) and much lighter on both eREITs (though recently growing here too) and bonds.

Nonetheless, this doesn't mean that a portfolio should have no risk and/or no pockets of growth/speculation at all.

There's clearly a (very) high risk/reward associated with the S-Team. Nonetheless, being a diversified mix of ten constituents from various sectors and industries within a well-diversified portfolio, we believe that a reasonable (=not too big) allocation to such a team is warranted.

When we look at all four teams, we assign a 10% allocation for the S-Team as a whole or 1% per each individual position.

We feel quite comfortable that even if 2-3 plays disappoint - and this is something that we certainly take into consideration - the other 7-8 plays that are successful will make up for the less successful plays... and then some.

