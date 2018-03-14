Cardiome Pharma's (CRME) CEO Bill Hunter on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cardiome Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:CRME) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Bill Hunter - President and Chief Executive Officer

Justin Renz - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Antonia Borovina - Bloom Burton

Dewey Steadman - Canaccord Genuity

John Vandermosten - Zacks Small Caps Research

Swayampakula Ramakanth - H.C. Wainwright

P.J. Solit - Capital Management

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Cardiome's fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results conference call. Note that there will be a question and answer session to follow. Please be advised that this call is being recorded at the company's request.

And I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Justin Renz, Chief Financial Officer of Cardiome. Please go ahead, sir.

Justin Renz

Thank you, good afternoon and welcome to our fourth quarter and yearend 2017 earnings call. On the call with me today are Dr. Bill Hunter, President and Chief Executive Officer, Miss. Sheila Grant, Chief Operating Officer and Mr. David Dean, Chief Business Development Officer.

On the call today Bill will provide an overview of recent events and accomplishments and help to provide an overview of the fourth quarter and yearend 2017 financial results. Bill with then provide some summary remarks, and will open up the call for your questions, with Sheila and David will also be available.

Earlier this afternoon we issued a press release detailing Cardiome's results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2017. The release is available on our website at cardiome.com. Before we go in our formal comments on Slide 2 I’d like to remind you that very statements contained during this conference call relate to future results, events and expectations are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements.

Such factors include, among others, those described in the company's annual information form.

And now I’ll turn the call over to Dr. Bill Hunter. Bill?

Bill Hunter

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. Well, the past quarter Q4 of 2017 was integral to Cardiome's continued growth and more optimistic about building on those successes in 2018, which is already off to a really great start. Before I turn over to Justin to review the financial results from the fourth quarter, I’ll first provide a quick overview of our product portfolio.

As you know, we now market five in-hospital, acute care products and have a commercial presence covering over 60 countries worldwide. This is an overview of our product portfolio as it stands today with our core treatment areas in cardiovascular anti-infectives.

For the cardiovascular assets, we market Aggrastat for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with acute coronary syndrome and Brinavess for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fib to normal sinus rhythm. Esmocard and Esmocard Lyo are short acting beta blockers are used to control rapid heart rate in a number of cardiac arrhythmias. For the anti-infective portfolio Xydalba is indicated for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and our newest product of Zevtera which is also marketed under the name Mabelio in certain countries is a third-generation cephalosporin antibiotic indicated for the treatment of community and hospital acquired pneumonia.

We're very pleased to report that these products collectively generate $7 million in revenue during the fourth quarter of 2017. This was one of the Cardiome's most successful quarters on record and we are already on track for a record first quarter based on current trends. Regarding future products we're actively working towards securing regulatory approvals for Trevyent, a drug device combination that delivers treprostinil, the world's leading treatment for pulmonary artery hypertension. We licensed exclusive commercialization rights in SteadyMed and our agreement covers the territories of Europe, Canada and the Middle East.

I'll now turn it over to Justin to describe our very successful quarter.

Justin Renz

Thanks, Bill, first I'd like to provide an overview of our fourth quarter results shown on Slide 4. Amounts unless specified otherwise are expressed in U.S. dollars and are in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles used in United States of America.

As Bill mentioned earlier revenue for the fourth quarter was $7 million and our associated cost of goods sold for the same period was $1.9 million. Our gross margin for the fourth quarter was 72.5%.

SG&A expense for the fourth quarter was $10.4 million compared to $9.1 million to the same prior year period. The increase in SG&A expense was primarily due to expansion of our direct sales force in Europe related to the launch of Xydalba and Zevtera/Mabelio. We increased our sales force across Europe and Canada by adding over 20 new reps throughout 2017.

Interest expense for the fourth quarter was $1.9 million, compared to $0.8 million the same period last year. This increase was due to interest being accrued on a higher long-term debt principle amount as we amended our term loan agreement with CRG drawing an additional $20.8 million during 2017.

For the fourth quarter of 2017 we recorded a net loss of $8.2 million or $0.24 per share, compared to a net loss of $5.6 million or $0.18 per for the same period in 2016. As a reminder during the third quarter of 2017 we repaid the remaining deferred consideration balance in full in connection with the November 2013 acquisition of Correvio.

Now turning to the full year 2017 financial results, revenue for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $24.0 million compared to $25.3 million the year ended December 31, 2016. The decrease in revenues for the full year 2017 was due to the timing of Aggrastat distributor sales.

Gross margin for the full year 2017 was 71.8% compared to 75.0% for the full year of 2016. This fluctuation in gross margin is primarily due to changes in our customer and product mix.

For the full year 2017 SG&A expense was $36.7 million, which included $2.1 million in non-cash stock compensation expense compared to $30.5 million and $0.3 million, respectively for the same amount for the full year of 2016. The increased SG&A expense was primarily due to expansion of our direct sales force in Europe.

Interest expense for the full year of 2017 was $5.7 million compared to $2.5 million for the same prior year period. The increase was due to interest being accrued on higher average long-term debt principal amount as we amended our term loan agreement with CRG-managed funds in the second quarter of 2017 and as we mentioned drawn additional $20.8 million during the year.

In addition, there was a non-cash charge of $1.3 million in incremental interest expense under the infective interest method.

Other expenses include cost we incurred on the modification of long-term debt. As for the full year of 2017 we incurred $1.5 million in investment banking, legal and other expenses in connection with this amendment of our term loan with CRG, back in the second quarter of 2017.

For the full year of 2017 we recorded a net loss of $29.7 million or $0.90 per share compared to $19.6 million or $0.78 per share for the full year of 2016. The increase in net loss was due primarily to an increase in SG&A expense and a decrease in gross margin.

As of December 31, 2017, we have $22.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $26.8 million at December 31, 2016, a $4.7 million decrease. We had cash inflows in 2017 primarily from our amended CRG term loan, our market stock facility with the B. Riley FBR, our equity line of credit with Lincoln Park Capital as well as stock option exercises, all which combines the net financing activities of $24.4 million.

Our major cash outflows were $24.1 million used in net operating activities plus our $5.3 million upfront payment for Zevtera Mabelio rights. In the third quarter, as I mentioned, we paid off our remaining $2.8 million in deferred consideration to Fortress for our 2013 Correvio acquisition.

Now turning to Slide 6. The important part of the current Cardiome opportunity is the future peak sales potential of our portfolio. For Aggrastat which we view as a solid foundation product, we generate consistent sales of $15 million to $20 million annually.

For Brinavess, future peak ex-U.S. sales are projected to be in the range of $5 million to $10 million. Xydalba, which we are just now beginning to get meaningful traction, future peak sales are projected to be in the range of $50 million to $60 million. Our smallest franchise, Esmocard and Esmocard Lyo has projected peak sales estimated to be in the range of $3 million to $5 million. Our newest product, Zevtera Mabelio has projected peak sales in the range of $15 million $20 million.

Looking ahead to the future for Trevyent, we project peak sales will be in a range of $75 million to $85 million following the anticipated 2020 launch. As you can see our existing product portfolio has total peak sales potential of $163 million to $200 million. We believe that these metrics demonstrate the Cardiome investment opportunity is currently undervalued and as poised for significant growth.

With that, I'll now turn the call back over to Bill.

Bill Hunter

Thanks Justin. As we turn to the next I’d like to provide an overview of the many important elements that have been achieved in the recent months and provide a summary of upcoming milestones as we are working towards across our portfolio.

For the past two years a large portion of our efforts have been focused on getting our products on the market in the territories where we have rights, as well as on adding new high-value pipeline assets that can have a meaningful impact on revenues and we believe that our efforts are beginning to finally come to fruition.

The groundwork we have laid over the past two years will have an increasingly positive impact hopefully as early as 2018, where we are targeting meaningful year-over-year revenue growth. Beginning with the cardiovascular franchise. For Aggrastat we recently announced that the Chinese center for drug evaluation approved an expansion of the indications for Aggrastat now include patients with ST segment elevation myocardial infarction or STEMI who are intended for primary percutaneous coronary intervention or PCI. This new indication is an addition to the previous label for patients with acute coronary syndromes without ST elevation which are much less common than ST elevation MI. This is an important addition, because it obviously expands a number of patients in which Aggrastat can be used. Identifying STEMI patients is done simply and easily by a 12 lead ECG so it is therefore a fast and cost-effective means of capturing additional high-risk patients who stand to benefit from Aggrastat treatment.

In addition to the new STEMI indication, the CDE also approved the high-dose bolus regimen, which will now be used in the indicative patient populations and as the way the drug is used in most other parts of the world.

Another important development was the recent license and commercialization agreement with ZAO firma Euroservice for the commercialization of Aggrastat in Russia, which will be a new market for us.

On the Brinavess front our partner Aspen Medical recently launched Brinavess in South Africa, we obtained UAE approval just recently a week or so ago, and our partner Algorithm plans for launch in Q2 2018. And our partner ATCO Lab submitted a marketing authorization application in Pakistan for Brinavess as well. We are currently waiting for Eddingpharm, our partner in China to initiate a phase 3 clinical study evaluating Brinavess in patients with recent onset A fib. The prevalence of A fib in Chinese adults above the age of 35 is estimated to be 0.73% but the prevalence rises significantly for adults 16 above, with an estimated 2% of the population in this age group. With a population growth 1 billion people, we believe that China represents a significant market opportunity for Brinavess in the atrial fibrillation market.

For Esmocard we recently launched the product in France and Italy and we won two tenders in Italy in the last four or five weeks. Our first significant sales of this product. For Trevyent our licensor SteadyMed reached agreement with the U.S. FDA regarding the work necessary to resubmit the new drug application. SteadyMed just communicated publicly that it is not required to conduct any further clinical trials to prove safety or efficacy of Trevyent and that it expects both an NDA submission and acceptance to occur before the end of 2018. Cardiome plans to submit regulatory filings for Trevyent in Europe and Canada shortly following SteadyMed's NDA submission to the FDA.

Turning to the next slide and looking at the antibiotic franchise, Xydalba was recently approved and launched by our direct sales force in Sweden, Finland and in the Republic of Ireland, with launches in Belgium and the Netherlands planned for the fourth quarter 2018. We believe our Xydalba launch is on track because we are seeing a similar trajectory to that seen by both Allergan in the U.S. and Angelini in Southern Europe. Both of those launches experienced modest growth in year one, during the time it took to look to promote and educate about Xydalba's unique value proposition but by years two and three, revenues had started to grow to quite impressive levels, I believe that in the Allergan portfolio it is now one of their fastest growing drug.

With respect to non-direct territories, in 2017 we signed an exclusive distribution agreement for Xydalba in Israel where our partner Tzamal will be working to gain regulatory and pricing approval. Tzamal has communicated their intention to complete a timely registration and launch of Xydalba by the end of 2018. Our newest portfolio asset Zevtera, we assumed marketing responsibilities at the start of 2018, and went on to achieve record monthly sales in the months that followed. We're currently planning to launch Zevtera in Spain and Ireland during the second quarter of 2018, and it's really starting to look like that's going to be a nice track for us.

Turning to the last slide, I just want to talk a little bit about where we are and how things are progressing, and I know a lot of you have been with the story for a long-long time and I am fond of saying one of the problems with our business is that it's not software we think that things done in a six-month product cycle. I am looking at Sheila our Chief Operating Officer and the answer to every question in pharmaceuticals is one year. And how long will it take it to prevail? One year. How long will it take to pricing reimbursement? One year. And so, these things do take time to build these businesses. But I think you can finally see what it is we're trying to do and how we're getting there.

So, from 2014 to mid-2017 the Cardiome story was really about building infrastructure required to build the rest of the world business. I know I've said that a lot. But it was a lot of work and I think it's worth noting that it is very difficult if not impossible to build this kind of infrastructure in a relatively short period of time. And we were building around the only asset company at the time, which was Brinavess. When we combined with Correvio and Aggrastat to begin 2014 we became a two-product company. One asset being generic, Aggrastat, and the other Brinavess growing off of a small base. The result of those two products moving in different directions was a stable business, one where the two opposing trends essentially canceled each other out over the next three years.

So, over this period of time, country-by-country we've been laying the foundation for a strong rest of world sales network and transforming our stable base business into a true growth story when we added Esmocard, Xydalba then Zevtera and ultimately soon Trevyent. And I feel that we're finally very well-positioned for further growth going forward.

By the end of 2017 we are finally starting to see some of the benefits of this as Xydalba, was starting to get on formulary and sales are increasing and we are recognizing some revenues from Zevtera. And the result was that Q4 was one of the most successful quarters in our history and actually, with the exception of a couple of anomalous quarters when we just acquired Aggrastat and before it had become fully generic, this really was our best operational quarter in the new Cardiome and the new business.

And I think as 2018 began we now have added Zevtera to our own sales force. We've combined many of the Basilea reps who believe in this drug, all followed the drug to Cardiome, that enhanced our sales force and I think our commercial team in Europe is quite a bit better as a result of what we've been doing. We launched Esmocard and we started to win tenders. The result has been that the best -- the best couple of months we've ever had, and January was the best month that we had for direct sales ever, until February, which actually exceeded January. So, we've had a really nice quarter and we're following that up with really positive momentum in 2018.

In addition to that we believe our current infrastructure has the capability to manage both the base business and an additional two to three growth products with little or no increase in size or cost. One of those products we already have in Trevyent, and our business development team continues to identify a number of interesting acute-care drugs that are at or nearing approval and are looking for an established EU commercial channel. We continue to pursue these opportunities and believe that future transactions will continue to shorten the overall timeline to profitability and ultimately increase the peak value and potential of our overall product portfolio.

For the first time, Cardiome's growth story is about proprietary growth product. The vision we've had for this company is finally starting to take shape, and we look forward to talking to you and updating you on the exciting progress as we progress into the coming months of 2018.

So, with that I will open the call up for questions and I will turn it over to you operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question will be from David Martin at Bloom Burton. Please go ahead.

Antonia Borovina

This is Antonia on the line for Dave. So just two questions from us. Firstly, regarding Aggrastat I believe there is an order in China, which was expected to come through in the third quarter. Did it come through in this quarter?

And then regarding Xydalba if you could just give us maybe an update on the metrics regarding gaining pricing approvals? What has been your success rate in France, Germany and the UK and then looking forward to Ireland, Finland and Sweden?

Bill Hunter

Sure, first on the Aggrastat side the 2017 revenues from China were short of what our expectations were in the year, we did get partial completion of the 2017 order not to the size and magnitude that we expected. And our 2018 forecast going forward factors in what we expect to be realistic expectations from China going forward.

With respect to Xydalba, I confess I do not have the tracker in front of me so I can't give you detailed numbers, but we have continued to add on formulary and we have had a number of interesting activities, particularly driven in France and a few other places by registries that we are running where we are starting to see drug uptick and usage as part of those studies in real-world studies and greater awareness of the drug. We still have a good number of hospitals to get on formulary hubs.

The uptake we are seeing is good we are starting to see traction but we probably still have a significant number of hospitals to get into. No excuses but we really didn’t have full capability in most places until towards the end of the second quarter and in a lot of countries you're not really allowed to move forward until you have guaranteed supply and availability of drug. So, we are a little bit behind, in the rollout but I think what we are seeing is really consistent with how the drug has behaved elsewhere, which is that it takes a bit of time for people to understand that the value in this drug is not the classic situation of this antibiotic is more efficacious or can be used in this patient group versus another patient group. Its that’s this drug is what we convert in patients to outpatients and that story takes a bit of time. And once it gets going kind of year or two towards year three seems to be when it starts to peak and everything we have seen so far that we are on that same of type of trajectory.

Antonia Borovina

So, it was a bit of slowdown primarily related to supply chain and not because your success rates have gone down so you are announcing more rejections.

Bill Hunter

No, we are not seeing rejection, I think the drug is behaving the way we expected the drug to behave. I think the rollout that we had was slower than expected and I really don't want to go into why that is the case but we're expecting that we will be up and running in the January-February timeframe and that was probably frame shifted at least six months. And as I said in some parts of Europe as we talk about Nordics and other places, we really needed to make sure that we were able to meet our obligations before we file to move forward. So, it does have a bit of a cascading effect and I think we are on the path we expected to be. We are just -- the starting line with a little bit further ahead than we probably expected.

Operator

Next question will be from Dewey Steadman of Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Dewey Steadman

I guess further on the Xydalba formulary access questioning, have you been able to make progress on that formulary access by leveraging current access that you had through Zevtera? And has that potentially been able to work in reverse?

Bill Hunter

Yes, not really, but I think where we are really seeing the benefit is Basilea had been selling Zevtera for a while, so it was a little bit ahead of Xydalba in that regarded had been on the market a little bit longer. I think they had a we say more mature or more experienced sales force and so we brought on a significant number of folks from Basilea, just 20 folks from the commercial team came with the drug and so we were able to mesh that with our team and I think the net effect was a significant overall increase in talent-level of the commercial organization. And I think that's where were really seeing the benefit.

Not speaking in specific numbers but in generalities, you know, when we negotiate, when David negotiated the deal for this drug, I think we had guided with the run rate was at the peak had been about $200,000 a month had been where the drug had peaked. And it has started to fall off. Once Basilea essentially divested their anti-infective franchise, you know, in the absence of promotion during the fall, you can expect that starting to tail off its somewhat obvious.

And then we really started up again on January 1 when it came into our sales force and we hit the peak number in January and we went substantially above that in February. So, we have had nothing but record months with the drug since we got it on board.

So, I don't know that we’re getting kind of the lack of a term bundling benefits, but we certainly are getting benefits of both the drug which is looking quite a bit better than we hoped. We were cautiously optimistic. So far, but also know the relationships and everything else that came with 20 folks joining us with the drug. I think had a real positive impact, and I think you know they're doing a nice job with Idella in the territories that they already have established.

Dewey Steadman

Alright and so on the sales force its 40 plus sales force and 20 of those of those are about [lay].

Justin Renz

Just over 40 key account managers and just over 10 medical science funds. We also have a couple of folks that are in the marketing area that have further strengthened the team.

Bill Hunter

So, it wasn't just reps. We had folks who were MSLs and we did have a couple of people or product managers as well come over, so got a very nice representation of the team.

Dewey Steadman

And my final question is how should we approach the pitch that you have given the formulary meetings about the value of Xydalba and if you can share with us what kind of pushback do you get from really?

Justin Renz

I think the pushback is pretty obvious, it's like we got a drug here that is generic, that costs $5 a dose and in Vancomycin and it's a drug that’s been used in this patient group for a long time. And you know your product is many times more expensive than that.

And what we really do have to point out and I really would like to publicly thank Allergan to the extent that they been very generous in sharing their approach to sales and how they have done things and they've done it kind of two ways.

First, they have identified what they called as Xydalba patient. So, these are people that, for whatever reason just can't stand hospital, maybe they are single parents, maybe they are self-employed. These are people that yeah you could give them a drug $10 a day for seven, 10, 14 days but they can't take seven or 10 days to be in hospital or they can keep leaving more twice a day to go to infusion center to get their therapy and so for them this drug is a really important thing.

And they also look at patients who maybe there are transportation problems. So, they are nursing home patients or something like that where you can't be moving them back and forth or you don't want to admit them or maybe they are high-risk patients like IV drug abusers or people you know who are likely to be loss to follow-up.

So, they been very good at saying okay this isn't about bacteriology. This is about patient management and that has been a really big part of the sale and they have a lot of brochures that kind of focus on typical patient types and they have some very interesting videos that put together that show that type of thing as well.

And then the second prong has been more probably more important us in Europe and then in the United States but has been more on the pricing side and then we spend a lot of time looking at where this breaks even, so in the German system how many days hospitalization do you have to save before this drug makes sense? In the British system how many days do you have to save before you can make a clear case that this drug is saving you money? And that has been more of what our team has focused on and I'm really am not making excuses. I think this is going to be a really good drug, I think the experience of other people with this drug is that it is a really good drug, it just is not a simple story of our curated 90% and the competition is 50% you need to use our drug. It really is more an economic and a patient management story and it looks like it takes a little bit more time to get that story out there. And people start to identify patients as opposed to disease states to use the drug. And so, the medical affairs component of this is a lot more extensive than it might be in another drug. And yes, we're learning from the experience of others.

Dewey Steadman

And one last question on Xydalba, and then I'll hop back in the queue, you reported and I don't have the financial statement in front of me, but you reported 7.0 million of revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and then your slide 9 shows 7 million in Xydalba revenue for 4Q '17, is there a way you can bridge that for us in terms of the other products in the portfolio, were they all zeroes or it might…

Bill Hunter

No, that must be a mistake, I wish we had 7 million in Xydalba sales in Q4, but that was our cumulative number.

Operator

Thank you. Next question will be from John Vandermosten at Zacks Small Caps Research. Please go ahead.

John Vandermosten

I wanted to ask about some of the new markets, UAE and Pakistan and maybe you can relate for us the relative attraction for those in terms of pricing and size compared to European countries we know better. And then also obviously Brinavess is one of the smaller contributors, but is there potential for perhaps Aggrastat through those same distributors in those areas?

Bill Hunter

Yes, absolutely, so for example starting with Pakistan, probably a much better market than you might think for us, I know what the number is for Pakistan which I am not going to disclose but I don’t know how it ranks but it is one of our bigger Aggrastat markets and they have done or ATCO has done a really nice job in Pakistan and they believe that they can do well with Brinavess as well, and as I said they've done a really nice job with Aggrastat.

Something I probably said on these calls before there're a lot of places in the world where they do prefer the innovator drug, there may or may not be generics available but in some parts of the world they just prefer to have the drug that was developed and made and manufactured under the lack of better term, Western standards and that is a way to maintain that market and we've seen that in multiple markets and so we continue to move into those and as long as we're able to recoup our costs and grow from there.

With respect to the -- the second part of your question, I apologize, you talked about Pakistan and one other market you were referring to?

John Vandermosten

UAE, which I think one of those very attractive markets that...

Bill Hunter

Middle East has always been a good market for us as well. Our distributor their Algorithm has always done a nice job and with respect to Brinavess, there are dramatic differences in how people treat atrial fibrillation in different parts of the world. North America being and Northern Europe being 90% DC cardioversion and Southern Europe being more like 40% to 50% cardioversion and much more pharmaco conversion, the Middle East and other parts of the world, there are some parts of the world that DC cardioversion barbaric and they actually prefer pharmaco conversion, and so I don't want to make any outside projections for the UAE for Brinavess, our market research would suggest that that's the part of the world, much like Southern Europe, where pharmaco conversion is preferred and we feel that we could be quite competitive.

John Vandermosten

And is Pakistan potentially a steppingstone into India at all?

Bill Hunter

We are certainly looking at that, we have been examining a number of companies there, as I think we mentioned we're going into Russia for the first time, which is a new step for us. We will see how that goes. No promises, but it is a big market and new market for us and India is one that we are looking at as well and I know that we are in the process of screening distributors to see if we can find the right one.

John Vandermosten

And final question is on Trevyent, and how the regulatory process might be a line between the FDA process here in the U.S. and then the EMA process. I think it's to clarify a little bit. I was under the impression that the FDA would approve and then that package would be modified to go to the EMA?

Bill Hunter

We wouldn’t wait for approval. I think what will happen is that SteadyMed will apply to the FDA and put all that material together into their dossier. and then we will take dossier and modify it to make it appropriate for the European agencies. It won’t be in series, we will do it in parallel. And we will probably be a quarter or so behind them because we will be working off of their documents as they come along.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your next question will be from Swayampakula Ramakanth at H.C. Wainwright. Please go ahead.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Just some high-level questions on the anti-infective business I’m also trying to understand how can expand some of the Aggrastat markets. So, on the anti-infectives business you have got Zevtera brand just started on the launch. I know you gave some commentary in your prepared remarks but can you tell us especially with Basilea stepping up the markets for you a little bit how has the launch been going? Has it been better than your expectations or just maybe, expectations? Any commentary on that and then I have a question on the Xydalba as well.

Bill Hunter

Globally I’d say that we -- Xydalba is going slower than we expected. It just seems to be -- it's taking a bit more time the trajectories there and as I said, I think we are experiencing what others who have had the drug have had. Zevtera is probably going better than we expected right now. And so net net the overall anti body franchises right on plan, because the two of them together are doing what we expected. Certainly, Xydalba is showing the trends that we wanted to. like I said I think we may have gotten the timing wrong but we don't think we have gotten the potential or the slope wrong. And Zevtera has been a pleasant surprise so far.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

So, having the two experiences, will the management be willing to put anti-infectives into the bank or you just need to get to a place where you feel comfortable marketing these two, especially that you have a good sales force who have been trained in the business coming to you through the Zevtera acquisition.

Bill Hunter

As you well know, being covering this market in the U.S. there are a number of companies that I won’t name that have antibiotics either very close to approval or just finishing phase 3. There are a number of companies that have expressed the desire to market those drugs in the United States directly themselves and may or may not be looking for a partner in Europe.

We do think we are pretty uniquely positioned and that our sales forces ID focus and we are one of few people who actually have lunched an antibiotic in the recent past. And the timing I think could be quite nice for us. I think my sales force might get angry with me if we give them a new drug today they have got two drugs in 2018 to launch. But I think if we could get another antibiotic for 2019 and then Trevyent in 2020 that will be a really nice rollout us so.

I know David in Europe right now on the line running around looking for another anti-infective product and I think as I said in our remarks, we could handle at least two maybe three drugs without substantive increase in selling and marketing expense, and if at least one or maybe two of those are antibiotic we are very happy with that.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Okay then the access that the timing of the expanded indication, what are your current plan to monetize this expansion. On the other side of this equation, how is this expansion going to help on the on the revenue with that related directly to any expansion, if that has to happen, what additional growth you need to do you know to see that revenue expansion coming from the regulatory expansion.

Bill Hunter

I mean, I obviously it's as our partner Eddingpharm who is selling in China, ultimately, it's their execution that will determine how we do and we think that we've given them some really nice tools. There are a number of, generics available in China. We are not a market leader in China in fact actually well down in the fifth or sixth kind of thing, there are a number of generics ahead of us and we got the label and the bolus label as well. So, we are the only ones who can sell into STEMI, as you know I am an old heart guy and STEMI is far more common than non STEMI in terms of MI, so it's bigger market and we believe that bolus infusion is that the correct way to give this drug. And that's not the way others are giving it. So, we have a label that nobody else has and we are the innovators so we think we've given Eddingpharm some really nice tools.

And you know we are that they will be able to take that advantage and in turn it into market share and so from where we are starting, we don't have to have heroic assumptions to increase revenues in China, but we will see. I hope they do a nice job and we will find out but it's not our sales force and so it is their execution that we will, have but I also feel that vis-à-vis the competitors on the market we have a number of things to recommend us that the competitive products don’t have.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

One last question which is on sales force. I know you, commented at least a couple times on this call saying that there is enough room to add one or two products into the back for the sales force but on the flipside, do you have your direct sales force positioned in all the places that you would need to make a good, commercial run with the portfolio that you currently have or there are certain jobs that you still need to add some sales force to make it commercially in that situation.

Bill Hunter

I would add that by saying yes and no, so I would say yes, they are as big as we want to be right now, would we like to get bigger yes but I would like to grow into that. So, what I'd really like to see is the season sales momentum where territories start to get big from a dollar value, and we start to split them. And that’s the way you really like to grow a sales force. I think you have to have enough critical mass to actually get out the door and you lose money doing that and that's why product launches lose money and they always have and the always will.

With 40 reps, I wouldn’t be comfortable with our portfolio if we had 20. I mean I think we need to have40 we need to have 40. The right number might be somewhere between 75 and 100, if we really do have that 163 million to 200 million business that Justin's talking about, that’s probably a bigger sales force but the way you would like to get there is by growing into it and always having profitable territories, you aren't losing money on adding new territories likely have been over the last couple years. So, if we add more bars to my last chart and we talked about 2020, 2021 that’s how I would like to see this company grow its way out of where it is and could be adding territories based on demand, not based on kind of our best guesses where we should go.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And at this time Dr. Hunter we have a question from P.J. Solit Capital Management. Please go ahead.

P.J. Solit

So, I guess as I look at the slides and the potential peak sales and you could paint with the gross margins that you have such a large earnings power, in my mind, one of the reasons the stock is depressed here is the balance sheet relative to the burn. I guess how are you thinking these days as you look at both business development opportunities and sort of bridging to that growth and profitability opportunities and do you see opportunities for non-dilutive financings?

Bill Hunter

I think we're far more comfortable than the rest of street is, I guess, is the way to put it. In no particular order, we spent a lot of time bidding on assets. And I can't remember last time we didn't had a term sheet outstanding, and we do now. And more than one, and we look at bringing things in, so obviously I have always felt that the best way to solve things in the long run is to grow our way out of it.

And so, adding a revenue generating product is something that we continue to look for and we continue to be interested in doing. I do want to say something good about our lender, CRG they've done a really nice job for us. And every time that we wanted to put a bid in on something they've been willing to throw their balance sheet, and their name behind it and let people know that we could -- we have the financing to do that.

And so that's really allowed us to punch outside of our weight class when we've looked at assets and bringing things in. And so that -- obviously you don’t want more debt than you need and you obviously want to have a balance sheet that's sustainable, but we're very close to that tipping point, and so bringing in an asset that gets us over the hump is probably one of the best ways to do that.

And the other thing I'll say, Justin has been doing some of the parts and stuff like that and I won't again use specifics but were in the market all the time. And even generic assets trade for four or five times revenue.

So, I look at Aggrastat and I look at -- you can justify our valuation on Aggrastat alone, and that's -- more of them on Aggrastat alone. Anyways, the point being is that lenders look at things differently than equity does, and we have a lot of real assets that are approved drugs that are either stable or are really starting to grow.

Obviously if you look at our annual number I mean we did 7 million in the fourth quarter, you start to annualize out, we're starting to move and our first two months were good, and this is starting to happen and these have multiple years ahead of them and proprietary assets trade at much bigger multiples than that, so that gives us the financial ability to do things that we couldn't do with everything we had with Phase two or something, so we have options open to us.

And the last thing I'll say is that we have now five drugs across multiple territories. Some of those territories are extremely strategic to us. Obviously, Europe is very strategic to us. We have 40 people running around there plus support staff and medical affairs. That's very strategic to us, but we had other territories that are either not making money or don't have the same type of traction and so we also have the ability to add to our portfolio, but also prune our portfolio so that we can focus in different areas.

And the combination of those two things give us a lot more levers to pull than if we were just sitting here at a $50 million or $60 million market cap with a Phase 2 drug and we're waiting to turn over the cart and hope that everything turns out well. So, I think we're a whole lot less nervous than everybody else is. But I agree with you that that has been an overhang on the story.

Operator

Thank you. And at this time Dr. Hunter we have no other questions registered.

Bill Hunter

Brilliant, well thank you, and we are all around as I think we stated early on. Most of us are in Vancouver right now. So, we will be reaching out, we should be reachable for those who have questions, who want to follow-up on this or tweak your models or whatever the case maybe. We are around. I am really looking forward to the next conference call. It’s really starting to feel like the momentum is behind us and I hope we have more news and more things to discuss in a few months. So, thank you for your time and we will be in touch.

Operator

Thank you, sir. Ladies and gentlemen, this does indeed conclude your conference call for today. Once again, thank you for attending. And at this time, we do ask that you please disconnect your lines. Enjoy the rest of your day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.