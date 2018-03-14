How To Retire Today: Beat Rising Costs

This research report was jointly produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Retirees face many challenges in today’s market. The high valuations across the stock market make it more difficult to find bargains. However, the challenges facing retirees extend beyond the high level of the S&P 500.

A major factor that doesn’t get enough discussion is how to handle risks in retirement. For a younger investor, using modern portfolio theory makes more sense. With a very long time horizon, the investor can focus primarily on projected volatility and expected returns. Those metrics are still relevant for retirees, but other factors must be considered also.

Unique risk factors in retirement

For retirees, it is important to have a plan for annual income. If the investor is comfortable with their expertise in selling off individual positions, they don’t need to worry about the dividend income. However, for retirees who prefer to buy and hold, it is important to establish reasonable income expectations. The retiree will want to align their expected income and expected expenses to form at least a rough annual budget. For people who are still working, it is not critical to align investment income with periodic expenses.

House

The first expense I want to touch on is housing. If the retiree owns their house, they are less exposed to a fluctuation in rental rates. However, if they have a mortgage, they will want to consider the periodic payments on the mortgage as a regular cash outflow. Having a mortgage is somewhat like shorting bonds. If the mortgage is fixed-rate and inflation moves higher, the retiree is winning. Their dividends should grow faster than inflation, but a fixed mortgage payment will not.

The retiree with a mortgage should evaluate the rate they are paying on a monthly basis. If their mortgage is under 3.5%, it may be very reasonable to keep the mortgage. If the rate on the mortgage is in excess of 4.5%, I would favor paying off the mortgage even if it requires selling some positions to free up the capital.

Apartment

For the retiree who is renting an apartment, it makes sense to invest more money in apartment REITs. For this investor, the apartment REITs should be intended as a very long-term position. They are a hedge against rising rental rates. When rental rates increase faster, the apartment REITs grow net operating income, FFO per share, and dividend per share faster. The hedge won’t be perfect, but it generally works quite well.

My favorite apartment REITs currently are Equity Residential (EQR) and AvalonBay (AVB). However, the other 5 major apartment REITs are also priced at levels ranging from pretty good to great. As a quick rule of thumb, investors should be picking apartment REITs with market capitalization greater than $2 billion. I have reviewed most of the REITs and none of them were terrible REITs.

A terrible REIT is one with poor quality accounting or excessive overhead costs. Alternatively, a REIT with an unsustainable dividend is also usually a poor quality REIT. For the smaller apartment REITs, the quality is much more suspect. I would be extremely careful in that space.

Generic retirement expenses

Since retirees will want to align investment income with expected expenses, it makes sense to diversify the portfolio with heavier weights on areas where retirees have higher periodic expenses.

Source photo

The first implication is that utilities should be included. If the retiree is living on the grid, they will have regular expenses for utilities. Even if they live in an apartment complex where utilities are not billed directly, their monthly expenses will still be tied to the utility rates. Consequently, it makes sense to invest in utility stocks for part of the portfolio.

Since utilities have a fairly low correlation with the broader equity markets, this strategy works reasonably under modern portfolio theory as well. It should reduce total portfolio volatility while giving investors a slowly growing source of income.

If the retiree still needs to drive regularly, then an allocation to the oil industry makes sense. Many retirees pick high yield oil stocks. If a retiree chooses to invest there, they need to be very familiar with evaluating oil stocks. This is a niche market and requires significant expertise. If you are highly interested in this market, I suggest following J Mintzmyer.

For more conservative allocations, investors should consider Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), or ConocoPhillips (COP). The larger oil stocks should generally be safer but they also carry much lower yields.

Telecommunications

Many retirees use AT&T (T) or Verizon (VZ) as part of their dividend portfolio. Both stocks provide a substantial dividend yield. A small allocation can help investors with the risk of rapid increases in the cost of cell phone plans. However, a word of caution is necessary. AT&T and Verizon are also heavily represented in dividend ETFs. If the investor uses dividend ETFs as a major part of their strategy, they should check the allocations to AT&T and Verizon within those ETFs before making any individual allocations.

Many retirees will have a separate charge for internet access. They may be tempted to hedge that with CenturyLink (CTL). I believe investors should look at CenturyLink, but be very aware of the high level of risk associated with their yield. Looking at it is not the same as automatically buying it. CenturyLink might be a yield trap.

Closed-end funds

Another area many retirees consider for income is closed-end funds. The analyses for these vehicles can be quite unique. It helps to have someone who can explain them. If investors want to use closed-end funds to boost the yield on their portfolio, they should follow Alpha Gen Capital. Alpha Gen Capital regularly writes on the CEFs and explains the underlying factors in a manner that is easy to understand.

Groceries and retirement

Groceries are a major expense throughout our lives. Investors can look to hedge their grocery expense by buying a few stocks with exposure to the grocery space. Walmart (WMT) and Costco (COST) are the first two that come to mind. They both sell an enormous volume of food, have solid growth, and pay consistent dividends. Walmart was very attractively valued in early 2016. The stock climbed dramatically following the company’s rapid growth in online sales. However, the most recent quarter was disappointing for online growth and the share price fell substantially. If the downward trend continues, it could create another opportunity for a solid dividend yield that still has plenty of growth coming.

Costco tends to trade at a much higher multiple, but the company regularly posts dramatic growth in same-store sales.

Monthly dividend payers

Many investors like their monthly income to match their monthly expenses. Unfortunately, the vast majority of stocks do not pay their dividends on a monthly basis. That is a little ironic given that most management teams are incentivized to maximize the share price. In my experience, the monthly dividend payers often benefit from additional demand which drives the share price higher. For investors looking to buy the stock, that means lower future returns due to the higher initial share price. I would strongly favor investors focusing on an annualized basis. Most stocks will pay the dividend quarterly. So, an investor focusing on annual income will usually have roughly equal income by quarter. The retiree needs to be able to balance their accounts for a quarter at a time instead of one month at a time.

Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) and Realty Income Corp (O) are examples of companies that pay monthly dividends. They are both high quality companies, but command premium valuations. ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) pays a monthly dividend and commands a premium valuation. However, ARR does not belong in such a distinguished group as MAIN and O.

Social Security

There are a couple easy rules of thumb for Social Security. If an investor can afford to wait before taking Social Security, that is usually a good idea. However, there is one additional test that should be considered first. If the retiree does not expect to live past 80, they should file immediately. This trumps everything else in the discussion. If the retiree’s health is poor, they should file immediately. There is no need to evaluate the other metrics. If they are in good health and expect a long life then it would be wise to wait if they can.

The payouts for Social Security were designed by actuaries. They are designed with the idea that total payouts over the lifetime will be equal regardless of when the investor begins taking the payouts. However, the actuaries will be stuck working with a bell curve for life expectancy. The retiree has the benefit of evaluating their individual health instead of the average health across the population.

Source photo

With good health and the ability to delay payments, it is wise to do so. However, the retiree needs to evaluate their ability to delay payments. If delaying payments would mean credit card debt, then delaying payments is a bad idea. There are very few things in life worth paying high interest debt. I will make an exception for retirees who make a game out of transferring balances among cards that run at 0%. That is not my area of expertise. It is not worth my time.

Other costs

For smokers, Philip Morris (PM) and Altria Group (MO) could be a hedge. For the rest of us, they are simply great dividend champions.

It is much more difficult to find hedges for tech expenses. Intel (INTC) has a nice dividend yield. Microsoft (MSFT) rallied to the point where the yield is very small. Apple (AAPL) is a viable dividend growth stock, but the yield is also small.

Final thoughts

Retirees should operate with an annual budget. They can hedge part of their risks by increasing allocations to the companies or sectors where they incur higher expenses in their personal lives. However, they should maintain solid diversification across the total portfolio. If the investor is comfortable selling shares occasionally to generate additional income, then the importance of dividends is reduced. However, I prefer building a strong portfolio of steady dividend growers.

Some investors will focus on monthly dividend stocks. However, I have found many of those stocks to be richly valued. An investor who is able to consider it from an annual or quarterly perspective has a much better array of stocks to select.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVB, EQR, MO, PM, WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.