Tanger's Solid 6.3% Dividend Should Continue To Grow

This research report was jointly produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) is a solid outlet REIT.

It is often categorized as a mall REIT. Given the lack of other outlet REITs, I consider the mall REIT classification fair. The fundamentals for SKT will still be tied to the mall sector. The company has about 15 years of growth in same property net operating income. It has nearly 25 years of dividend growth.

The company has an excellent balance sheet, but some investors still aren’t satisfied.

Why should investors buy SKT?

I believe SKT is a buy. The price is a major factor. When evaluating stocks, I am not looking for which stock is the coolest company to talk about. I am not focused on which stocks people like hearing about in the news. I am focused on the fundamentals and the price I must pay to acquire those fundamentals.

Dividend yield

SKT currently has a dividend yield of approximately 6.3%. That is a very attractive yield. If dividend growth is very slow over the next several years, it would still be an attractive yield. I do not believe that the broad equity markets are currently priced to return an average of 8% over the next several years. We need to begin the discussion by defining reasonable expectations. If investors believe that the broad equity market is going to deliver returns greater than 8%, they need to quantify those expectations. If they believe it will return over 10% for several years, they must either be crazy or expect incredible amounts of inflation to drive that level of nominal returns.

If SKT could average a mere 2% in dividend growth, it would be on pace for 8.3% total returns. 2% dividend growth does not seem very aggressive. Management’s guidance for same-store NOI indicates that we may see it flat-to-slightly down this year.

That is a challenging environment. However, management has positioned the balance sheet to withstand challenges like this. They maintained a conservative payout ratio on AFFO. Consequently, they have significant free cash flows available. By simply using the free cash flows to repurchase shares, they can drive growth in AFFO per share. Maintaining the same payout ratio would lead to dividend growth because of the growth in AFFO per share. Some investors will be focused on total growth. Those investors are ignoring the most important metrics.

Extreme buyback example

Let’s take this example to the extreme. If SKT was dramatically buying back stock for the next 50 years, it would dramatically reduce the outstanding share count. Just to be absurd, we can pretend the company is retiring the vast majority of its shares over the next several decades. That would still be fine. So long as it drives growth in AFFO per share without impairing the balance sheet, it remains fine. If SKT begins to trade at a much higher valuation, it would no longer make sense for the company to repurchase shares.

Great Recession

SKT performed remarkably well during the Great Recession.

Investors who are concerned about the fundamentals now should consider the fundamentals during that period. SKT was able to effectively navigate a period that sent many companies bankrupt. It was a period that decimated the performance of many REITs. It was a period with high unemployment and less consumer spending. The major concern for mall REITs is an expected decline in consumer spending at physical locations. That is a very legitimate concern. However, SKT has already weathered a storm worse than this.

New tenants

SKT is actively replacing some of its weaker tenants. This is a very important step for the outlet REIT. By replacing its weaker tenants, the company is able to drive more traffic to the malls. Higher traffic leads to higher sales. That reduces the ratio of rent to tenant sales. That ratio is important to consider in evaluating REITs that own retail locations. If the tenant is stuck paying out a substantial chunk of their revenue in rent, it leaves far less for their profits.

Company management has clearly identified that the outlet malls are often among the most profitable locations for their tenants. Investors should expect some difficulties throughout the year. Management already guided for difficulty in same-store NOI. Some investors will feel that those challenges still aren’t priced into the shares. At the current multiples, I disagree. If SKT had a terrible balance sheet, then I would be concerned. A terrible balance sheet can weaken the REIT's negotiating position. It can make it more difficult for the company to finance capital expenditures to replace weak tenants. When SKT brings in a new tenant, it must spend cash on customizing the property for that tenant. The company has plenty of that cash available.

For instance, I expect SKT to spend part of that cash on replacing Toys ‘R’ Us locations.

Conclusion

SKT is currently offering a 6.3% yield, and I believe it can continue to grow the dividend. I do not expect rapid dividend growth, but a very moderate one. However, that is still providing a more attractive total return picture than the broader equity markets. As it stands, I believe SKT deserves a Buy rating. It has already earned a significant position in my portfolio. While some investors may be struggling with unrealized losses, my weighted average share price is exceptionally low. Adjusted for dividends, my positions in SKT, on average, are in positive total returns.

SKT has significantly outperformed the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ). This is primarily a function of being very careful with my purchases. I was not a fan of SKT when it was trading for $35 per share. I was not even a fan at $30 per share. However, today, the share price is between $21 and $22. I am certainly a fan of SKT in this price range.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Buy SKT.