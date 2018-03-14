An Update On B&G Foods

Tastes and habits are shifting generationally, and B&G is trying to acquire its way into the next generation.

B&G Foods (BGS) has been a disaster, at least as far as the stock price is concerned. I last recommended B&G Foods just about one year ago, back in March of last year. I thought it was a buy back then, and boy was I ever wrong. The saving grace, for me at least, is that I added it as a recommendation in my Marketplace service, where I am able to write updates much more regularly, but saw that the business was going to have a difficult time in this generational change in eating habits. I took it off my 'Big List of Buys' in October.

B&G Foods is the owner of many grocery store brands. Traditionally, it owned many brand 'shelf-stable' goods in the middle aisles of the grocery store. This includes brands such as Ortega, Cream of Wheat, Maple Groves, Polaner, Vermont Maid Syrup, Mrs Dash and others. Millennial eating habits seem to be quite different from that of previous generations, however, with emphasis on both convenience and nutrition.

Over the last couple years B&G has been trying to acquire itself out of irrelevance, and has picked up emerging snack and nutritional brands such as Pirate's Booty, Victoria, Back to Nature and a few others. B&G also acquired Green Giant in order to roll out frozen items and re-image the brand through that. Acquiring itself out of irrelevance has been a costly endeavor for B&G. Debt is now a whopping 9.1 times trailing EBITDA, and 6.2 times expected 2018 EBITDA. That's up there, and in an environment of generally rising rates, it's a bit spooky. This article looks at B&G's latest results, as well as an update on its share price and valuation.

Balancing act

In the fourth quarter, base group sales were just about flat. B&G has four 'growth' businesses, three of which were acquired recently. This includes Back to Nature, Victoria, Green Giant frozen products and various spices and seasonings. Together, these four comprise of 40% of B&G's revenue, and together, they offset the declines in other brands.

Green Giant shelf products saw sales decline by 30%, maple syrup product sales dropped 6.8% and Ortega brand sales dropped 5%.

Overall, B&G missed EBITDA targets handily, generating only $298 million in 2017.

For next year management gave no guidance for base business sales per se, but they do expect sales of about $1.75 billion assuming no additional acquisitions (by the looks of it, there probably will be some acquisitions). EBITDA expectations are at a midpoint of $355 million, which would represent EBITDA growth of 16%. Don't be fooled by that, though, as much of that EBITDA growth rides on the back of acquisition momentum throughout 2017.

I don't see much, or any, turnaround potential in most of the shelf-stable brands going forward. Management itself said that, generally, shelf-stable products in the grocery store were declining by "mid-single digits" year-on-year. Management expects earnings per share to come in at $2.15, midpoint, compared to $2.12 last year. Despite all that raw growth from acquisitions, it isn't much flowing down to earnings per share, which is not a great sign.

On the good side, management expects to be able to generate enough free cash flow to pay its very high dividend yield (now an eye-popping 7%). Considering that management missed its free cash and EBITDA target in 2017, I am a bit dubious on this. Over the last twelve months B&G's dividend obligation was $124 million. Assuming the company issues no shares in 2018. the dividend obligation will be the same.

Cash flow from operations has swung wildly over the last couple years due to inventory changes, so in this case I believe that the dividend to EPS ratio is more relevant. The current dividend is 88% of earnings per share, which in my opinion is too close for comfort.

Indeed, the above chart shows that Wall St. may be worried about the long-term viability of that dividend as well. Shares have dropped 38% since the beginning of 2017. Shares now yield 7%, a yield that is unusually high for a company like this, and, in my opinion, a potential red flag. Remember, B&G foods is also highly levered, with debt at 6.2 times expected 2018 EBITDA, 9.1 times trailing EBITDA.

B&G is rated 'B1,' which is 'highly speculative,' by Moody's. The company's credit rating has remained there for at least the last couple years, and it is not on watch right now, so there's no reason to believe that credit level is going to drop. I suspect that, if anything could cause management to cut that dividend, it would be the prospect of a credit rating drop, although absolutely nothing indicates that this is in the cards. Nevertheless, I consider the dividend to EPS ratio too close for comfort.

Valuation and conclusion

There is no doubt that B&G trades at a substantial discount to its average valuation. According to data from FAST Graphs, B&G has averaged 18.9 times price to FFO over the last ten years. Currently shares trade at just 12.5 times. That's a 33.8% discount to its average valuation, but dividend investors need to stay away even here, and resist the temptation to reach for yield.

We're in the midst of a generational change in eating habits, and B&G is a company traditionally geared toward the habits of Baby Boomers and Generation X. The company is attempting to acquire its way into the next generation, but in an environment of rising rates, that is an 'iffy' proposition. Jumping into B&G Foods here would be a risk that income investors do not need to take, and so I recommend staying away.

If you're interested in B&G Foods, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. However, it's been a whole year since I've been able to get to this one. I write about topics at much more regular intervals in my Marketplace service, Streaming Income. In that service I write about broader themes and provide multiple actionable ideas for income investors, with all articles and updates on a strict monthly or quarterly schedule. I invite you to take a risk-free look..

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.