FirstEnergy: Steer Clear For Now

FirstEnergy (FE) is a vertically integrated utility with three divisions. Their regulated distribution subsidiary, which has 6MM customers and a little under 4,000 MW of generating capacity, is involved in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New Jersey and New York. Their regulated transmission segment operates through three subsidiaries. Their third division, CES, supplies electricity to Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey and Illinois. They have slightly over 12,000MW of power generation capability.

Their power sources are coal (50%), nuclear (33%), hydroelectric (6%), oil (6%) and alternative (solar and wind)(4%).

Let's take a look at some of the relevant data from their financial statements (data from Morningstar.com; author's calculations):

Like a number of utility companies, FE has had a difficult time over the last few years. Income has declined for the last three years while in 2014, it barely grew. Their gross margin increased thanks to coal dropping in price. However, they've experienced losses in their operating and net margins over the last two years (more on that below). Their cash flow from operations (net income + depreciation) declined two years in a row. This is the company's main problem: utilities must have consistent cash flow growth to pay interest expenses. In 2016, the company's interest expense was higher than their CFO and the ratio was very high in 2017.

At this point, we can stop the financial analysis. Utility investors are by definition a conservative group; the above numbers for FirstEnergy's operating and net margin will understandably send them looking at other issues. But that does lead to the question: what's going on?

FirstEnergy operates mainly in the PJM FERC region:

The company noted in their 2016 10K that revenues in this region were under pressure for a number of reasons. This led to sizeable impairment charges:

Pre-tax impairment charges of $10,665 million recognized in 2016 include the following:

• Impairment charges of $9,218 million resulting from management's plans to exit its commodity-exposed generation at CES and the anticipated cash flows over the shortened period.

• The impairment of $800 million of goodwill at CES, reflecting a weak outlook for energy and capacity markets.

• Impairment charges totaling $647 million resulting from management's decision to exit the Bay Shore Unit 1 generating station and Units 1-4 of the W.H. Sammis generating station.

Then in 2017 they again took sizeable charges related to their physical plant, this related to their nuclear generation:

As part of the strategic review, FES evaluated its options with respect to its nuclear power plants. Factors considered as part of this review included current and forecasted market conditions, such as wholesale power and capacity prices, legislative and regulatory solutions that recognize their environmental and energy security benefits, and many other factors, including the significant capital and operating costs associated with operating a safe and reliable nuclear fleet. Based on this analysis, given the weak power and capacity price environment and the lack of legislative and regulatory solutions achieved to date, FES concluded that it would be increasingly difficult to operate these facilities in this environment and absent significant change concluded that it was probable that the facilities would be either deactivated or sold before the end of their estimated useful lives. As a result, FES recorded a pre-tax charge of $2.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017 to fully impair the nuclear facilities, including the generating plants and nuclear fuel as well as to reserve against the value of materials and supplies inventory and to increase its asset retirement obligation

These details tell us the FirstEnergy is a company in transition. Best to wait until this all shakes out before taking a position.

This post is not an offer to buy or sell this security. It is also not specific investment advice for a recommendation for any specific person. Please see our disclaimer for additional information.