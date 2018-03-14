Market Volatility Bulletin: How Has The Feb 5 Vol Spasm Changed Practitioners Approach To Trading Vol?

A look at a study done by REX Shares, and mention of how it changed the tactics used in their VMIN and VMAX strategies.

On Tuesday stocks started strong and gave back the gains through the course of the day. Treasury vol does appear to be calming considerably.

Market Intro

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ,IWM) put in some impressive gains pre-market and into the open, only to reverse through the Tuesday session.

IB: S&P 500 futures

This was of a sort the opposite of the response to the Feb 14 CPI release, which saw an immediate plunge which was quickly and decisively bought. Tuesday’s CPI figure was actually quite muted, which may actually give the Fed a little more leeway in determining the optimal trajectory of policy.

Source: Bloomberg

Perhaps in line with this interpretation, implied volatility on Treasury (IEF) options are hitting the lowest levels in well over a month:

IB: TenYr Treasury VIX

If equities care to take the signal, these lower vols in the bond space create more of a calming backdrop for shares.

Shout Out / Thoughts on Volatility

RexShares put out an article Cantilever of the VIX Curve and February 5th on March 12 that is worthy of attention.

The article demonstrates that while VX futures move a good deal at the front end of the curve, they are far less subject to the whims of spot VIX at the end.

RexShares goes on to share a study from the CBOE that was conducted between Mar 26, 2004 and May 26, 2017:

This relationship demonstrates the empirical relationship between days until contract expiry and beta to spot VIX.

REX Shares goes on to demonstrate that on February 5, the sensitivity in the futures were outsized relative to their historical beta relationship.

The table above demonstrates that the actual moves were for the most part meaningfully higher than what the logarithmic model would have suggested. The M1 and M2 jolted 55% and 87% more than they were predicted to have.

REX Shares states the following in this piece:

The move was generally consistent with historical behavior in that futures contracts with shorter durations moved much more than their longer dated peers. Its size, of course, was exaggerated by the size of the spot VIX move, which was the biggest one-day jump (on a percentage basis) on record.

So the overall relationship played out as expected, but the attached table demonstrated a reality that needs to be understood: it is precisely at extremes that formerly predictable relationships tend to break down. While the fourth and fifth months appear to have behaved quite in-line with the expectations of the model, the first three contracts proved far more treacherous.

The end result? Well, so far as it concerns the VMIN and VMAX products, REX Shares alerts readers to new changes in the fund prospectuses:

This suggests an approach that factors in a buffer for moves in excess of what may be "predicted" could be warranted for investors wishing to limit potential losses from short VIX futures positions. On February 23, 2018, REX Shares announced that our two volatility funds, VMIN and VMAX had filed updates to the prospectus that revise their stated Principal Investment Strategies. Going forward, the Funds expect to invest primarily in VIX Futures Contracts with two to six months to expiration, rather than VIX Futures Contracts with less than one month to expiration as was previously the case. This transition will be completed by March 21, 2018 and after that date, more detail will be available at www.volmaxx.com.

There is room to opine on the response taken by REX Shares, or ProShares as it related to their decision to deleverage UVXY and SVXY around the same time. But it does speak to a notion that the issuers felt (or were perhaps pressured) to modify the approach that they were taking prior to the melt-up.

This also calls to attention the need to have a firm grasp on the products being traded, especially if options strategies are employed such as for products such as VMIN; shifts of the kind mentioned above can and do have an impact on implied volatilities associated with these products.

Term Structure

As we approach the final week of the March VX contract, it is worth keeping an eye on the F1-F2 pair.

We discussed yesterday that in the final week, absent a very large move in spot VIX, the back of the curve is likely to be quite steady, while the front month (and to a much lesser extent the M2) would follow spot’s lead.

The purple line above shows the front month (“F1”). As a comparison, today it sports a value in line with where it reached near the peak of the August blow up. Given how much realized volatility has increased, this is a very reasonable level of vol in my point of view. Episodes like Tuesday’s draw down suggest that while the worst may be behind us, we’re by no means out of the woods.

The takeaway here is that the dynamics which you’re used to, whether trading VX pairs directly or even in trading ETPs such as VXX, UVXY, or SVXY may be subject to change over the next several days. Consider this when planning entry or exit on your particular set of tactics.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

We appreciate questions and associated responses from readers of the kind featured above.

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long timeframe, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.