President Trump Just Signaled The End Of The Nuclear Deal With Iran And Higher Oil Prices

Don't lose faith in your oil investments. They'll either do well or do very well. The use of the word "well" is intended as a pun.

The replacement of Secretary of State Tillerson with Mike Pompeo is a sign that the conflict with Iran is coming to a head soon.

The Ayatollah is the biggest supporter of terrorism in the world, he deserves to be undermined, it is an ethical pursuit.

The U.S. has been trying to destabilize Iran for nearly 4 decades now.

With oil trading in a range and oil stocks trading down this year, it is easy to lose patience with a position trade. Remember, a position trade is meant to be held over a year and if done well [ha!] for many years through a complete investment cycle.

Take a look at this chart of the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE), SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production (XOP) and SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services (XES) ETFs. The past few months have been frustrating for people with an overweight in oil and gas stocks - like a lot of us.

Don't fret though oil and gas investor. As I discussed in the Macro Monday piece, Oil Price's Goldilocks Moment, oil prices are going to go up regardless of whether there is a greater conflict involving Iran and it is probably going to happen soon.

Here's the kicker though, if I am right, and Iran is closing in on a major conflict borne out of uprising, then oil prices will go up a lot for at least a little while. In turn, that will give even more control of future oil pricing to Saudi Arabia which wants prices near $80 per barrel (the Goldilocks price). The real win though, will be Iranians regaining their autonomy and returning to their democratic roots.

President Trump Putting Pressure on Iran

The firing of Secretary of State Tillerson should remind you of what I have said several times: win, lose or draw, the centerpiece of President Trump's foreign policy legacy will ultimately be his taking on Iran's leadership.

President Trump believes the Iran nuclear deal is a bad one. He believes that the Ayatollah is evil, a key supporter of terrorism globally and a threat to the west (he's right on all counts). He wants to be the one who takes the Ayatollah down.

The first step in that process was early last year. Among the first things that President Trump did was after certifying the nuclear deal in July 2017, was add non-nuclear sanctions. Among those impacted were various individuals and groups that supported Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. Also sanctioned were those involved in Iran's development of ballistic missiles.

The effect of President Trump's actions were to stifle investment in Iran, particularly in oil and gas. To date, only Total (TOT) has finalized an agreement with Iran to help them to develop oil or gas fields, in that case, gas.

In February of this year, President Trump said it would be the last time he would certify the deal without further concession on materials enrichment, missile development and support of terror.

"This is a last chance... In the absence of such an agreement, the United States will not again waive sanctions in order to stay in the Iran nuclear deal.

"And if at any time I judge that such an agreement is not within reach, I will withdraw from the deal immediately."

The next time to certify the nuclear deal is May 12th. If the deal is not certified, up to a million barrels per day of oil could come off the market due to reimposed sanctions.

Secretary of State Pompeo is a Harbinger

The incoming Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is a signal that President Trump means to play hardball with Iran. Pompeo has said that Iran is responsible for chaos in Iraq, Yemen and other places. He has referred to Iran as a "thuggish police state."

In an address to the Aspen Security Forum in July 2017, Pompeo said this as Director of the CIA:

"...today you have Iran extending its boundaries, extending its reach, now making an effort to cross the borders and link up from Iraq, a very dangerous threat to the United States. Just yesterday, one more time, we learned that Iran is the world's largest state sponsor of terror, and they now have a significant foothold in Syria."

"...it is difficult to imagine a stable Syria that still has Assad in power. He is a puppet of the Iranians and therefore it seems an unlikely situation where Assad will be sitting on the throne and America's interests will be well served."

Pompeo went on to discuss Iran's use of proxies to commit terror and influence geopolitics throughout the Middle East.

"So Hezbollah is but one example of the Iranians using proxy forces to achieve their outcomes, which is an expansionist capacity to control and be the kingpin in the Middle East, certainly Hezbollah; many of the Shia militias, although not all; their efforts in Yemen, their proxies in Iraq now firmly gaining power inside of Iraq, each of those present threats to the Gulf States, to Israel, and to America's interests. And this administration is going to have the task of unwinding what we found when we came in."

And there you have it.

The rest of the interview is below. It's worth the read.

1 36 Click to enlarge Notes:

While I do not think that war is necessarily imminent, I do believe that the U.S. and Israel would support the next uprising. First, however, I believe we see sanctions reimposed come May. The purpose of that is to put economic pressure on Iran.

The January uprising was largely due to economic hardships becoming overwhelming for many who relied on the Iranian government for subsidies. Without around $60 million per day in oil revenue that will be lost if sanctions are imposed again, I don't believe it would be long that the Iranians would look to remove the government.

We should remember that educated and urban Iranians have a proud independent history when it comes time to support them, because that time is coming.

Reiterating Buy Oil Stocks Thesis

In the "Goldilocks" article I recommended three oil stocks to buy. I suggest you take a look. I have discussed all three before as well.

I believe that there is a probability we see oil at $80 per barrel this summer. I think there is a possibility that we see it over $100 by next year if there is a conflict in Iran.

As such, I am taking some LEAP positions in various oil investments. Members of Margin of Safety Investing get all the details, however, I will supply the securities here.

I believe that Enanca (ECA) has tremendous upside even without a conflict in the Middle East. I think it is a potential triple with a conflict. As such, I am buying January 2020 LEAPs around the money and slightly out of the money.

I am also buying January 2020 LEAPs on the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP). For those who prefer oil majors to large independents, then you can use the SPDR Select Energy (XLE). I did an in-depth comparison of the two several months ago in:

XLE And XOP: Comparing 2 Popular SPDR Oil Stock ETFs

Side Note

I will be releasing 5 model portfolio trade histories next week. I will also include a list of additional alternative assets that you can add to customize your portfolio. Make sure to follow me if you'd like to see some of what Margin of Safety Investing is doing for folks.

MARCH MADNESS!!! There are fewer and fewer spaces available to Margin of Safety Investing at the $1 per day rate or $365 per year. Try us on a rare "free trial" and see my "Very Short List" of stocks that can lead in the next decade. The world is about to become very volatile. We are at the intersection of inflation, deflation and stagflation. Missteps can cause the global economy to tumble into recession and for markets to revert to historical valuations which would mean a 30-50% decline. Find out where the safe spots are and how to benefit from global change under any circumstances.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOP< XES, ECA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I also own LEAP option positions on ECA and XOP. I own a Registered Investment Advisor - https://BluemoundAssetManagement.com - however, publish separately from that entity for self-directed investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.