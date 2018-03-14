NuStar: Stresses Across Capital Structure

NuStar (NS) and its general partner NuStar GP Holdings, LLC (NSH) have rightly fallen as they reset expectations for their distributions. However, the reaction in the preferred shares might have caught some investors off-guard. All three classes have fallen lower causing a significant amount of head scratching.

Source: NYSE

Why the concern?

The Preferred shares rank above the common for distributions but they are not immune to the issues that face the common. Currently, NS has its debt downgraded and is paying 8.65% on some of its debt.

Source: NS 10-K

While this surprises investors, at a fundamental level when one part of the capital structure yields more, there is almost always distress in other parts of the structure. At least initially.

Would you prefer (pun intended) to have Senior Notes Yielding 8.65% or Preferred Stock yielding 8.65%? The answer is obvious as senior notes are safer, no one would choose preferred shares yielding the same amount (assuming same par value). The same happens to some extent if we compared identically yielding preferred and common shares. Although things are a bit different as common shares have much greater potential for capital appreciation unlike preferred shares and senior notes.

Hence as the senior note rates have been going up, they are providing a good alternative to yield seeking investors. The spread between the notes and preferred shares should be constant...all other things being equal. Hence higher yields on notes means higher yields (lower prices) on preferred.

Why there should not be concern

While the shock reverberating through NS shareholders filters down to every tier of the capital structure can take some time, at a fundamental level, the distribution reset significantly improves the long term viability of the firm. The common stock distribution cut per se does not improve coverage for the preferred holders (as the common stock holders are paid after the preferred share holders), it does so indirectly as NS was paying way more than feasible and that cash could have been better used for capital expenditures or lower usage of its credit facility.

Using the high end of Preferred share payout and low end of projected DCF, preferred shares still have 375% coverage in 2018 and 409% in 2019.

Source: NS presentation

Conclusion

The preferred shares are now in attractive territory and represent a very well covered distribution with potential for 20% gains in 2 years. The risk exists for dilution of coverage, if NS decides to issue more preferred this year. They certainly have hinted in that direction on the annual conference call and we would not completely discount the possibility. However, asset sales may make more sense considering the stress being perceived by investors. Even if that should happen, and NS issues an additional $300 million of preferreds at a 10% rate, coverage would still be 288% in 2018 and 342% in 2019. Less than ideal but with ample wiggle room.

This alert was provided in real time to subscribers with NS-B trading at $20.59.

About "Wheel Of Fortune"

Wheel of Fortune is a leading and comprehensive marketplace service, dedicated to picking the best risk-adjusted opportunities in stocks, bonds, ETFs and CEFs. We look for securities from an income and capital appreciation standpoint and focus primarily on managing risk in trades. We use options frequently to minimize risk and enhance returns.

We invite readers for a 2-week free trial to have a closer look at our investment strategy and our best current picks. For more information, click here.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.