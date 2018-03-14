Athersys Gets $56 Million From Healios In Stem Cell Deal

The last 6 months have been a difficult period for Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) shareholders as shares have declined sharply from a high of $2.63 last fall to a recent low of $1.29. The primary reason for this precipitous decline had been the nagging feeling of anxiety felt by shareholders regarding the company’s inability to sign a much anticipated partnership for its MASTERS global stroke trial, one of many shareholders' main hopes for 2017. That anxiety disappeared yesterday even though a global stroke partner has still not materialized with the announcement that Healios KK, the current Athersys partner for stroke in Japan, intends to expand its relationship with Athersys and commit an additional $56,000,000 to Athersys and its MultiStem platform.

Athersys / Healios Letter of Intent – The Details

The deal announced yesterday was in the form of a binding letter of intent (LOI). In conjunction with the LOI, Healios acquired 8.7% of the outstanding common shares of Athersys and has become its largest shareholder by investing approximately $21,000,000 at $1.76 per share, a 13.5% premium to the previously closing price. Healios CEO, Hardy TS Tagimoto (who I had the pleasure of meeting in February 2016) will be nominated to the Athersys Board of Directors. Healios will also be given a warrant to purchase additional shares of Athersys common stock up until September 1, 2020. Neither the actual underlying number of shares or the strike price of the warrant were disclosed but some shares will be for a fixed exercise price and others will be at floating exercise price based on the greater of a minimum floor price and the-then current market price. The number of shares available for exercise is also limited by a 19.9% cap on the total number of outstanding shares Healios may own during the term of the warrant. The warrant becomes exercisable once the “collaboration expansion” becomes effective.

Overview of the agreement :

The LOI provides Healios with both (i) an exclusive license and (ii) an exclusive option for Multistem development as outlined here:

(i) Exclusive license:

In Japan: Development and commercialization for ARDS and trauma

Global: Development and commercialization of organ bud therapies using MultiStem

Global: Development and commercialization of MultiStem products for ophthalmological indications

Global: Development and commercialization of iPSC derived RPE cell products using MultiStem and certain other rights .

(ii) Exclusive option:

Development and commercialization of MultiStem products for ischemic stroke, ARDS and trauma in China.

Healios will pay a total of $35 million with the execution of the expansion agreements described above.

Payment will be made as follows:

$10 million (already deposited into escrow). This deposit will be applied as either:

The initial portion of the $ 35 million payment associated with the execution of the expansion agreements, or If such agreements are not executed on or before April 30, 2018, payment for expanding the scope of the current Japan license for ARDS, organ bud and ophthalmological indications.

$25 million (Payment commences after concluding the expansion agreement). Upon entering into this expansion agreement, a remaining amount of $ 25 million will be paid to Athersys. If the expansion agreement is not finalized, all $ 25 million will be deducted from milestone payment that Healios is obligated to pay to Athersys in the future if and when development succeeds for ischemic stroke, ARDS or trauma. Payment will be made over 2 years and 6 months (10 payments of $2.5 million each)..

This above information was extracted from the Healios press release and it seems to indicate that Healios is obligated to pay the entire $35,000,000 over 2½ year commencing on April 30th 2018 regardless of whether all the anticipated agreements are reached. So this certainly looks like a done deal.

The Positive Implications for Athersys

Credibility MultiStem Program Reinvigorated– Beyond FDA approval, there is nothing that can bring more credibility to a potential drug candidate than COLD HARD CASH from another entity because it represents a third party validation of management claims. As over a year went by without news of a global stroke partnership for Athersys, investors demonstrated this uneasiness by selling shares. Those who panicked and sold at $1.29 less than two week ago are certainly feeling the pain today. Yet even among many of the shareholders who put in the effort to deeply study all the scientific evidence that supports the case for MultiStem, doubt tends to creep into the conscience of investors when timelines are extended. With this agreement, these doubts should again be replaced with shareholder confidence. Other than the PHDs at Athersys, no group of individuals understand more about MultiStem than the scientists at Healios who have been busy studying MultiStem since Healios put up $15,000,000 in January 2016 for the exclusive rights to stroke in Japan. A Healios commitment of $56,000,000 at a time when the company already has so much of its future invested in Athersys is certainly a big vote of confidence. While Healios will never be considered a big pharma partner they have some deep pocketed and influential investors that are backing them and Healios is considered a leader in regenerative medicine in Japan:

The most recent balance sheet of Healios shows about $181 million in current assets and demonstrates just how big a commitment they are making here. It should also be noted that about $93 million was raised by Healios in December 2017. In retrospect, it seems that Healios was preparing for this deal with Athersys.

What is also very telling are comments Healios made related to this deal that show their enthusiasm for the potential of Multistem. Of particular interest to Athersys shareholders are comments related to the Phase III stroke trial currently underway in Japan that can open the floodgates to revenues for Athersys in a couple of years:

In the face of an increase in the number of patients, acute ischemic stroke is still a disease with limited treatment options, so this is a field with a high level of unmet medical needs. In addition, with the application of Japan's new regulations on regenerative medical products, MultiStem appears to be a treatment with a high probability of obtaining early approval, and we believe that its development is likely to contribute greatly to improving our corporate value in the short term. We have received a designation under the SAKIGAKE Designation System and are currently carrying out our clinical trial. The construction of a production system for our anticipated post-approval requirements is progressing domestically at Nikon CeLL innovation Co. Ltd., and we have put in place a platform to further expand the range of target diseases.

Implications for Cash Position and Dilution - One concern that has spooked investors recently is the threat of further dilution. In February 2017, Athersys executed a $20,000,000 secondary offering at $1.01 per share which was priced at a devastating 33% haircut to the closing price from the previous day. More recently, on February 2, 2018, Athersys entered into a more benign 3 year $100,000,000 equity line of credit with Aspire Capital, where Athersys, at its sole discretion, can force Aspire to purchase shares at Athersys’ choosing. When this agreement was announced, even though is was a prudent insurance policy, it saw a delayed negative reaction by the market. This reaction was due to timing and expectations. Investors were expecting a partnership announcement and instead got what seemed like a lump of coal. Now, in light of the Healios $56,000,000 partnership expansion the equity line is viewed as a nice backstop to have in place as the company moves forward.

While the Healios deal includes dilution, it also brought in more than enough strategic value and validation to more than offset any dilution as Athersys strengthened its cash position to the highest level in recent history (if not ever). Athersys closed 2017 with $29 million in cash. This deal brings in a total of $31 million within the next couple of months and additional $25 million over the subsequent 2 ½ years. It will allow Athersys to commence its global stroke trial in the second quarter and at this point Athersys shareholders still own full rights to global stroke, acute respiratory distress syndrome and acute myocardial infarction outside of Japan and China. Even with the commencement of the global stroke trial of 300 patients, which will cost about $30,0000,000 to run over the length of the trial, cash will not be a concern for a while and this will be a clear positive for shares.

What’s Next for Athersys?

The closing of this partnership agreement with Healios should be complete within the next month and a half. Other partnerships are always a possibility and Gil Van Bokkelen indicated such on the conference call yesterday. Also coming up in a few months is the completion of the Phase II enrollment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) also updated on yesterday’s conference call. It is interesting to note that Healios is moving ahead for rights to ARDS in Japan without waiting for these results and it is their recent research related to the immunosuppression capabilities of MultiStem that may have given them the confidence to act in advance of the Phase II results.

The Immunosuppression Mechanism of Action of Adult Stem Cells and Ancillary Company Evidence From Recent Clinical Trials

Stroke and ARDS are two of many disorders where the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy or salvageable tissue. In ARDS, the lungs are attacked and in ischemic stroke, brain tissue in the vicinity of the clot is the erroneous target. Healios actually noted the immunosuppressive mechanism of action of MultiStem related to its longer term iPSC programs in yesterday's press release:

As a result of research we have performed for 2 years and 2 months post licensing, it has turned out not only that MultiStem itself may be a cell therapy against several diseases, but also that its mechanism of action of immunosuppression etc. could possibly be utilized in the development of iPSC regenerating medicine which Healios is developing…. …Moreover, it was found that the possibilities of the immunosuppressive effects by using MultiStem in combination with iPSC regenerative medicine includes ophthalmological diseases, among others. We highly anticipate various synergistic effects with our long-term strategy.

Two competing companies have recently had real success in the stem cell space. In both cases it was the modulation of the immune system that was primarily responsible for the demonstrated efficacy:

Tigenix and Complex Preanal Fistula in Crohn’s disease Patients

On March 7, 2016, Tigenix NV (NASDAQ:TIG) a Belgium based company reported success in the treatment of complex perianal fistulas in patients with Crohn’s disease that have failed conventional therapies. This was a European Phase III trial. Crohn’s disease is a chronic inflammatory disease of the intestine and complex perianal fistulas are a severe and debilitating complication for which there was no effective treatment. This extract from the related press release detailed the positive results:

“…a single injection of Cx601 was statistically superior to placebo in achieving combined remission at week 52 in the Phase III ADMIRE-CD trial in Crohn's disease patients with complex perianal fistulas with inadequate response to previous therapies, including antiTNFs. The one-year data also confirm the favorable safety and tolerability profile of Cx601 already reported at week 24. ADMIRE-CD is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study designed to confirm the efficacy and safety of a single injection of Cx601 in the treatment of complex perianal fistulas in Crohn's disease patients. In total, 212 patients were randomized in 7 European countries and Israel. Patients included in this study had an inadequate response to at least one previous therapy, including anti-TNFs. Continuation of medical standard of care was allowed during the duration of the trial in both groups. The study primary endpoint was combined remission at week 24, defined as closure of all treated external openings draining at baseline despite gentle finger compression, and absence of collections >2cm confirmed by MRI 1 . This same endpoint of combined remission has been analyzed after 52 weeks as a secondary variable. In the ITT2 population (n=212), Cx601 achieved statistical superiority (p=0.012) with 54.2% combined remission at week 52 compared to 37.1% in the placebo arm. In the mITT3 population (n=204), the combined remission at week 52 was 56.3% and 38.6% for Cx601 and placebo respectively (p=0.010). Efficacy results were robust and consistent across all statistical analyses. The week 52 data also shows a higher rate of sustained closure in those patients treated with Cx601 and in combined remission at week 24 (75.0%) compared to patients in the placebo group (55.9%). Treatment-emergent adverse events (non-serious and serious) and discontinuations due to adverse events were comparable between Cx601 and placebo groups.”

Tigenix started out as an autologous adipose derived stem cell company. They soon realized that the autologous model, where stem cells are extracted from the fat of each treated patient, was not a viable business model and decided to transform to the allogeneic model that uses off the shelf cells from young healthy donors, also derived from fat. The success in fistula eventually lead to an announcement earlier this year from Takeda Pharmaceuticals that it will acquire Tigenix for approximately EUR 520 million. Tigenix has an excellent video that explains this modulating process.

Mesoblast and Pediatric Acute Graft Versus Host Disease

More recently, on February 21, 2018, Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) also reported success when it met its primary endpoint in a Phase III trial of pediatric acute Graft Versus Host Disease (aGvHD) following a bone marrow transplant. Graft versus Host disease occurs in nearly 50% of patients who received a bone marrow transplant where the donor cells attack the recipient (the person receiving the transplant), causing aGVHD. The donor inflammatory response results in activation of pro-inflammatory T-cells and tissue damage in the skin, gut and liver which is often fatal. In the 55 children enrolled in Mesoblast’s open-label Phase 3 trial, conducted across 32 sites in the United States, the Day 28 Overall Response (NYSE:OR) rate was 69%, a statistically significant increase compared to the protocol-defined historical control rate of 45% (p=0.0003).

In addition, among patients who received at least one treatment infusion and were followed up for 100 days (n=50), the mortality rate was 22%. This is in contrast to Day 100 mortality rates as high as 70% in patients who fail to respond to initial steroid therapy. The treatment regimen of remestemcel-L was well tolerated and the incidence of adverse events was consistent with that expected from the underlying disease state and in line with previous remestemcel-L use. These safety and efficacy results are consistent with Mesoblast’s prior experience using remestemcel-L in 241 children treated under an expanded access protocol, where Day 28 OR correlated with Day 100 survival.

These two real world stem cell company success stories both involve the modulation of the immune system. The same mechanisms of action involved to some extent in both stroke and ARDS. Another striking example of the importance of immunosupression is this compassion use case of two patients with ARDS. Both patients were refractory to the standard of care and both patients were literally on their deathbeds. The administration of allogeneic MSCs modulated their respective immune systems and saved their lives. It is only a study of n=2 but remarkable, nonetheless. The overall evidence seems to bode well for both Athersys and Healios in ARDS, a large unmet medical need.

Conclusion

Evidence is mounting that the promise of stem cells, initiated a couple of decades ago, is finally showing real and important examples of success. During that timeframe, many stem cell companies have come and gone, reverse split and renamed themselves to bury the past so caution is always in order. However, Athersys has continued to make progress and the $56,000,000 agreement with Healios extends the runway and puts the company on the verge of real success.

