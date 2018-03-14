Top 2 Of 98 Dividend Achievers: Omega Health By Yield; TransMontaigne For Net Gains In March

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five March top-yield Achiever stocks showed 1.11% LESS net gain than from a $5k investment in all ten.

Dividend Achiever stocks are distinguished by 10 or more straight years of higher dividends. Some 265 Achiever equities are balanced by sector and capitalization. PFM is their tracking ETF.

Top 30 Dividend Achievers By Yield Represented 8 Business Sectors For March

Yield (dividend / price) results from here March 12 verified by YCharts for thirty stocks from eight of eleven Morningstar sectors revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

"The NASDAQ Dividend Achievers Index is made up of 265 stocks with 10+ consecutive years of dividend increases that meet certain minimum size and liquidity requirements. It is one of the better sources for high quality dividend growth stocks."---suredividend.com

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Broker Targets Scoped 24.75% Average Net Gains For Ten Dividend Achievers To March 2019

Four of ten top dividend-yielding Achievers were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So this month the dog strategy for the Achievers was graded by Wall St. wizards as 40% accurate.

The following probable profit generating trades were flagged by Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March 12, 2019 were:

TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) was projected to net $399.11, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 76% less than the market as a whole.

Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) was projected to net $247.76, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% less than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products (EPD) netted $247.76 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% less than the market as a whole.

PPL Corporation (PPL) was projected to net $245.93, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

Magellan Midstream (MMP) was projected to net $233.57, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% less than the market as a whole.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was projected to net $219.60, based on a mean target price estimate from twenty analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 86% less than the market as a whole.

Welltower (WELL) was projected to net $189.21, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 72% less than the market as a whole.

TC Pipelines (TCP) was projected to net $189.21, based on a median target price estimate from eleven analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 76% less than the market as a whole.

Altria Group (MO) was projected to net $185.72, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) was projected to net $165.29, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 51% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 24.75% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 39% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 98 March Dividend Achievers





U.S. Dividend Achievers for this article were selected based on yield. This Base list of 98 equities showing greater than 2.5% annual payouts was reduced to 30 when the limit was set at 4.25%.

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Yield Metrics Singled-Out 10 Top Dividend Achievers

Top ten Dividend Achievers selected 3/12/18 showing top yields, represented four sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme: (1) real estate [3 listed]; (2) utilities [1 listed]; (3)energy [5 listed]; (4) consumer defensive [1 listed].

Top Achiever stock by yield, Omega Healthcare (OHI) [1] was tops of the three real estate sector representatives listed. The other two placed eighth, and tenth, W.P. Carey (WPC) [8], and HCP Inc. (HCP) [10].

The lone utility in the top ten placed second, AmeriGas Partners (APU) [2]. Thereafter, five energy representatives placed third through sixth, and ninth: Holly Energy Partners (HEP) [3]; TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) [4]; TC Pipelines (TCP) [5]; Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) [6]; Enterprise Products (EPD) [9].

The last loner found on the list, was the consumer defensive sector equity in seventh place, Vector Group (VGR) [7], to complete the top ten March Dividend Achiever top stocks by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Achiever Dogs Showed 14.98% To 31.17% Upsides, While (31) One Showed A Loss To March, 2019

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Cast A 1.11% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dividend Achiever Stocks To March, 2019

Ten top Dividend Achiever dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.









As noted above, top ten Dividend Achiever dogs selected 3/12/18 and showing the highest dividend yields represented four sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: (32) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Champion Dogs Delivering 16.37% Vs. (33) 18.69% Net Gains by All Ten by February, 2019





$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Achiever kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 1.11% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten. The seventh lowest-priced Dividend Achiever, TransMontaigne Partners (TLP), was noted to deliver the best net gain of 39.91%.

The five lowest-priced dividend Achiever dogs as of March 12 were: Energy Transfer Equity (ETE); Vector Group (VGR); HCP Inc. (HCP); Enterprise Products (EPD); Omega Healthcare (OHI), with prices ranging from $15.52 to $27.50.

Five higher-priced dividend Achievers for March 12 were: Holly Energy Partners (HEP); TransMontaigne Partners (TLP); AmeriGas Partners (APU); TC Pipelines (TCP); W.P. Carey (WPC), whose prices ranged from $30.06 to $61.98.

This distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Achiever dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance.

