Synchrony Financial: A Buy, Even After Factoring In The Asset Quality Concerns

Synchrony Financial's stock has been under-pressure over the last year due to asset quality concerns but SYF shares are now trading at an attractive valuation.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) is a private-label credit card company that has largely flown under the radar since going public in mid-2014 but, more recently, this company has been getting a lot of attention in large part due to the fact that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) initiated a small (but growing) position. Looking back, SYF shares have performed well over the last three plus years.

Source: Synchrony Financials' 2017 10-K

Concerns related to the asset quality of the company's portfolio has caused downward pressure for the stock over the last year, but I believe that the risks have been overblown and that Synchrony is now worthy of investment dollars.

The Asset Quality Concerns, Should You Be Worried?

I have written about the asset quality concerns related to Synchrony's book of business several times over the last year (see here for an example) because I consider it to be the number one risk to an investment thesis in this consumer focused company. However, before we get any further, let's tackle an overarching topic that impacts Synchrony's business in a major way - that is, partnership agreements. In Synchrony's 10-K report, the company provides valuable information about its 'partners' and the length of partnership agreements.

As shown, Synchrony has partnership agreements with key players in the retail space and most of the relationships have been in place for many years. Moreover, over 65% of the agreements are not set to expire until after 2020. For full disclosure, the Paypal (PYPL) transaction is expected to make Paypal one of Synchrony's top five partners once the deal closes later in 2018.

Synchrony has well-established relationships with major players in the retail space and I believe that this should allow for the company to continue to grow its business in the years ahead. The Paypal deal provides Synchrony with an opportunity to further develop its relationship with the go-to online payment service provider and, in my opinion, the deal may actually allow Synchrony to build upon its already value-add/differentiated product offerings and win over other retailers. To this point, Synchrony renewed several key relationships (in addition to expanding its relationship with Paypal) during the last quarter of 2017.

Source: Q4 2017 Earnings Presentation

Now, to the issue at hand, which is the concern related to the asset quality of Synchrony's portfolio. For Q4 2017, Synchrony reported better-than expected financial results but the company's asset quality metrics were nothing to write home about.

Source: Q4 2017 Earnings Presentation

As shown, each of the metrics increased YoY on both a dollar and percentage of loan receivables basis but, more importantly, management finally believes that the deterioration of the company's asset portfolio will begin to level off. Two things to take into consideration: [1] Synchrony has significantly grown its loan receivable balance so the dollar increases are not as bad as one might think, and [2] the company's 'new' underwriting standards are already having an impact.

Synchrony's receivable balance has grown in four out of the last five quarters, so one should expect for the allowance balance to also grow over the same period of time.

Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Q4'16 to Q4'17 Total loan receivables $81,947 $76,928 $75,458 $73,350 $76,337 7% Less: Allowance for loan losses (5,574) (5,361) (5,001) (4,676) (4,344) 28% Loan receviables, net $76,373 $71,567 $70,457 $68,674 $71,993 6% % Chg - Total loan rec. 7% 2% 3% -4% % Chg - Allowance 4% 7% 7% 8% % Chg - Loan rec., net 7% 2% 3% -5%

Source: Table created by W.G. Investment Research with data coming from Synchrony's Q4 2017 Press Release

However, as shown, the allowance for loan losses is up 28% since Q4 2016 while the net loan balance is up only 6%. This is a sign of a problem, and it is actually an issue that management has tackled head on by focusing on properly managing the risks related to growing the business too fast, while at the same time putting the proper guardrails in place.

This leads me to the second point to consider, which is Synchrony's new underwriting standards. This is a topic that management covered in great detail during the conference call:

As we look forward to 2018, I’d like to describe the impact related to the underwriting refinements on our more recent vintages and our purchase volume growth.....Now surprisingly, these underwriting refinements have also resulted in changes to our purchase volume mix by FICO score. If you look at purchase volume by FICO stratification, we continue to grow purchase volume at a fairly strong pace in accounts with a FICO score greater than 721, which increased 10% over the same quarter last year...While purchase volume for the below 665 FICO range actually declined 13%, reflecting the actions we have been taking. These trends help inform our view of loss expectations in 2018 and beyond. ...In summary, while credit continues to normalize from here, we expect the pace of the change and the impact on our results will moderate as we move into 2018, assuming stable economic conditions. We continue to see good opportunities for continued growth at attractive risk adjusted returns. Brian Doubles, CFO, Q4 2017 Conference Call

While management did acknowledge during the conference call that Synchrony will have to build its allowance once Paypal's portfolio has been acquired, they also mentioned that the credit quality metrics will start to creep back to more-normal levels in 2018, barring any significant downturns in the economy. Anyway you slice it, I do believe that the risk profile for the company has increased with the deteriorating asset quality metrics but, in my opinion, Synchrony is still well-positioned to prosper in the changing retail space. Therefore, in my opinion, the potential reward outweighs the risk if you are willing (and able) to hold onto your shares for the next three-to-five years. Plus, let's not forget that SYF shares are not priced for perfection so there is a little wiggle room just in case the company has a few setbacks in 2018.

Valuation

This part of the analysis gets somewhat dicey because there is not a direct competitor to Synchrony, at least in my opinion, so it is hard to make an apples-to-apples comparison. However, I have used the three 'peers' below in the past so I will do the same in this article.

Price 2018E Earnings 2019E Earnings Projected Growth Synchrony $36.68 $3.41 $4.24 24% Forward P/E Ratios 10.8 8.7 Capital One (COF) $98.82 $9.78 $10.72 10% Forward P/E Ratios 10.1 9.2 Discover (DFS) $77.33 $7.73 $8.56 11% Forward P/E Ratios 10.0 9.0 American Express (AXP) $95.37 $7.13 $7.92 11% Forward P/E Ratios 13.4 12.0 Avg's 11.1 9.7 14%

Source: Table created by W.G. Investment Research with data from Yahoo! Finance

Based on estimated 2018 earnings, Synchrony does not appear to be undervalued but it is a different story if you look past the current year. Synchrony is trading at a steep discount to estimated 2019 earnings and the company has by far the most attractive growth profile based on the current analyst estimates.

Risks

Synchrony Financial's asset quality concerns will likely be the main focus in 2018 and the company's bull case will without a doubt be negatively impacted if the metrics were to head in the wrong direction. The company's charge-off rates have been creeping higher over the last year but I do not believe that this is a major risk, at least at this point in time. I would, however, closely monitor Synchrony Financial's asset quality metrics through at least 2019.

Bottom Line

To be clear, Synchrony does have a credit quality issue that will need to be resolved before the company will be able to change the narrative but, in my opinion, the concerns are not a game-changer and, at this point in time, the potential reward with investing in Synchrony far outweighs the risks. As I recently described in "SYF: Stay Long, It Is That Simple", Synchrony has great long-term business prospects and the company's bull case keeps getting stronger.

There was a lot to like about Synchrony's full-year 2017 financial results, but I believe that the company is even better positioned for 2018 and beyond. It also helps that management has made shareholder-friendly decisions - increased the dividend and raised the buyback program to over $1.6B - so I believe that SYF's stock is in a position to be a market-beater over the next few years. As such, long-term investors should seriously consider adding SYF shares on pullbacks.

Author's Note: All images were taken from Synchrony Financial's 2017 10-K (linked above), unless otherwise stated.

Disclosure: Synchrony is a core holding in the R.I.P. portfolio and I have no plans to reduce the position in the near future.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

