Precious Metals - Followers Not Leaders

Precious metals have been following the currency markets throughout 2018. While palladium rose to an all-time high at the start of this year, the metal’s path of least resistance tends to be a question of industrial demand. When it comes to the direction of gold, silver, and to a lesser extent platinum, investment demand is typically the most significant factor in the direction of prices.

Back in December, prices for the three metals hit lows for the third straight year as the Fed hiked the short-term Fed Funds rate and selling at the end of the year created bottoms for the metals. All three of the precious metals have recovered since their December lows, but they have been following the moves in the currency market like obedient puppies over recent weeks.

While gold is the most closely watched precious metal, silver and platinum appeal to the market’s appetite for speculation as they tend to move much more than the yellow metal on a percentage basis. Volatility in markets creates opportunities for those who embrace wide price variance. Therefore, I have been watching both silver and platinum for clues about the next significant move in the sector. So far, like gold, they have been following the dollar on the up and downside remaining true to their inverse correlations with the U.S. currency.

Follow the bouncing dollar

Over recent months, gold, silver, and platinum have been trading almost tick-for-tick with the U.S. dollar index.

Source: CQG

On December 12, 2017, the March dollar index hit a high at 93.825. On that day, April gold traded to a low of $1242.70 per ounce, May silver hit bottom at $15.705, and April platinum hit its nadir at $877 per ounce. The index then dipped to a low of 88.255 on January 25, and the three metals hit highs on that date. Gold traded to its highest price of 2018 at $1370.50, May silver hit $17.785, and April platinum peaked at $1033.30 per ounce.

The next leg higher in the dollar took the index to 90.885 on March 1 and once again the three precious metals made short-term lows. Gold got down to $1303.60, silver moved to a low of $16.16, and platinum fell to below the $960 level. The inverse correlation over recent months has been almost picture-perfect between the U.S. dollar and the three precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX futures markets.

However, the dollar has been in a bearish trend since early 2017 when the index peaked at 103.815. The long-term trading pattern of the currency suggests that we are just in the second year of a bear market that could last as long as seven years.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the dollar index illustrates, the dollar fell for seven years from 1985 through 1992. It then rallied for nine years from 1992 through 2001. A seven-year bear market followed, taking the greenback to lows in 2008, which was followed by nine years of a bull market that came to an end in early 2017. If the pattern holds in the dollar and when it comes to the inverse correlation with precious metals prices, we could look forward to more than five years of a dollar bear and gold, silver, and platinum bull run. Given the price history of the precious metals, it may be silver that gives the first signal that things are going to take off to the upside.

Silver could have a mind of its own

Silver is the most volatile precious metal of all because it tends to attract the greatest amount of speculative interest. Traders, investors, trend-followers, fortune hunters, and thrill seekers have a long history of flocking to the silver market because it tends to move the most on a percentage basis when compared with other precious metals. Therefore, silver has a long history as a leader when it comes to significant price moves in the precious metals sector

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, silver dropped from a high of $49.82 in March of 2011 to lows of $13.635 in December 2015. Since then, silver has been making higher lows. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX silver futures market has been steady to moving higher since late 2016. Rising price and increasing open interest tend to be a validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. At the same time, price momentum and relative strength are in neutral territory after a long period of price consolidation with an upward bias. Monthly historical volatility has declined to its lowest level since 2001 at 12.61%. All of these technical metrics add to a case that the current consolidation period will resolve itself to the upside, eventually. The bear market in the dollar could be just the spark to launch the price of silver to the upside. Currently, a significant technical resistance level for the precious metal is at $18.16 per ounce. If silver were to rise above that level, it would likely carry the other precious metals to new heights.

Platinum reverts to dog status

Platinum has been the weakest precious metal since 2014 when it slipped to a discount to the price of gold. Platinum’s nickname is “rich man’s gold,” but it has been anything but that for over three years

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the price of platinum minus gold shows, the price relationship is trading at close to its all-time low at a $358 discount for platinum under the price of the yellow metal. Platinum is more than ten times rarer than gold with only 250 tons of annual output compared to 2800 tons of gold. Inventories of gold are much higher than platinum as central banks around the world hold gold as a reserve asset. Additionally, on a per ounce produced basis, there are many more industrial applications for platinum than gold each year. Therefore, at almost a $360 discount under gold, the current price of platinum is a deviation from the historical norm

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the NYMEX platinum futures contract shows, the precious metal hit its record high in 2008 at $2308.80 per ounce. 2008 just happens to be the year that the dollar index hit a low and entered into a nine-year bull market. Platinum reached a low in early 2016 at $812.20 per ounce, and it has been consolidating above that level over the past two years. Platinum has been a dog, and each time a bounce in the dollar causes a correction in the precious metals, it reverts to its canine status. The most recent move to the 90.855 level in the dollar index took platinum to lows of $946.80 per ounce and almost to the lows against gold. Platinum, like gold, could be waiting for a signal from silver that the coast is clear, and a long overdue mean reversion can take the price of the metal appreciably higher.

The liquidity in the platinum market is considerably lower than in gold or silver which means that once it gets going, it could look like palladium did over recent months.

Palladium’s long overdue correction while gold is steady

Palladium had been the strongest metal in the precious metals sector since blasting off from lows of $451.50 in early 2016.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart illustrates, palladium like the other precious metals found a bottom in early 2016, but unlike its precious cousins, it rallied to a new record peak in January 2018 at $1133 per ounce. Palladium surpassed its previous all-time high from back in 2001 at $1090 per ounce. The correction that took the metal back down to a low of $952.50 in early February was long overdue for the metal, but even at that nadir, the price of palladium was still more than double the price from two years ago when it was trading at just above the $450 per ounce level.

Meanwhile, gold’s performance has been a case of a slow and steady ascent from its December 2015 bottom

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of COMEX gold futures displays, the yellow metal fell from its record peak in 2011 at $1920.70 per ounce to lows of $1046.20 in late 2015. Since then, the yellow metal has been making higher lows, and in January it came close to a challenge of the July 2016 high at $1377.50 which stands as a critical technical resistance level for gold. It is likely that gold, like platinum, is waiting for a signal from silver before it makes a move and climbs above the technical level and the $1400 per ounce barrier.

Precious metals waiting to make a move

Precious metals have been trading alongside the dollar. If history repeats, the trend in the greenback is lower, and we are just in the early stages of a bear market that will take it considerably lower. If that is the case, precious metals have a lot of catching up to do over coming weeks and months. I believe that it will be silver that leads the move on the upside and takes gold and platinum much higher. Therefore, the silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV) could be the perfect instrument to get in on the coming rallies in the precious metals sector before they blast off to the upside and price volatility becomes difficult to handle. In the world of precious metals, it is much easier to ride a bull market with the wind behind one’s sails and a cushion to protect from the wild gyrations of a bull market

Source: Barchart

Since 2006, SLV has traded in a range from lows of $8.45 per share to highs of $48.35. At $15.61 as of the close of business on March 13, the ETF product is a lot closer to lows than highs over the past dozen years.

Precious metals have been followers rather than leaders over recent months, but my bet is that the spark that will get them going on the upside will come from the volatile silver market. I am preparing for the potential of a substantial rally by buying SLV which I believe will be the spark that lights the bullish flame under the entire sector.

