Weekly Review: Preferred Stock CEFs

Introduction

Over the last few months most of you have noticed our increased activity in Closed-End Funds, as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us.



Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Sector

Source: Google Finance

The leading benchmark for the preferred stocks sector we monitor is the S&P US Preferred Stock Ishares (NASDAQ: PFF). It has been following an uptrend since February. This move comes without any support from the treasury yields as seen in the chart bellow. We can conclude that this is simply risk premium narrowing for the preferred stocks in general, or just a technical correction.

Source: Google Finance

The upward move is probably related to the correction in the equity markets, but it is hard to judge if this makes sense. Here you can see the deviation between PFF and 20 Year Bond Ishares (TLT):



Source: Author's software

What we find really strange is that low yielding securities are the first to rally this time. One would expect an absolutely different behavior. We can only guess why the low yielding high quality preferred stocks continue to narrow their risk premium. Leaving all this open for a discussion we continue with Preferred stock closed-end funds.



1. CEFs sorted by their Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Based on this criteria most of the funds are slightly undervalued. Statistically, none of the funds is overvalued and it is hard for us to construct a pair trade inside the group. If one is to bet on the mean reversion he would have to pair trade against the benchmark ETFs. More on this later.

2. The Effective Leverage % of the CEFs:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Here we can see that most of the funds are similar in leveraging their returns.

3. Baseline Expense of the CEFs:

Source: CEFConnect.com

CEFConnect does not provide data for some of the funds, but other sources show that all the funds have similar expense ratios. What we concluded is that the typical Preferred Stock closed-end fund has an expense ratio in the range of 1.15% to 1.30%. This may come hard to justify with the flattening yield curve and the narrowing spread between return on assets and leverage expense.

4. Return on NAV between 1-5 years on all of the CEFs in the group:

Source: CEFConnect.com

When we look at these nice returns we have to keep in mind that the overall market conditions were quite favorable for the fixed income investor. Leveraging the interest rate spread with leverage expense at historical lows and the never ending hunt for yield may be an expectation too high for the future. I personally would not rely too much on these past returns.

Anyway, most of the funds have very similar returns. When one runs several regressions between their NAVs, he can further understand that their portfolios perform in a very similar way. Here is just an example:

Source: Author's software

Almost identical performance for the two funds in the chart above and this gives us an idea that any deviation around NAV can give us a signal to switch between the two funds.

5. CEFs Distribution Rate:

I would really want to leave this blank, because distribution rate has no real value. It makes absolutely no sense to look at this metric. It is not how much one distributes, but how much one earns that truly matters. I am sure our wives would disagree, but as far as finance is concerned, Return on NAV is the real metric to monitor.

6. CEFs Discount/Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Looking at these discounts, I cannot say that the funds are bargains. You are paying more than 1% fee for someone to build a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments. This is not the hardest task on earth and I would never understand the premiums these funds had in the last year.

7. Trade Proposal:

First and foremost, we do not find any of these funds to be a bargain from fundamental point of view. This does not mean we cannot find a trade.

The fund that grabbed our attention is Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE: FLC):

Source: CEFConnect.com - FLC

As we see here on this chart, the NAV has not moved a lot while the price has dropped sharply. The above screenshot shows the movement of the NAV/Price on a 1-year time frame. Now let us look at what the 5-year will show:

Source: CEFConnect.com - FLC

As we go 5 years back, the chart shows us that the recent deviation is not that unusual and so far the fund has always mean reverted to its Net Asset Value. The following chart gives you our explanation of the deviations:

Source: Google Finance

So basically every time there is interest rate fear we are offered to buy the fund at a bigger discount. We never know what the future holds, but if yields have found their bottom, we may never see FLC trading at premium again. Who knows...

Our understanding of closed-end funds is that when the spread between the return of assets and the interest rate on leverage narrows, the discounts widen. The logic is really simple and by looking at these two charts we find statistically unproven confirmation. By buying Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE: FLC) or any other preferred stock CEF, one has a hidden bet on going Short the Treasury Yields.

If treasury yields go back to their lows, we would most likely see the fund going back to premium territory. And the more likely this scenario seems to you, the more you want to buy preferred stock CEFs. The signal market is sending currently is that this will never happen again, but it was like this in 2013 as well.



8. Statistical Comparison:

- 800-day: FLC vs. TLT:

Source: Author's software

There is no strong correlation between the two, but the similarity is obvious on the chart. Any time TLT makes a sharp move, FLC follows.

- 800-day: FLC vs. PFF:

Source: Author's software

Here the regression model is stronger and currently FLC is lagging relative to the PFF. But keep in mind that PFF is not leveraged, while FLC is still attracting more sellers due to the flattening yield curve. I would say that FLC is managing its portfolio in a more active way and would be poised to outperform the passive index approach PFF has.

For me, as a trader, the deviation with PFF is the biggest reason to go Long FLC.

- 800-day: FLC vs. FFC:

Source: Author's software

As you may have noticed from our articles, FLC and FFC are almost identical. This is confirmed on the chart above, so one can use any deviation between the two funds to switch to the better statistical value at any certain moment.

Bottom Line



The typical preferred stock CEF currently looks like this:



5-year return on NAV is above 8%, discount to NAV is around 4-5%, the leverage is around 30%, the baseline expense is around 1.2% and the fund is statistically undervalued. The thing that bothers us is that the statistical deviation has its fundamental reason, so the mean revert trade is not that simple to justify.

Conclusion



Preferred Stock closed-end funds have been a nice investment vehicle for the past 8 years. We never know if this is to continue, but as long as we have a leader in the face of PFF, we may try to trade every single deviation. This is supposed to give us some Alpha, but we have to be cautious.

