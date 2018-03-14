2 Dividend Growth Stocks That Could Crush The Market For Decades

But of course, there are a few risks that investors need to keep in mind before adding these stocks to their portfolios.

That's because both stocks have massive, decades-long megatrends to drive industry-leading payout increases. That will very likely lead to decades of market-smashing total returns.

NextEra Energy and its yieldCo NextEra Energy Partners are two of the best-run utilities in America, with incredible growth runways ahead of them.

That's because they are inherently wide moat businesses. In fact, regulated electric utilities are government-sanctioned monopolies, with guaranteed cash flows and returns on capital.

Source: imgflip

My high-yield retirement portfolio has an ambitious goal. Generate maximum safe yield, with fast dividend growth, and generate 12% long-term total returns. More importantly I want to build an epic, highly diversified, and super resilient "bunker" portfolio that can withstand anything the market can throw at it over not just the coming years, but decades.

This is why utilities are one of my favorite sectors. They are the quintessential wide moat industries, with super stable recurring cash flows needed to generate generous, safe, and steadily growing dividends.

The trouble is that most regulated utilities are very slow-growing companies. Thus it's hard to find some that can help my portfolio achieve its long-term 12% total return target (5% yield + 7% dividend growth).

NextEra Energy (NEE) and NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) are two major exceptions. Both offer the benefits of a utility, but with very strong payout growth as well. That's why these two are not just two of my favorite utilities, but two dividend growth stocks I consider to be "must own" names. They're also as close to "buy and hold forever" stocks as you can find.

NextEra Energy: The King Of Clean Power

Founded in 1925 as Florida Power & Light, NextEra Energy is both America's largest and fastest growing regulated utility. In total, the company has 46.8 GW of electrical generating capacity in 33 states and Canada.

Source: NextEra Energy Investor Presentation

NextEra's generating capacity is future proofed, being dominated by low carbon sources.

At 70% and 64% of revenue and operating earnings, respectively, FPL remains the main driver of dependable cash flow for the company. The regulated utility has about 5 million accounts and serves 9.5 million Floridians in fast-growing coastal areas.

There is a lot to love about FPL. For one thing Florida is one of the fastest-growing states in America. In fact, the US Census Bureau estimates that between 2017 and 2030, the state's population will increase by 35% or 7.4 million people. And over the long term, (2030 through 2100), the population is expected to keep growing at a compound annual growth rate of about 2.0%.

Of course, all these extra people will require a ton of new electrical infrastructure. That huge need for growth is the key factor in FPL's wide moat. Not only is it a government sanctioned monopoly, but it's also one of the leanest and best run utilities in America. Its operating costs are among the lowest of any utility at just 13 cents per kWh. That means FPL can generate power 55% cheaper than the average electrical utility.

This allows FPL to charge very low electricity rates. For example, in 2006 FPL was charging 10.9 cents per kWh. In 2021, that is expected to fall to 10.2 cents.

Source: NextEra Energy Investor Presentation

That creates two major competitive advantages. First, regulators feel very little pressure to squeeze NEE on rates. Second, despite charging low power rates NEE is immensely profitable. For example, in 2017, its adjusted net margins (excluding a one-time tax reform charge) were 18.4%. That's compared to the industry average of 7.1%.

That sky-high profitability is thanks to regulators granting it an average return on equity or ROE of 10.6%. That's about 1% higher than the industry average. It's a great incentive for NEE to grow and upgrade its asset base quickly.

Source: NextEra Energy Investor Presentation

Which is why FPL plans to invest about $18.3 billion into new growth capex spending between 2017 and 2020.

This should allow the company to grow its adjusted EPS by about 7% per year (8.2% in 2017) over the next three years.

Source: NextEra Energy Investor Presentation



Which would continue the utilities trend of industry-leading earnings growth.

Source: NextEra Energy Investor Presentation

More importantly for income investors, management expects to be able to continue growing the dividend at 12% to 14% a year through at least 2020. This also continues a trend of mouth-watering, and industry-topping long-term payout growth.

Source: NextEra Energy Investor Presentation

Since long-term total returns usually follow the rule of: yield + dividend growth, this has allowed NEE to generate both market and peer crushing total returns.

With a current adjusted EPS payout ratio of 59% (industry average about 65%), management believes that it can continue safely raising the dividend at double-digits while still maintaining strong liquidity to keep growing. In fact, NEE currently estimates it has about $6 billion in liquidity to funds its growth ambitions.

That's great news because as great as FPL's growth potential is, the true reason to own NEE is its monster growth opportunities in renewable energy.

NextEra Energy Owns The Future Of Power

Source: NextEra Energy Investor Presentation

The US electric industry has seen major shifts in the last decade. Cheap and abundant natural gas has made gas generation the predominant form of base load power, and led to a secular decline in coal power plants.

In fact, the US Energy Information Administration expects the future of American electric capacity to be totally dominated by natural gas and renewables such as wind and solar.

Source: EIA

This is why NextEra Energy's most important business is NextEra Energy Resources or NEER. This is the merchant power business, which is unregulated (and thus is enjoying massive tax reform benefits of $1.9 billion).

Source: NextEra Energy Investor Presentation

NEER's assets produce electricity that is sold under long-term (usually 20-year) contracts to third parties. These are usually large, investment-grade utilities.

Source: NextEra Energy Investor Presentation

US wind and solar capacity is expected to boom in the coming years, with about 60 GW of capacity coming online by 2020. That's thanks to the rapid decline in the cost of both power sources.

Source: NextEra Energy Investor Presentation

In the future, even without tax credits, the cost of both solar and wind is expected to match or beat the levelized production costs of coal, natural gas, and nuclear. This is why both power sources are expected to greatly increase their market share.

Source: NextEra Energy Investor Presentation

Of course, the variable nature of wind and solar means that they are poor base load power sources. At least not without storage such as lithium ion batteries. Up until recently, the high cost per kWh meant this was an impractical solution. However, that is rapidly changing.

Source: NextEra Energy Investor Presentation

By 2030 battery costs are expected to decline 90% from 2010 levels, to just $100 per kWh. This means that the combined cost of renewable energy and storage is only going to keep dropping.

Power Source 2020 Cost per kWh 2030 Cost per kWh Wind + Storage 3.2 cents to 5.2 cents 1.7 cents to 2.8 cents Solar + Storage 4.2 cents to 7.2 cents 3.7 cents to 6.2 cents

Source: NextEra Energy, DOE National Renewable Energy Laboratory

This is why the utility is already starting to experiment with renewable and storage combinations. But the bottom line is that renewable energy, on purely economic reasons, is going to become a major force in the future of energy. This is why NextEra is planning a massive investment effort into renewables.

For example, between 2017 and 2020 alone NextEra plans to invest about $23 billion, or 55% of its $42 billion capex budget over that time, into renewable power projects.

Source: NextEra Energy Investor Presentation

And that 13 GW or so of capacity is just the start of NEE's solar and wind ambitions. Management also has about 15GW of additional projects it's working on, to be completed after 2020.

Source: NextEra Energy Investor Presentation

Let's put NextEra Energy's renewable investment goals into context. Today, it owns 20 GW worth of solar and wind capacity, equal to about 20 nuclear power plants. This makes NEE the world's largest publicly traded renewable energy provider. But in the coming years the utility plans to increase this capacity by about 140%.

All told, NextEra's growth spending over the next five years will likely come to $47 billion to $63 billion. This is by far the largest growth pipeline of any utility in America, if not the world. Which means that NextEra Energy is likely to see continued strong earnings and dividend growth for many years, if not decades.

NextEra Energy Partners: The Top Name In YieldCos

Funding NextEra's epic growth plans isn't going to be easy. That's why in 2014 NextEra created a yieldCo, called NextEra Energy Partners. A yieldCo is a limited partnership similar to a master limited partnership or MLP.

Source: NextEra Investor Presentation

NextEra Energy is the sponsor and general partner, and owns 65% of the limited units, (what NEP calls shares). It also owns the incentive distribution rights or IDRs. These give it 25% of all marginal distribution growth, in addition to the regular distributions it gets from its 65% stake.

Here's how it works. NextEra Energy Partners raised debt and equity capital from investors. The debt is mostly at the project level, meaning it's non-recourse and unitholders are protected from any individual asset default.

It then purchases assets from NEE. These come with long-term (20 year) power purchase agreements that lock in highly predictable cash flow. NEP then uses that to pay its rapidly growing distribution. For tax purposes NEP is treated as a corporation, meaning it uses a 1099 form and its distributions are considered qualified dividends.

Source: NextEra Investor Presentation

In addition to renewable energy assets, NEP is also buying NEE's expanding network of natural gas pipelines which feed the parent company's gas fired power plants. These are also under very long-term and volume-committed contracts.

Source: NextEra Investor Presentation

Today, NEP's asset base consists of 3.7 GW of solar and wind projects and 542 miles of gas pipelines. Remember that NEE is planning on adding up to 28 GW of renewable power capacity in the next few years. All of which is likely to be dropped down to NEP. That represents a likely 656% increase in assets and cash available for distribution or CAFD. That's the yieldCo equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the payout.

And thanks to those IDRs, if NEP doubles its payout (as it plans to over the next five years), then 90% of that marginal cash flow will go to NEE. Or to put another way, NEP is a great way for NEE to recoup its development costs in a highly tax-efficient manner, while still enjoying strong cash flow growth.

In late 2016, NEE restructured the IDRs which permanently lowered them from 50% to 25%. This meant a permanently lower cost of capital. And more importantly, it means that NEP can grow its distribution faster and for longer. In fact, management is currently guiding for 12% to 15% annual payout growth through the end of 2022.

Source: NextEra Investor Presentation

That's expected to generate five-year annual total return potential of 16% to 19% and makes NEP one of the most promising high-yield, income-growth investments in America.

Source: NextEra Investor Presentation

This continues the yieldCo's short but impressive track record of very fast payout growth, and peer and market-beating total returns.

Source: NextEra Investor Presentation

The bottom line is that NEP is NextEra's funding vehicle for its quest to dominate the future of America's booming renewable energy market. And it also represents a great way for conservative investors to profit from the renewable energy boom while enjoying generous, safe, and fast-growing income.

Payout Growth Profile: Market Beating Total Returns For As Far As The Eye Can See

Stock Yield 2017 Payout Ratio 10-Year Projected Payout Growth 10-Year Annual Total Return Potential NextEra Energy 2.9% 59% 8% to 10% 10.9% to 12.9% NextEra Energy Partners 4.2% 83% 10% to 17% 14.2% to 21.2% S&P 500 1.7% 50% 6.2% 7.9%

Source: earnings releases, earnings presentations, F.A.S.T.Graphs, Gurufocus, Multpl, CSImarketing

Ultimately good long-term returns come down to one thing, a stock's payout profile. This consists of three parts: yield, payout safety, and long-term growth potential.

NextEra's current yield of 2.9% is below the utility average of 3.4%, but is still nicely higher than the market's paltry payout. NextEra Energy Partners' 4.2% yield is similarly the lowest of any yieldCo but still generous. More importantly, both dividends are well-covered by cash flow.

NEE's payout ratio is below the industry average and can be safely raised a bit, as management plans to do in the coming years. NEP's 83% payout ratio might seem high, but remember that yieldCos are like MLPs. 83% payout ratio means 1.2 distribution coverage. In this industry anything above 1.1 is considered sustainable and capable of supporting long-term distribution growth.

The other important component of payout safety is the balance sheet. Too much debt can sink a dividend/distribution even if cash flows are sufficient.

Stock Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Debt/Capital S&P Credit Rating NextEra Energy 3.0 5.6 48% A- NextEra Energy Partners 5.7 3.7 64% BB Utility Industry Average 3.6 5.4 NA NA

Source: earnings releases, earnings presentations, F.A.S.T.Graphs, Gurufocus

NextEra Energy's balance sheet is among the strongest in the industry with a below-average leverage ratio and a very solid interest coverage ratio. That's courtesy of its enormous scale, very predictable business model, and one of the best investment grade credit ratings of any American utility.

NEP's leverage ratio appears very high, and compared to regulated utilities it is. But remember that yieldCos, like MLPs, naturally have larger debt loads. YieldCo leverage ratios usually run 6 to 8 and 5.7 is not a dangerous level.

However, because the industry is relatively new, credit rating agencies are still a bit leary about such debt levels. This is why no yieldCo (sans for BEP, the oldest and largest in America) has an investment grade credit rating.

The good news is that most of that debt is project-level and non-recourse. That means that a loan taken out to fund a drop-down is then directly tied to that asset. The interest costs are paid out of the cash flow stream of just that project. So, in a worst-case scenario, that cash flow drops and the loan defaults, creditors can't go after the yieldCo's other cash flow streams.

This creates a safety buffer around the distribution and is why I'm not very worried about NEP's balance sheet. In fact, it's one of the strongest in the industry and why I consider NEP a low-risk income stock.

Finally, we have the payout growth potential. NEE's dividend is likely to keep rising at 13% a year, the midrange of management guidance, for the next two years. At least this has been the trend for the last two years.

NEP's 12% to 15% long-term guidance may or may not be sustainable over the next decade. That's because a potential 700% increase in assets might be able to keep the payout booming, but as I'll explain in the risk section there is a lot that has to go right for NEP to maximize its full potential.

I'm assuming 10% long-term payout growth but analysts think that 17% is possible. It's not a crazy projection but I prefer to be more conservative. Either way though both NEE and NEP are likely to generate double-digit total returns and beat the market over the coming decade. And given their extremely long growth runways, probably far longer than that.

Valuations: NEE Is Slightly Overvalued But NEP Is A Strong Buy Right Now

NEE Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the past year, utilities have vastly underperformed the red-hot S&P 500. But both NEP and NEE have bucked this trend and managed to beat the market. Of course, that means that investors need to closely scrutinize their valuations. After all, even the best stock in the world can make a terrible investment if you overpay.

Stock Adjusted PE or P/CAFD Historical PE or CAFD Yield Historical Yield NextEra Energy 23.1 15.6 2.90% 3.00% NextEra Energy Partners 8.5 NA 4.20% 3.60%

Sources: earnings releases, F.A.S.T.Graphs, Gurufocus

For most dividend stocks I use a three-stage valuation technique. First, I check to see if the total return potential is higher than the market's. In the case of both NEE and NEP, this appears to be the case.

Next, I look at a stock's price/earnings or cash flow responsible for covering the dividend, which for yieldCos means a price/CAFD. I compare this to a stock's historical norm.

NEE's adjusted PE ratio is significantly above its 13-year median value, indicating it might be overvalued. I don't have historical data on NEP's P/CAFD but 8.5 is very low for a fast-growing income stock. A good rule of thumb is that a single-digit price to cash flow ratio is almost always a sign that a stock is a very strong buy. But that's just one backwards looking valuation metric. I also like to check the yield vs. the historical yield.

In that case, NEE also appears to be a tad overvalued but not terribly so. NEP's yield is much higher than its historical norm, once again pointing to large-scale undervaluation.

To confirm, I often will do a long-term discounted dividend/distribution model. I use that to estimate a fair price based on the net present value of future payouts.

Stock Forward Payout 10-Year Projected Payout Growth Projected Payout Growth Years 11-20 Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Price Discount To Fair Value NextEra Energy $4.44 8% (conservative case) 6% $136.26 10.40% -13% 9% (likely case) 7% $143.66 -7% 10% (bullish case) 8% $151.96 -2% NextEra Energy Partners $1.62 10% (conservative case) 8% $50.16 3.80% 23% 13.5% (likely case) 10% $62.01 37% 17% (bullish case, analyst consensus) 12% $78.61 51%

Sources: F.A.S.T.Graphs, Gurufocus, management guidance

For a discount rate I use 9.1%. That's because since 1871 this is the total return a low-cost S&P 500 ETF would have generated, net of expenses. Since a S&P 500 ETF is the best default investment choice for most people, I consider this the opportunity cost of money.

Of course, any discounted cash flow analysis will be imperfect since it requires guesstimating smoothed out long-term growth rates. This is why I use a range of growth scenarios that I consider realistic to approximate a fair value for stocks I'm interested in buying.

In this case NextEra Energy does appear to be slightly overvalued, by about 7%. That's because shares seem to be pricing in 10.4% dividend growth for the next decade.

Now that's not necessarily impossible, but I consider it unlikely. It would require management to invest at least $140 billion in new growth initiatives over that time. Not even NEE can likely find that kind of growth potential, much less fund it.

NEP, on the other hand, does indeed seem to be trading at fire sale prices. I estimate it's about 37% undervalued. That's because it's only pricing in 3.8% distribution growth. Given that the yieldCo's asset base and cash flow could easily increase 10 to 15 times by 2028, I consider this to be a massively pessimistic expectation.

The bottom line on valuation is that NEE is slightly rich, but still likely to beat the market. That means that long-term investors buying today are likely to be happy with their purchase.

However, personally I will wait for NEE to fall to fair value, at which point I plan to add it to my portfolio. NEP, however, I'm labeling a strong buy at the current price.

Risks To Keep In Mind

No matter how great a stock might be, none are perfect risk-free investments. This is why it's vitally important for all investors to understand what could go wrong, not just what will hopefully go right.

In the case of NextEra Energy, there are three risks to consider. First Florida Power & Light is still the dominant business, and it represents a concentrated asset base that's located mostly in coastal Florida.

That means that the company has significant exposure to hurricanes. For example, Hurricane Irma caused about $1.3 billion worth of damage. The company plans to rebuild using the tax savings it's getting from NEER.

That's opposed to passing on the cost to rate payers, which it technically could do. However, the company wants to maintain its record for very low energy prices, which is a core reason that it enjoys such great relationships with regulators.

Which brings us to the second risk. Florida Light & Power is a regulated utility and so ultimately its ROE and profits are at the mercy of appointed technocrats. Up until now, regulators have been willing to take a long-term view, meaning allowing above-average returns on equity in order to spur continued fast energy infrastructure growth.

I expect this to continue for the foreseeable future. However, there is always a risk that an economic slowdown or outright recession might lead to a populist backlash against "greedy corporations." That could pressure regulators to lower the company's ROE on new investments. That, in turn, would mean a weaker investment thesis and less profits with which to fund its ambitious growth efforts.

Which brings us to the biggest risk to the bullish thesis on both NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners. Specifically that it's so dependent on renewable energy.

Renewable Tax Credit Schedule

Source: NextEra Energy Partners 10-K

The major boom in renewable energy has been greatly aided by tax credits, which allowed NextEra Energy to raise a lot of tax equity growth capital. This is when renewable energy developers securitize (sell) the tax credits they'll be getting on new projects to investors. In 2017, NextEra raised $1 billion from this form of financing.

However, the current tax code has these credits phasing out over time, with wind projects begun in 2020 or beyond receiving no credits at all. Solar tax credits are set to begin phasing out in 2020 and by 2023 will be gone as well.

While management has been planning for this, the fact remains that any loss of tax equity capital will need to be replaced with other funding sources. If interest rates do end up rising sharply in the coming years, this could prove harder than management expects.

Another thing to keep in mind is that NextEra's giant 28 GW pipeline of renewable projects can only be brought to fruition if NextEra Energy Partners is capable of buying them. After all, the company's business model requires NEP to keep acquiring drop-downs in order for NEE to recycle capital to keep the growth train chugging along.

Up until now, NextEra Energy Partners has enjoyed incredibly low costs of capital, including a recently issued 10-year bond at just 4.5% interest. This has allowed it to buy renewable (and some gas pipeline) assets at a prodigious rate.

Source: NextEra Energy Partners 10-K

In fact, in the last three years, NEP has purchased about $5 billion in assets from its sponsor. However, while the pace of investment remains high, especially for a LP of its size, the pace of new investments has been falling over time.

The concern is that as a yieldCo NEP faces the potential of a liquidity trap. That means that rising costs of capital, both debt and equity, might not allow it to grow as quickly and thus miss its ambitious 12% to 15% distribution growth targets.

Remember that yieldCos all face a "chicken or egg" problem. If the payout can't grow quickly enough, then the unit price will suffer. That, in turn, means higher cost of equity (CAFD yield), less access to profitable growth and potentially even slower growth rates. In other words, all yieldCos, in fact all pass through stocks, are ultimately at the mercy of potentially fickle external capital markets. Winners keep on winning, but long-term price losers can end up stuck in a vicious cycle that cuts off otherwise excellent growth potential.

The good news is that management believes it won't need to issue much NEP equity to fund its growth plans through at least 2020. However, beyond that it will probably need to aggressively tap the equity markets given the mammoth scale of renewable projects management plans to purchase.

One final thing to note about NEP is that, while the business model is likely rock solid for now, there is a bit of uncertainty about the future stability of the cash flow. That's because NEP's new projects all come with 20 to 25 year PPAs, which lock in guaranteed rates with strong counter parties.

But when those contracts expire NEP will need to renegotiate them, since the useful life for most solar and wind projects is far longer than 20 to 25 years. This could create an ironic situation in which the same fast decline in renewable power costs that has fueled NEP's current boom might come back to haunt it.

Think of it like this. Say that a utility contracts some of NEP's wind power in 2014 at 5 cents per kWh. In 2034, the contract is up and by then the cost of wind power has fallen to 1.5 cents per kWh (what the DOE expects). NextEra Energy Partners is a merchant power generator, not a regulated utility.

That means that when contracts expire it must accept the market rate for its power. So in our example, a new 20-year PPA might require accepting a 70% lower rate. This means that NEP potentially faces a massive contract cliff that might see the cash flow from existing assets decline significantly in 18 years.

In order to keep growing its CAFD/unit, and thus the distribution, NEP needs to grow at an accelerating pace. That would allow new project contracts overtake legacy PPAs and keep the overall average contract length about the same.

Theoretically, NEP has this capability. After all, NEE's current renewable backlog is sufficient to potentially grow its renewable assets by nearly 700% in the coming years. As NEP grows in size and further diversifies its cash flow across numerous projects in more locations, it will achieve far greater scale and an investment grade credit rating.

That means it should be able to borrow and raise new low-cost growth capital at an exponentially growing rate. One that keeps up with NextEra's aggressive renewable project construction schedule.

However, if the bond and stock market don't remain bullish on the yieldCo, then the growth rate could slow significantly.

Bottom Line: Both Of These Stocks Are Set To Dominate The Future Of Energy And Make Investors Very Rich Along The Way

There's nothing like safe and steady dividend growth to help build wealth over time. In the case of NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners, investors can enjoy better than market average yield, in a safe and dependable package. Best of all you get the industry's best payout growth, which is likely to continue for years, if not decades.

That being said, at the present time I can't quite recommend NextEra Energy purely because the valuation is a tad high for my tastes. However, as the best-regulated utility in America, it certainly deserves a spot on your watch list.

NextEra Energy Partners is indeed trading at highly attractive valuations. That makes it an excellent long-term buy at today's price and worthy of consideration for any diversified high-yield income growth portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.