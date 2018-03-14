Cocoa And Crude Insult 2 High Profile Ex-Hedge Fund Managers

Sometimes in markets, signals for highs or lows come from events that have little to do with the supply and demand fundamentals for a commodity. Since August 2017, the markets in crude oil and cocoa received signs that the prices would move higher when both were at or close to what turned out to be significant bottoms.

There are so many times over the course of my career that I have stopped out of a long position on the lows, or a short on what turned out to be the very highs of a move. In those instances, I turned out to be right about my view of the market, but the position was too early leading to losses. As the losses grew in magnitude, they reached a level where common sense and discipline dictated that I needed to close them and take a fresh look. The loss was always annoying, but the turn in the market after I threw in the towel was tragic on a short-term basis. The loss was the injury but getting the market right and losing money was an insult. Over the course of 2017, two high profile hedge fund managers in the world of commodities threw in the towel and closed their funds. Their injury came from surrendering to the business that loved that had changed. However, in 2018 the insult may be even more devastating as these markets continue to add insult to the injury suffered by exiting their respective businesses.

Bottoms lead to significant rallies in the chocolate and oil markets

We have seen two markets make significant lows over past months and rally by more than 45% from low to high. On June 21, 2017, the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures fell below critical support at $42.20 per barrel to a low of $42.05.

As the weekly chart highlights, the energy commodity fell below the November 2016 bottom and looked as if it was heading for its next level of technical support at the August 2016 low of $39.19 per barrel. However, all crude could manage was 15 cents below the $42.20 level when it turned higher. The rally that followed took the price of NYMEX oil to a high of $66.66 on January 25, a rally of $24.61 or 58.5% in seven short months.

Cocoa had been under siege. Increasing supplies overwhelmed the market, and the price moved from highs of $3422 per ton in December 2015 to lows of $1769 in July 2017.

As the monthly chart illustrates, while cocoa managed to remain above the $3000 per ton level until August 2016, the price fell like a knife to lows of $1769 per ton in June 2017. After an eight-month period of consolidation, the price of the soft commodity rallied to its most recent peak at $2587 per ton this week. The rise of over 46% took cocoa only $12.50 below the 50% retracement level of the move from the December 2015 highs to the June 2017 low.

Both crude oil and cocoa have something in common. The bear market in the two commodities sent two of the most famous commodities traders in modern history packing as they closed their hedge funds close to the lows of the move.

Andy Hall got out close to the June 2017 low

In August 2017, when the price of oil was trading below $50 per barrel, Andrew Hall closed his hedge fund Astenbeck Capital Management after a string of disappointing negative returns. Hall, a master trader who joined Philipp Brothers in the early 1980s and took over the reins of the company’s oil business from Tom O’Malley, routinely knocked the cover off the ball when it came to profits for the firm. As the head oil trader and chief of Phibro Energy, he made billions for the parent company Salomon Inc. In the early 1990s, I was at the firm when Andy Hall made hundreds of millions in profits in a matter of days when Saddam Hussein decided to invade Kuwait. Andy Hall was a master at trading what he called “front to back spreads” to take advantage of the term structure of the oil market. The profits came from a huge long position in nearby oil futures contracts combined with a short position in the deferred contracts.

Over the years that followed, Mr. Hall racked profits in many other commodity markets for the firm. However, in 2008 as the world was melting under the weight of the global financial crisis, he struck gold in oil as the price of the energy commodity rallied to over $147 per barrel. His profits were in the neighborhood of $1 billion for Citigroup, the financial institution that took over Salomon Brothers and Phibro.

As the U.S. government was bailing out banks, Citigroup owed Hall a bonus of around $100 million. The amount was staggering as was the negative press at that time. Hall arranged for a sale of his energy trading unit to Occidental Petroleum, but in the years that followed both Hall and Occidental agreed to disagree on the amount of risk that was appropriate for his ventures into raw material markets. When they parted ways, Mr. Hall set up Astenbeck Capital Management a hedge fund that had no problem raising billions for him to move in and out of markets. After a period of success, the profits dried up as a bear market hit the energy sector. When Andy Hall closed his fund last August, he returned investor capital and said that the market had changed.

Anthony Ward threw in the towel when cocoa was less than $100 off its bottom

Anthony Ward is a legendary figure in the global cocoa market. With connections in the primary growing regions of the world in West Africa, and with a myriad of consumers who depend on cocoa beans to manufacture their chocolate products, Ward was at the epicenter of the business. As a physical cocoa trader with a large appetite for risk, the market began calling him Chocfinger after the James Bond character Auric Goldfinger. The inspiration for Ian Flemings Goldfinger was likely either Harry Oppenheimer the famous South African gold mining mogul or Charles W. Engelhard the U.S. mining giant.

Mr. Ward’s relationships in the international cocoa market put him in the unique position to feel the pulse of the market from production to consumption. He was never shy about seizing an opportunity, and when the market was just right, he would often buy so many cocoa beans that he was in control of the entire market. In July 2010, he made headlines when he took delivery of 240,000 tons of cocoa beans which was roughly seven percent of the world’s supply.

Mr. Ward, like Mr. Hall, made hundreds of millions for his firms, investors and himself over the years. He began his career at E.F. Hutton in 1980 and worked with Mr. Hall at Phibro as the director of coffee and cocoa trading for a time. Upon his departure from Phibro, Ward set up Amajaro Holdings a trading company that concentrated on coffee and cocoa and there he continued to nurture his relationships turning cocoa into gold and filling his pockets with the spoils of his trading acumen. In December 2017, when the price of cocoa was trading close to lows at $1800 per ton, Mr. Ward followed Mr. Hall and announced he was closing his hedge fund because the market had changed.

Adding insult to injury- The markets have changed

I am quite sure that it was difficult for my two ex-colleagues to throw in the towel after such illustrious careers in crude oil and cocoa markets. Both had reached the pinnacle of success. I can attest to the fact that there is nothing quite like the thrill of being a commodities trader, a master of the universe when things are going well. Making money buying low and selling high is an invigorating experience. Losing is another matter as even the world greatest traders with nerves of steel get thrown for a loop during down periods. I recall Andy Hall lamenting to me during one of those periods. He said he was considering giving it all up in the 1990s when the price of oil dropped to under $15 per barrel and profits were hard to find. I am quite sure that Anthony Ward had similar experiences, but the thrill of the profitable trade kept both going until 2017.

Interestingly, both men cited similar reasons for going off into the sunset with their millions. Systems-based algorithmic trading and high-frequency systems that had found their way into the oil and cocoa markets made it more than a challenge for them to make consistent profits, in their words. The markets had changed, and both had enough money to depart rather than changing their respective styles.

Both Hall and Ward made their most significant profits on the long side of the oil and cocoa markets. They left when prices were near lows, and the final push to the downside in oil last June and cocoa last August could have been from their liquidations of positions. Had they hung on just another few months or years, they both would have likely increased their respective fortunes. The 58.5% rally in crude oil and 46% appreciation in the price of cocoa that followed their departures were markets that perfectly suited both traders. Hall and Ward left the markets with lots of money and assets. Making money is just a part of the game when one gets to their level of success, being right and in control of the business is more of a thrill than the dollars that follow, in many ways. I am quite sure both watched their screens and had seen the markets move higher over recent months. And, I am sure both are kicking themselves as their markets insulted them adding to the injury of losses and leaving the businesses they adored.

The prospects for commodities look bullish- Last men standing

An oil market without Andy Hall and a cocoa market without Chocfinger leaves a void that may never be filled by another individual as they were correct, the markets have changed. Two other ex-Philipp Brothers traders at the top of their business remain in the center of the global copper market. Michael Farmer and David Lilly, the cofounders of Red Kite, continue to manage their hedge fund that specializes in nonferrous metals trading. When it comes to the legendary Philipp Brothers, they are the last men standing.

Meanwhile, Hall and Ward’s swan song looks like it came right before we enter another leg to the upside in the cyclical commodities market. Another ex-Philipp Brothers legend, Marc Rich, left in the 1970s and set up Marc Rich and Company. The merchant company in Zug Switzerland became Glencore and the late Rich’s successor, Ivan Glasenberg, went in another direction. Rather than going the hedge fund route, Glencore remained a merchant business and bought production assets. Today, the company is at the center of the global commodities market, and their stock has moved from $1.95 in early 2016 to over $10 per share today.

The dollar has been in a bear market since the start of 2017, inflationary pressures are mounting given a decade of accommodative monetary policy. Demographics when it comes to population and wealth growth around the world means that more people, with more money, are competing each day for finite raw materials. There is only so much of a commodity that miners can extract from the crust of the earth on an economic basis at a price. The higher prices move, the more becomes available as producers can afford higher production costs and still make a profit. When it comes to global population, each quarter the world adds approximately twenty million people to its ranks. In a decade, that amounts to a total of 800 million more mouths to feed, people to shelter, and lives to power with energy. I was born in 1959 when the total population was below 3 billion. Today that number stands at over 7.459 billion.

There is a compelling case of a bull market in the raw material markets these days. In their younger days, both Ward and Hall would have found a way to cope, compete, and thrive in the current environment in the commodities market. However, the business rewarded each with enough assets that it no longer stoked the fire in their bellies to continue. I believe we are on the verge of a significant bull market in raw materials that could last for another five to ten years and take prices to new heights.

The Rogers Commodity ETN Elements (NYSEARCA:RJI) has traded in a range from lows of $4.08 in January 2016 to highs of $14.33 in 2008. RJI closed on March 13 at $5.45 per share, a lot closer to the lows over the past decade than the highs. The expense ratio of this ETN product is 75 basis points, and it has net assets of around $396.5 million. The ETN trades an average of 245,825 shares each day. RJI could be an excellent product to add to a portfolio to participate in the coming bull market in raw material prices. While Andy Hall and Anthony Ward are no longer managing investor’s capital, it is more than likely that both are trading commodities these days. Once the business gets in your blood, it never leaves. Like the old Wide World of Sports slogan, it is “the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat” that keeps traders coming back to the business they love. The recent rallies on oil and cocoa may have insulted the two traders, but I am sure they each pocketed some money on the long side of their respective markets.

