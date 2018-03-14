Breaking All My Rules With These Trades

I want to increase the cash flow from my portfolio. To increase cash flow, covered calls are a technique used by many portfolio managers. Covered calls are the only options I sell and the only options I write about in this blog. I decided to employ some of the capital in a Conversion Roth IRA and I decided to take more risk than in my dividend growth portfolio.

Short expiration dates with high premiums

Continue to sell calls even on stocks that are underwater

Exit strategy for dividend paying stocks is to have them assigned.

Let's take a look at the stocks I bought so far and the income generated. I am not concentrating on growth companies or value companies. I am looking for stocks with vigorous calls. Although I expected to roll the calls quickly using expiration dates not far out. However, I have deviated even from that idea with at least one stock and that is call I sold on RIOT, a very speculative block chain stock.

Qualcomm

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) was the first stock I bought at $64.87. The $70 call on QCOM which paid me $1.25 will expire this Friday 3/16/2018. Based on how QCOM is trading with the news that they are being acquired by Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is dead, QCOM is below my cost basis. Therefore, I expect the call to expire. I will immediately begin looking for another call next week.

QCOM has the advantage of providing a nice dividend. My cost basis is $63.12 when including the call premium and the dividend. I do not have an exit strategy on QCOM and I am hoping to work the calls to yield significant income.

Nucor

I invested a lot of money in Nucor (NYSE:NUE): 400 shares at $66.60. I sold a February $70 call and received $1.35. The call expired and I immediately sold a $72.50 call on all shares with an expiration date of April 20, 2018. Like QCOM, Nucor pays a dividend which I should get, provided my shares are not called away prior to 3/28/2018. My cost basis is now $63.82.

Again, I do not have an exit strategy on NUE, I will continue to sell near the money calls with short duration expirations and high premiums.

Riot Blockchain

RIOT is a total departure from my typical strategy. I bought this stock at $21.08. My first call yielded quite a nice income of over 10%. But the stock has crashed and burned. My first call expired and I immediately sold another call but had to go out to June to get a decent premium of $1.00. Right now my cost basis is $21.08 less the income of $3.25 or $17.83.

RIOT could go belly up by then, it could also easily go up enough that my stock is assigned at $12.00 and I would have lost $5.83 or 32.679%. My exit strategy is to have this stock assigned or have it go belly up.

Apple

And then I invested in AAPL at $176.98. My first call for a strike price of $195 expires on April 20, 2018. I received a call premium of $2.25 and the dividend of $.63 making my basis $174.15. Today Apple is trading at about $181.30, so I am in the money but not yet at risk of having my shares called away. AAPL's all-time high is $183.50.

Like every stock that pays a dividend, my exit strategy is to have this stock called away at some point while I sell calls as often as I can at the highest premium possible.

Twitter

This trade is more emblematic of what I want to do in this account. I bought TWTR at $25.91 and sold a call with an expiration of just 4 days away. I received $1.15 for the call. It was exercised at $27. My income on this stock is 8.64% in just four days.

Twitter is also an example of how selling covered calls limits upside potential. Today TWTR is trading at $34.185. You could buy TWTR today and sell a call 31 days out (4/13/2018) at a strike of $36 for a premium of $1.10. Not as compelling as the four-day call.

I am going to bank my money from Twitter and use it to fund my next buy.

Gilead

And that next buy was Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) at $79.99. I sold a May $87.50 call for $1.10 and I should receive the dividend of $.57. Like the other dividend stocks, I do not have an exit strategy other than having this stock called away.

Gilead's high is $123.37 and I just may have my shares assigned. If so I make 11.72% in a very short time frame. If my call expires, I will continue to sell calls.

The table below presents all the information on these trades.

I currently have $62,822 working and my yield so far this year is 4.51%. As with all my portfolios, I will report on the results no matter what the outcome. I write up these ideas so I can learn, as I hope my readers learn, what works and what does not.

Long: all stocks in the table with calls.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.