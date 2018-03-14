Sears Holdings: The Dwindling Number Of Profitable Stores

A look at those 56 locations shows that 70% apparently had EBITDAR that was greater than rent in 2015.

Sears has the right to terminate Seritage leases for stores that have EBITDAR that is less than rent.

I continue to have doubts that Sears Holdings (SHLD) can successfully shrink its retail operations down to a profitable core. It has been dealing with significant comparable store sales declines that have pushed many positive EBITDA stores into negative EBITDA, and unless it can keep its comps decline to the low single digits, it may have less than 300 positive EBITDA stores within a couple years.

Seritage Terminations

The deteriorating store-level financials can be seen in the Seritage lease termination information. As of the end of 2017, Sears had exercised its termination rights for 56 Seritage locations. Under the terms of the Master Lease, Sears has the right to terminate its lease on properties totalling up to 20% of the aggregate annual rent payment each year, as long as the trailing 12 month EBITDAR for each of those stores is less than Sears's rent.

There was a CMBS Annex file that was released in 2015 that indicated that 16% of the Seritage locations qualified for those termination rights at the time (with an EBITDAR to rent ratio of below 1.0x). Another 38% of the locations had an EBITDAR to rent ratio between 1.0x and 1.99x, while 46% of the locations had an EBITDAR to rent ratio of 2.0x and above.

EBITDAR/Rent Below 1.0X 1.0x to 1.99x 2.0x to 2.99x 3.0x to 3.99x 4.0x and Above % of Stores 16% 38% 32% 9% 5%

Sears's declining sales have apparently pushed many of the stores that had an EBITDAR to rent ratio of 1.0x to 1.99x down below 1.0x (to qualify for termination rights) though. Of the 56 Seritage lease terminations, 70% were from stores that had an EBITDAR to rent ratio of 1.0x and above at the time of the CMBS Annex file. Many of those stores weren't that far above 1.0x, but 30% of the 56 lease terminations involved stores with a previous EBITDAR to rent ratio of 1.5x and above, and there was even one store with a previous ratio above 3.0x.

Another way to look at it is that Sears has exercised its termination rights for 49% of the properties with an original EBITDAR to rent ratio of below 1.0x, while Seritage has exercised its 100% recapture rights for another 23% of the properties, leaving only 29% of the stores in this category remaining.

EBITDAR/Rent Below 1.0X 1.0x to 1.99x 2.0x to 2.99x 3.0x to 3.99x 4.0x and Above Lease Termination 49% 38% 7% 5% 0% 100% Recapture 23% 6% 7% 5% 0% Remaining 29% 56% 86% 90% 100%

It is clear that a substantial proportion of the stores with an original EBITDAR to rent ratio in the 1.0x to 1.99x range ended up with negative trailing 12 month EBITDA by mid-2017. It is also possible that more stores in this category (or higher categories) qualified for termination rights too, but haven't seen their leases terminated yet due to other stores with worse profitability taking priority.

Dwindling Profitable Store Base

The most recent termination notices were issued in June 2017. Since then Sears has reported three more quarters of double-digit comparable store sales declines, which would push more stores into the negative EBITDA range.

Given the rate of comparable store sales decline, I believe that most stores in the original 1.0x to 1.99x EBITDAR to rent range will have negative EBITDA by the end of 2018. As well, a significant portion of stores in the 2.0x to 2.99x category will likely be pushed into negative EBITDA as well. Thus I wouldn't be surprised if 70% to 80% of the Seritage stores qualified for termination rights by the end of 2018.

Sears owned stores should have better economics on average than its leased stores. However, with current trends I estimate that by the end of 2018, close to 50% of the Seritage stores would have negative EBITDA even without rent payments. This means that Sears's positive EBITDA store base may dwindle to around 400 to 500 stores by the end of 2018 and to under 300 stores by the end of 2019.

Conclusion

Sears' continuing significant comparable store sales declines has resulted in many stores with positive EBITDA several years ago ending up with negative EBITDA now. Even some stores that were fairly profitable at the time of the Seritage transaction (with an EBITDAR to rent ratio of over 2.0x) ended up qualifying for lease termination rights within a couple years.

If Sears' double-digit comps decline continues, the number of remaining profitable stores will quickly dwindle. For even a shrunken store base to remain viable going forward, Sears likely needs to reduce its comparable store sales decline to no more than the low single digits.

