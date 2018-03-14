Most Financial 'advisors' Are Paid To Sell Their Clients Capital Risk

Another week, same old self-serving, conflicted foundations supporting the investment advice business. See Most CFPs are brokers. Fiduciary advocates say that’s a problem: No, really? Who would have thought?!

As the CFP Board prepares to release a new set of standards of conduct for planners, investor advocates are calling for last-minute changes to strengthen the fiduciary responsibilities associated with the certification.

The board’s proposed standards don’t go far enough to address conflicts of interest and must also tackle advisors’ compensation arrangements, says Knut Rostad, president of the Institute for the Fiduciary Standard. Rostad said he would like to see the CFP Board’s fiduciary standard follow in the spirit of the Department of Labor’s rule and the fiduciary responsibilities that grew out of the Investment Advisers Act.

…”Here’s the rub: CFPs [CFA’s too!] mostly work in brokerage sales where these things are hard, or, frankly plain impossible,” Rostad said.

“Without guidance … brokers rely on industry training, culture and experience,” he added. “BDs live by suitability rules, and these are the home field to hidden conflicts.”

Rostad and his allies are also pressing the board to take a firmer stance on conflicts, urging elimination and mitigation over disclosure. They would also like to see language requiring transparency and clarity on conflicts and fees.

…Kahler finds the marketing campaign branding CFPs [CFA’s and other financial ‘advisors’] as trusted advisors particularly troubling. That promotional effort has been a bad-faith exercise representing all CFP holders as adherents to the highest code of ethics when the board’s own standards of conduct fall well short of that mark, he argues.

“At best I think our campaign has been misleading,” he says. “At worst I think it may border on being fraudulent.”