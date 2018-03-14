Weekly Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 3/10/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Weekly performance of the major benchmarks.

Source: Yahoo Finance, iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Previous week the major benchmark of municipal bonds: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) has not delivered new movements as we can see on the chart above. It continues its movement in a range. Compared to the previous year the price is significantly lower but all of this can be explained by the levels of interest rates.

Quick review of the index composed of U.S. Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than twenty years: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) shows the price correlation between TLT and MUB.

Source: Yahoo Finance, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

source: Author's software

The correlation between MUB and TLT continues to be fairly strong. And for us to expect some rally in the Muni CEFs, we would probably have to see some turnaround in treasury yields. This is something we have no way of predicting so let's continue with the raw data of Muni CEFs.

1. CEF's Municipals sorted by their lowest Z-score.

source: cefconnect.com

Starting our weekly review with Z-score which shows statistically undervalued municipal bonds CEF's. On focus here are MCA, NAN, NTX and NKG with Z-score less than 2 and discount rate less than -11%.

2. CEF's Municipals sorted by their highest Z-score.

source: cefconnect.com

On the other side we can see overpriced CEF's with 1 year Z-score higher than 0. Not so many but still have MZA, NMI, MHE, EVP, IIM. As you can see there isn't an overvalued Muni CEF. This is a total shift in sentiment from what we saw in the middle of 2016 for example.

3. CEF's Municipals sorted by their discount.

source: cefconnect.com

We can find some Muni CEFs with discounts higher than 14%. On top of that these are undervalued statistically. And still these can not be considered bargains. The spread between return on assets and leverage expense is narrowing. The expected returns on NAV are also lower so the high management fee is taking more and more from our future cash flows. 14% discount is not very hard to justify. As a simplified example, just consider a 4% yielding asset financed at 2.5% leverage with 1% management fee on assets under management. How do you justify the management fee...

Any way we are open for simple mean reversion trades if these CEFs are lagging the possible turnaround in the sector.

4. CEF's Municipals sorted by their premium.

source: cefconnect.com

The remaining "premium" funds are also a very small number to what we are used to see in the near past. It is very hard to construct a pair trade using any of these funds. Most of them are PIMCO funds that were significantly outperforming and the other ones are very low volume. This is probably the main reason they stand relatively overvalued.

5. CEF's Municipals sorted by their highest 5 year annualized return on NAV.

source: cefconnect.com

No surprise to see mostly Pimco funds here. Market is constantly paying premium for this fund sponsor and on the picture above one can see why. In a turnaround in the sector, I would expect the Pimco funds to be the leaders. Also it is no surprise that most of these funds continue to trade at premiums even though the environment is absolutely terrible.

6. CEF's Municipals sorted by their lowest 5 year annualized return on NAV.

source: cefconnect.com

These are the worst funds if one looks at the absolute numbers. Of course you can not expect to earn too much from funds like NTC for example, knowing its credit rating composition:

source: cefconnect.com

Be careful before excluding these from your portfolio, because of their low returns. I would also consider a mean reversion trade if a turnaround in the sector occurs.

Statistical comparison and possible pair trades.

The one fund that stands out from the group is Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN). The fund has the highest return on NAV for any given period as seen earlier in the article. It has recently deviated to more than 10% discount:

This is a fairly large discount for the fund even on a higher timescale:

source: cefconnect.com

The NAV of the fund has very strong correlation with MUB as seen here:

And the fund itself has deviated from its benchmark:

source: author's software

A real concern would be the credit quality of the fund, but:

source: cefconnect.com

There is nothing to worry about here. Currently I view EVN as the best way to trade a possible turnaround in the sector. A mean reversion would give us a nice boost to returns. Here you can see the distribution of premium discount levels of the fund for the last year:

source: author's software

A hedging reaction can be found in many CEFs as well as in the sector benchmark MUB.

Conclusion

The municipal bond sector continues to suffer at its lows. The discounts in Muni CEFs have significantly widen and show no sign of recovering. While I find this to be fundamentally justified, I always expect some buying impulse to give us at least a mean reversion trade in these low volume products highly dependent on sentiment. EVN is a nice candidate here.

Trade With Beta

