WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund - Is It REALLY European?

So far we have discussed the most popular preferred stock exchange traded funds, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) in the article "iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF - But Why?" We also discussed the PowerShares Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX) in the article "PowerShares Preferred Portfolio ETF: Small Things Make All The Difference."

Another popular source of income for many investors is equity dividend income and one good source for that income have been European equities.

A popular investment strategy to capture that European income has been the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (HEDJ).

Does it deliver any alpha? Is it worth your investment dollars?

Let's find out!





Fund Basics

Sponsor: WisdomTree

Index: WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index

AUM: $6.6 billion

Investment Objectives: Seeks to track the performance of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index, designed to provide exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the U.S. dollar.

Number of Holdings: 139

Current Yield: 1.17%, Distributed Quarterly

Inception Date: 12/31/2009

Fees: .58%

Source: YCharts and WisdomTree Website





Sales Pitch

The WisdomTree website and marketing material do a pretty good job setting the table for the sales pitch.

Source: WisdomTree

The sponsor has always been known for having a different take on regular passive ETFs and this one is no different.

This fund as stated in the name, hedges its European investments against movements in the Euro/Dollar.

What is not stated in the name but mentioned briefly in the first bullet point is the focus on "dividend paying" companies with an "exporter tilt."





The Strategy/Index

The ETF follows the sponsor's own index, the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index.

The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index is designed to provide exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the U.S. dollar. In this sense, the Index "hedges" against fluctuations in the relative value of the Euro against the U.S. dollar.

Source: WisdomTree

The website goes on,

The Index is based on dividend paying companies in the WisdomTree International Equity Index that are domiciled in Europe and are traded in Euros, have at least $1 billion market capitalization, and derive at least 50% of their revenue in the latest fiscal year from countries outside of Europe.

Source: WisdomTree

This is where investors need to really focus and realize that the index methodology is highly different than what the name of the fund may suggest or what you would expect from a larger sponsor such as iShares.

To get more details on the makeup and selection process we need to look at the underlying methodology. Fortunately WisdomTree provides that information in this document.

In that document we can see further information on the investment selection.

The companies must be listed on one of the major European stock exchange (Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal or Spain.

Furthermore, the companies must be domiciled in Europe and trade in Euros.

Next, they must derive at least 50% of their revenue from outside Europe.

Source: WisdomTree Methodology

That list is further filtered to only include companies that have a market capitalization of at least $1 billion and a minimum daily trading volume of at least $100,000.

Finally, the companies must have paid at least $5 million in gross cash dividends over the previous year. Essentially this means the companies must distribute at least .5% to be included.

The components for the index are then weight based on their dividend, NOT their market capitalization as you would ordinarily find.

The component securities are weighted in the Index based on annual cash dividends paid with the following caps: maximum individual position capped at 5%, maximum sector weight capped at 25%, and maximum country weight capped at 25%.

Source: WisdomTree

On one hand it is nice to have a different strategy than a typical market capitalization weighting. On the other hand, this strategy may end up chasing and overweighting companies who are trading on their distributions, and not those who may be prioritizing investing in their business.

Secondly, and what is most notably missing is the United Kingdom.

Is UK now not a part of Europe? Yes, they are not a full member of the Eurozone, but they are certainly a European nation.

Investors... beware the name.

Furthermore, keep in mind that prior to August 29, 2012, the fund was indexed to the WisdomTree DEFA International Hedged Equity Index, a broader index which included 15 European nations, along with Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Israel and Singapore.

The Fund

So what does the fund look like?

The top 10 holdings are all household names such as Anheuser-Busch/InBev (BUD), Santander (SAN), Daimler AG (DAI) and Unilever (UNA).

Source: WisdomTree

The top 10 holdings make up more than 40% so this is a fairly concentrated fund.

Breaking it down by sector we can see that this ETF is quite well balanced with no individual sector being significantly overweighted.

Source: YCharts

Even though this is a "Europe" fund, the vast majority of the fund's investments are either French, German, Dutch or Spanish. Those 4 countries make up more than 84% of the fund.

Source: WisdomTree

As mentioned previously, the fund charges a .58% annual fee and is currently distributing a 30 Day SEC Yield of 1.77%.

Source: WisdomTree

Do keep in mind, that the fund was launched in 12/31/2009 but the index was launched in 2012. Prior to that date, the fund was following a broader international stock index.

Looking at the risk statistics from YCharts we can find the fund has done a great job as diversification for U.S. equities with a beta of .792 versus the S&P 500, meaning it was about 80% as volatile as the S&P 500 over the previous 5 years. Granted, the past 5 years have essentially been a bull market.

Source: YCharts

During it's lifetime, the fund has had a maximum draw-down of 26.09%, a bit more than you would expect, so I look forward to seeing it in the performance numbers.

Looking at ETF fund flows we can clearly see money has been flowing out of the fund over the previous 3 years with the fund losing almost $2.7 billion in assets leaving the fund. Nervous investors? Competition?

Source: YCharts

Performance

So how has the ETF performed?

Year to date, the fund is down 1.3% both on a total return and price per share basis. The two numbers are identical as the fund has not yet paid a distribution.

HEDJ data by YCharts

Over the last 12 months, the fund has achieved a total return of 4.97% while the price per share is up 2.64%. The distributions helped make up a good amount of the total return.

HEDJ data by YCharts

Over the last 3 years the fund has achieved an 8.8% total return. The fund's price per share however is down 5.6%. The second half of 2015 was not a good year for the fund.

HEDJ data by YCharts

Over the last 5 years the fund performed quite a bit better achieving a 54.05% total return and a 23.76% price per share increase.

HEDJ data by YCharts

Interesting to note, as the time-frame extends, the main driver of growth is not the price per share growth but the distributions. The price per share has still not hit the 2015 highs from where the fund saw its maximum draw-down, from the peaks in 2015 through the lows in early 2016.

Over its lifetime the fund has achieved an 82.76% total return while the price per share is up just 33.73%.

HEDJ data by YCharts

To put the fund's performance into perspective let's take a look at HEDJ against a number of competing products.

What I am interested in knowing is whether the fund's decision to focus on just the Eurozone Monetary Union and the decision to hedge the currency exposure is a tailwind or a headwind.

Furthermore, would an actively managed fund outperform?

We are going to take a look at the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity ETF (HEDJ) against the two competing iShares European Monetary Union ETFs, the unhedged (EZU) and the currency hedged (HEZU). Further, we look at the iShares Europe ETF which includes the UK (IEV) and 3 actively managed Europe focused funds, the closed end European Equity Fund (EEA) and two open end mutual funds, the no-load Fidelity European Equity Fund (FHJUX) and the loaded Columbia Acorn European Equity Fund (CAEAX).

Year To Date the two currency hedged ETFs are down 1.3% and 1.31% while the unhedged and actively managed funds outperform. The iShares ETF which includes the UK is also ahead of the WisdomTree fund.

Over the previous year we see clear as day benefits for active management and for keeping currency hedges out of the investment allocations.

Over the past 12 months the 3 actively managed funds, including the "expensive" open end mutual fund handily outperformed their passive peers and (HEDJ) in particular.

Looking at the two iShares EMU funds, the unhedged EZU returned 22.01% while the hedged HEZU returned a mere 7.2%. Even still, it outperformed the meager 4.97% achieved by WisdomTree.

Perhaps this is what is responsible for the fund losing nearly $1 billion in outflows over the past year?

The hedged versus unhedged and active vs passive story continues to play out over the previous 3 years.

To get a 5 year number we must exclude the iShares Hedged European ETF (HEZU). During this time period we can see the (HEDJ) comes out ahead although the actively managed fund Columbia fund is right behind it.

The key here is however, the main driver of growth over that time was the US Dollar.

As we can see, in 2015 the key driver for the fund's gains was actually the Euro getting weaker against the dollar.

Now that the USD is projected to continue weakening... this will be a headwind for the fund as it was over the past 3 years.

This performance trend continues to the since inception numbers.

For this timeframe we do not have comparison numbers for the iShares hedged EMU fund or the two high performing mutual funds.

I do suspect that if we had a long term number for (HEZU) it would outperform.

What we do see however is fairly clear, the WisdomTree fund owes the bulk of its performance out-performance to the weakened Euro experienced since the fund's launch, and likely not the underlying strategy.





Summary And Bottom Line

I think this fund is a mixed bag.

On one hand it has returned positive number over its lifetime but most of it was due to its cash flow and the fund benefiting from the weakening Euro.

This hedging is also responsible for the fund severely under-performing in its recent history.

Beyond that, I think investors really need to examine and ask themselves 5 questions in order to want to select this fund versus its peers.

Is my idea of "Europe" being more than 80% invested in 4 countries and the United Kingdom being excluded? Am I okay taking a stance on currencies and hedging it all to the USD? Am I looking for a fund that puts the size of the dividend above all else in weighting? Do I only want exposure to companies that do the MAJORITY of their business outside Europe? Am I okay excluding companies because they do not pay a dividend?

Bottom line, the fund is okay but based on the 5 questions above.

I also believe the name of the ETF is a bit deceiving.

First and foremost, it is not a "Europe" fund, it is an European "European Monetary Union" Fund. The fund excludes the United Kingdom, Switzerland and many Eastern European and smaller Western European countries.

Secondly, unless the investors do some deeper searching into the fund, they would not know the fund focuses on exporters and more importantly weights the index components based on the dividends rather than the traditional market capitalization weighting methodology.

One fund I did not discuss but which may be a better interpretation of the dividend and cash flow focus which HEDJ tries to capitalize on is the Pacer ETFs' Cash Cows series of funds including the international fund launched last year, the Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) which I discussed in "CALF And ICOW: 2 New Cash Cows." So far, it has trounced HEDJ by meaningful margins. and would be worth considering in your due diligence process.

For more information about the WisdomTree Hedged Equity Fund, please visit the fund's website here.

For another ETF ideas that look at why it is critical to look at the underlying index methodology, please take a look at my previous articles,

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author's Note: In full disclosure I must also state, I have personally not used and will likely NOT use any WisdomTree products categorically stemming back from a sales meeting about 10 years ago when a WisdomTree ETF wholesaler made some very rude jokes about my nationality.