Diamond Offshore: Discussing M&A Possibilities In Depth

Fellow contributor ValueAnalyst has recently published a discussion-provoking article titled “Diamond Should Buy Noble”, arguing that Noble Corp. (NE) was a good takeover target for Diamond Offshore (DO). I laid my initial views in the comments section of that article, but since the topic appeared interesting to readers, and a thorough response would have been too big for a comment section, I decided to pen my thoughts on the topic in this article.

Let’s start with the basics and refresh in our memory the composition of Diamond’s fleet. The crown jewel of Diamond’s fleet is its drillship segment, consisting of four modern rigs of the “Black” series which are on high-margin contracts with Anadarko (NYSE:APC) and Hess (NYSE:HES). The first of these rigs, Ocean BlackHawk, rolls of contract in mid-June 2019. Other rigs are due to roll off their contracts in February – April 2020. As per the latest fleet status report, each contract has unpriced options, so there is a theoretical possibility that these rigs will continue work in continuation of their current contracts.

The next segment are UK semi-subs: Ocean Guardian (1985, 1500 ft water depth), Ocean Patriot (1983, 3000 ft) and Ocean Valiant (5500 ft, 1988). All these rigs are moored. The North Sea is a vibrant segment where older, North Sea – compatible rigs have good chances to win work. In fact, all these rigs are on contracts right now. Ocean Guardian will be the first one to roll of its current contract with Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in late September 2018. Ocean Valiant’s current contract ends in mid-December 2019 while Ocean Patriot’s contract ends in early June 2020. Despite age, these rigs are in demand. I highlight the age of rigs since the topic of the age of Diamond Offshore’s fleet is being consistently raised.

Another segment are Australasia semi-subs: Ocean Apex (2014, 6000 ft), Ocean Monarch (2008, 10000 ft) and Ocean GreatWhite (2016, 10000 ft). Out of these rigs, only Ocean GreatWhite has dynamic positioning (DP) capability, the rest are moored. It is important to keep in mind that DP – capable rig is not necessarily better than moored rig as the choice of rig is made according to the specifics of the project and moored rigs have their own use. Another important thing to notice is that Diamond Offshore lists the last date of major refurbishment as the build date for its moored rigs. Originally, Ocean Apex was built in Japan in 1976 and Ocean Monarch was built in Norway in 1974. Only Ocean GreatWhite is a newbuild rig. Despite this, all rigs are on contract right now, supporting Diamond Offshore’s management view that there is a market for moored rigs.

Diamond Offshore also has 2 semi-subs in South America: Ocean Courage (2009, 10000 ft) and Ocean Valor (2009, 10000 ft), which are on contracts with Petrobras (PBR) until the second half of 2020. Both are DP rigs.

Also, Diamond Offshore has 5 cold stacked rigs. Since the beginning of the downturn, the company’s policy was to cold stack rigs immediately if no jobs were to be found. There are 4 moored rigs: Ocean America (1988, 5500 ft), Ocean Onyx (2014, 6000 ft), Ocean Rover (2003, 8000 ft) and Ocean Endeavour (2007, 10000 ft). As I mentioned before, the build date of the moored rigs is the date of the last major refurbishment. In reality, Ocean Onyx was built in 1973 in Norway, Ocean Rover was built in 1973 in USA and Ocean Endeavor was built in 1976 in Australia. The general rule of thumb is simple: if it’s moored, it’s old. When yards adopted the dynamic position technology, they generally never looked back. However, there is a market for moored rigs which is under no pressure from newbuild rigs. Also in the cold stacked segment, Diamond Offshore has a DP semi-sub Ocean Confidence (2001, 10000 ft).

Importantly, during the latest earnings call Diamond Offshore stated that it could reactivate Ocean Endeavor and Ocean Onyx. The reactivation of these rigs could cost anywhere in the $50 million - $100 million range. If Diamond Offshore is indeed going to spend this amount of money, it truly believes in the bright future of the moored segment.

Aside from floating rigs, Diamond Offshore has one jack-up, Ocean Scepter, which is currently held for sale. Bassoe Offshore values the jack-up at $82 million - $93 million. The carrying value of the jack-up in the balance sheet is $96 million.

To sum it up: Diamond Offshore has 4 modern drillships, 5 active moored semi-subs, 3 active DP semi-subs, 4 stacked moored semi-subs, 1 stacked DP semi-sub and 1 jack-up held for sale. Drillships are on lucrative contracts but new jobs for these rigs will have to be found in the second half of 2019 – beginning of 2020. Moored rigs are old but are enjoying a segment of their own which seems to be in demand. DP rigs are mostly modern (except for older Ocean Confidence) and are competitive in the current environment. The only jack-up that the company has is held for sale. If the sale is successful and the proceeds are close to the carrying value and to Bassoe Offshore estimates, they will be used to fund the reactivation of a stacked moored rig.

I usually try to make my work as succinct as possible as time is of very short supply in the modern world. Here, I had to make a lengthy introduction because I’ve encountered multiple misconceptions about Diamond Offshore and wanted to provide a clear picture of what their fleet exactly looks like before turning to the discussion of M&A possibilities.

First of all, let’s answer a question “Does Diamond Offshore needs to upgrade its fleet?”. In my opinion, the answer is yes if it wants to grow, but the matter is not urgent. Contrary to common opinion, Diamond Offshore does not need to replace older rigs. They are moored, and they compete in the world of their own. What Diamond Offshore needs in order to show better results in the future is to grow its fleet by adding high-spec rigs at a good price.

Let’s look at potential M&A targets.

Noble Corp. The company is a big operation: 8 drillships, 6 semi-subs and 14 jack-ups. The company currently has a market capitalization of $1 billion and comes with $3.8 billion of long-term debt and $250 million of current debt as per the company’s annual report. As the Ensco (ESV) – Atwood acquisition reminded investors, debt typically has change of control provisions. Even if an acquirer of Noble Corp. could get all debtholders to agree to turn a blind eye to acquisition and continue to hold their debt as usual (I don’t see how this is practically possible so it’s a theoretical example), it will be a very strange idea to voluntary take on $4 billion of debt amidst the worst downturn in the offshore drilling history. To sum it up: Noble Corp. is not a takeover target due to the size of its debt. Because of this, Noble Corp. is in no man’s land: it cannot be acquired, and it does not have the necessary resources to be an acquirer. Therefore, Noble Corp. will continue to navigate this downturn on its own. Ocean Rig (ORIG). The company offers 9 modern drillships, 2 harsh-environment semi-subs and an opportunity to take delivery of two newbuild drillships. Following the restructuring, Ocean Rig has no problems with debt. The only problem (but a big one) for an acquirer is what to do with all these rigs. During the conference call, Diamond Offshore stated that it envisioned good market for 6th-gen floaters in 2021 – 2025. It’s 2018 today, there’s still plenty of time for the company to get ready for the recovery if it believes in its own words. First, Diamond Offshore will have to secure good contracts for the 4 drillships that it already has. If the company is going to buy additional drillships, it must assure that it is buying them for incremental work; otherwise, they will be competing with the rigs that Diamond Offshore already has which makes no sense at all. Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDQ). Pacific Drilling is going through a challenging restructuring process. The company filed for bankruptcy protection back in November 2017, but has no plan at hand and has recently asked the judge to extend its exclusive period to file a bankruptcy plan until July 10, 2018. Until Pacific Drilling exists restructuring, it cannot be a takeover target as its giant debt needs to be wiped out, at least partially. Seadrill Partners (SDLP). The company offers a fleet of 4 semi-subs, 4 drillships, a tender rig and 2 barges. The problem is that it comes with $3.2 billion of long-term debt whose maturity will have to be extended through negotiations sometime in 2019 – 2020 or it will enter restructuring. As in the case of Noble Corp., debt is a show-stopper for acquisitions in this case.

I believe that a prudent, conservative management team of Diamond Offshore would not suddenly change its course and gamble on a debt-laden acquisition. Instead, I expect that the company will concentrate on reactivating the moored fleet, potentially supplemented by newbuild orders or select asset purchases. As Awilco Drilling’s case (OTCPK:AWLCF) has recently shown, you can order a newbuild rig and enjoy upside for your shares.

