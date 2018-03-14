The MnM Portfolio Vs. The VIG: Updating The Comparison

The Three Most Common Questions I get on SeekingAlpha

I began writing on Seeking Alpha just about three years ago and over the course of the last three years I have worked to create a diversified dividend growth portfolio that provided reliable, double-digit income growth year-in and year-out. I have shared my triumphs, my failures, and the lessons I have learned in as honest a way as I see possible.

With each new article I look forward to seeing how it is received, and what comments it generates. I like to know if others are buying the same or different things. I like to hear discussion on whether others would add or dump a certain stock. Sometimes it’s even alright to receive a little criticism, as long as it isn’t mean-spirited.

I would say that, without fail, after three years of writing, the three most consistent questions I receive are:

Why don’t you own any utilities? How do you trade for free? Why don’t you just invest in the VIG instead of holding so many individual stocks?

The first two are fairly easy to answer. When I was crafting the portfolio back in 2015, utilities just were not that cheap. Personally, I have a preference for water utilities over their electrical counterparts as I see water delivery as being less disruptable than our aging electrical generation/distribution system. As a whole I have just never found the prices or dividend growth rates of the utilities to be overly compelling. They are just too bond-like with mundane growth. I am sure that holes can be punched into this conclusion, but I occasionally check on the price of Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) to see if the yield has reached 4%, a floor that I want for an utility, and it’s just not there yet.

I did write about my search for a good water utility in an article on Seeking Alpha back in 2015 and it may be time to revisit the analysis to see if things have changed fundamentally. I haven’t paid as close of attention to them as I used to as I have been building other positions instead.

Second, I am lucky that I get to trade for free. My brokerage, Wells Fargo Advisors, no longer offers the free trade program to new account holders. The benefit was closed to new accounts back in 2013 and Wells has grandfathered accounts which were opened under the program prior to that. They do; however, currently offer $2.95 trades under the program, which is among the lowest that I have seen.

Answering the third question is where it gets trickier. Last fall I took up the challenge and reviewed my portfolio against the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG). You can read the detailed analysis here. It’s been a few quarters since I last compared the two, and with 2017 now concluded I can update the comparison with additional data for the whole of 2017.

Comparing the Strategies and Portfolios

First, I would refer you back to my last article for a detailed understanding of the similarities and differences of the MnM Portfolio and the VIG. Please, please read and understand them before jumping further into this article.

When I looked at the conclusions I had come to regarding the investment strategy, portfolio make-up, concentration, turnover, yield, fees, and control, I found that little has changed over the last six months and that the conclusions I drew are all still relevant. This being said I did not want to spend the time to rehash them when they have already been documented and the purpose of this article is to update the dividend growth results for the rest of 2017.

Assessing Dividend Growth

As I mentioned last fall, my portfolio is a work in progress. I have; however, worked diligently to improve the portfolio’s quality and have transformed it into what it is today. It’s still not evenly weighted, but I am always working towards that objective and still have changes I would like to make.

For this article, to compare dividend growth I again opted to keep the analysis as simple as possible. I chose to ignore reinvestment and focus simply on the situation where an individual bought 1 share of each holding in my portfolio as compared to 1 share of the VIG. I then charted the quarterly income from 2013-2017, which is about as far back as I was able to find on SeekingAlpha, to determine what the annual dividend growth looked like for each of the two strategies.

Note that since my last analysis I parted ways with Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). The portfolio was thus updated to remove these two, and replace them with Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) and Vereit (NYSE:VER), as I did in the MnM Portfolio. Also note that for both Westrock (NYSE:WRK) and Vereit (VER) I placed in dividends placeholders (highlighted grey below) for the periods of time when they were not paying a dividend. I did this so that my dividend growth would not be artificially skewed up. You will note that Westrock’s current incarnation came about in 2015 and that Vereit reinstated its dividend in 2016.

For the MnM Portfolio, the dividend income received in this scenario rose every single quarter.

*Note that these dividends were adjusted for stock splits; (1) Ventas (VTR) spun-off a portion of its business into a separate company. Though beneficial to the portfolio, for simplicity sake this was ignored.

For the years 2013-2017, the average annual dividend growth came in at ~8.9%. Over the last two years the growth rate has slowed a little bit, but still continues to top 8%.

The VNQ continues to be a little bit less consistent in terms of annual growth and quarterly payouts. As you can see, the VNQ displayed stellar annual income growth in 2014 and 2015, before growth fell off a cliff in 2016. 2017 saw a return of some of the income growth that was lost but still trailed the MnM Portfolio by 3% at the end the year with just over a 5% increase.

Over the four years researched the annual growth rates are very comparable, with the MnM Portfolio holding a slight edge. The difference emerges in the last two years, where the VIG trails by over 5%.

Comparison of Capital Gains

If the VIG has underperformed in terms of dividend growth then last year it made up for it in capital appreciation. The MnM portfolio and the VIG were running about even when you combined the performance in 2015 and 2016, but in 2017 the VIG saw much higher capital appreciation, to the tune of about 11%. It wasn’t dragged down by the REITs as the MnM Portfolio was.

Summary

I still find it hard to argue that either strategy is wholly advantageous to the other. I like the control, visibility and consistency of developing and managing my own portfolio. There is slightly more risk to it, but with 38 positions, it’s hard to argue that diversification is not strong in either scenario. I also like earning a 3.5+% yield, where the VIG has historically been priced closer to a 2% yield.

I mentioned this before, but the VIG potentially would have lower expenses for the average investor unless they found a brokerage option similar to mine, and the VIG did beat my portfolio in dividend growth two years in a row; however that outperformance has evaporated as the last two years have seen significantly lower dividend growth.

VIG investors will want to pay attention to the dividend growth in 2018 to see if the VIG can regain the outperformance it saw in 2014 and 2015 or if it will continue to underperform as it has the last two years. On the plus side, capital gains were very strong for the VIG last year which you could say makes up for the lackluster dividend growth. Again, we will see if this level of appreciation holds up in 2018 or if it was just one good year.

Lastly, keep in mind the limitations of my analysis. It does not factor in any reinvestment, which would have favored my approach. I felt there were just too many variables and what if's that this would introduce so I again left the analysis as simple as I could.

I do hope this answers the question of why I am sticking with my strategy over that of the VIG. I like the yield, the superior dividend growth, and the control that I have, but at the same time I don't think that you will go wrong with the VIG either. In fact, I have some of the VIG in my spouses account. Overall both approaches are working and I look forward to updating this again in a couple of quarters. I will try to check in on this semi-annually, as a key way of benchmarking my success, as the VIG appears to be the closest alternative out there to what I am doing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIG, THE STOCKS LISTED IN THE PORTFOLIO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.