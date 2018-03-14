Tap Into The Growth Of Emerging Markets With Cheniere Energy Partners

Potential unitholders need to consider what willl happen when other companies enter the LNG export space, and how CQP will cope with its high debt load over the long term.

Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) is a master limited partnership that is a member of the Cheniere Energy family of companies. While CQP only came about in 2006, its parent company (and majority shareholder) Cheniere Energy has existed since 1983. Based out of Houston, Texas, Cheniere Energy is in the business of exporting liquid natural gas from the US mainland to customers around the world. To that end, they have developed and continue to develop two major natural gas infrastructure assets in the Gulf of Mexico: the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal. The Sabine Pass LNG Terminal is currently in operation, with 4 out of 6 "Trains" (a natural gas liquefaction facility) fully completed and the other two expected to be ready for business sometime in 2019. Corpus Christi is a smaller facility which is currently under construction. It too is slated for completion in 2019.

Long-Term LNG Demand Is a Positive Headwind

LNG demand stands to benefit from two related long-term headwinds: the continued growth of emerging markets, and the increasing preference of these emerging markets for relatively "clean" natural gas, as opposed to "dirtier" fossil fuels.

According to the 2018 edition of Shell's "LNG Outlook", Asian economies, are forecast to lead the world in LNG demand growth. This is especially true in China, where a combination of relatively low gas prices, government mandates to move away from the use of coal for power, and insufficient infrastructure have led to utilization rates of over 130% at Chinese LNG import terminals in the northern and eastern portions of the country.

Another impact of continued growth in emerging market economies that some of these countries are beginning to outstrip their easily exploitable sources of natural gas, resulting in an increase in demand for imports. This is a tailwind for which companies such as Cheniere Energy that help to facilitate the export of natural gas to these growing economies.

These emerging market economies already comprise a large portion of Cheniere's customer base. For example, the largest customers of Cheniere's Sabine Pass Liquefaction arm ("SPL") include a subsidiary of Shell, the Korea Gas Corporation, GAIL (India) Limited, and Gas Natural Fenosa LNG GOM ( a major distributor of natural gas in Latin America). The emerging market -focus of Cheniere's customer base can also be seen by taking a look at the locations of the company's various customers, as the below slide illustrates:

While emerging market demand for LNG is certainly a bullish tailwind for LNG export terminal operators such as Cheniere, it is not the only positive force working in the company's favor. Cheniere also benefits from the highly attractive cost structure of US natural gas production relative to that of other regions of the world. Due to advanced in fracking technology, American natural gas enjoys some of the lowest breakeven costs in the world. This ensures that US-based producers should be able to continue to produce natural gas profitably even if worldwide prices of LNG fall dramatically. Therefore, Cheniere has both an assured demand for(emerging market growth and power plant conversions) as well as an assured supply of (producers which are positioned as the low-cost providers within the industry) natural gas. This is an ideal situation for the company to be in.

High Distribution Makes CQP An Emerging-Markets Income Play



Given its largely emerging-market domiciled customer base, Cheniere's fortunes are, to a certain extent, dependent upon the continued demand for LNG from developing economies such as China and India. As such, I believe that it is fair to say that the sustainability of its juicy 5.9% distribution yield is a direct function of the continued economic strength of emerging markets. At the same time, certain events (think geopolitical "flare-ups") which could adversely affect traditional emerging market stocks should not have as drastic of an effect upon Cheniere.

Objective proof of this tendency can be shown by examining the correlations of the price of CQP and the price of a popular emerging dividend ETF to that of a leading emerging markets ETF, the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF.



The first chart illustrates the correlation between the price of the SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV). As can be expected, the correlation tends to hover around 0.90, with occasional instances of decoupling from this level generally being followed by a rapid reversion to form.

Plotting the correlation between Cheniere Energy Partners and EEM over the same time period shows a much less rigid correlation between the two securities. While CQP's recent correlations to EEM are about the same as that of EDIV, there are long periods of time in which the correlation between the two drops significantly and even turns negative. This adds credence to my assertion that CQP, while benefiting from the demand for American LNG that the growth of emerging markets generates, is not entirely beholden to the fluctuations of asset prices within those same markets.



This is particularly important when we consider the relatively high dividend ye8ld the CQP has historically offered investors. With a dividend yield in excess of five percent, CQP falls very much within the "high yield" segment of my investing universe. There are few US-listed emerging-market domiciled equities which currently offer a similarly high yield. Of those that come close, a large portion of them are in the petrochemical production, shipping, telecommunications, utility, or banking industries. Each of these sectors is either prone to cyclical price swings due to a commoditized product (petrochemicals & shipping) or subject to government regulations and in some cases direct government ownership (telecommunications, utilities, and financials). As a US-domiciled corporation which doesn't take direct commodity price risk, Cheniere Energy Partners is able to avoid the potential issues that other potential investments within the emerging market equity universe have to contend with.



Risks



An investment in Cheniere Energy Partners is not without its share of attendant risks.

CQP's Relationship With Its Corporate Parent May Not Always Work In Its Favor



While Cheniere Energy Partners is a listed equity in its own right, in many ways it is beholden to its corporate progenitor, Cheniere Energy (LNG). The partnership is dependent upon employees of Cheniere Energy to run the company. CQP is also obliged to pay "incentive distribution rights" to its corporate parent. These rights, sometimes abbreviated as IDR's, create "incentives" for Cheniere Energy to sell CQP assets at attractive prices in order to enable the partnership to be able to grow its distribution. They do this by granting the general partner (in this case, Cheniere) the right to an increasing share of the partnership's distributions, depending on the level of the payout. CQP's IDR schedule is illustrated below.



Low Cash Levels and High Debt Leaves Little Margin for Error

Cheniere Energy and its subsidiaries have all been rapidly developing their projects on the Gulf Coast. As a result, CQP's debt levels have skyrocketed and its cash on hand has dropped precipitously, as the charts below illustrate:

In assigning a speculative Ba2 grade to a note issued by CQP in late 2017, Moody's Investors Service cited the company's high level of leverage. They also forecasted that CQP's consolidated debt-to-EBITA ratio will remain above 6.0 into the 2020's.

Fortunately, CQP's debt maturities are reasonably well spaced out, although a significant spike occurs in 2025 when approximately $3.5 billion in debt will come due. It is also worth noting that most of CQP's debt is fixed-rate, which means that the company's existing debt payments should not balloon if interest rates make a sudden move upward. What is concerning is that, should CQP choose to "roll over" its existing debt when it comes due rather than repaying the principal, it will probably have to do so at higher interest rates. This, in turn, will divert cash flow away from potential distribution increases for unitholders and will also undermine the sustainability of CQP's existing distribution.



New Entrants Are Expected to Arrive In CQP's Competitive Landscape

Thus far, Cheniere Energy has been pretty much the only game in town in terms of US-based LNG export terminals. However, that state of play will soon change. According to a report by the Energy Information Administration, there are five additional LNG projects currently being developed in the United States. The EIA expects these projects to add almost 7 billion cubic feet per day of liquefaction capacity. To put this into perspective, the Sabine Pass facility has an estimated liquefaction capacity of 3.5 billion cubic feet per day. These projects are in varying stages of construction but are expected to be largely complete by the end of 2019.



Once these projects are producing LNG for export, the business economics will change for Cheniere Energy and its satellite companies. Rather than having what is essentially a monopoly on the export of mainland American natural gas overseas, Cheniere will merely be the first-mover in a competitive market for natural gas export services. While the company's first-mover advantage, scale, and existing customer relationships put it into a dominant position within this new competitive market, Cheniere's margins may come under pressure. Should margins contract materially, CNQ's dividend may well be put in jeopardy.

Closing Thoughts



Cheniere Energy Partners offers US investors -- or at least US investors prepared to deal with the additional hassle of a K-1 filing at tax time --a way to capitalize on the growth of emerging markets while offsetting some of the risks associated with investing directly in emerging market equities. CQP's 6% distribution yield is underpinned by two secular trends -- the growth of emerging market demand for natural gas and the continuing ability of American producers to supply low-cost LNG to meet that demand. At the same time, a less-than-ideal liquidity position and the impending arrival of competitors to CQP's sector of the LNG supply chain pose risks to the bullish investment thesis. I believe that any investment in CQP should comprise only a small percentage of a prudent income investor's portfolio and that investors should not re-invest their distributions for the next few years, or until such time as the impact of additional players within the US LNG export market becomes known.



Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. I am not a tax professional or investment adviser. Please consider consulting with a tax professional before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.



