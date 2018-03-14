Disney Will Get Stronger - Cramer's Lightning Round (3/13/18)

Includes: AMD, DIS, IMGN, INTC, NVDA, REGN, RH
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

RH may go lower, but it's a buy.

Regeneron is a buy.

AMD is a good stock that is competing with the likes of Nvidia and Intel.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, March 13.

Bullish Calls

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS): "I think patience is required because of the Fox deal, but here's what I have to say about Disney: it ain't going away. It's going to get strong. But don't look at it every day. It requires patience."

RH (NYSE:RH): CEO Gary Friedman is a great operator. The stock may go lower, but it's a buy.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN): The stock has made a big up move. Wait for a pullback before buying but Cramer prefers Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN).

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD): It is competing against Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and yet CEO Lisa Su is doing a good job.

(Editor's note: There were no bearish calls on Tuesday's show.)

