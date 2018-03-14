Disney Will Get Stronger - Cramer's Lightning Round (3/13/18)

AMD is a good stock that is competing with the likes of Nvidia and Intel.

RH may go lower, but it's a buy.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, March 13.

Bullish Calls

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS): "I think patience is required because of the Fox deal, but here's what I have to say about Disney: it ain't going away. It's going to get strong. But don't look at it every day. It requires patience."

RH (NYSE:RH): CEO Gary Friedman is a great operator. The stock may go lower, but it's a buy.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN): The stock has made a big up move. Wait for a pullback before buying but Cramer prefers Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN).

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD): It is competing against Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and yet CEO Lisa Su is doing a good job.

(Editor's note: There were no bearish calls on Tuesday's show.)

