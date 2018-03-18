Repsol Should Really Stop Its Stock Dividend And Go All-Cash

Repsol should suspend the stock dividend and pay its dividend in cash. There's no reason not to.

The sale of a 20% stake in Gas Natural will result in an annual decrease of 200M EUR of incoming dividends, but immediately makes 3.8B EUR in cash available.

Repsol did well in 2017, and is able to fully fund its dividend.

Introduction

Last year, I discussed Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) (OTCQX:REPYY) in a previous article here on Seeking Alpha, and I argued the company’s free cash flow result would be very strong, even when the oil price was relatively weak, due to its distribution network.

The oil price is now trending in the right direction, so I was looking forward to see how Repsol performed in 2017 and if it was still able to reduce its net debt (most of its shareholders prefer the stock dividend rather than the cash dividend. This allows Repsol to keep more cash ‘in-house’ but also leads to a higher share count. A good idea during bad times, a not-so-good idea when your balance sheet is in a great shape).

Repsol’s main listing is on the Bolsa de Madrid and as the liquidity is definitely superior there (the average daily volume is 6.2M shares), I would strongly recommend you to use that exchange for your trades. The ticker symbol is REP and the current market capitalization is 22B EUR (based on 1.56B shares outstanding). The share count is a constant flux due to the stock dividend.

Repsol also is the sixth largest position in the iShares MSCI Spain ETF (EWP) with a 4.6% weight.

The upstream division did really well in 2017

Repsol is almost halfway its 2016-2020 strategic plan aiming to boost the company’s operational performance, and the initial results are already visible (although the results were undoubtedly helped by the strong oil and gas price as well). The upstream division saw its adjusted net income increase by 1100% (not a typo) to 632M EUR thanks to its synergy program and the resumption of oil exports from Libya. The average oil price was approximately 54.2 USD per barrel of Brent oil (currently: $64/barrel).

Source: press release

Repsol was able to fully capitalize on this as its output reached the highest level since 2011. With 695,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, the leverage on the oil price is pretty massive. Assuming an average Brent price of $60/barrel this year, the revenue (pre-royalty) would increase by approximately $4M per day, or $1.4B per year. Massive.

The downstream division also performed relatively well as its adjusted net income remained pretty much unchanged compared to last year. Repsol also has one of the highest refining margins in Europe (6.8% in 2017), and this definitely helps the bottom line as well.

Let’s talk numbers

All those elements helped Repsol to generate a total revenue of 43.5B EUR, and an operating income of 2.79B EUR, a 46% increase compared to the previous year. As Repsol repaid debt, its financial expenses also decreased rather sharply (a net expense of 483M EUR compared to 565M EUR in FY 2016) resulting in a pre-tax income of 3.38B EUR and a net income attributable to Repsol shareholders of 2.12B EUR. Repsol is also due 1.22B EUR in taxes (up from 391M EUR in 2016), so the governments of the countries where those taxes are due will be very pleased.

Source: financial statements

Using the current share count (and not the weighted average as Repsol did), the EPS is approximately 1.36 EUR per share which means Repsol is trading at just 10.5 times its earnings.

That’s not bad, but the EPS isn’t the only thing that matters in my investment decisions. I’m a huge believer in the free cash flow as an investment basis, so I was thrilled to see the company’s performance.

The company reported a 5.11B EUR free cash flow, but after taking the changes in its working capital position, interest payments and tax bill (the company paid less than it was due), the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately 3.8B EUR (compared to 3.69B EUR last year due to the lower adjustments in 2017). Repsol saw a 15% capex increase to 2.3B EUR, but this still resulted in a very impressive free cash flow of 1.5B EUR, or almost 1 EUR per share.

Source: financial statements

And that’s not a bad result for an oil major as this represents a free cash flow yield of approximately 6.75%. Not excessively cheap, but really not expensive either given the current oil price. As I mentioned before, a $60 Brent price (currently $64), Repsol’s gross revenue and operating cash flow will increase by $1.4B. Even if I would assume royalties and taxes would eat away 50% of this additional revenue, the free cash flow will still increase by 500-550M EUR, or approximately 30-35%.

If we would indeed see a free cash flow of 2B EUR, the FCF per share increases to 1.25 EUR and the FCF yield increases to 8.88%. And that would make Repsol a bargain. Especially now its balance sheet has been repaired (the net debt decreased again from 10.4B EUR at the end of 2016 to 9.43B EUR). This relatively modest debt decrease is predominantly due to an 834M EUR increase in the company’s non-current financial assets (mistakenly described as ‘financial liabilities’ in its notes, which is pretty sloppy).

Using the company’s own 6.723B EUR EBITDA result, the net debt/EBITDA ratio is just 1.40 and that’s very reasonable.

Repsol should consider a change in its dividend policy

So, Repsol’s cash flows are picking up and the debt position has been paid down. I was kind of hoping for Repsol to cancel its stock dividend, but it looks like the board of directors will soon be voting on a similar ‘flexible’ dividend program. And whilst I understand it’s nice for shareholders to get their dividends in stock (which is what most shareholders did), this only makes sense for a company that needs to clean up its balance sheet, as the dilution is not being offset by share repurchases (and even then I would not fully agree with a stock dividend as the repurchase price is ‘uncertain’).

Source: press release

Especially now, Repsol appears to be on track to generate a total free cash flow of 2B EUR this year, it could easily afford to pay the dividend in cash. Using 1.56B shares and a slightly increased dividend of 0.78 EUR per share (0.76 EUR last year), the dividend will cost Repsol only 1.22B EUR, which means it would still have 780M EUR it could use to reduce its net debt.

Investment thesis

Based on the 2017 results and the higher oil price we are seeing so far in 2018, I think Repsol is in great shape. On a normalized basis, Repsol should be able to generate 2-2.25B EUR in free cash flow, even after selling 200.9M shares of Gas Natural (OTCPK:GASNF) (OTCPK:GASNY), which will reduce the annual dividend income by approximately 200M. However, generating 3.82B EUR from the sale of these shares will further strengthen the balance sheet, which makes a full cash dividend even more preferable.

I have a long position in Repsol and am planning to write additional put options (probably a combination of out of the money and in the money puts) in an attempt to increase my stake ‘on the cheap’.

