Cell Tower REITs Shrug Off SpaceX Launch

The pendulum of power in the telecommunications sector favors cell towers over carriers. The risk is that carriers are incentivized to consolidate, build towers themselves, or invest in alternative technologies.

Positive catalysts are on the horizon for 2018. Network CapEx spending is expected to increase 10% this year, boosted by the rollout of FirstNet, a cellular-based public safety network.

Despite potential competition from small­-cells and satellite, macro towers continue to be the most economical way to provide comprehensive coverage. The risk of technological obsolesce is often overstated.

Cell Towers were the best performing REIT sector in 2017. After strong 4Q17 earnings results, cell towers remain the lone REIT sector in positive territory so far in 2018.

REIT Rankings: Cell Towers

In our REIT Rankings series, we analyze one of the 15 real estate sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter.

We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the REIT and broader real estate sector.

Cell Tower Sector Overview

One of the newest REIT sectors, cell tower REITs comprise roughly 10% of the REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR). While the sector was excluded from most REIT ETFs for the past several years, beginning in 2018, Vanguard's VNQ will change their benchmark from the MSCI US REIT index to the MSCI US Investable Real Estate index, which includes a 10%+ weighting in cell towers.

Within our value­ weighted Hoya Capital Cell Tower REIT Index, we track the three Cell Tower REITs within the sector, which accounts for $125 billion in market value: American Tower (AMT), Crown Castle (CCI) and SBA Communications (SBAC). Cell Tower REITs own roughly 80% of the 100k macro cell towers in the United States, which is by far the highest concentration of REIT ownership of any real estate sector. For this reason, while cell towers may constitute only a tiny portion of total real estate asset value in the United States, they hold a disproportionally high importance in the ­value­-weighted investible real estate indexes.

It’s important to note that both AMT and SBAC have significant international operations, while CCI is a pure-­play US operator. AMT and SBAC focus on the macro tower business while CCI has made significant investments in fiber and small-­cell networks in addition to their tower business. Finally, AMT and CCI make heavy use of “Master Lease Agreements” with cell carriers, while SBAC does not. Master Lease Agreements allow carriers to upgrade their equipment at will, which translates into a more predictable, but perhaps a slightly slower growth trajectory.

Consumers want both speed and mobility, but because of the physics and economics of data transmission, there is often a tradeoff between the two. For speed, a robust fiber­ based backhaul network is ideal. This requires laying thousands of miles of underground cables that physically connect to every home and business. The traditional wireline cable providers and fiber network owners control this market. For mobility, a wide­-reaching macro cellular network is ideal. This requires having an extensive network of towers, rooftop transmitters, and small cells. The wireless carriers and cell tower REITs control this market. Since consumers need both speed and mobility and none of the players are able to fully satisfy both of these needs, the balance of power continually shifts as technology evolves and data demand changes.

The Bull & Bear Thesis for Cell Tower REITs

Recent Performance

Cell Tower REITs were the top-performing REIT sector in 2017, surging more than 40% compared to a modest gain on the REIT index. A number of factors contributed to the significant outperformance in 2017 including buying pressure in front of the VNQ index change, a secular rotation within REITs into growth stocks, an improved outlook for network investment from the big-4 wireless carriers, and the collapse of the proposed T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS)/Sprint (NYSE:S) merger.

So far in 2018, cell towers are the one REIT sector in positive territory, climbing more than 2% compared to an 8% decline in the REIT index. Over the past month alone, the sector has climbed nearly 7%. SBAC has been the leader in 2018 followed by AMT and CCI.

Quarterly Results

4Q17 earnings were generally in line or slightly better than expectations. Cell towers continue to be one of the few growth-engines of the REIT sector and, considering the positive operating environment forecast for 2018-2020, don't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. In the fourth quarter, organic (same-store) revenues grew nearly 6%, which compares to a 2-3% average rise in same-store revenues in the broader REIT sector. AMT and CCI are the best performers since the start of earnings season. All three REITs provided strong guidance for 2018, projecting a 6% rise in organic revenues and 10% rise in AFFO/share.

The combination of strong organic growth and continued external growth fueled a 13% rise in total property revenues in 2017, slowing only modestly from 2016. These REITs offered guidance that projects a 14% rise in property revenues in 2018. Gross margins expanded 100 bps to 71% which is in the upper-range of the REIT sector. G&A overhead, however, remains high at 9%.

External growth via acquisitions remains a central focus of cell tower REITs. Notably, in 2017, CCI completed the $7B acquisition of Lightower, significantly expanding CCI's presence in the fiber and small cell space. Meanwhile, AMT and SBAC remain focused on the tower business, expanding their total sites by 5% and 7%, respectively.

While the aggregate REIT sector saw a decline in FFO/share in 4Q17 for the first time since the recession, cell towers continue to chug along. Cell towers grew AFFO/share 12% in 2017, the most robust AFFO growth in the REIT sector. AFFO is expected to grow roughly 10% per year through 2020 attributable to a roughly even split between organic and external growth.

Recent Developments and Earnings Calls

Over the past quarter and during earnings calls, several key themes and recent developments are being discussed. In contrast to many other REIT sectors, the tone of earnings calls continues to be overwhelmingly positive as the sector remains in the early-to-mid innings of its earnings cycle. All three REITs highlighted a number of positive catalysts that should materialize over the next several years, but continue to monitor competitive threats from competing technologies. We discuss the five most important trends and topics that are affecting cell tower REITs.

1) SpaceX Launch, FCC Backs Plan To Test Low-Orbit Satellites

While most experts agree that a satellite-based mobile internet service that can directly compete with traditional cellular networks remains highly uneconomical in the foreseeable future, the enormous spectacle of the February SpaceX launch and the grand ambitions of Elon Musk to launch a satellite-based internet service appears to have temporarily jolted investor confidence in the tower sector. In the week surrounding the February 6 launch, cell tower REITs dipped 11% compared to an 8% drop in the S&P 500 (SPY).

Because satellite-based internet services are plagued by unavoidable performance issues associated with the massive distance that the data is required to travel, Musk's plan calls for a network of low-orbit satellites that would be as close as 1,000 km above the earth's surface compared to 30,000 km for many geostationary satellites. The low-orbit satellites, however, would cover a far smaller area than the traditional satellite-based internet, thus requiring a "constellation" of tens of thousands of satellites simultaneously orbiting the planet, each with a lifespan of fewer than five years. SpaceX received FCC approval to launch two prototype satellites in February. Despite being entirely economically infeasible with current technology, SpaceX expects this system, called Starlink, to have 40 million subscribers by 2025.

Based on our research into the economics of satellite internet relative to the ground-based internet, we feel confident in saying that Musk's Hyperloop has a far higher likelihood of becoming a reality within the next decade than this mesh network of 10,000+ satellites. That said, we think that many analysts overlook the headline risk associated with these plans, highlighted by the February selloff which few analysts attribute to the launch. We think investors would be wise to look for these headline-related selloffs as an opportunity to enter the tower space.

2) Carriers Increase Network Investments for 2018

Capital spending by cell carriers is a key driver of growth for tower REITs. Capex among US carriers had been in a lull for the past two years as much of the available capital has been put towards spectrum acquisition which will power the next­ generation 5G networks. Capital spending is expected to ramp up again as carriers begin to deploy 5G networks over the next five to ten years. According to FierceWireless, CapEx spending among the four US carriers is expected to increase 10% this year, which would be the most significant increase since 4G rolled out between 2010 and 2012.

While the widespread adoption and rollout of 5G networks remain several years away, carriers will begin to make headways into the new technology in 2018. The 5G rollout is expected to require significant network investment from carriers which should be a significant positive catalyst for tower REITs. Verizon (NYSE:VZ) announced plans to offer home broadband internet beginning in late 2018 to five markets using 5G technology, offering speeds comparable to wired broadband providers. If successful, it would show that wireless providers can successfully enter markets in which traditional wireline incumbents previously held monopoly power over broadband distribution. AT&T (NYSE:T) also has active trials to test 5G home broadband. The advent of 5G ushers in an era where cellular companies could, in theory, replace wireline cable providers as a household’s primary broadband provider.

3) Sprint/T-Mobile Merger Called Off, Positive for Towers

Sprint and T­-Mobile weren’t meant to be together, after all. The seemingly endless flirtation between the two smallest US carriers ended without a marriage. The two firms issued a joint press release on November 4 to disclose that they were unable to agree on terms. Softbank, which owns a controlling stake in Sprint, desired to control the merged entity, but T­-Mobile’s parent Deutsche Telekom was unwilling to give it up. A merger of these two carriers was generally seen as a significant risk for cell tower REITs, which would see their potential major tenants dwindle from four to three. The US­ focused tower REITs would see a 4-­8% hit in revenue per year after all of the non­-cancelable leases expire. The collapse of the merger plans (and expectation of a cool 2018 for M&A) is a significant benefit for tower REITs going forward.

4) FirstNet Deployment Remains A Positive Catalyst

Originally created in 2012 under the Middle-Class Tax Relief and Job Creation Act of 2012, the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) is a newly-created public safety broadband communications network that runs on dedicated spectrum primarily hosted by cellular networks. In 2017, AT&T won a 25-year contract to build and manage the network, pledging to invest more than $50 billion over that time to support the network build-out, which will require significant investments in new equipment hosted on cell towers. All 50 states have opted-in to the program. Earlier this month, AT&T was given the official green-light to begin deploying the network, which it plans to complete by 2022. Most cell towers will require upgraded equipment to host the dedicated spectrum, which will provide a healthy boost to organic tower revenues over the next five years.

5) India Consolidation Hurting AMT in Near-Term

Since the end of 2016, the telecom sector in India has been undergoing a wave of consolidation that, when all is said and done, is expected to shrink the number of wireless carriers from more than ten to just three or four. AMT derives nearly 20% of its total property revenue from the India region, and this shakeup is expected to result in considerable churn in the near term. As a result of the consolidation, AMT is expected to take a $90 million hit to revenues, resulting in a 1.5% drag on AFFO/share. The company expects, however, that the long-term outlook for the India segment is improved by this consolidation, which improves the financial health of the country's telecom sector.

Valuation of Cell Tower REITs

Like data center REITs, cell towers trade at a modest Free Cash Flow premium (aka AFFO, FAD, CAD) to the REIT average, but after accounting for the sector-leading expected growth rates, cell Tower REITs appear attractively valued based on the FCF/G metric. While other sectors are struggling with the ramifications of NAV discounts, the sector trades at a modest premium to NAV, which should help fuel their external growth pipeline.

Within the sector, we note that AMT and CCI trade at similar valuations while SBAC trades at a slight discount to the sector average.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

Tower REITs march to the beat of their own drum. The sector exhibits relatively low sensitivity to both interest rates and equities. Among US REIT sectors, cell towers are the third least interest rate sensitive sector and could provide balance to a rate-sensitive REIT portfolio.

We separate REITs into three categories: Yield REITs, Growth REITs, and Hybrid REITs. As a sector, cell tower REITs fall under the Growth REIT category and should be used by investors that are willing to forego current income for future growth and seeking to minimize interest rate risk.

Within the sector, AMT and SBAC are classified as Growth REITs. CCI, which pays a 4% dividend, is a Hybrid REIT and has characteristics that are more aligned with the REIT averages.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Cell Tower REITs are among the lowest­-yielding REIT sectors, paying out just 56% of their free cash flow and instead plowing that capital back into the business to fuel external growth. The sector pays an average 2.5% dividend yield, the second lowest among REITs.

Within the sector, only Crown Castle acts like a typical REIT when it comes to distributions. CCI pays a healthy 4.0% dividend yield while AMT pays 2.1% and SBAC does not yet pay a dividend.

Bottom Line: Not In My Backyard, But In My Portfolio

Cell Tower REITs provide the most critical piece of infrastructure for the smartphone revolution and explosion in mobile data. Cell Tower REITs have quickly transitioned from a “fringe” sector into a mainstream player in the REIT space. Most real estate indexes now have sizable weightings in the sector. Cell Towers were the best performing REIT sector in 2017. After strong 4Q17 earnings results, cell towers remain the lone REIT sector in positive territory so far in 2018.

The enormous spectacle of the SpaceX launch and the grand ambitions of Elon Musk to launch a competing satellite-based internet service temporarily jolted investor confidence in the sector. Despite competition from small­-cells and satellite, macro cell towers continue to be the most economical way to provide comprehensive coverage. The risk of technological obsolesce is often overstated. Positive catalysts are on the horizon for 2018. Network CapEx spending is expected to increase 10% this year, helped by the rollout of FirstNet, a cellular-based public safety network. Emerging technologies, including self-­driving cars and the ‘Internet of Things’, will require continuous connectivity over wide areas, a feature that only macro cells can efficiently provide. The pendulum of power in the telecommunications sector clearly favors Cell Tower REITs. The risk is that carriers are incentivized to consolidate, build towers themselves, or invest in alternative technologies.

We aggregate our rankings into a single metric below, the Hoya Capital REIT Ranking. We assume that the investor is seeking to maximize total return (rather than income yield) and has a medium to long­-term time horizon. Valuation, growth, NAV discounts/premiums, leverage, and long-­term operating performance are all considered within the ranking.

We currently view the cell tower sector very favorably relative to other REIT sectors. We see American Tower as the most attractive REIT in the space, followed by SBA Communications and Crown Castle. To see where industrial REITs fit into a well-diversified real estate portfolio, be sure to check out our other REIT Rankings: Industrial, Single Family Rental, Healthcare, Apartment, Net Lease, Data Center, Mall, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Storage, Hotels, Office, Shopping Centers, and International.

Please add your comments if you have additional insight or opinions. Again, we encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the REIT and broader real estate sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, AMT, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of our research is for educational purposes only, always provided free of charge exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Recommendations and commentary are purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up­to­date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. For investment advice, consult your financial advisor.