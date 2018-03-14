Dick's Sporting Goods Looks Undervalued At 11.3x Forward P/E

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) whipsawed today after reporting Q4 FY 2017 results. Shares of the company initially dropped around 10% in early morning trading before recovering to end slightly up after investors got time to digest the results as the day went on. While the company's share remain well above their 52-week lows reached in last fall, they are still well off highs earlier in 2017 and look attractively valued in my opinion at only an 11.3x forward P/E based on the mid-point of management's 2018 forward guidance of $2.80 - $3.00 EPS. Let's dive into latest report to get a sense of what's might have drove yesterday's turmoil and quick recovery.

Q4 & Full Year Results

Dick's reported a good Q4 with non-GAAP EPS of $1.22 which was at the high end of management's guidance provided in November of $1.12 - $1.22 non-GAAP EPS. However, not all was pleasing to investors (judging from the initial 10% sell-off) as gross margins shrank by 89 basis points year-over-year (YoY) from 29.86% in FY 2016 to 28.97% in FY 2017. This unfavourable drop in gross margins was accompanied by a 0.3% drop in same store sales YoY.

As one continues to read past the decrease in gross margins and same store sales, a brighter picture for the Dick's starts to emerge. Not only did non-GAAP EPS come in at the high end of management's guidance for the quarter, but it also grew YoY. Comparing the 52-week periods YoY, non-GAAP EPS increased to $2.92 from $2.56 in FY2016. Balancing out the gross margin story was Q4 data on the metric that actually showed gross margins increasing by 14 basis points from 28.98% in FY 2016 to 29.12% in FY 2017. This might signal that the competitive pricing environment the industry has seen recently could finally be started to ease.

On the sales front, Dick's reported sales growth for the full year of 8.4% as the company opened up 48 new stores across the U.S to end the year with 845 stores. The company also continued to make headway in e-commerce with online sales increasing 9% for the quarter on a comparative 13-week basis. In my opinion, the latest quarter showed a company that continues to grow profitably and make its way through a tough retail environment.

A Highly Profitable and Growing Company

Dick's national name has allowed the company to grow rapidly while maintaining a high level of profitability. Over the past decade, the company has achieved average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 15.5% and 14.7% respectively. This level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value in the future. On the growth side, book value per share has grown from $8.16 in 2008 to $17.44 in 2017 which when combined with the dividends paid out from equity has averaged growth of 11.0% annually.

It is important to look at growth over a longer time frame as well in order to get an idea of longer-term trends and sustainability. Over the past 10 years, Dick's has seen average revenue and EPS growth of 9.8% and 9.7% respectively. One thing driving EPS growth has been share repurchases by the company which have averaged 1.0% annually with share count decreasing from 117 million in FY 2008 to 104 million in FY 2017. I always like to see share buybacks from management (especially if the price is attractive) as it signals it has confidence in the long-term prospects of the business and capital budgeting discipline.

Price Ratios and Potential Returns

When looking at steady growth companies such as Dick's, a good tool to use is legendary investor Peter Lynch's PEG ratio. To get an idea of how Dick's market valuation compares to competitors Foot Locker (FL) and Wal-Mart (WMT) I have placed them all side-by-side.

As can be seen, Dick's market valuation reflects favorably to its peers and its average revenue growth has been top of the pack. Dick's PEG ratios of 1.2x are also well within Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of being under 2x (a PEG ratio over 2 suggests that earnings growth is already built into the price).

The TTM P/E of 10.9x can also be expressed as a 9.2% earnings yield which seems high in its own right. However, investors can also add potential long-term growth to this earnings yield for a company with such strong store network such as Dick's. Adding 3% to represent Dick's growing alongside global GDP would move potential long-term returns towards 12.2%.

I also always like to examine the relationship of ROE and price to book value. With the company earning an average ROE of 15.5% over the past decade and the shares currently trading at a price to book value of 1.89x when the price is $32.88, this would yield an adjusted ROE of 8.2% for an investor's equity at that $32.88 purchase price, if history repeats itself. While this is below the 9% that I like to see, adding the same 3% long-term growth rate could increase this yield to 11.2%.

Risks

Retail is a fiercely competitive business with rivals like Amazon (AMZN) always competing to grow market share. The bankruptcy of Sport Authority in 2016 is a good reminded to potential investors of how a retail business can go under. Like a lot of retailers, Dick's leases most of their stores, which keeps capital invested in the business low and directly related to selling goods (not owning real estate) as well as allowing a degree flexible in their operations. Because of store leases however, retail businesses look less financial levered than they actually are as they in fact have plenty of contractual obligations they are held to beside interest payments. To get an idea of how well operating income covers these fixed obligations, we can add lease expenses back to operating income and then divide it into the combination of interest and lease expenses. As you can see in the below table that outlines FY2012 - FY2016 of this adjusted coverage ratio, Dick's operating income before lease expenses only covered fixed obligations 1.87x and has decreased in recent years. A lot of retailers operate riskily being highly levered and Dick's is no exception.

While retailers like Dick's might have some in-house brands, they mainly rely on selling the products of major branded consumer companies. The rise of E-commerce is a threat not only from the likes of Amazon, but also because it allows consumers to go straight to the online source of their preferred brand to buy their product directly. In fact, I recently bought my last pairs of shoes straight from my favorite brands website. These structural changes will be a headwind for retailers in the years to come.

Take Away

In my opinion, it looks like Dick's Sporting Goods has made its way through last year's tough retail environment in one piece. Now trading at 10.9x TTM P/E and 11.3x forward P/E based on the mid-point of management's 2018 forward guidance of $2.80 - $3.00 EPS, Dick's look like a very attractive value investment. It the company can continue to maintain its current operations, or better yet even grow the business more, patient investors could be in for a nice reward.

