Power In The Powder: Update On Chesapeake's Potential JV

Turner wells can allegedly break even at a $25 per barrel realized oil price on an incremental basis, we'll see about that.

The PRB is a prime JV opportunity if the Turner is half as good as Chesapeake says it is.

Originally the long shot oil play, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming was completely written off during the downturn. Rigs, capital, and workers completely fled the space as low oil prices and a rough $10/barrel differential to West Texas Intermediate pricing made unconventional PRB oil developments unappealing. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) engaged in a big acreage swap back in 2014 to increase its working interest across its Powder River Basin position, enabling it to develop the play at its own pace. Let’s go over the latest developments regarding one of Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s prime joint-venture opportunities.

Based on its latest investor update, Chesapeake owns 275,000 net acres in the PRB that produced an average of 18,000 BOE/d net in Q4 2017 (9,000 barrels of day, 45 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 3,000 barrels of natural gas liquids per day). At the end of last year, Chesapeake was sitting on a drilled but uncompleted inventory of 11 PRB wells, three of which probably got completed in January (three Sussex wells with high oil cuts came online in early-Q1).

To cope with the downturn, Chesapeake Energy removed rigs and completion crews from the PRB like the rest of the industry. However, Chesapeake's management team was keenly aware of the need to make the most of the company's massive acreage position in light of its onerous liabilities.

Data acquired from past drilling activity was analyzed during the downturn to see what Chesapeake could do differently if it ever decided to return to the Powder. What Chesapeake gleamed from this two-year process was that beyond the tried-and-true Sussex sandstone play, there was a chance the Turner sandstone could also be an economically viable opportunity across its acreage.

Proving the Turner

As a heterogenous geological formation, proving the Turner is no easy task. In order to prove that its recent well results aren’t one-offs and can be easily repeated, Chesapeake has to drill and complete a lot of Turner wells. Move a few miles in any direction from a completed Turner well and production results can vary drastically. This has been the big challenge for Chesapeake to vault.

Chesapeake placed 25 wells online in the Powder River Basin last year, which will climb to 33 this year after a third drilling rig was added to its roster in October. A fourth rig is planned for April 2018, with management also talking about the potential for a fifth rig depending on how 2018 plays out. All of those rigs are now dedicated to the Turner, after its 2017 program was weighted more so towards the Sussex.

Its existing Sussex inventory is economical at $50 WTI, and quite profitable at $60 WTI, but unfortunately is relatively small. This is why the Turner sandstone is so important, without it Chesapeake doesn't have an economical growth runway to capitalize on. Sure, there are the Niobrara and Parkman plays, but those require significantly higher oil prices to make economic sense developing on Chesapeake's acreage (different story up in the northern part of the PRB).

2018 will mark the beginning of Chesapeake's all-out offense on the Turner in its attempt to produce solid enough well results to win over a JV partner. Seven wells have come online so far targeting the play, with initial production rates being strong enough to justify continued development. At least it appears that way. The BB 35-35-72 USA A TR 21H well with a 9,677-foot lateral had only just finished completion activity when Chesapeake reported its Q4 results, so that isn't shown on the graph and map below.

Wells completed in the oil window of the Turner tend to have crude cuts of around 80%, while wells in the condensate window have oil cuts closer to 50%. The Graham 23-35-71 15H well was completed in the September of 2017 with a 4,500-foot lateral that had a peak-IP rate of 1,737 BOE/d (82% oil). In May, Chesapeake brought the Rankin 5-33-68 A TR 1H well online with a 4,500-foot lateral that hit a peak IP-rate of 2,886 BOE/d (50% crude). In March 2017, Chesapeake brought its first Turner well online, the Sundquist 9-34-71 USA A TR 13H. Through a 7,100-foot long lateral, that well reached a peak IP-rate of 2,560 BOE/d (78% crude oil).

Below is a look at Chesapeake's type-curves from its six Turner wells and where those wells are located in Converse County, Wyoming. It will be interesting to see the production results of the BB 35-35-72 USA A TR 21H well considering its long lateral.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corporation

Commentary

During the Q&A session on Chesapeake’s Q4 conference call, management noted this in reply to a question about its planned 2018 PRB activity:

“What you're going to see in 2018 is basically a Turner-focused program in the Powder. We are getting wells down faster and cheaper. Every time we go out, we're tweaking the completion and getting those costs down. So it's becoming more and more competitive every day. We have three rigs running now, and basically all of those will be focused on Turner going forward. We'll bring the fourth rig in and put that on Turner as well. When we bring the fifth rig in, we'll probably focus on Turner, but we could focus some time on the Sussex and the Nio. The Nio we already have significant number of wells in the ground historically in the play… It is not as competitive today as the Turner, so we're going to focus on where the greatest value is today.”

Unlike Chesapeake’s 2017 PRB program, which was a little lumpy in regards to well completions, its 2018 PRB program should see a significant number of wells turned online each quarter. That offers a nice steady drip of info to pour over, which is largely why development activity is being ramped up in the first place (the marketing angle of trying to win over a partner to establish a JV).

Chesapeake has tweaked its Niobrara well completion strategy to try and make the well economics work, but it is still apparent that it isn’t competitive with the Sussex or the Turner. Management noted there was possible upside from the Mowry shale or Parkman sandstone, but I would take that with a huge grain of salt as those plays aren’t economically viable on its acreage as things stand today and probably won't be in the future.

Improving Differentials

The Powder River Basin differential has come down significantly since the beginning of the downturn. According to Wyoming Insight, released by Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division, the spot price of Sweet Wyoming crude oil was $3.26 per barrel below WTI in December 2017, $2.63/barrel in January 2018, and $2.63/barrel in February 2018. That is price of sweet crude in Wyoming, long haul pipeline transportation costs need to be factored in to deliver that crude to Cushing, Oklahoma, which is why there is a differential.

I expect this decline versus the enormous $10/barrel differential the industry was grappling with just a couple of years ago is due in part to the completion of the Bakken Pipeline Project. That enabled Bakken/Three-Forks oil volumes flowing down pipelines that also service Wyoming oil producers to go along a different system, freeing up space.

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) Double H Pipeline runs from North Dakota and Montana down to Wyoming where the Pony Express Pipeline connects to the Double H, with those volumes then flowing to Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Ponca City Refinery in Oklahoma or the oil hub at Cushing. Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (NYSE:TEP) owns the Pony Express Pipeline, which has the capacity to carry 230,000 bpd from Guernsey, Wyoming, to Cushing. That system could be expanded in the future as market conditions allow.

A $7 per barrel reduction in the Wyoming Sweet differential to WTI really behooves Chesapeake's Powder economics as this is an oil/liquids-rich play.

Final thoughts

Chesapeake Energy Corporation's Turner appraisal strategy is now in full swing, which should provide a lot more well data to pour over within six months. Seven wells don't prove a play, but as things stand today, Chesapeake Energy Corporation's Turner strategy is showing meaningful results. Management notes incremental Turner wells can break even at a $25 realized oil price.

I'll believe it when I see it, but at the very least, Chesapeake Energy Corporation has shown the Turner could be a solid Tier 2 play. Prove the Turner and Chesapeake Energy Corporation should have a good chance of finding a JV partner to co-develop the Powder River Basin with, raising much needed proceeds in the process. Thanks for reading. If you want to read more about Chesapeake Energy Corporation, check out the latest divestment news regarding its Haynesville shale position (which is a dry gas-heavy play) by clicking here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI, CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.