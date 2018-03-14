AT&T: Still A Dividend Champion

The tax reform changes everything for AT&T(T). When future profits increase by 20%, the profitability equation of certain internal investments changes considerably. This enables expanding the fiber and 5g network more rapidly and across wider geographies than the company has previously considered. Along with continuous vertical integration, which allows AT&T to market attractive product bundles, I believe AT&T is once again showing how good it is at transitioning amid technological change.

The 5.4% yield is too good to pass, I recommend dividend-oriented investors to purchase AT&T at the current price. I believe the price to be a bargain at around $35 (my average cost per share).

Last quarter revenues were 0.39% weaker than Q4 2016. During the last 52 weeks the company’s stock price has declined by 12% to 37$. The company increased their dividend by 0.01 giving the company a 5.4% dividend yield, thus introducing it into my screener.

The S.A.F.E dividend stock screener is designed to find stocks which have attractive yields , a history of dividend increases, room to grow the dividend, and whose financial condition ensure dividend stability.

It screens on 5 criteria:

Dividend yield greater than 3%

Payout ratio less than 70%

Current ratio greater than 1x

At least 5 years of consecutive dividend payments

A positive PE Ratio

The two first elements are the most important ratios in the screener. They ensure that I'm getting a yield which I am content with, without horrifying payout ratios. The dividend streak shows some commitment from management to return cash to investors. Positive PE means the company generated positive net income in the last year, so I know we are not looking at companies that are losing money. The current ratio is a sanity check to only include companies which can cover their short-term liabilities.

This method only gives you a handful of results at any point in time. I like this because I can focus my efforts on a handful of stocks. The obvious shortfall is that some very good dividend growers will be excluded. You can still apply the rest of the framework to any dividend paying stock, this screener gives you a starting point.

AT&T fits the bill in every single respect, as the table below suggests.

Source: uuptick

The S.A.F.E Dividend Method is a framework developed by my son Sam and myself to uncover undervalued dividend growth stocks.

Within our framework, I analyze in detail any stock which makes it into our screener. I monitor the screener weekly for new entrants as well as exits.

REVENUES AND NET INCOME

AT&T's revenues have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% vs 3% for the S&P 500; however AT&T 's earnings grew faster at a 32% CAGR vs 5.6% for the S&P 500.

Ad

Source: uuptick

AT&T is a mature company which is transitioning through several major trend shifts: cord cutters, on demand video, mobile over desktop, etc.

In such a situation, the biggest way to improve margins is to reduce churn. High customer acquisition costs make retaining the existing client base a priority. This is true for all subscription models, but even more so when the market is at capacity.

AT&T has managed to reduce churn to industry record levels below 90 basis points. They have achieved this by bundling their vertically integrated products: DirecTV Now + mobile or broadband.

For bundle customers the cost of switching is higher than standalone products. If you have a TV + internet + mobile deal, you are less likely to cancel.

In this sense, the Time Warner (TWX) deal makes sense. Adding a layer of content which can be bundled into DirecTV Now presents a unique opportunity.

The acquisition case is going to court in one week, and although it is hard to predict the outcome, I believe it is a textbook case of vertical integration which has been approved time and time again in the U.S. .

The antitrust scrutiny performed by the department of justice's (DOJ) goal is to determine whether or not a merger will lessen competition to an extent where consumer welfare would be reduced. Horizontal mergers usually undergo more scrutiny since they involve removing a direct competitor from the market, thus reducing competition.

Vertical mergers, on the other hand, happen when companies merging are part of the same supply chain (in this case content delivery), but don't compete directly.

The DOJ will most likely bring in an expert economist who will argue that prices will go up for consumers.

AT&T will defend that the arbitration offer they made to distributors would guarantee that prices would not increase for content distributors and that as such consumers wouldn't pay higher prices.

The DOJ failed to have a judge exclude this key piece of evidence from AT&T's case. Comcast had a similar deal when it acquired NBC. Blocking AT&T and TWX's merger would bring up the question of whether Comcast and NBC should be broken up.

I believe the deal should go through and while I don't want to discuss the political agendas of various parties, I remain aware that they could skew the outcome towards blocking the merger.

HISTORICAL PAYOUT RATIO & OUTLOOK

The next thing I do is look at the company's payout ratio relative to its historical value. I also look at the evolution of the two underlying line items: net income and dividends.

Source: uuptick

AT&T has maintained a payout ratio between 50% and 150% throughout most of the last 7 years. Most of free cash has been spent on the dividend which has limited growth. This is somewhat a negative because it is tough to envision more growth than the typical $0.01 increase. The company is expected to increase coverage in upcoming years through a reduced tax burden.

HISTORICAL DIVIDEND YIELD

I then look at the company's dividend yield compared to its historical range.

Source: uuptick

AT&T has historically yielded between 4.5% and 6.8%. At 5.4% the dividend yield is average for the last 5 years. This indicates that while this isn’t the most attractive entry point in the past few years it is a lot better than it was for the most of 2016 and 2017.

PRICE ACTION

Throughout this bull market, the S&P 500 has clearly outperformed AT&T which has returned a mere 50% in 9 years (excluding dividends).

Source: uuptick

This performance is in line with the stock’s mature profile. Investors preparing for a rainy day might want to remember that bull market laggards often become bear market darlings.

SAFETY OF THE DIVIDEND

Next I need to assess the safety of the dividend.

I will look at the degree of operating leverage(DOL) for our security, and how it evolved over the last business cycle. This allows me to estimate the decline in revenues required to wipe out operating income.

Source: uuptick

In the real world, you sometimes get a negative relationship between revenues and operating income, in which case the data isn't workable. You also get a high standard deviation with so few observations

However, it is interesting to look at the range of values: here between 2% and 15%. In other words, operating income is very sensitive to revenue which indicates that the company operates not far from break even. This means that if the company can increase top line, operating income will benefit from a nice bump. It also means that in the case of a decline in revenues, operating income could easily be wiped out.

I also want to know that the company has shown dedication to increase its dividend over time. AT&T has been increasing its dividend every year for the last 33 years by different amounts. This is a positive, since management is committed to maintaining the dividend, even if only by a modest penny per quarter each year.

Source: uuptick

As you can see hikes have been as low as $0.01 for the last decade.

AT&T already pays out a big chunk of its cashflow in dividends. This somewhat prohibits attractive dividend growth rates. However, the dividend is safe and got a lot safer with the new tax bill. I believe that prospective growth in both fiber and 5g will allow the company to increase top line sufficiently in upcoming years to maintain the dividend payment.

AT&T has been through several major transitions: landline to mobile, feature phones to smartphones, and now linear video to video on demand. This has changed the consumption method, but consumption has increased.

It is up to AT&T to make the right investments in key markets. They are doing this by building the premier 5g network in the nation, planning to deploy the excess 40MHZ of fallow spectrum the company has accumulated. This should extend the network into several key rural areas thus enabling the company to become the first carrier to offer 5g to its U.S. consumers.

To be clear, this is a big deal. The 5g network will provide consumers with speeds up to 100gb/second and extremely low latency (1ms to 10ms) which will be absolutely necessary for autonomous cars, all types of connected devices, 4k streaming, and all other networks which require low latency. What low latency means is that, for example, if you are playing a video game online, when you hit "shoot" the server has a near instantaneous response.

These high speeds are also accessible through AT&T's fiber network. which reaches 7 million households and is expected to grow to 14 million by the second semester of 2019. To reach this goal, the company will be investing $1bn in fiber deployment this year.

These markets all present compelling growth opportunities for AT&T to continue increasing its top line revenue.

Furthermore, maturities on debt have been increased to an average maturity of 14 years with an average cost around 4.4%. This was done in anticipation of the Time Warner deal but is welcome regardless of whether the deal goes through.

VALUE OF THE DIVIDEND STREAM

Next up is figuring out what I want to pay for a stock which pays 2$ in dividends per year, which I will assume grows at 2% per year.

I run a simple DDM Model three times adjusting the dividend growth rate by +/- 1%. I then divide these values by the price to see what portion of the stock price can be attributed to the dividend stream, and what premium I must pay for exposure to potential stock appreciation.

I assume a constant 10% discount rate for every equity I analyse which allows me to compare the stocks within my screener’s theoretical value to their stock price.

Source: uuptick

For AT&T this gives us a value between $23 and $29, or between 61% and 79% of the current share price. I prefer it when a vast majority of the stock price can be attributed to the dividend stream, which indicates that at $37 AT&T might be slightly higher than I am comfortable.

RELATIVE VALUATION

I then look at Peter Lynch PE lines over the last 7 years. A Peter Lynch PE line gives you the theoretical price at a point in time if the stock traded at a certain multiple of earnings. I look at the PE line for the average 7 year PE as well as the minimum and maximum PE over the same period.

Source: uuptick

As you can see, AT&T is trading below its average PE multiple, even if we adjust for the one off tax gain. This is incredibly encouraging; as a simple investor looking for value, I’d rather pay less for earnings than I historically had to.

CONCLUSION

All in all, I believe AT&T is worth purchasing aggressively between $30 and $35. If the company isn’t yet part of your dividend portfolio, I would still recommend you purchase the stock at $37.

Keep in mind that if you’re investing for income, it would take 25 years of 8% dividend increases for a 2% dividend yield stock to produce the same annual income as a 5.25% stock assuming dividend reinvestment at the same yield. Not a single stock has increased dividends by more than 8% for that long in recent history.

I will be analyzing other stocks which are in my S.A.F.E stock screener during the next few weeks, so if you enjoyed this article please follow me and don't hesitate to ask any questions you might have.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: These views represent the opinion of the author and not those of his company, uuptick LTD.